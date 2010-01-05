Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.5

Beast of the Night: Russell Westbrook put up 29 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 4 turnovers while shooting 54 percent (13-24) from the field and 60 percent (3-5) from the line. In leagues that take into account field goal percentage and turnovers, Westbrook’s value is limited, but it’s clear that he’s capable of filling the stat sheet every game he plays.

Noteworthy Lines:

Michael Beasley â€“ 10-21 FG (48%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He wasn’t sporting the fro last night but he didn’t need to. After a worrisome offseason, Beasley has come on strong in 2009-10.

Kirk Hinrich â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 3ptm, 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO; He’s doing well with his starting gig and with trade rumors circling his name lately, Hinrich could maintain decent value for the rest of the way.

David West â€“ 9-13 FG (69%), 2-2 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; This is the kind of line owners wanted to see on a more consistent basis when they drafted him, and though West has been better lately, he’s still been a bit of a letdown this season.

Andrei Kirilenko â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 5-5 FT (100%), 15 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk; Believe it or not, this was his best line since mid-December, which pretty much sums up his production so far this season. Consider him a buy-low candidate if you wish, but don’t expect any miracles.

Andre Miller â€“ 9-20 FG (45%), 4-7 FT (57%), 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 16 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Remember when Will Smith was just an actor who mostly appeared in flashy action or comedy films? Then when “Ali” came along, he quickly carried the reputation of being a serious actor. This is what’s happening with Miller. He’s been a joke for most of the season thus far, but he’s been able to maintain a starting job and, thanks partly to injuries, has been playing enough minutes to finally produce. Like Smith, expect Miller to go back to his old ways soon enough, which means it could be time to sell high on him.

Marcus Camby â€“ 4-9 FG (44%), 1-2 FT (50%), 9 Pts, 15 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; This was his best line in a while, but given his health and the pending return of Blake Griffin, Camby remains a good sell-high candidate.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Jamaal Magloire â€“ 5 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; With Jermaine O’Neal hurt again, Magloire took the opportunity to put up solid stats in 21 minutes of work.

Thabo Sefolosha â€“ 7 Pts, 1 3ptm, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; His lines will rarely cause any jaws to drop, but he’s capable of being a good all-around contributor in deep leagues.

Serge Ibaka â€“ 6 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He remains a decent big man to consider in deep leagues.

Taj Gibson â€“ 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Stl; Despite the return of Tyrus Thomas, Gibson is maintaining some decent value.

Devin Brown â€“ 30 Pts, 5 3ptm, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He’s played well since the middle of December and is good for threes and steals.

Martell Webster â€“ 25 Pts, 5 3ptm, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s averaging 23 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 threes in his last two games.

Injuries:

Paul Pierce (knee): status for Wednesday will be determined today

Rajon Rondo (hamstring): could play Wednesday

Carmelo Anthony (knee): unlikely to play tonight

Chris Andersen (ankle): could miss a whole week

Chauncey Billups (groin): could play tonight, but unlikely

Troy Murphy (ankle): could return this weekend

Pau Gasol (hamstring): out tonight, maybe the rest of the week

Lamar Odom (flu): should be available tonight

Ron Artest (concussion): should play tonight

Jermaine O’Neal (groin): probably out for a spell

Vince Carter (ankle): should play tonight

Mike Miller (calf): will return this week, Friday at the latest

Brandon Roy (hamstring): hurting, monitor his status

For Tonight:

Roy Hibbert has a huge challenge as he hosts Dwight Howard and the Magic. Don’t be too discouraged if he has a forgettable line.

Ty Lawson, Arron Afflalo, Nene and J.R. Smith will have opportunities to produce solid lines if Billups and Anthony are out.

Will Gilbert Arenas play tonight?