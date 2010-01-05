Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.5

Beast of the Night: Russell Westbrook put up 29 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 4 turnovers while shooting 54 percent (13-24) from the field and 60 percent (3-5) from the line. In leagues that take into account field goal percentage and turnovers, Westbrook’s value is limited, but it’s clear that he’s capable of filling the stat sheet every game he plays.
Noteworthy Lines:
Michael Beasley â€“ 10-21 FG (48%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He wasn’t sporting the fro last night but he didn’t need to. After a worrisome offseason, Beasley has come on strong in 2009-10.
Kirk Hinrich â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 3ptm, 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO; He’s doing well with his starting gig and with trade rumors circling his name lately, Hinrich could maintain decent value for the rest of the way.
David West â€“ 9-13 FG (69%), 2-2 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; This is the kind of line owners wanted to see on a more consistent basis when they drafted him, and though West has been better lately, he’s still been a bit of a letdown this season.
Andrei Kirilenko â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 5-5 FT (100%), 15 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk; Believe it or not, this was his best line since mid-December, which pretty much sums up his production so far this season. Consider him a buy-low candidate if you wish, but don’t expect any miracles.
Andre Miller â€“ 9-20 FG (45%), 4-7 FT (57%), 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 16 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Remember when Will Smith was just an actor who mostly appeared in flashy action or comedy films? Then when “Ali” came along, he quickly carried the reputation of being a serious actor. This is what’s happening with Miller. He’s been a joke for most of the season thus far, but he’s been able to maintain a starting job and, thanks partly to injuries, has been playing enough minutes to finally produce. Like Smith, expect Miller to go back to his old ways soon enough, which means it could be time to sell high on him.
Marcus Camby â€“ 4-9 FG (44%), 1-2 FT (50%), 9 Pts, 15 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; This was his best line in a while, but given his health and the pending return of Blake Griffin, Camby remains a good sell-high candidate.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Jamaal Magloire â€“ 5 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; With Jermaine O’Neal hurt again, Magloire took the opportunity to put up solid stats in 21 minutes of work.
Thabo Sefolosha â€“ 7 Pts, 1 3ptm, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; His lines will rarely cause any jaws to drop, but he’s capable of being a good all-around contributor in deep leagues.
Serge Ibaka â€“ 6 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He remains a decent big man to consider in deep leagues.
Taj Gibson â€“ 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Stl; Despite the return of Tyrus Thomas, Gibson is maintaining some decent value.
Devin Brown â€“ 30 Pts, 5 3ptm, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He’s played well since the middle of December and is good for threes and steals.
Martell Webster â€“ 25 Pts, 5 3ptm, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s averaging 23 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 threes in his last two games.
Injuries:
Paul Pierce (knee): status for Wednesday will be determined today
Rajon Rondo (hamstring): could play Wednesday
Carmelo Anthony (knee): unlikely to play tonight
Chris Andersen (ankle): could miss a whole week
Chauncey Billups (groin): could play tonight, but unlikely
Troy Murphy (ankle): could return this weekend
Pau Gasol (hamstring): out tonight, maybe the rest of the week
Lamar Odom (flu): should be available tonight
Ron Artest (concussion): should play tonight
Jermaine O’Neal (groin): probably out for a spell
Vince Carter (ankle): should play tonight
Mike Miller (calf): will return this week, Friday at the latest
Brandon Roy (hamstring): hurting, monitor his status
For Tonight:
Roy Hibbert has a huge challenge as he hosts Dwight Howard and the Magic. Don’t be too discouraged if he has a forgettable line.
Ty Lawson, Arron Afflalo, Nene and J.R. Smith will have opportunities to produce solid lines if Billups and Anthony are out.
Will Gilbert Arenas play tonight?
I picked up Mike Miller in anticipation of the Wizards’ possible sudden lack of guards. Any thoughts on his future value?
@penske1: He definitely has a ton of upside, especially as murmurs about the Wizards dumping Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler get louder and louder. I traded low for him in one of my leagues and am very excited to see what happens.
hey doc,
CDR for mike miller a good buy low trade?
