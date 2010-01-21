Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.21

Beast of the Night: Chauncey Billups notched 37 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and hit 6 threes in Oakland last night. He shot 58 percent (11-19) from the field and 82 percent (9-11) from the line and is having a very successful return from a nagging groin injury.
Noteworthy Lines:
Randy Foye â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 26 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He continues to thrive in Agent Zero’s stead and should be a starter in most leagues.
Andre Miller â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 7-7 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 TO; He’s having a very solid 2010 so far and should continue to roll along in a nicked-up Blazers’ backcourt.
Dwight Howard â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 16-24 FT (67%), 32 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Stl, 6 TO; Superman exacted his revenge against Roy Hibbert, as expected. This was his first game without a block since Dec. 11.
Rodney Stuckey â€“ 11-24 FG (46%), 5-6 FT (83%), 27 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Though he’s playing quite well lately, Stuckey remains a good sell-high candidate since the Pistons’ backcourt will recover its health soon enough.
Chris Bosh â€“ 15-26 FG (58%), 14-15 FT (93%), 44 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; The points were a career-high for Bosh, who is having himself a great season. He hasn’t played 80+ games since 2004-05, so he remains at risk to rack up some DNPs in the second half.
Andrew Bogut â€“ 11-14 FG (79%), 5-6 FT (83%), 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 3 TO; That’s six straight double-doubles for Bogut, who is thriving in January. His health is always a concern, but his solid play lately is overshadowing that threat.
Andrei Kirilenko â€“ 11-15 FG (73%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; This was his fifth consecutive start and AK-47 could be on the cusp of a turnaround. Monitor his minutes and production in the next few days.
Marcus Camby â€“ 3-9 FG (33%), 0-2 FT (0%), 6 Pts, 25 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This was a vintage line from Camby, whose 25 boards were a season-high. He’s almost a lock to miss a chunk of games down the line, so worried owners should look to deal him relatively soon.
Andris Biedrins â€“ 2-4 FG (50%), 4 Pts, 13 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Blk; He’s now averaging 7.7 points, 14 boards and 4.3 blocks in his last three games and seems safe to start for owners needing help at the center spot.
Monta Ellis â€“ 12-28 FG (43%), 12-16 FT (75%), 3 3ptm, 39 Pts, 6 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 TO; He played all 53 minutes of last night’s overtime match and played all 48 minutes of the two previous games. There were recent reports of pain in his ankle (yes, that one), and his heavy workload might be additional cause for concern.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Dorell Wright â€“ 16 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’s getting decent minutes lately but hasn’t been consistent yet.
Nazr Mohammed â€“ 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He put this up in 16 minutes of play but only deserves consideration in deep leagues.
Omri Casspi â€“ 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; His role is greatly diminished now that Kevin Martin is back, but Casspi is capable of putting up a decent line from time to time.
Jerryd Bayless â€“ 18 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl; His unpredictability makes him appealing only in deeper leagues.
Earl Watson â€“ 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 6 Stl, 3 TO; He continues to start but is probably only worth stashing away for now.
Corey Brewer â€“ 25 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s too up-and-down to be a starter in most leagues, but his high points are great.
Jamaal Tinsley â€“ 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He hasn’t done much of anything since late November, so this is most likely a flash in the pan.
Carlos Delfino â€“ 22 Pts, 4 3ptm, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This is clearly no fluke, as Delfino has now notched four straight solid outings.
Robin Lopez â€“ 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Along with Delfino, he’s a must-own right now in most leagues.
Injuries:
Josh Smith (quad): day-to-day
Brandon Roy (hamstring): aggravated it again last night, will miss at least a couple games
Eric Gordon (toe): questionable tonight
For Tonight:
Kobe visits LeBron â€“ also known as Lakers vs. Cavs.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
ey doc I’m in 4th place in my league and I dnt see myself moving up or down. What players should I move in order to get up? I have…
pg-chris paul, russel westbrook, jameer nelson
Sg-richard hamilton, ronnie brewer
Sf-paul pierce, corey maggette, wilson chandler
Pf-jason thompson, luis scola
C-tim duncan, brendan haywood
I know I need 3’s and blocks but I’m not sure who to trade.
P.s. there isn’t much in my waiver wire
Who has less value in a standard league (where pts, reb, stl, & blks are 1 pt; asts are 2 pts; TOs are -1 pts)?
W Chandler
D Galinari
I’m thinking of trading one of them and NateRob for Dunleavy & Jianlian…good idea?
@kevin: Try to unload Nelson and Hamilton and sell high on Maggette and Duncan. A guy like Bargnani might do you well. With Duncan, you could target a guy like Nowitzki, too. I think you have a good group to work with.
