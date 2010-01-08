Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.8

Beast of the Night: Wilson Chandler produced 27 points, 7 boards, 6 assists and 1 turnover in the NBA’s only game last night. He chipped in a three-pointer and shot 52 percent (11-21) from the field and 100 percent (4-4) from the line. He finally seems to have found his groove and has little holding him back from being able to keep it up the rest of the way.

Noteworthy Lines:

Stephen Jackson â€“ 10-26 FG (39%), 4-6 FT (67%), 2 3ptm, 26 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; After shooting at least 44 percent in four straight games, Captain Jack finally dipped back under 40 percent, which is familiar for him. Still, he’s been producing great lines lately and is doing well for owners who bought low on him a while back.

Boris Diaw â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 2 3ptm, 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Go figure: Diaw busts out of his 12-game, single-digit-scoring slump against the Knicks. The Bobcats’ next three opponents are the Grizzlies, Rockets and Spurs, so he’s not out of the woods just yet. Besides, this line was helped by the fact that the next player on this list had a surprisingly quiet game.

Gerald Wallace â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; Crash usually puts some major hurt on the Knicks but was pretty quiet last night. He didn’t get to the line once in a game that saw just 23 total personal fouls called.

Danilo Gallinari â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 5 3ptm, 17 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He played through a shoulder injury, which is nice to see. Gallo, who has a delicate back, is quite resilient and continues to be a nice fantasy player.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Flip Murray â€“ 20 Pts, 4 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk; This was his second straight game with 20+ points, and his third straight with double-digit scoring.

Jared Jeffries â€“ 6 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He played an unusually high 42 minutes in an eight-man Knicks rotation and probably won’t be this productive again for a while.

Jonathan Bender â€“ 5 Pts, 1 3tpm, 4 Blk, 3 TO; He’s still not reliable enough to own in most leagues, but if he continues to play around 20+ minutes each night, Bender could be a decent pickup in deep leagues.

Injuries:

Brandon Roy (hamstring): expected to play tonight

LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle): ditto

Andre Miller (back): ditto

Eddie House (flu): weather permitting, he could play tonight

Pau Gasol (hamstring): out tonight, but could return Sunday

Ty Lawson (ankle): game-time decision

Chris Andersen (ankle): unlikely tonight

Chauncey Billups (groin): ready to play tonight

Carmelo Anthony (knee): questionable tonight

Rodney Stuckey (knee): check his status

Danny Granger (heel): practiced the past two days, could return soon

Al Harrington (calf): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Andrew Bynum should have another strong outing against the Blazers.

Rafer Alston could make his debut tonight with the Heat.

Tyrus Thomas was a squeaky wheel on Thursday, so see if he gets the grease and starts, or at least logs more minutes tonight.

For Next Week:

4 games: DET, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, NO, NY, OKC, PHO, SA, UTA, WAS

3 games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, GS, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIN, ORL, PHI, SAC, TOR

2 games: NJ, POR

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.