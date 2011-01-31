Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.31 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Stephen Curry steamrolled through the weekend by averaging 27 points, 4.5 rebounds, six assists, two steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.5 threes in two games. He shot 60 percent from the field, 100 percent from the line and averaged 2.5 turnovers. After a somewhat forgettable December, Curry has managed to lift most of his averages in January and should maintain top-10 value the rest of the way.
Lines for Discussion:
Mike Dunleavy (1/28): 12-16 FG (75%), 6 threes, 30 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; Dunleavy’s surprisingly resilient and productive season continues. His averages have remained very steady throughout the season, though DNPs are always a concern for him. Concerned owners should always be considering selling him off.
Dwight Howard (1/28): 14-20 FG (70%), 12-16 FT (75%), 40 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; Howard totaled 60 points, 35 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in two games over the weekend. His offense is clicking in January, as he’s averaging 60.3 percent from the field, 62.3 percent from the line and 24.9 points â€“ the latter two being season-high monthly marks.
Russell Westbrook (1/28): 12-24 FG (50%), 11-16 FT (69%), 35 Pts, 13 Reb, 13 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; This game illustrates Westbrook’s fantasy value in a nutshell: great all-around numbers, but high turnovers and no threes. If he can pull a Derrick Rose and work on his three-point shooting for next season, the sky’s the limit.
Paul Millsap (1/28): 14-25 FG (56%), 2-2 FT (100%), 30 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 6 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; So much for that injured thumb. Millsap’s averages have remained solid, but his game-to-game consistency leaves something to be desired.
Andrei Kirilenko (1/28): 10-13 FG (77%), 6-8 FT (75%), 1 three, 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Kirilenko followed this up with a 14/9/5 game and appears to be on a roll at the moment. Owners who are wary of his frailty should sell high.
Joe Johnson (1/29): 13-24 FG (54%), 1-1 FT (100%), 27 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; The Johnson we once knew and loved appears to be resurrected â€“ he’s averaging 26 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 threes in January so far. Congratulations if you bought low on him during his rough times in November and December.
Andrew Bogut (1/29): 7-18 FG (39%), 3-7 FT (43%), 17 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Ast, 7 Blk; Bogut’s has been inconsistent from the field in January and has been terrible from the free-throw line (34.7 percent). Nevertheless, he remains a blocking machine, swatting 2.9 shots per game so far in 2011. He’s battling a blood infection, which drains his energy, so that’s something to monitor or act on.
Kobe Bryant (1/30): 16-29 FG (55%), 6-7 FT (86%), 3 threes, 41 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 TO; Bryant went into “Kobe mode” over the weekend, amassing 79 points on 56 shots from the field in two losses. Keep an eye on this.
Ben Gordon (1/30): 12-21 FG (57%), 4-4 FT (100%), 7 threes, 35 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; Gordon started his two games over the weekend and dropped some knowledge on fools. Rodney Stuckey is nearing his return, so monitor how that affects Gordon’s minutes and production.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Gerald Henderson: he’s a guy to keep an eye on in deeper leagues
Carlos Delfino: he appears ready to finally pick up where he left off when he started the season off strong before being knocked out by a concussion
Paul George: he’s being upgraded from stash-worthy to start-worthy in deep leagues
Tracy McGrady: solid all-around production continues to follow his name in box scores
Trevor Booker: two double-doubles over the weekend make him worth monitoring, though JaVale McGee’s eventual return will dent his value
Wes Johnson: he had a great week, averaging 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers
C.J. Miles: also had a great week with great overall production and lots of threes
Samuel Dalembert: getting minutes and putting up decent numbers lately, despite DeMarcus Cousins’ monster games
Marcin Gortat: he appears to have an easy time getting double-doubles in limited minutes; just imagine what he might do if he were to start
