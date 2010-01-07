Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.7

Beast of the Night: Aaron Brooks held his own against Steve Nash last night, finishing with 34 points, 6 threes, 3 rebounds, 5 dimes, 2 steals and 4 turnovers. He shot 50 percent from the floor (11-22) and hit all six of his free-throw attempts. He’s on a nice little scoring streak right now and has managed to maintain top-75 value so far.
Noteworthy Lines:
Yi Jianlian â€“ 7-17 FG (41%), 5-6 FT (83%), 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He’s been on a tear since returning from his knee injury and continues to offer a good mix of steals and blocks. It’s tough to imagine him avoiding a rough patch in the near future, but Yi might have finally figured this whole NBA thing out.
Jose Calderon â€“ 2-4 FG (50%), 1 3ptm, 5 Pts, 2 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 TO; A decent line in 25 minutes. This was his first game back after sitting out 10 games with a hip injury and it seems like Calderon will continue to come off the bench for a few more games.
Rashard Lewis â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 5-5 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Stl, 3 TO; After two miserable games, this is a breath of very fresh air for his worried owners. He should be fine going forward.
Rasheed Wallace â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s doing a solid job filling in for KG but is probably a good player to sell high on in the near future.
Dwyane Wade â€“ 15-34 FG (44%), 11-16 FT (69%), 3 3ptm, 44 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Virtually all his numbers are down this season from his monstrous 2008-09 performance, which is a shame given his high average pick position this year. This line, however, is shame-free.
Andris Biedrins â€“ 4-5 FG (80%), 0-1 FT (0%), 8 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 2 TO; This could be the beginning of a comeback. Buy low on him while you can.
Al Jefferson â€“ 12-18 FG (67%), 2-3 FT (67%), 26 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s averaging a double-double in the past month and if he stays healthy, he could recover top-25 value by the spring.
Channing Frye â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 6 3ptm, 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; This was his fifth game with six three-pointers so far this season. Frye continues to steadily chip in steals and blocks and has not disappointed owners who drafted him as their sleeper pick.
Andrei Kirilenko â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; This was a blast from the past from the suave-haired Russian. His health remains a risk to his value, but a Carlos Boozer trade could boost his appeal.
Andrew Bynum â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 1-2 FT (50%), 15 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; This was his first double-double since Nov. 17, and Bynum clearly benefits from the absence of Pau Gasol. Feel free to sell high on him before the week is up.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Randy Foye â€“ 18 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; With Gilbert Arenas gone, Foye stands to play a lot of minutes, so long as the Wizards don’t trade for another starting point guard.
Nick Young â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; He started last night and though Mike Miller‘s nearing return threatens his usefulness, he could see more minutes going forward.
Earl Boykins â€“ 10 Pts, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Blk; He started at point guard and should split time with Foye.
Delonte West â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The slight irony of West playing and putting up a good line against an Arenas-less Wizards squad is hard to ignore.
Udonis Haslem â€“ 19 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He continues to put up a nice mix of points and boards with solid shooting percentages.
C.J. Miles â€“ 24 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was his second straight game with double-digit points and three three-pointers made.
Injuries:
Kevin Garnett (knee): probably out another week or two
Carmelo Anthony (knee): questionable Friday
Chauncey Billups (groin): should return Friday
Ty Lawson (ankle): game-time decision Friday
Nene (ankle): ditto
Rodney Stuckey (ankle): hurt himself again last night, could be out for a bit
Kevin Martin (wrist): feels ready to play, should return sometime next week
Arenas (suspension): most likely out for the rest of the season, maybe even longer
For Tonight:
The Bobcats visit the Knicks in the only game slated tonight. See if Boris Diaw can get things going again, and expect Nate Robinson to have a decent game after a clunker on Sunday.
hey doc should I buy andris biedrins low for my omri casspi?
who should I target if i want to sell andrew bynum high? thanks!!!
Hey doc, is it a for sure thing to drop gilbert? Or do u think he could help my team out come playoff time? Also who would be a good replacement? I need his 3’s and scoring plus some steals…
Doc,
Im in a shallow (10 team league). Biedrins is available, but I love the way Hibbert has been playing lately. What do you think? Blocks/Steals are more valuable to me than points and boards
@ kevin
Gils not coming back. At least for the season.
And the Wiz aint makin the playoffs.
@jwest: The Casspi for Biedrins swap seems good in the long-term.
With Bynum, try to target guys like Troy Murphy, Amar’e Stoudemire, Nene, Al Jefferson or Andrew Bogut. (This is assuming you’re looking to trade him for another big man.)
@kevin: Arenas is done for the season, at least. Don’t look at him.
It depends on who’s available in your league. There are a few hot free agents out there right now, but unless you find a solid one, you’ll likely have to use Arenas’ former spot as a revolving door.
Doc,
Speculative PG in a deep league….Boykins or Skip?
@G: Tough call, but Hibbert will be better for blocks, Biedrins will be better for boards and steals. If you want a better combo of both, Biedrins might be your man, though his FT% is a downer (if your league counts that cat).
@Whits: I’d lean toward Skip.
thks….I give Ty Thomas and get Biedrins….Need FG% help. Fair? If not, which big man would u target for Thomas?
hey doc,
i have duhan, hinrich, and lowry would your drop any of them for foye?
@Whits: Yeah that seems just fine.
@rangerjohn: I’d consider dropping Lowry or Duhon.
Doc – who should I pick up of these 4 guards: Felton, Jarret Jack, Nate Robinson, or ginobili? Thanks
@Jamal: Ginobili or Felton.
Rank these guys based on pure production of pts, reb, ast (count as 2 pts), blks, and stls (%’s don’t matter, but TOs do):
M. Webster
Barnes
Diaw
Dev Brown
Rasual
Dunleavy
As always, thanks for the guidance.
Hey Doc, I’ve got three trade offers and I wanted to know what you thought.
They’re from a guy who lost Arenas, so I’m hoping for a quick answer.
1. My Camby/JRichardson for Boozer.
2. My Camby/Young/DWest for Boozer/Maggette.
3. My Camby for Chauncey.
Also, Lopez’s value has gone since Yi came back. Should I sell high for him? If so, can you name some players I could get?
@Conrad: It’d probably go something like…
Butler, Webster, Barnes, Brown, Dunleavy, Diaw (based on the past month or so)
Webster, Dunleavy, Diaw, Barnes, Butler, Brown (for the rest of the way, assuming Dunleavy can stay healthy)
All of these dudes will be inconsistent though.
@Duck: If those slashes mean “and,” I don’t like 1 or 2, but three seems decent. Also, which “D. West” are we talking here?
Lopez will be fine going forward. He should be held, or dealt once he recovers his value.
D.West = David West.
So you don’t like 1 and 2? Why’s that?
I thought those trades looked good for me.
Is there any way I can change those trades to make them good for me?
@Duck: I think you’re overrating Boozer, who has cooled off lately. For the first one, you could try trading just Camby for Boozer, and for the second, you can take out either Young or West. Maggette isn’t going to be that great down the stretch.