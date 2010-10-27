Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 10.27

Beast of the Night: Brandon Roy kicked off the season with business as usual, slapping up 24 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals, nailing 4 threes in the process. He shot 45 percent (9-20) from the field, 100 percent (2-2) from the line and had 2 turnovers. Roy put to rest any concerns about his sluggish preseason and should be good to go the rest of the way â€“ so long as he stays healthy.
Lines for Discussion:
LeBron James: 10-21 FG (48%), 8-12 FT (67%), 3 threes, 31 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 8 TO; This wasn’t exactly what many of us were expecting for his debut with the Heat, but there shouldn’t be any cause for concern. Opening against the Celtics in Boston was like the NBA tossing its new golden child into the coliseum with the lions to learn how to walk. He should bounce back strong against the Sixers.
Dwyane Wade: 4-16 FG (25%), 4-6 FT (67%), 1 three, 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 6 TO; Wade, who had a couple of his shots hit the side of the backboard, clearly needs some time to get his legs again. Like James, he should bounce back tonight.
Rajon Rondo: 2-9 FG (22%), 4 Pts, 5 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He expertly orchestrated the Celtics’s offense last night and the assists a resounding evidence of that. Rondo might finally be ready to average a double-double this season. But he won’t be able to avoid shooting free throws all year long.
Steve Nash: 10-19 FG (53%), 4-5 FT (80%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 9 TO; While his assists and turnovers won’t be this bad every night, this is a glimpse of things to come this season for Nash â€“ more scoring, fewer assists, the same old sick percentages.
Nicolas Batum: 8-17 FG (47%), 3 threes, 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He looks primed to return handsomely on his average draft position. Batum only played 26:47 last night, but he should see closer to 30 minutes a night going forward.
Aaron Brooks: 7-16 FG (44%), 6-6 FT (100%), 4 threes, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 TO; This was about as strong a game as owners could hope for from Brooks at the start of this season, against the Lakers no less. It would be nice if he could up his steals a bit but if he keeps this up, that one weakness will be easy to forgive.
Yao Ming: 4-11 FG (36%), 1-2 FT (50%), 9 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; As planned, Yao played fewer than 24 minutes last night but showed that he doesn’t need much time on the floor to put up useful numbers. If he plays around 24 minutes all season long and stays healthy, Yao will be a valuable fantasy asset. Sadly, that’s a big if.
Luis Scola: 7-18 FG (39%), 4-4 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; It doesn’t seem like Yao’s return has affected Scola too much, but keep an eye on that tandem.
Kobe Bryant: 8-20 FG (40%), 11-12 FT (92%), 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; So much for a limit on his minutes. Bryant played 37:06 last night and though he didn’t hit a three, he had a 7:1 assists-to-turnover ratio. Nothing to see here, folks.
Pau Gasol: 11-23 FG (48%), 7-9 FT (78%), 29 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk 3 TO; Until Andrew Bynum returns, this kind of line should be the norm for Gasol.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Udonis Haslem: 8 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Blk; He’s clearly the Heat’s most reliable big man not named Chris Bosh, which guarantees him a decent number of minutes this season.
Glen Davis: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Blk; He won’t get 29+ minutes every night, but he might be worth a look in deep leagues.
Wesley Matthews: 13 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 3 Ast; Don’t ignore him just because of his small-time name.
Chase Budinger: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 TO; He only got 21:41 while Shane Battier got 31:24, but this could shift in Budinger’s favor soon enough.
Shannon Brown: 16 Pts, 4 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; That’s a lot in 21:15, but bear in mind that Brown won’t get more than this many minutes on most nights.
Steve Blake: 10 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; He and Derek Fisher split minutes, but Blake could eventually overtake him.
Injuries:
Andre Iguodala (wrist): monitor his status, but unlikely tonight
Stephen Jackson (ankle): probable tonight
T.J. Ford (hamstring): questionable tonight
Marc Gasol (ankle): could play, check his status
Martell Webster (back): surgery to repair herniated disc, out 4-6 weeks
Spencer Hawes (back): will start at center tonight
Leandro Barbosa (wrist): will play through it, but it will eventually need surgery
Shaun Livingston (knee): will play tonight
John Salmons (knee): might start tonight
Marcus Thornton (Achilles): questionable tonight
Troy Murphy (back): out until at least Sunday
Tiago Splitter (foot): out tonight
Stephen Curry (ankle): will play
For Tonight:
See how many minutes Yao plays tonight, the second of an early back-to-back test.
