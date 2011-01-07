Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.7

Beast of the Night: Tyreke Evans had another big game, putting up 27 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals against the Nuggets last night. He shot 61 percent (11-18) from the field, 100 percent (5-5) from the free-throw line and had just one turnover. In other news, Evans is opting to stay home instead of play in the Rookie-Sophomore game during All-Star weekend to rest his feet. Owner beware.
Lines for Discussion:
Shawn Marion: 12-17 FG (71%), 1-2 FT (50%), 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s benefiting from two things: the absence of Caron Butler and the absence of Dirk Nowitzki. One of those things is long-term, while another isn’t. Owners should wait to see how his value is affected by Nowitzki’s eventual return before getting to excited about Marion’s flashes of solid play lately.
Tyson Chandler: 3-5 FG (60%), 8-10 FT (80%), 14 Pts, 18 Reb, 2 Blk, 1 TO; That’s three straight double-doubles for Chandler, who seems to have broken out of the mini-slump he encountered in December. Continue to play him as you would.
Nene: 6-9 FG (67%), 5-6 FT (83%), 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He’s usually productive, but almost never in an eye-popping way. It’ll be interesting to see how his production is affected by Carmelo Anthony‘s “possible” departure.
Chauncey Billups: 6-12 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 16 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 TO; Yep, that’s right folks â€“ 35:28 of run, zero assists and four turnovers. If you own Billups and were giddy about Ty Lawson‘s knee injury, it’s time to come back to earth: Lawson played last night. Billups’ fantasy value, while somewhat resurrected lately, remains shaky.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Jose Juan Barea: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; Barea stands to benefit from Butler’s absence and given that Rodrigue Beaubois appears far from returning, he’s worth a look in deeper leagues.
Francisco Garcia: 14 Pts, 4 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; If you trust any player on the Kings, you have optimism that I just don’t have the stomach for. But if you’re willing to take a flier on a short-term solution, give Garcia a look.
Omri Casspi: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 6 Reb, 2 TO; See above.
Injuries:
Daniel Gibson (ankle): he’s out for at least the next five games
Dirk Nowitzki (knee): could be out Saturday as well
J.R. Smith (toe): sprained his left big toe and is day-to-day
Kenyon Martin (knee): day-to-day, will be held out of the second game of back-to-backs
Aaron Brooks (ankle): questionable tonight, monitor his status
Lamar Odom (shoulder): expects to play tonight
Kris Humphries (thigh): limited in Thursday’s practice but will play tonight
Gani Lawal (knee): surgery to repair a torn ACL and partially torn MCL ends his season
For Tonight:
See how the Pacers’ approach to small ball affects Roy Hibbert, along with guys like Brandon Rush, Danny Granger and Darren Collison.
Some big lines could be had as the Knicks visit the Suns. Watch guys like Jared Dudley, Marcin Gortat and Toney Douglas.
For Next Week:
4 games: CHA, CHI, DEN, DET, HOU, LAL, SAC, SA
3 games: ATL, BOS, CLE, DAL, IND, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NJ, NO, NY, ORL, PHO, POR, TOR, WAS
2 games: GS, OKC, PHI, UTA
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Hey Doc,
Keeper league, and I’m dumping Mike Beasley, a great keeper, in a trade for two guys who have already been kept.
I have Rondo and Gay for Beasley and Perkins on the table, but he wants Ty Lawson to be kept for $13 dollars. I shouldn’t do that, right, considering how he’ll be a great keeper and starting PG by the deadline (with a teeny bit of luck)?
Also could twist for Westbrook and Gay. Think I might put Harden on the table instead of Lawson. I’m still winning by a mile, right? Who to choose, then, Westbrook, or Rondo?
Have a 400 point lead in points, but Gay would match Beasley’s production and Rondo would prob. come in for Jamal Crawford.
Also am fighting for FG% though, so Westbrook could kill, although he’s subbing for Jamal.
Let me know your thoughts.
P.S. 3’s are a factor, as they are the only major category I could lose in this deal (Rondo + Gay subbed in for Beez and Crawf would be a bit of a hit). Still worth it?
hey doc
should i drop flynn for barea or lawson? i know it’s crazybut i’m still optimistic flynn is going to get that starting spot soon. or not?
Hey Doc,
I have a critical decision to make, I have Durant on my team, but am open to making moves to improve my depth. Would this deal be good for me:
Giving away: Durant, Ryan Anderson, Beno Udrih
Getting back: Rondo, Granger, Darko
Always love your opinions! Have a great weekend,
GSP
stat of the night…. 0/7shooting for jkidd :(
he should have aimed for a double double without points…
@GSP,
just playing the devil’s advocate here but…
are you tanking fg% and ft%?
granger+rondo is also alarming on huge TO counts…
granger+rondo is also a very fragile combination….
Yah, I already am tanking with FG%. Ariza is on my team and I don’t have to guts to drop him (waiver wire is super thin). My key stats are 3s, Steals, Blocks, Pts. Also, our league does not count turnovers.
I hear you with the health concerns, its a tough decision to make.
hey doc.
i offered this trade to someone how does it look?
my melo and mo williams for his felton and sjax.
also, should i try to sell high on john wall cause of future injuries?
Thoughts on dropping Drew Gooden for Favors now that hes starting?
@Nick: I responded in yesterday’s post.
@oohbz: Even if he does start, he’ll still share time with Ridnour. Lawson and Barea (in that order) are worthy swaps.
@GSP: I think you’re giving away a bit too much there, especially given Granger’s injury risks. You’re also selling very low on Beno. If you were able to keep Beno out of that and either do a two-for-three or replace Beno with a lesser player, it might be a bit more doable.
@honeyohs: I like that deal for you. And yeah, Wall is a good sell-high guy.
@Finchel: Sounds good to me.
Welcome Back Doc.
I took two huge gambles and pretty much wasted my Free Agent budget for the year on them.
One was picking up Andray Blatche. It allowed me to drop Jared Dudley (inconsistent) and Spencer Hawes (frustrating), I picked up George Hill for help at SG, jury’s still out on that guy so far. (Thanks Neal!)
2nd was spending the rest of my budget on Galinari, dropping Richard Jefferson. They average about the same, but Danilo is good for 20 points WAY more than R Jeff this year.
Thoughts?
@DVS Jackson: Much thanks — it’s good to be back. I like the Blatche move for the most part. I still think Dudley will have consistent value down the line, but Hawes is just frustrating. I’m high on Hill, so good on that one. I also like the Gallo move.