Doc,
would you trade Manu and Diaw for Ariza? (I’d be getting Ariza)
Thanks
@jose calderon sucks: Yes.
@Jay: It’d be better if you could get another bench player in return, but this is fair.
doc- would you drop courtney lee for the potential of mike miller’s return?
nice game westbrook two days after i traded him for noah.
theres gonna be a new nba jam
Doc, someone in my league just dropped Tony Parker…is it worth dropping Hinrich or Flynn to pick him up?
wassup Doc,
my Nash+David Lee+Hibbert for his CP3+Noah.. what do u think??
@NTstateOFmind: Yes.
cool …thanks for your 2c
@Ian: Noah’s a very good swap for Westbrook, so hopefully it’ll work out for you in the long run.
And yes, I saw the buzz about a new “NBA Jam.” That would be the best thing since…well, the last “NBA Jam.”
yeah doc
i needed boards and blocks im first by a mile on pts assists and tos
i also got duncan on another trade so i think im set.
tiger
i dont know how the doc is going to answer that one but for me its a hell no i would stick with my group.
Hey Doc,
I currently have Josh Smith. I want to trade him, he cooled off a bit lately. This guy in my league wants to trade for him but I’m not sure what his value is so I’m not sure what to ask in return for him…The other guy’s roster is this
Stuckey
Lee
Gallinari
Kenyon Martin
D12
J.R. Smith
Jamison
B. Lopez
Ellis
Hamilton
Tony Longoria
Okafor
Duhan
Mike Miller
Who should i pick off his roster for Josh Smith?
Thanks for your help!
@mules: Tough call there. I’d lean toward dropping Hinrich for him, but if trade rumors are anywhere near true, Hinrich could be heading to a depleted Wizards squad, where he’d take on a prominent role.
@tigerstyLe: I agree with @Ian. Nash is nearly as valuable as CP3 so far this season and Noah is not worth Lee + Hibbert.
The only way I can see this being OK is if you have way too much depth in a shallow league and want to free up some space. But even then, this seems a bit much.
agree doc
this trade is noah for lee and hibbert.
Hey Doc,
I know i asked you about my team yesterday but i thought i would give you a full picture:
Guards: Lawson, Duhon, Rondo
Forwards: Blair, Barnes, Beasley
Centers: Scola, Haywood
Util: Josh Smith, Martell Webster
Bench: Granger, Juwuan Howard, Foye
Mike Dunleavy is out there on waivers and i am seriously considering adding him. I am weak in ft%, pts and rebs
Who should get the axe on my team??? I am thinking j howard, webster, blair or lawson
Thoughts?
Thanks for your help
@BrickLayer: I’d probably slash Lawson, since Billups will be back soon and will essentially smash his value again.
If you still want to ride him out for a few more days, then Howard or Blair are decent drops too.
THANKS Ian and Doc..
its a deep 14 team, 15 player roster., im weak in ST and BLKs which is why i was considering. do you think Hibbert has some potential to put up #s with Troy+Granger coming back? some people in my league said they thought i was getting the better end BY FAR.
Steve Nash, Brandon Roy, John Salmons
Thaddeus Young, Danilo Gallinari, Jeff Green
Roy Hibbert, David Lee
U.Kenyon Martin, Anderson Varejao, Tayshaun Prince
B.Ramon Sessions Matt Barnes Leandro Barbosa Ryan Gomes
hey doc,
oj mayo or derrick rose?
@tigerstyLe: I think Hibbert has a good shot at producing even when those two come back. Murphy’s been part of some trade murmurs so that would help a big deal too.
With Nash and Lee as two of the leaders for your squad, it’s not surprising that you’re struggling with steals and blocks. You have the right idea in who to target, just piece together a more fair deal for yourself.
Just had to add that I just picked up Mike Miller off waivers in my 12-man 19- guy deep roster league…
I’m giddy
@Kobe: O.J. Mayo – Rose’s lack of threes and, lately, steals, limits his value.
@12thMan: Nicely done.
Good read as usual Doc
Any of these worth an add by dropping Casspi or NateRob?
