Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.27

Beast of the Night: Stephen Curry blasted the Kings with 27 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 turnover and 3 threes. The rookie stud is now averaging 28 points, 5.3 boards, 5 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.3 turnovers and 3.3 threes in his last three games and is clearly picking up the load with Monta Ellis out.
Noteworthy Lines:
Ron Artest â€“ 2-6 FG (33%), 1 3ptm, 5 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast; This isn’t the line you’d want to see from someone who played 26 minutes. Artest is banged up right now, but it still doesn’t console the many owners who drafted him way too early.
Mike Miller â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He started this game, the first time since he returned from a calf injury. Miller should offer very solid value going forward.
Al Harrington â€“ 8-18 FG (44%), 6-6 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; After failing to break double-digits in scoring in two consecutive games, and three of his last four, this was a breakthrough for Harrington. He’s not out of the woods yet, but this is a start.
Chris Duhon – 0-3 FG (0%), 2 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Stl; This could be one of the most interesting lines of the season. It certainly isn’t terrible, but it pretty much sums up Duhon’s season. He’s having a dismal month, averaging just 2.7 points on 18.8 percent shooting since Jan. 9.
Boris Diaw â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 6-6 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was his best game in a while and it came against his former Suns squad. Diaw’s minutes are always steady, but his production remains anything but.
Jason Richardson â€“ 2-12 FG (17%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Though this game was far from impressive, J-Rich notched nearly 45 minutes in this overtime affair. With Leandro Barbosa out for a while, he should maintain solid value for the foreseeable future.
Corey Maggette â€“ 3-22 FG (14%), 13-16 FT (81%), 19 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; This shows that he’s human. He cooled off in this one, but Maggette’s free-throw shooting remains his biggest strength.
Spencer Hawes â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 18 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 3 TO; This was his first double-double since Jan. 1, but Hawes still has to earn the trust of fantasy owners.
Kevin Martin â€“ 1-9 FG (11%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; That’s three straight games of utter horror for Martin, who has failed to hit a three during this streak. He’ll bounce back eventually, whether for the Kings or another team, but his owners have to be patient for now.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Shannon Brown â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s alternating good games with bad ones, but deserves a look in deep leagues.
Corey Brewer â€“ 22 Pts, 4 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; He’s on a serious roll right now and should be owned in most leagues.
Carlos Delfino â€“ 22 Pts, 4 3ptm, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 TO; There is absolutely no reason why he shouldn’t be owned in all leagues.
Luke Ridnour â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He consistently puts up mildly appealing lines, which is worth something in some leagues.
Jared Dudley â€“ 18 Pts, 4 3ptm, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; If he continues to start like he did last night, Dudley could be a really nice pickup.
Robin Lopez â€“ 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s cooled off a bit, but is still a great source of blocks.
Cartier Martin â€“ 20 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; That’s three straight games with 13+ points, 1+ threes and 5+ rebounds.
Beno Udrih â€“ 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; There’s life in him yet.
Injuries:
DeMar DeRozan (ankles): both are sprained, questionable tonight
Devin Harris (wrist): unlikely tonight
Carmelo Anthony (ankle): questionable tonight
Ben Gordon (groin): game-time decision
Will Bynum (ankle): ditto
For Tonight:
Allen Iverson faces Brandon Jennings, his doppelganger, in Milwaukee.
Note: The Fantasy Doctor will be out for the remainder of the week, as he will be attending a good friend’s bachelor’s party in an exotic location with limited Internet access. All apologies to his readers, who are strongly urged to answer each other’s queries for the next two days. In his absence, The Fantasy Male Nurse will be making a guest appearance.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
With only 5 games last night I’m a little surprised Boguts line didn’t make the cut:
13-14 FG (92.9%), 6-8 FT (75%), 32 pts, 9 reb, 1 blk, 3 TO
dude’s been making a case for an all-star spot lately.
Time to sell high on him or should I ride it out.
From Yahoo:
C Channing Frye posted consecutive 20-point games for the second time as a Sun and the first time since the second and third games of the season. Since becoming a reserve six games ago, Frye is 15-of-30 (.500) from 3-point range. In his last four contests, Frye is averaging 16.3 points and has scored 16 or more three times.
WTFFFFF I could only get him in a League where there’s a max games played, so I haven’t played him yet. What do you guys think of Frye? I guess a lot of owners dropped him because up til this season, he wasn’t a proven player, and for the same reason I’m worried about wasting games on him (Troy Murphy, Kevin Love, Dirk Nowitzki are my other 3 C/PF).
Hey dagwaller: I’m one of the people that recently dropped Frye and I have no regrets. The reason being is because he is simply inconsistent…the 3 guys that you currently have give you everything Frye would but on a much higher and more consistent scale (3ptm, ft%, rebs, etc…). Keep your current bigs! Just keep an eye on Love
@mules: Selling high seems to be wise, but there hasn’t been any talk of his back so far, so he seems OK to ride out.
