Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.21

Beast of the Night: Chauncey Billups notched 37 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and hit 6 threes in Oakland last night. He shot 58 percent (11-19) from the field and 82 percent (9-11) from the line and is having a very successful return from a nagging groin injury.

Noteworthy Lines:

Randy Foye â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 26 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He continues to thrive in Agent Zero’s stead and should be a starter in most leagues.

Andre Miller â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 7-7 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 TO; He’s having a very solid 2010 so far and should continue to roll along in a nicked-up Blazers’ backcourt.

Dwight Howard â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 16-24 FT (67%), 32 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Stl, 6 TO; Superman exacted his revenge against Roy Hibbert, as expected. This was his first game without a block since Dec. 11.

Rodney Stuckey â€“ 11-24 FG (46%), 5-6 FT (83%), 27 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Though he’s playing quite well lately, Stuckey remains a good sell-high candidate since the Pistons’ backcourt will recover its health soon enough.

Chris Bosh â€“ 15-26 FG (58%), 14-15 FT (93%), 44 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; The points were a career-high for Bosh, who is having himself a great season. He hasn’t played 80+ games since 2004-05, so he remains at risk to rack up some DNPs in the second half.

Andrew Bogut â€“ 11-14 FG (79%), 5-6 FT (83%), 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 3 TO; That’s six straight double-doubles for Bogut, who is thriving in January. His health is always a concern, but his solid play lately is overshadowing that threat.

Andrei Kirilenko â€“ 11-15 FG (73%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; This was his fifth consecutive start and AK-47 could be on the cusp of a turnaround. Monitor his minutes and production in the next few days.

Marcus Camby â€“ 3-9 FG (33%), 0-2 FT (0%), 6 Pts, 25 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This was a vintage line from Camby, whose 25 boards were a season-high. He’s almost a lock to miss a chunk of games down the line, so worried owners should look to deal him relatively soon.

Andris Biedrins â€“ 2-4 FG (50%), 4 Pts, 13 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Blk; He’s now averaging 7.7 points, 14 boards and 4.3 blocks in his last three games and seems safe to start for owners needing help at the center spot.

Monta Ellis â€“ 12-28 FG (43%), 12-16 FT (75%), 3 3ptm, 39 Pts, 6 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 TO; He played all 53 minutes of last night’s overtime match and played all 48 minutes of the two previous games. There were recent reports of pain in his ankle (yes, that one), and his heavy workload might be additional cause for concern.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Dorell Wright â€“ 16 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’s getting decent minutes lately but hasn’t been consistent yet.

Nazr Mohammed â€“ 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He put this up in 16 minutes of play but only deserves consideration in deep leagues.

Omri Casspi â€“ 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; His role is greatly diminished now that Kevin Martin is back, but Casspi is capable of putting up a decent line from time to time.

Jerryd Bayless â€“ 18 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl; His unpredictability makes him appealing only in deeper leagues.

Earl Watson â€“ 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 6 Stl, 3 TO; He continues to start but is probably only worth stashing away for now.

Corey Brewer â€“ 25 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s too up-and-down to be a starter in most leagues, but his high points are great.

Jamaal Tinsley â€“ 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He hasn’t done much of anything since late November, so this is most likely a flash in the pan.

Carlos Delfino â€“ 22 Pts, 4 3ptm, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This is clearly no fluke, as Delfino has now notched four straight solid outings.

Robin Lopez â€“ 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Along with Delfino, he’s a must-own right now in most leagues.

Injuries:

Josh Smith (quad): day-to-day

Brandon Roy (hamstring): aggravated it again last night, will miss at least a couple games

Eric Gordon (toe): questionable tonight

For Tonight:

Kobe visits LeBron â€“ also known as Lakers vs. Cavs.

