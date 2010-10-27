Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 10.27

Beast of the Night: Brandon Roy kicked off the season with business as usual, slapping up 24 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals, nailing 4 threes in the process. He shot 45 percent (9-20) from the field, 100 percent (2-2) from the line and had 2 turnovers. Roy put to rest any concerns about his sluggish preseason and should be good to go the rest of the way â€“ so long as he stays healthy.

Lines for Discussion:

LeBron James: 10-21 FG (48%), 8-12 FT (67%), 3 threes, 31 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 8 TO; This wasn’t exactly what many of us were expecting for his debut with the Heat, but there shouldn’t be any cause for concern. Opening against the Celtics in Boston was like the NBA tossing its new golden child into the coliseum with the lions to learn how to walk. He should bounce back strong against the Sixers.

Dwyane Wade: 4-16 FG (25%), 4-6 FT (67%), 1 three, 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 6 TO; Wade, who had a couple of his shots hit the side of the backboard, clearly needs some time to get his legs again. Like James, he should bounce back tonight.

Rajon Rondo: 2-9 FG (22%), 4 Pts, 5 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He expertly orchestrated the Celtics’s offense last night and the assists a resounding evidence of that. Rondo might finally be ready to average a double-double this season. But he won’t be able to avoid shooting free throws all year long.

Steve Nash: 10-19 FG (53%), 4-5 FT (80%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 9 TO; While his assists and turnovers won’t be this bad every night, this is a glimpse of things to come this season for Nash â€“ more scoring, fewer assists, the same old sick percentages.

Nicolas Batum: 8-17 FG (47%), 3 threes, 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He looks primed to return handsomely on his average draft position. Batum only played 26:47 last night, but he should see closer to 30 minutes a night going forward.

Aaron Brooks: 7-16 FG (44%), 6-6 FT (100%), 4 threes, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 TO; This was about as strong a game as owners could hope for from Brooks at the start of this season, against the Lakers no less. It would be nice if he could up his steals a bit but if he keeps this up, that one weakness will be easy to forgive.

Yao Ming: 4-11 FG (36%), 1-2 FT (50%), 9 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; As planned, Yao played fewer than 24 minutes last night but showed that he doesn’t need much time on the floor to put up useful numbers. If he plays around 24 minutes all season long and stays healthy, Yao will be a valuable fantasy asset. Sadly, that’s a big if.

Luis Scola: 7-18 FG (39%), 4-4 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; It doesn’t seem like Yao’s return has affected Scola too much, but keep an eye on that tandem.

Kobe Bryant: 8-20 FG (40%), 11-12 FT (92%), 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; So much for a limit on his minutes. Bryant played 37:06 last night and though he didn’t hit a three, he had a 7:1 assists-to-turnover ratio. Nothing to see here, folks.

Pau Gasol: 11-23 FG (48%), 7-9 FT (78%), 29 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk 3 TO; Until Andrew Bynum returns, this kind of line should be the norm for Gasol.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Udonis Haslem: 8 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Blk; He’s clearly the Heat’s most reliable big man not named Chris Bosh, which guarantees him a decent number of minutes this season.

Glen Davis: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Blk; He won’t get 29+ minutes every night, but he might be worth a look in deep leagues.

Wesley Matthews: 13 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 3 Ast; Don’t ignore him just because of his small-time name.

Chase Budinger: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 TO; He only got 21:41 while Shane Battier got 31:24, but this could shift in Budinger’s favor soon enough.

Shannon Brown: 16 Pts, 4 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; That’s a lot in 21:15, but bear in mind that Brown won’t get more than this many minutes on most nights.

Steve Blake: 10 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; He and Derek Fisher split minutes, but Blake could eventually overtake him.

Injuries:

Andre Iguodala (wrist): monitor his status, but unlikely tonight

Stephen Jackson (ankle): probable tonight

T.J. Ford (hamstring): questionable tonight

Marc Gasol (ankle): could play, check his status

Martell Webster (back): surgery to repair herniated disc, out 4-6 weeks

Spencer Hawes (back): will start at center tonight

Leandro Barbosa (wrist): will play through it, but it will eventually need surgery

Shaun Livingston (knee): will play tonight

John Salmons (knee): might start tonight

Marcus Thornton (Achilles): questionable tonight

Troy Murphy (back): out until at least Sunday

Tiago Splitter (foot): out tonight

Stephen Curry (ankle): will play

For Tonight:

See how many minutes Yao plays tonight, the second of an early back-to-back test.

Expect a vengeful, productive Heat squad in Philadelphia tonight.