Expect a vengeful, productive Heat squad in Philadelphia tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Hey Doc,
Thoughts on CJ Miles?
Im thinking about dropping him for either Budinger or Wes Matthews.
Looking forward to your input.
Thanks!
Fantasy Doc, I need some advice.
Nicolas Batum or Eric Gordon? Batum just got dropped, and I’m tempted to scoop him up over Gordon. He seems more efficient and shoots 3s more than Gordon. But Gordon has been banged up a bit and I think he’ll come back strong this season. What should I do?
Is Galinari playing tonite?
@De Jesus: Tough call. I’d stand pat for now, but keep your trigger finger ready. Budinger or Miles are probably the way to go.
@Fraz: Tough call. No one else you’d consider swapping out? Batum will be nicer all-around, so feel free to do it — I’d just look for other options if possible.
@sweetv0mit: Barring any updates saying otherwise, yes.
doc wat do u think of my team and who do u htink i should look to pick up? its a 10 team leauge feedback wud be greatly appreciaed
1.durant
2.bosh
3.tyreke.
4.kevin martin
5.gilbert
6.bogut
7.Robin lopez
8.Micheal Beasly
9.darren collison(was picked earlier just forgot)
10.demarcus cousins
11. dejuan blair
12. jarret jack
13. Mike dunlevy
@spike: If Gil rounds into form and stays sane, you’re good with threes. If Bogut stays healthy and if Lopez meets expectations, you’ll have a fighting chance in blocks. You’re living on the edge, which is fine/fun, but if things sway the right way, you’ll be good to go. See if Austin Daye is available.
We only start 7 in my league so I got Tyreke, Mo Williams, Pau Gasol, Bargnani and Brook Lopez, Stephen Jackson, and Ariza in my seven so far.
Bench is Eric Gordon, Yao, Al Harrington, and Channing Frye. I really wanted Batum in our draft. But I’m not sure if I should jump or stay put.
@Fraz: If he’s available, I’d swap out Frye for him in a heartbeat.
Doc, curious what you think of my squad. It’s a 10-team head-to-head league; we play 2 players at each position (10 total) with 2 bench spots.
PG-John Wall
PG-Raymond Felton
SG-Monta Ellis
SG-OJ Mayo
SF-Nicolas Batum
SF-Danilo Gallinari
PF-Pau Gasol
PF-Blake Griffin
C-Amar’e Stoudemire
C-Robin Lopez
Bench-Beno Udrih
Bench-Brendan Heywood
Hey Doc,
What you think of my squad? 12 Man H-2-H
PG: Chris Paul, Mike Conley
SG: Monta Ellis, Mike Dunlevy
SF: Rashard Lewis, Trevor Ariza, Terrence Williams, Mike Miller
PF: Josh Smith, Boris Diaw
C: Joakim Noah, Marcus Camby, Roy Hebbert, Oden
@mules: You’re set to get a ton of turnovers, but you seem solid on rebounds, and decent on blocks. Your squad might be OK for threes, too — if Felton drains more threes this season, that’ll help a lot there. You’re leaning a lot on guys who have risks/are not-yet-completely proven, but if they all pan out, good for you.
@JumpManJ23: I love the backcourt of CP3 and Ellis (I wanted that tandem in one of my drafts, but Ellis was taken a few picks before mine.) You should be competitive in threes, especially when Miller returns, and your C spot is solid. It’s nice that you have Oden and Camby, to cover all your bases in case Oden really dents Camby’s value. Good roster with no noticeable weaknesses.
Johns Salmons, Nic Batum or Beno Udrih, which 2 are most useful for standard rotisserie.
@DoubleA: Batum and Udrih, though when healthy, Salmons could be close.
Day to day roto, will Gallinari be limited for the opener, I’m tempted to wait and see a game from him first.
Hey Doc,
Jarret Jack Or Augustin to start tonight?
@DoubleA: He should be good to go for normal minutes. If you have a solid alternative, feel free to wait on Gallo.
@De Jesus: Augustin.
Hey Doc,
What do you think Tiago Splitter’s best case fantasy stats are ?
