Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 10.28

Beast of the Night: Tim Duncan reminded everyone that he’s still very relevant to fantasy basketball. He hung 23 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks on the Pacers last night, and shot 83 percent (10-12) from the floor, 60 percent (3-5) from the line and had just 1 turnover. He clearly feasted on a meager Pacers frontcourt and won’t be this good every night, but this was a fantastic start.
Lines for Discussion:
Amar’e Stoudemire: 7-16 FG (44%), 5-6 FT (83%), 19 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 9 TO; It’s just one game, but this is a reminder that Stoudemire could be in for a lower field-goal percentage and higher turnovers in New York. Still, it’s nice to see him grab double-digit rebounds and block a couple shots.
Dwyane Wade: 10-20 FG (50%), 9-12 FT (75%), 1 three, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; This was a flashback from last season and should put to rest any premature concerns after his dismal first game in Boston.
Evan Turner: 7-10 FG (70%), 2-3 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was a solid all-around line and Turner could be ready to surprise a lot of fantasy owners. See how consistent he is during the stretch of the season, especially when Andre Iguodala returns to full health.
J.J. Hickson: 8-11 FG (73%), 5-6 FT (83%), 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He won’t rebound particularly well this season, but it’s obvious that the scoring will be there.
Joakim Noah: 7-13 FG (54%), 4-6 FT (67%), 18 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Let Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson call the Bulls crazy for turning away from a Carmelo Anthony trade. Noah reminded us what he’s capable of. However, it might be a good idea to sell high on him before Carlos Boozer returns.
Russell Westbrook: 8-15 FG (53%), 12-13 FT (92%), 28 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Yep, this is why you sprung on him in round three. He’ll come back down to earth eventually but Westbrook should improve his production this season. Now let’s see if he can keep up the strong shooting and hit some threes.
Andrew Bogut: 6-12 FG (50%), 3-10 FT (30%), 15 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; If this doesn’t scream “sell high” at you, I don’t know what will. Still, this was a nice surprise from Bogut, who appears fine for now.
Blake Griffin: 8-14 FG (57%), 4-6 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 14 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was pretty much exactly what to expect from Griffin on opening night. His free-throw percentage will be atrocious but the points, rebounds and steals will be there.
Luis Scola: 14-24 FG (58%), 8-12 (67%), 36 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; Scola’s now averaging 27/16 after two games. With Yao Ming set to miss one game of back-to-backs this season, Scola should continue to beast opponents quite frequently.
Monta Ellis: 18-24 FG (75%), 9-12 FT (75%), 1 three, 46 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Not much seems to have changed for the Warriors, Keith Smart and all. The team rung up 132 points, and Ellis, Stephen Curry and David Lee each played 39+ minutes. Owners of all Warriors should breathe a little easier now.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Reggie Evans: 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; With the lack of reliable power forwards in Toronto at the moment, Evans could be a nice addition if you need rebounds and steals.
Louis Williams: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 TO; He outplayed Jrue Holiday and should continue to play well off the bench.
James Jones: 20 Pts, 6 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s going to hit a lot of threes until Mike Miller returns.
Daniel Gibson: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; See how he plays when Mo Williams returns, but Boobie should be productive this season.
Ramon Sessions: 14 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; Ditto, minus the Boobie.
Taj Gibson: 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’ll be useful until Boozer returns.
Serge Ibaka: 8 Pts, 9 Reb, 4 Blk, 1 TO; He got nearly 32 minutes last night and is the center to own in OKC.
Shelden Williams: 8 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 TO; With an ailing frontcourt, he’ll be a good source of rebounds and blocks on most nights.
Marco Belinelli: 18 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He should’ve been drafted in most leagues, so pick him up if he’s available.
Josh McRoberts: 11 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’ll be productive as the starting PF in Indiana, and will offer a good mix of steals and blocks.
Injuries:
Zach Randolph (back): day-to-day, give Darrell Arthur a look
Mickael Pietrus (wrist): will play through the pain
Gilbert Arenas (ankle): out for at least the first two games of the season
Ronny Turiaf (unknown): left the game early last night, monitor his status
Matt Bonner (ankle): should be day-to-day
For Tonight:
Expect Kirk Hinrich to get major minutes for the Wizards, and enjoy John Wall‘s debut.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Yao Ming or Luis Scola? Its gotta be Scola right???
@Fraz: Most definitely.
