Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.26

Beast of the Night: Chris Paul finished with 24 points, 7 boards, 12 dimes, 5 steals, 2 turnovers and hit 3 threes. He shot 53 percent (9-17) from the field and 100 percent (3-3) from the line and though he’s playing second fiddle to LeBron James so far this season, there’s still a chance he could end up as the top fantasy player yet again.
Noteworthy Lines:
Lou Williams â€“ 5-7 FG (71%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 16 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He came off the bench in this one but it didn’t affect his production. It’s obvious that Allen Iverson is limiting his value, but Williams still has good value in most leagues.
Rajon Rondo â€“ 6-8 FG (75%), 4-6 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 12 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; He’s having a great month so far, though his lack of threes and miserable free-throw shooting clearly hurts his value.
Dwight Howard â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 9-11 FT (82%), 27 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Ast, 6 Blk, 4 TO; The solid free-throw shooting was a bonus last night.
Rashard Lewis â€“ 6-16 FG (38%), 3-3 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 19 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s still struggling with his shooting, but Lewis has notched 15+ points in six straight games now.
Marc Gasol â€“ 5-8 FG (63%), 9-13 FT (69%), 19 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 Blk, 4 TO; Little Gasol is averaging 2.7 steals and 3 blocks in his last three games.
Josh Smith â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 4-6 FT (67%), 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 4 Blk, 3 TO; This was his second game with 4+ steals and 4+ blocks so far this season for Smith, who has found some consistency lately.
Tony Parker â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 2-4 FT (50%), 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This was his fourth straight game with 20+ points. TP seems to be rounding into form.
Channing Frye â€“ 8-15 FG (53%), 5 3ptm, 21 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He did this in fewer than 28 minutes off the bench and while it’s clear that Frye will be inconsistent going forward, he remains worthy of owning in most leagues.
Carlos Boozer â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 7-7 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This was his first 20/20 game of the season. Boozer has definitely picked up steam in January after an up-and-down December.
J.R. Smith â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 2 3ptm, 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The important thing is that he didn’t get handed a suspension from the Nuggets. Monitor his situation in Denver.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Daniel Gibson â€“ 15 Pts, 4 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He’ll get plenty of run in a depleted Cavs backcourt.
Rafer Alston â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reeb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Though he’s not consistent yet, Skip should get enough minutes to be productive the rest of the way in Miami.
Rasual Butler â€“ 17 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’ll fill in nicely for however long Eric Gordon sits out.
Kyle Lowry â€“ 10 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; Remains a nice all-around producer in deeper leagues.
Goran Dragic â€“ 32 Pts, 6 3ptm, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; This followed a 20-point night for Dragic, who is tough to ignore right now. Don’t expect too much from him going forward.
Wesley Matthews â€“ 21 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He shows up every now and then, but is only worth looking at in deeper leagues.
Arron Afflalo â€“ 24 Pts, 6 3ptm, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s having a great January, and ‘Melo‘s absence certainly helps his value.
Marcus Thornton â€“ 19 Pts, 3 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; With Devin Brown out of town, the starting SG job is all his in New Orleans.
Rudy Fernandez â€“ 12 Pts, 2 3ptm,7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s on right now, but Brandon Roy‘s return looms.
Injuries:
Erick Dampier (knee): probable tonight
Jason Kidd (personal): should return tonight
Ben Gordon (groin): could return Wednesday
Will Bynum (ankle): game-time decision Wednesday
Monta Ellis (ankle): out tonight
Sebastian Telfair (groin): out four to six weeks with a ruptured groin (ouch)
Ron Artest (flu, plantar fasciitis): questionable tonight
Nate Robinson (hamstring): questionable tonight
Wilson Chandler (groin): ditto
Grant Hill (heel): check his status
Jon Brockman (hip): questionable tonight
For Tonight:
See if Chris Duhon can step it up for an injured Knicks squad as they host the Wolves.
Stephen Curry, Cartier Martin and C.J. Watson should all put up nice lines with Ellis out again.
Hey Doc,
A guy has offered up his Brook and Calderon for my Kidd and Manu.. what u think?
Otherwise he wants Roy for Brook.. which one is better?
Thanks
Can
Imagine LeBron and CP3 on the same team…
I have been saying since summer league that Thornton was going to be a beast.
@CAN: If by “Brook” you mean Brook Lopez, I’d rather give up just Roy for him.
what’s up with AI2? he’s killing me :(
@nola: He’s still OK, besides those two clunkers last week. Maybe trade rumors are getting to him a bit.
Hey Doc, I’m thinking about trading high on Danny Granger (just after he had a great game) and Troy Murphy (ditto). Who should I be shooting for in these trades? I like Granger, but he burned me badly on injuries and is KILLING me with his shooting. Murphy…can’t put my finger on it, but I don’t trust him as much as I used to.
PS I wonder when we’ll get a firm handle on these non-American players? First it was Ersan Ilyasova tearing it up, then Omri Casspi, and now Carlos Delfino – I’ve had all three at some point this season, and I’m just waiting for Delfino to have a slump.
hey doc,
who should i drop? martell webster, andre miller or jeff green?
im enjoying assists lately with miller (which ive needed all season) but am afraid his worth will drop once Roy gets back. and i could use 3’s from webster but is he reliable enough to hang onto of over green or miller?
who has more value at this point, ariza or peja?
@dagwaller: I’d target the top two players on whatever team you try to deal with with Granger and Murphy. Good thinking in trying to sell high on those dudes.
Delfino is hard to trust, and though he’ll have his slumps here and there, he seems ready to carry a heavy offensive load the rest of the way for the Bucks. Ride him till he drops.
@sugglove: If you absolutely have to drop one of those dudes, look to cut Webster. The Blazers SF spot will get crowded again in the near future, and Roy’s return will give him fewer touches.
@sugglove: Ariza, definitely.
Doc,
Is it a good idea to drop Damp and/or JRich for these players?
Ant-Rand
Gooden
Frye
Sheed
Ilyasova
Marvin Williams
Mike Miller
Brad Miller
Hawes
I’ve been beasting everybody in my 10-team roto league in all cats except REBS, TOs and both Percentages (FT and FG) and these two have been on a downfall lately.
And yes, Agent 0 is in the FA pool as well.
I’m sorry for the laundry-list, I appreciate the help.
@the truth: I’d keep Richardson, especially with Barbosa out around six weeks.
Dampier for Frye, M. Miller or Gooden would be a good idea.
Gooden seems to be the best for the categories you seem to be eyeing, but Miller is probably going to give you the best overall value.
If possible, ignore the temptation to pick up Arenas.
hey doc – i could use a little advice on who to trade for with this team.
here’s my team:
PG Brandon Jennings
SG Kobe Bryant
SF Paul Pierce
PF Kevin Love
C Troy Murphy
G Deron Williams
G Rodney Stuckey
F Antawn Jamison
UTIL Brook Lopez
UTIL Marc Gasol
Bench Elton Brand
Bench Carl Landry
Bench Randy Foye
here’s the team i am trying to trade with:
PG Jonny Flynn
SG Stephon Curry
SF Lebron James
PF LaMarcus Aldrige
C Nene
G Corey Brewer
G Manu Ginobili
F Danny Granger
UTIL Michael Beasley
UTIL Corey Maggette
Bench David West
Bench Kevin Garnett
Bench Lamar Odom
what kind of deal should i offer him? i am interested in beasley and maggette, but what are your ideas? and who should i trade away from my team? thanks a lot for all your help this season so far, i appreciate it!