@dagwaller: I agree with @Antouan – Frye’s nice when he’s on, but especially with Lopez rounding into form, he’ll be inconsistent the rest of the way. If Amar’e gets traded, however…
8-cat roto league…i can start 2 centers, but I have Dalembert, BLopez, and CFrye. Delfino is available on the waiver wire and I was contemplating dropping Dalembert for him…good idea? My guards are Foye, BJennings, KevMart, JFlynn, and LouWill. I dunno, I just feel like Delfino is too good to pass up, but I can’t decide who to drop for him. Thanks for any thoughts!
Conrad – I followed Dalembert for a week, trying to trade for him. Seems a bit underappreciated, but maybe you know better? I’d rather have Lopez (obviously) and Dalembert doing center-ish things, especially considering you have a bunch of guards that aren’t going to rebound or block a lot of shots, a la a J Kidd or Russell Westbrook.
Delfino is the biz right now though, so I’d drop Frye for him.
Hey Doc,
First off, have a great time at this unknown tropical location.
What are your thoughts on Kevin Martin? i am thinking he is a good buy low candidate right now.
Who would you offer for him out of the following player/players:
webster
beasley
matt barnes
blair
m. thornton
delonte
i know its not much to work with there, but i think the owner is desperate.
Cheers,
Hey Doc,
Like above poster said, have fun at your location.
Also, same question on the Kevin Martin, but I have other choices.
JRich
Gallinari
Young
Beasley
Allen
Felton
Miller
Now for the other question.
Do I benefit from any of these trades?
I give Dirk/Camby for Johnson/Billups
or Dirk/Camby for Granger/Stuckey.
@Conrad: Unless you really need more threes, I’d drop Frye before I’d drop Dalembert. Flynn might be another player to consider swapping out for Delfino, but only if he falls back into a rut. You’re right on thinking Delfino’s too good to pass up at this point.
@BrickLayer: Thanks!
Martin will be fine eventually. Yes, he is a great buy-low candidate, but if his owner is even a little savvy, he’ll probably require a decent amount of value despite his current slump. Try offering Webster, Barnes or Beasley for him.
@Duck: Thanks!
I’d consider offering Beasley, Allen or Felton for K-Mart.
The first deal seems decent for you if you want to bulk up your guards and are too heavy up front. The second one seems safe to ignore.
Doc,
Sex it up in Fiji or wherever, hahaha.
Anyways, Nurse, Doc, whoever,
1) For Delfino, Robin Lopez, and Brandon Rush for my Jefferson, Salmons, Duhon, and B. Wallace?
2) My scola for his Rip Hamilton
3) My B.Dizzle and J salmons for his Mayo and his Rose?
What about 4) My Z Randolph for his Monta Ellis
5) My Z Randolph + B. Wallace for his Ellis and Millsap
Trading Lamar Odom and Baron Davis for Aaron Brooks and Josh Smith a good Idea?
and my deron williams, mehmet okur, and luis scola for his steph curry, rip hamilton, jonny flynn and corey brewer?
hey doc!
theres about 12 people in my league.. ive been shopping devin harris for the last 3 weeks.. no good offers. plus everytime yahoo updates his status/news… its always somethin negative.. soo nobody wants to take a risk on him..
are there any decent pgs that nobodys really lookin at? i feel like i could drop him… but devin harris is definitely better than whats out there (pg wise).
hey doc,
someone wants my billups and pierce Baron davis for his durant and Roy and Aldridge. Is this a good deal for me?
@BRoy
Are you O.K in assists? Because if you have a steady lead in assists and need rebounds and points, it could be a good deal. Roy’s injury is scary–he’s been out for over a week and its a hamstring, but it seems like an OK deal.
@Nick
right now I’m leading in assist by 20 but I think in my other opponents I’ll lose in assist either way.
These are my teams:
billups
rose
B.davis
Odom
manu
J-Rich
K.Love
G.Wallace
Nowitzki
M.Gasol
Gallinar
pierce
Maybe Pierce and B. Davis for Aldridge and Durant, if you can pull that off. Billups and Aldridge are set to have monster 2nd halves, and Durant is always solid. B. Davis has a number of injuries hurting him, and Pierce is basically just points (which you have plenty of). Jeez, that’s a good team. Are you in a free league?
This is my first time playing in a league so.. I don’t really know what you mean by free league.
lee and crawford for love and davis?
@BRoy are you in a league that is free to play in and has no money in it? Because that’s often where you find teams stocked up on allstars (i.e. yours)
oh I don’t play for money, yeah its free league. There’s 10 ppl in the league including me
crawford for b.davis?
With CP3 bein out for 1-2 months, would u drop Diaw or NateRob for DCollison? Also, tell me thoughts on stashing TMac…
CP3 is out.
I was 2nd in league.
Now I’m probably going to go to 6th. :(
Collison got picked up already.
Is there anyone I should pick up to make up for CP3?
scratch my last Q, i waited too long…what about Thorton or Peja in exchange for dropping Diaw or NateRob? Also, give me thoughts on stashing Tmac…im growing impatient.
hello anyone,
my billups pierce odom for his brooks durant roy?
@Roy
I say take the last one.
Roy is scary, again, but Odom for him is winning.