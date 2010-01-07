Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.7

Beast of the Night: Aaron Brooks held his own against Steve Nash last night, finishing with 34 points, 6 threes, 3 rebounds, 5 dimes, 2 steals and 4 turnovers. He shot 50 percent from the floor (11-22) and hit all six of his free-throw attempts. He’s on a nice little scoring streak right now and has managed to maintain top-75 value so far.

Noteworthy Lines:
Yi Jianlian â€“ 7-17 FG (41%), 5-6 FT (83%), 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He’s been on a tear since returning from his knee injury and continues to offer a good mix of steals and blocks. It’s tough to imagine him avoiding a rough patch in the near future, but Yi might have finally figured this whole NBA thing out.

Jose Calderon â€“ 2-4 FG (50%), 1 3ptm, 5 Pts, 2 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 TO; A decent line in 25 minutes. This was his first game back after sitting out 10 games with a hip injury and it seems like Calderon will continue to come off the bench for a few more games.

Rashard Lewis â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 5-5 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Stl, 3 TO; After two miserable games, this is a breath of very fresh air for his worried owners. He should be fine going forward.

Rasheed Wallace â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s doing a solid job filling in for KG but is probably a good player to sell high on in the near future.

Dwyane Wade â€“ 15-34 FG (44%), 11-16 FT (69%), 3 3ptm, 44 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Virtually all his numbers are down this season from his monstrous 2008-09 performance, which is a shame given his high average pick position this year. This line, however, is shame-free.

Andris Biedrins â€“ 4-5 FG (80%), 0-1 FT (0%), 8 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 2 TO; This could be the beginning of a comeback. Buy low on him while you can.

Al Jefferson â€“ 12-18 FG (67%), 2-3 FT (67%), 26 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s averaging a double-double in the past month and if he stays healthy, he could recover top-25 value by the spring.

Channing Frye â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 6 3ptm, 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; This was his fifth game with six three-pointers so far this season. Frye continues to steadily chip in steals and blocks and has not disappointed owners who drafted him as their sleeper pick.

Andrei Kirilenko â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; This was a blast from the past from the suave-haired Russian. His health remains a risk to his value, but a Carlos Boozer trade could boost his appeal.

Andrew Bynum â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 1-2 FT (50%), 15 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; This was his first double-double since Nov. 17, and Bynum clearly benefits from the absence of Pau Gasol. Feel free to sell high on him before the week is up.

Waiver Wire Appeal:
Randy Foye â€“ 18 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; With Gilbert Arenas gone, Foye stands to play a lot of minutes, so long as the Wizards don’t trade for another starting point guard.

Nick Young â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; He started last night and though Mike Miller‘s nearing return threatens his usefulness, he could see more minutes going forward.

Earl Boykins â€“ 10 Pts, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Blk; He started at point guard and should split time with Foye.

Delonte West â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The slight irony of West playing and putting up a good line against an Arenas-less Wizards squad is hard to ignore.

Udonis Haslem â€“ 19 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He continues to put up a nice mix of points and boards with solid shooting percentages.

C.J. Miles â€“ 24 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was his second straight game with double-digit points and three three-pointers made.

Injuries:
Kevin Garnett (knee): probably out another week or two

Carmelo Anthony (knee): questionable Friday

Chauncey Billups (groin): should return Friday

Ty Lawson (ankle): game-time decision Friday

Nene (ankle): ditto

Rodney Stuckey (ankle): hurt himself again last night, could be out for a bit

Kevin Martin (wrist): feels ready to play, should return sometime next week

Arenas (suspension): most likely out for the rest of the season, maybe even longer

For Tonight:
The Bobcats visit the Knicks in the only game slated tonight. See if Boris Diaw can get things going again, and expect Nate Robinson to have a decent game after a clunker on Sunday.

