Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.4 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: LeBron James should just add this to his list of nicknames. He averaged 28.5 points, 1.5 threes, 8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1 steal, 1.5 blocks and just 1 turnover in two games this past weekend. He shot 54 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free throw line during that span. During the past month, James has been the top dog in the land of fantasy ball.

Noteworthy Lines:

Nate Robinson (1/1): 18-24 FG (75%), 2-5 FT (40%), 3 3ptm, 41 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; I guess he had a lot of pent-up energy after sitting out 15 straight games. This was obviously a huge line from the tiny man who still has a good chance of being traded. He followed this up with a 6/6/3 stinker on Sunday, so he’s far from being a must-start at this point.

Al Horford (1/1): 11-14 FG (79%), 0-1 FT (0%), 22 Pts, 19 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He was overshadowed by the aforementioned player’s successful return, but Horford deserves props for this one. This is quite a way to start off the new year after having a solid December.

Jameer Nelson (1/1): 6-11 FG (55%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 16 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He followed this up with a 10/4/10 game on Saturday, and Nelson seems safe to start in most leagues again.

Yi Jianlian (1/2): 2-13 FG (15%), 6-8 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; His shot finally cooled off, but it’s encouraging to see that he was still able to contribute a decent mix of steals and blocks.

Stephen Jackson (1/2): 11-20 FG (55%), 9-9 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 35 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; The points were his season-high and Jackson followed this up with a 22/4/2 game on Sunday. His back issues seem to be behind him (pun intended).

Gilbert Arenas (1/2): 10-25 FG (40%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 TO; The stats are the least important thing here. If things go as expected, Arenas, who has gone off the deep end with his recent binge of idiotic tweeting in an apparent attempt at showing good humor during his gun-related drama, will likely miss a decent chunk of time at the very least, and could miss a lot of time and his contract with the Wizards at the worst. Trade him away for all you can get if possible. This isn’t going to be pretty.

Roy Hibbert (1/2): 10-18 FG (56%), 1-1 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; This came in 27 minutes of work and Hibbert seems to have found his groove. His incessant foul trouble still limits his value.

Brandon Roy (1/2): 12-16 FG (75%), 12-14 FT (86%), 1 3ptm, 37 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been a straight-up stud lately and has finally made good on the top-12 pick most owners used on him.

Nene (1/3): 9-15 FG (60%), 6-9 FT (67%), 24 Pts, 15 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s bouncing back lately after struggling to string together consecutively solid games in December.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Matt Barnes â€“ doing well with his new starting job

Wayne Ellington â€“ three straight games of double-figure scoring, good mix of stats

Luther Head â€“ starting gig seems to suit him well

Kyle Lowry â€“ usually does a lot with the 25+ minutes he gets off the bench

Omri Casspi â€“ three consecutive games with 21+ points, could’ve been “Weekend Wonder”

Martell Webster â€“ strong start to the year with 21/11 game with 4 threes

Ty Lawson â€“ playing like a stud with Chauncey Billups out, but his run will end soon

Drew Gooden â€“ if Erick Dampier‘s knee is bad, Gooden will be a nice pickup

Injuries:

Pau Gasol (hamstring): left one this time, doesn’t sound good for him, might be good for the struggling Andrew Bynum

Dampier (knee): surprise DNP on Sunday, swelling could keep him out a few games

Billups (groin): closer to returning, still a risky start this week

Paul Pierce (knee): could return Wednesday

Rajon Rondo (hamstring): should return Wednesday

Carmelo Anthony (knee): sounds worse than originally thought, should be kept on benches

Troy Murphy (ankle): day-to-day

Ron Artest (concussion): should be good for Tuesday

LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle): not traveling with team, out tonight

Jose Calderon (hip): could return Wednesday

Mike Miller (calf): practiced on Friday, close to returning

Anthony Randolph (back): hurting after Andris Biedrins jumped on his back lightheartedly in practice