Hibbert
Diaw
Dunleavy
Speights
Gomes
Dev Brown
Head
Barnes
If so, pick up who and drop who? This is average-based, pure fantasy points btw…Thanks!
hi doc,
i am really trying to resist myself from dropping rashard lewis after he keeps dropping dud after dud… i was thinking of picking up omar caspi instead. is it worth dropping lewis for caspi or should i just hang onto lewis?
@Conrad: Hibbert, Barnes, Dunleavy, Brown, Speights, Head, Diaw and Gomes, in that approximate order.
I’d probably swap out both Casspi and Robinson, though Casspi will be fine to own until Martin returns and Robinson could benefit from a trade.
@Twiz: No! It’s tough to wait on Lewis to turn it on, but Casspi’s only a short-term fix. Once Kevin Martin returns, he’ll lose a lot of his value. Be patient with Lewis.
Camby and RAllen for Al Horford and CDR/Maggette?
Which one should I go for? Or is this a reach?
The guy won’t give up BRoy, so who should I go for?
Duncan and RAllen/Young/Marion is on my block.
Should I go for Horford/Jefferson? Or maybe Horford/Boozer?
I might be able to pull off Wade, but would it be worth it?
@Duck: You’re giving up too much in that deal. Duncan/Allen for Horford/Boozer or Horford/Jefferson sounds good. If you can get Wade, go for it, so long as the second player is also decent.
Okay. I’m trying to take your advice on selling high on Camby.
Who can I try to get with him? I posted the other guy’s roster on yesterday’s post if you’d like to check on that.
I’ll repost this tomorrow if necessary, but Doc, is Kaman for Aldridge (me gaining Kaman) a no brainier, both in the long and short run?
Need points, blocks, and could afford to lose rebounds (I know that I wouldn’t)
In a separate deal– Battier for Harden? (I’d get harden) and could use 3’s but only tied to a good amount of points (i.e. opposite of Battier)
Thanks boss.
Thanks Doc…Casspi lookin’ good tonight, so i’ll hold on to him for another week or so. You know anything about TMurphy’s return? Cuz im afraid to pick up Hibbert if Troy will be back for next week’s games. If Troy will be back, you think Dunleavy to be a better option than Hibbs?…I’m also cautious to drop Nate, b/c like you said, if he gets traded, then he can be money.
…forgot to add that I also own KPerkins and could drop him for someone if you think he has less value than Casspi or Nate. as always, thanks for your advice!
Hey Doc, when do i sell high on Ty Lawson, Martell Webster and K-Mart
also who could i get from those players?
thanks doc, appreciate it
I own arenas in my head to head league and I was wondering how long you think he’ll be suspended? I’ve tried to trade him but no one in my league is bitting so I’m stuck with him. If he is suspended for the year though I decided that I would pick up Kirk hinrich. Also last week I traded Jason Kidd-arrest-c landry for rose-rashard Lewis-KG. Who do you think got the better end of this deal?
My Chauncey Billups/Deng for Marc Gasol and Ray Allen?
Thoguhts?
@Duck: Camby for Al Jefferson, Horford or Roy seems about right.
@Nick: Yeah, I like Kaman down the stretch.
I also like Harden a bit more than Battier, especially since he has way more upside.
@Conrad: Murphy could return Friday. I like Hibbert’s chances better than Dunleavy’s. Dunleay will take more of a hit when Granger returns, and his knee doesn’t seem nearly 100% yet. Hold onto Perkins if you can.
@cdiz: It might be too late to sell high on Lawson, since he hurt his ankle last night. You can probably wait another week or two until you sell high on Webster and K-Mart. You can probably get top-70 players for those two. Maybe someone like Lou Williams, Eric Gordon, Carl Landry, Michael Beasley, Aaron Brooks.
@The hibachi: Arenas could be out for the rest of the season. It’ll be nearly impossible to deal him, unless his suspension turns out to be a few months.
I think you got the good end of the deal right now, but deal KG as soon as he strings together some nice lines.
@Dr Drey: That’s pretty even, though Allen will lose some value once Pierce and Rondo return this week, and KG in another week or so. Not the best deal for you, but pretty decent.