@Kevin H: I’d say around 12/7.5 and a 1.5 blocks per game is his ceiling this season, but I don’t think he reaches that.
crap i meant Jack or Teague. haha
Doc, who do I start tonight?
Taj Gibson, Nene, Nicolas Batum, Rip Hamilton, Carl Landry, Andre Miller or Reggie Williams?
Choose your top six. :D.
Oh also, I had Maggette in my IR but now he’s back. Should I make room for him or just keep him there for now?
I would be able to drop any of the players above and Robin Lopez.
@De Jesus: In that case, Jack.
@Duck: I’d start Batum out of all those guys.
Keep him there for the time being. Maybe Rip or Reggie for Lopez, but it’s tough to recommend that until we see some life out of the big man.
Doc, worried out of my mind about tonight… Kevin Love, clearly the most dynamic man on the Wolves (and my $33 investment, you should know) is sitting on the bench during crunch time (and most of the game really)… 11 and 10 with 2 threes in 23 minutes. Now I’m sure you’ll adress this tomorrow in your diagnosis, but am I gonna deal with Kurt Rambis and their (female dog) fights all year long? I thought this was behind us.
Doc, to add on to the list of worries.
What should we do about Anthony Randolph? Is he not worth keeping on our bench until he gets back? How do you think ZBo is going to handle this new back injury? Do you think Reggie Williams will get more playing time than he did tonight? And is Rip expected to get the numbers he got tonight all season?
Thanks. Looking forward to your analysis.
Hey Doc,
Any word on the Roddy Beaubois situtation? I can’t seem to find any updates on when he will be coming back.
Also, do u think donte greene will be able to sustain his minutes? im considering swapping teague for him
hey what do you think
harden or affalo?
i’m in a 14 man h2h 9 cats
@Nick: This is always a risk in Minny. Anthony Tolliver was playing well, which is the main reason for Love’s paltry minutes. The Timberwolves are still the Timberwolves, as sad as that is.
Not to panic, but can I drop A. Daye for Affallo?
Also can I drop Blair for Ibaka?
Thanks
@Duck: Hold onto Randolph if you can. We’ll have to wait and see about Z. Randolph’s back. Reggie will be up and down. Rip should be good for about what he got last night, but not any more.
@??: Yeah, no set timetable for Roddy. Sometime in the second half of November sounds about right. Greene’s minutes will be inconsistent — see how things pan out once Tyreke Evans returns.
@david: Afflalo.
@MountMutumbo: Daye still has hope, but Afflalo is the sure thing right now, and has big upside if Carmelo is dealt.
If you want blocks, go with Ibaka. Otherwise, stick with Blair. Just know that his value will dip if Splitter gets some traction after he gets healthy.
So Yahoo live draft screwed me hard with frequent disconnects and auto picking several of my selections
8 Teams H2H
FG% / FT% /3PTM / PTS / REB / AST / ST / BLK / TO
Ended up with these selections… advice?
G Chris Paul
G Darren Collison
G Kevin Martin
G Aaron Brooks
G Devin Harris
F Michael Beasley
F Danny Granger
F Carmelo Anthony
F/C Al Jefferson
F/C Zach Randolph
F/C Luis Scola
F/C Anthony Randolph
F/C DeMarcus Cousins
Thnx, in my current H2H leading 7-2 (but he forgot to adjust his lineup one day and got hit with Gilbert being out.
G Chris Paul NO
G Darren Collison Ind
G Kevin Martin Hou
G Aaron Brooks Hou
G Devin Harris NJ
F Michael Beasley Min
F Danny Granger Ind
F Carmelo Anthony Den
F/C Al Jefferson Uta
F/C Zach Randolph Mem
F/C Luis Scola Hou
F/C Anthony Randolph NY
F/C DeMarcus Cousins Sac
To clarify, its the three Hou. that have me worried, and the two Ind. don’t seem like a good idea either.
Sorry for double (kinda) post.
@Khalvin: Solid backcourt. Eight teams is pretty shallow, so you might be able to make better use of the spot Ant-Rand is using up. The same might be said of Beasley. Other than that, maybe try packaging some of your bigs to get another big, bruising shot-blocker.
thnx Doc!
(quick response)
Any other comments are appreciated.