Josh McRoberts: his return to the starting lineup has yielded good results so far, including a 20/8 game on Saturday
Injuries:
Peja Stojakovic (knee): not traveling with the Mavs for their upcoming three-game road trip
Al Harrington (foot): plantar fascia makes him day-to-day
Tyler Hansbrough (pneumonia): day-to-day
Jordan Farmar (back): day-to-day
Kelenna Azubuike (knee): returned to practice Wednesday, monitor his progress
JaVale McGee (flu): check his status
Jason Thompson (ankle): seen in a walking boot, day-to-day
Devin Harris (shin): says he’ll play Monday, check his status
Nick Young (calf): monitor his status
Mustafa Shakur (flu): day-to-day
Chris Douglas-Roberts (personal): death of his aunt makes caused him to miss Saturday’s game
Taj Gibson (ankle): monitor his status
Daniel Gibson (quad): day-to-day
Emeka Okafor (hip): day-to-day
Amar’e Stoudemire (knee): was listed as questionable before he played on Sunday; monitor his status
Gilbert Arenas (knee): a bruised knee kept him out of Sunday’s game
Goran Dragic (foot): likely out for the Suns’ next three games
For Tonight:
Ramon Sessions and Manny Harris should have plenty of minutes in store, but the visit the Heat in Miami.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
It’s tough, Doc, but I’m thinking (in a 8 cat. roto league with FT made not FT%) that I should drop Hibbert ($20), for Randy Foye and Carlos Delfino.. It’s a 2 week FA pool, and each of the guys I would pick up are worth 4 games a week for the next two.
Problem is Hibbert may return to form with Obie gone. Weigh my options? Tight in FG%, blocks, but especially steals and 3’s, unfortuntaely.
where is that Monta “no-way should be named to the all-star game” Ellis line from last night hiding?!
steph for Melo?
Either I keep holding on to Tyrus for the playoffs or pickup one of these guys for long-term potential (dont need an immediate starter): Perkins, CJM, Morrow, P-George, Amir, MMiller, Ilyasova, McRoberts, Hansbrough, Rudy F, Manny, Mayo, CV31, D-Blair, Battier, ETurner, or Geo Hill. So, what to do, Doc? Thanks!
I am in need of 3’s this week and I just picked up Carlos Delfino! I’m expecting good things from him as he was actually an early pickup of mine early in the season when he posted at least a steal and a 3 per game. Anyway, I was also considering players who are still available like Dunleavy , Rudy , Batum and Harrington. You think I made the right move on Delfino for 3s this week? and what do you think about his value going forward? I’m torn between him and Batum for the long-run. Any thoughts on that?
Thanks as always
Do you think giving up Marc Gasol and Udrih to get back Granger is a good deal for me? Am I giving back too much, and do you think Granger will be decent under the new coach in Indy? If Gasol and Udrih are too much, I was thinking of countering by offering Stephen Jax for Granger. Love you opinions as always!
GSP
Amir Johnson or Camby going forward? After good start with Magic, Hedo falls back to earth lately. What’s your take on him? Thanks.
@JT: I’d go with Hayes.
@Nick: I suspect Hibbert will recover some value, but Foye and Delfino are playing at high levels right now, so I’d be fine with that swap.
@Hollywud15: Steph side wins.
@Conrad: Unless a trade happens, TT probably won’t help you all that much in the playoffs. I’d swap him out for Hill, Hansbrough, Rudy, Blair or Perkins.
@The Mamba King: Good move on Delfino. He probably has the best long-term value this season, too. Batum is certainly worth keeping an eye on, but you made the right move.
@GSP: It’s a decent deal if you have too much depth, but I’d rather get someone more sturdy in return for those two guys. Granger shouldn’t be affected too much by the coaching change, but we’ll see. S-Jax for Granger is much better, but I doubt the other owner bites on that.
@WuMan: Camby, by a bit, mostly because Reggie Evans will dent Johnson’s minutes. If you can last until the playoffs, Camby should pay bigger dividends. Turk will fall somewhere in between his current slump and his hot start back in Orlando.
Wes Johnson vs Turk?
what would you do with any CLE players not named jamison? having a frustrating time with boobie and his stats for the past two games, and mo will is out till who knows when…
i’m desperate for assists, but not sure if i can afford to lose threes….
should i drop either of them? the only player on the wire looking worthy to me right now is kirk….
also… who can i target if I package d.howard and j.kidd together… ideally i’d like to aim for a high ast PG…
@WuMan: I’m far from the best, but I’m glad I can be of some sort of help. I’d go with Turk long-term, Wes for now.