@Conrad: Probably Chandler. Chandler and Nate for Dunleavy and Yi isn’t too shabby, though you’re definitely taking on more health risk with Dunleavy.
Doc,
Tade Q…Punting assts, fg%, Pts in H2h league. Strong in 3’s, def stats and rebs. Offerred J Terry, KG, marion for M Will and K Love. Thoughts? I think biggest risk is KG….Expect him to be solid STL, BLK contributor soon?
Doc,
I just got offered Al Jefferson and Salmons for Pierce and Crawford. My team is weak in fg%, steals & turnovers…your thoughts?
thx Doc…he also owns Delfino, so would u suggest Delfino & Yi for Nate & Chandler? Or does the Bucks SG logjam make Dunleavy a better option in the longrun? thanks again!
Hey Doc,
Are you sure it’ll be a good idea to trade Stuckey for J-RIch?
J-RIch is a bench player now
yo. i hope matt barnes’ line (10p, 16reb, 6ast, 3stl) hasn’t gone unnoticed.
@Whits: I don’t really like that deal for you, unless you really want to add depth to your roster. Yeah, KG will be good for steals/blocks again soon, but he’s at risk to see limited minutes and some DNPs down the stretch.
@mules: You’d probably benefit from fewer turnovers, but Salmons’ FG% struggles will wipe out Jefferson’s solid FG% and you’d be helped in blocks, not steals. It seems like you shouldn’t go for this, given what you’re looking for.
@Conrad: I’d rather have Delfino than Dunleavy. Delfino seems set to see 35+ minutes on a consistent basis from here on out, unless the Bucks make a deal.
@BROY: It’s doubtful that he’ll remain on the bench for the long-term. If you need assists more than threes, than stick with Stuckey. Over the duration of the rest of the season, J-Rich should end up having more value than Stuckey, who will soon be in a crowded backcourt. But again, if you’d rather have Stuckey’s assists, feel totally free to stick with him.
@len-e: Definitely not. He’s been playing very well lately. It’s tough to squeeze in every notable performance in these short posts.
What do I do with Channing Frye? I am currently in fifth place, 4.5 games ahead of the 7th place team in a 12 team, 12 roster spots, weekly H2H Yahoo league (G,G,F,F,C,Util,Util). Here’s my roster
G: Calderon, Mo Williams, Westbrook, Lou Williams, & Curry
G/F: Paul Pierce & Granger
F/C: Noah, Okafor, & Frye
C: Marc Gasol and Perkins.
I am tempted to hold onto Frye but I am not so sure about him earning his position back, with the team playing better with Lopez in the middle.
Here are my options on the free agent wire: Johnny Flynn, Grant Hill, Richard Jefferson, Omri Casspi, or Drew Gooden.
What would you recommend?
hey doc whos better, delfino or matt barnes
thanks
who is better straight-up: wade or ellis? and which side would you take in this deal: cp3 and zbo for jamison and ellis?
hey doc who would be a good player to target if i wanna trade stuckey? and whats been up with ronnie brewer lately? is he droppable?
Who do you like the best out of the following available free agents overall and if your team especially needs assists? Thanks
Dunleavy, Barnes, Delfino, R. Lopez, Barbosa, Watson, Delonte West, L. Ridnour, D. Blair, M. Miller.
@AJ: Flynn’s your best option there, but regardless of whether you opt to pick him up or not, you should look into trading away some guards for some bulk at your forward spots, or, especially with Mo Williams out for at least a month, trade two of your guards for a better one and a decent forward you can stash on your bench.
@alex: At this point, it’s tough to argue against Delfino. Barnes is nice, but with Lewis and Pietrus capable of pushing him out every night, not to mention the pending resurgence of VC, Barnes’ value is a lot more iffy each night.
@bethany: Wade > Ellis, if your league counts the standard nine categories.
I’d take the CP3 and Z-Bo side.
@kjh: Go for the other team’s second, third or fourth best player, depending on your league’s depth. You can probably aim a bit high with Stuckey right now.
If there’s a hot free agent out there, yeah, you can probably safely swap out Brewer for him.
@TrueWarrior: Mike Miller’s probably your best bet overall, and he gets you solid assists, too. Robin Lopez is very hot and should definitely be considered too. All the other guys are probably a step below Miller and Lopez right now.
Thanks Doc,
one more question, is it good time to trade Baron Davis? He’s not putting up good numbers for me anymore.
Who should I try to get?
@BROY: It is, but it isn’t because you’d be selling low on him. If he puts up a good line or two in the near future, he’s good to trade for the second-best player on whatever team you’re looking at.