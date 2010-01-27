Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.27

Beast of the Night: Stephen Curry blasted the Kings with 27 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 turnover and 3 threes. The rookie stud is now averaging 28 points, 5.3 boards, 5 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.3 turnovers and 3.3 threes in his last three games and is clearly picking up the load with Monta Ellis out.

Noteworthy Lines:

Ron Artest â€“ 2-6 FG (33%), 1 3ptm, 5 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast; This isn’t the line you’d want to see from someone who played 26 minutes. Artest is banged up right now, but it still doesn’t console the many owners who drafted him way too early.

Mike Miller â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He started this game, the first time since he returned from a calf injury. Miller should offer very solid value going forward.

Al Harrington â€“ 8-18 FG (44%), 6-6 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; After failing to break double-digits in scoring in two consecutive games, and three of his last four, this was a breakthrough for Harrington. He’s not out of the woods yet, but this is a start.

Chris Duhon – 0-3 FG (0%), 2 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Stl; This could be one of the most interesting lines of the season. It certainly isn’t terrible, but it pretty much sums up Duhon’s season. He’s having a dismal month, averaging just 2.7 points on 18.8 percent shooting since Jan. 9.

Boris Diaw â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 6-6 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was his best game in a while and it came against his former Suns squad. Diaw’s minutes are always steady, but his production remains anything but.

Jason Richardson â€“ 2-12 FG (17%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Though this game was far from impressive, J-Rich notched nearly 45 minutes in this overtime affair. With Leandro Barbosa out for a while, he should maintain solid value for the foreseeable future.

Corey Maggette â€“ 3-22 FG (14%), 13-16 FT (81%), 19 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; This shows that he’s human. He cooled off in this one, but Maggette’s free-throw shooting remains his biggest strength.

Spencer Hawes â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 18 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 3 TO; This was his first double-double since Jan. 1, but Hawes still has to earn the trust of fantasy owners.

Kevin Martin â€“ 1-9 FG (11%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; That’s three straight games of utter horror for Martin, who has failed to hit a three during this streak. He’ll bounce back eventually, whether for the Kings or another team, but his owners have to be patient for now.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Shannon Brown â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s alternating good games with bad ones, but deserves a look in deep leagues.

Corey Brewer â€“ 22 Pts, 4 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; He’s on a serious roll right now and should be owned in most leagues.

Carlos Delfino â€“ 22 Pts, 4 3ptm, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 TO; There is absolutely no reason why he shouldn’t be owned in all leagues.

Luke Ridnour â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He consistently puts up mildly appealing lines, which is worth something in some leagues.

Jared Dudley â€“ 18 Pts, 4 3ptm, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; If he continues to start like he did last night, Dudley could be a really nice pickup.

Robin Lopez â€“ 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s cooled off a bit, but is still a great source of blocks.

Cartier Martin â€“ 20 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; That’s three straight games with 13+ points, 1+ threes and 5+ rebounds.

Beno Udrih â€“ 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; There’s life in him yet.

Injuries:

DeMar DeRozan (ankles): both are sprained, questionable tonight

Devin Harris (wrist): unlikely tonight

Carmelo Anthony (ankle): questionable tonight

Ben Gordon (groin): game-time decision

Will Bynum (ankle): ditto

For Tonight:

Allen Iverson faces Brandon Jennings, his doppelganger, in Milwaukee.

Note: The Fantasy Doctor will be out for the remainder of the week, as he will be attending a good friend’s bachelor’s party in an exotic location with limited Internet access. All apologies to his readers, who are strongly urged to answer each other’s queries for the next two days. In his absence, The Fantasy Male Nurse will be making a guest appearance.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.