Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.6

Beast of the Night: Stephen Curry orchestrated a beautiful line to the tune of 26 points, 6 threes, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 turnovers. He shot 77 percent (10-13) from the field, hitting all six of his three-point attempts. His minutes and production has been erratic lately but the rookie’s been producing impressive all-around numbers lately and is an outright thief, averaging 2.4 steals per game during the last month.
Noteworthy Lines:
Roy Hibbert â€“ 10-19 FG (53%), 6-9 FT (67%), 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Blk, 2 TO; He made Superman look like Clark Kent, hitting jumper after jumper and getting the better of the matchup he was supposed to lose. Hibbert’s coming around lately and should be owned in all leagues.
Rashard Lewis â€“ 2-8 FG (25%), 0-2 FT (0%), 4 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk; Well, at least the steals and blocks were nice, and he didn’t turn the ball over… Lewis is clearly struggling this season, especially during the past week. Consider him a solid buy-low candidate.
Gerald Wallace â€“ 10-16 FG (63%), 10-11 FT (91%), 2 3ptm, 32 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He continues to produce like a champ and should finish the season as a top-15 fantasy player, barring any injuries.
Antawn Jamison â€“ 13-20 FG (65%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 32 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Many expect the Wizards to dismantle the team once Gilbert Arenas‘ situation is settled. Monitor this situation, since Jamison could easily end up with a contending team (like the Cavs), where he’d lose some of his fantasy appeal.
Samuel Dalembert â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s been relatively quiet lately, so this was a bit out of nowhere. Dalembert continues to be a great source of blocks and some boards and anything he gets beyond that is gravy.
Charlie Villanueva â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 4 3ptm, 17 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; While he’s capable of doing this more often, Villanueva is struggling in a near-healthy Pistons’ roster and his plantar fasciitis doesn’t help.
Kenyon Martin â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 5-5 FT (100%), 27 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 TO; K-Mart’s on a hot streak lately, and the absence of Carmelo Anthony certainly helps. His owners would probably do well to sell high on him soon.
Tyreke Evans â€“ 10-23 FG (44%), 7-7 FT (100%), 27 Pts, 11 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; What more can you say about the kid? While he remains a sell-high candidate, it’s tough to blame owners who believe he can still be very productive even after Kevin Martin returns.
Lamar Odom â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 3-3 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 19 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He clearly benefits from Pau Gasol‘s absence and should get plenty of minutes and put up nice lines until the Spaniard’s return, which doesn’t seem that far away. Sell high on him.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Luther Head â€“ 18 Pts, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; That’s his fifth consecutive double-digit scoring outing.
Matt Barnes â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He continues to produce well in his starting role.
Flip Murray â€“ 25 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This happens once in a while for him, but Murray remains relevant only in deep leagues.
Carlos Delfino â€“ 17 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl; He lost his starting job but made a strong case for getting it back.
Drew Gooden â€“ 10 Pts, 18 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Erick Dampier might be returning soon, which makes this line a bit less enticing.
Joey Graham â€“ 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He benefits from ‘Melo‘s absence.
Martell Webster â€“ 21 Pts, 5 3ptm, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl; He’ll likely cool off soon, but should be considered in most leagues.
Jerryd Bayless â€“ 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; It’s tough to see him get consistent minutes once Steve Blake returns, but he should be a decent pickup for the rest of the week.
Omri Casspi â€“ 24 Pts, 3 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast; He should be owned in all leagues at this point, but will lose value once Martin returns to the Kings.
Injuries:
Rajon Rondo (hamstring): should start tonight
Paul Pierce (knee): should return tonight
Eddie House (flu): probably out tonight
Jamario Moon (abdomen): out three weeks with a strain
Dampier (knee): was going to give it a try last night, should return soon
Pau Gasol (hamstring): will miss about 4-6 games
Jose Calderon (hip): should return tonight, will come off the pine
Hedo Turkoglu (illness): should return tonight
Deron Williams (wrist): game-time decision
Mike Miller (calf): could return tonight
Nene (ankle): day-to-day
Ty Lawson (ankle): day-to-day
Ronny Turiaf (ankle): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Arenas continues his farewell tour in Cleveland, smiles, gun gestures and all.