@hakasan: Tough call with those guys. I’m not sure Kirk is worth dropping those guys though. Try to stash them if you can, or swap them out for guys who are hotter than Kirk. Steve Nash, Derrick Rose and D-Will should be on your radar for those two, so long as you get a fairly decent second player in return.
I just pulled of. getting Kobe for Baron Davis and Kevin Martin.
Head to head most categories scoring format.
I will miss the Assists i get from Bdiddy.. but who do you think won that trade?
Also im thinking of trading Kobe away for Zach Randolph/David Lee/ and Kidd.. think i can pull that off?
Doc, what do you think : my Horford+Chalmers for CP3. Or my David Lee for his CP3 ?
I’m second in my 18-team league so I don’t need a change but it could be the trade that gives me the “trophy”. So you can say, no trade…
Thanks !
I’m in first place in my league, but 2nd place is gaining on me. I need help in blocks and the percentages.
I have grown tired of waiting on Hibbert to turn things around. I don’t think the coaching change will help. He’s been getting minutes and touches, just doesn’t produce.
Avail. on the wire are Ryan Anderson, Perkins, and Gortat.
I was also getting close to dropping Wes Johnson, but he’s been playing better. Possible wire subs for him are JR Smith, Mike Miller, Dunleavy, CJ Miles, J.Dudley, Ilyasova.
Leaning towards taking Anderson AND Gortat, and maybe using one for a trade later.
Your feedback is always appreciated.
Odom for DJ Augustin?
Also what do you think about Rudy Gay?
And should I trade Lebron and Gay for Amare and Granger?
Great post Doc. Just curious though, shouldn’t Ryan Anderson at least be on waiver watch? 23/16 with 5 3s.
I got a trade offer for my Andrew Bynum and Tony Allen for his.. Dejuan Blair/JKidd and Joel Anthony.
I need assists. and i think Blair can make up for Bynum’s rebounding.. what do you think?
Make the trade?
I’m in a 12 player H2H league and this is my team:
Mike Conley
Daniel Gibson
Stephen Curry
Stephen Jackson
Baron Davis
Tim Duncan
David Lee
Elton Brand
Andrew Bogut
Andrei Kirilenko
Ryan Gomes
Jamal Crawford
Darren Collison
How does my team look? Are there any players I should sell high on given they perform well enough? I read that Duncan was a sell high Candidate, but what about Andrew Bogut, Darren Collison, Stephen Jackson, Brand, etc.?
hey, what do you think about ryan anderson. Do you think he’s worth dropping jj hickson for or is he just as inconsistent.
Doc, should I drop Stuckey/Ryan Anderson for Rudy Fernandez/Greg Monroe?
@_CGB: I think the deal is about fair. If you mean trading Kobe for all three of those guys, no way. If you mean for Z-Bo or David Lee along with Kidd, maybe. I’d take that last deal.
@the truth: No way either of those are accepted in most leagues. CP3 is No. 1 right now, which means it’ll take a lot more than that to get him.
@Lady Luck: As we saw last night, there’s hope for Hibbert. I’d try to hang onto him, though Gortat and Anderson are also worthy pickups. Johnson’s knee is hurting, so it might be time to move on. Miles has looked really good lately and is probably the guy to pick up, along with Anderson and Gortat, as you mention.
@chanchan14: I’d take the Augustin side in that deal. Gay is a solid player this season, though he’s cooled off lately. I’d stick with LBJ and Gay.
@Duck: He’s owned in 50+ percent of leagues, which makes him ineligible for waiver-wire watch. I don’t/can’t highlight the best lines each night, but yeah, he’s solid. Stuckey for either of those guys sounds fine.
@kesaber: Duncan and Davis are sell-high guys, along with Bogut. However, with Bogut’s recent knee injury, he’s not going to fetch you much right now. Jackson is good to sell high on whenever he’s hot, while Collison is a wait-and-see player with the new coach on the bench.
@magicclippers: I’d rather have Anderson.