D-Cuz did me well. I’ll be lookin for Javale to show me somethin tonight…if not, give me your thoughts on him vs. Delfino, Dorrell, and DArthur (keeping in mind that I can’t start D-Cuz AND Javale, but I can start one of those forwards over DGooden).
ps: Looks like my Batum pickup looks good again with a nice performance again last nite from Batum-Shake-The-Room.
Thanks as always, Doc!
pps: Jrue let me down bad!
Hey Doc – I dont mean to panic after day 2, but I play in a really good league where the waiver wire is worked really well. My team is well rounded, but I have Blair and Gibson. Are they gonna be weak links in a month or should I hold on. The only players I like on waivers are Dorrell Wright, Miliic, & Belinelli. Thanks
@Conrad: If McGee disappoints, Delfino and Wright are worth a look. Gooden’s nice too, but Delfino and Wright are better if you need threes.
@Antouan: It depends on what you need, of course. I’d keep Gibson but consider swapping out Blair for Belinelli or Wright, in that order. Tiago Splitter looms, though he’s at least a couple weeks away from posing a real threat to Blair’s starting job.
Doc, some dude is offering me LeBron straight up for Kobe. Do I bite?
@SkyGriever: If you’re getting LeBron, yes.
Doc,
my league is an 18 teams, 9 cats.
I have :
D. Lee
Horford
D. Collison
Gallinari
Batum
Kirilenko
Udrih
Afflalo
D. Wright
Haslem
Bayless
and I just dropped Birdman for McRoberts.
What do you think ? Should I be concerned for Horford ?
Thanks for your answer and for your advice. It is always a pleasure, Doc !
Thanks…I don’t need 3s, I just need a ton of pts, rebs, and asts (with minimal TOs of course). I see Gooden as the more stable option, but Delfino seems to do a lil of everything and Dorrell and the Warriors look to be fantasy gold once again. Hopefully Javale makes my decision easier (by not having a mediocre performance).
Hi Doc, can you help me out with something, I got Anthony Randolph on my team and got him with pretty high expectations. He’s done sh*t during the preseason and now he’s out for two weeks. First timer with Fantasy here so not sure how to deal with this.
Do I drop him and get someone else who can help me out with say threes (one of my weaknesses)? I still got Dorell Wright, James Jones, Salmons, Beno Udrih, Evan Turner and Antawn Jamison on FA.
I also got Yao Ming by the way. Do I drop him for someone else? say like Glen Davis, Robin Lopez, Thad Young, Diaw or even like Al Harrington?
TIA
@Doc,
No mention of Hibbert? I know I brought him up before in a comment on your ‘Players to Watch’ list, but he had a great line last night against DUNCAN. 28 pts (8/8 FT), 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists, 3 TOs. He should at least get a mention somewhere on Dime today for this.
I’m surprised Hickson managed to put up those numbers. Hopefully its an anomaly lol :P
@KB8toSG8, Actually, from what I saw of Hickson last season, I will not be surprised if this is close to his average this year.
does tolliver have any relevance in a 12 team roto league?
ppl like brad miller, richard jefferson, charlie v etc are still available.
Hey Doc,
For a 12 category roto league, which categories should I be most concerned about given my team?
B. Lopez, R. Hibbert, S. Ibaka
C. Boozer, A. Bargani, D. Cousins
D. Granger, L. Kleiza, Afflalo
J. Wall, D. Harris, M. Conley, J. Holiday
Thanks
Apologies I meant 12 team 8 category, thanks
@nico batum: Don’t worry about Horford. He should be fine soon enough. For a squad in an 18-team league, you’ve assembled a pretty solid crew. Good swap for McRoberts. Keep on doing what you’re doing. If AK works out, all the better.
@ManilaFTW: I’d try to wait on Randolph and give him one last chance. However, if you need threes, I’d really consider swapping him out for Jones or Wright. Udrih and Salmons, and maybe even Turner offer the best overall value though. If you need immediate help, make the swap.
I’d rather have Lopez than Yao at this point, maybe even Harrington, especially since he’ll help with your threes.
@SJ: There was only so much room, and with 13 games on the table, I had to make some cuts. Trust me though, his line (and many others) were definitely on the radar.
@where high ankle sprains happen: If he continues to get 25+ minutes like he did last night, yes. RJ and CV might be more reliable though.
@ShaqFu: Probably FG%, maybe threes in weeks where Granger and Bargnani have light schedules. Rebounds should be shored up once Boozer returns.
Thanks Doc! Given what you said about my team should I drop anyone for Reggie Williams, T. Gibson, Marvin Williams, Marco Belinelli, Austin Daye, DeJuan Blair, S. Battier, G. Hill or M. Dunleavy? And if so, who?
Thanks!
@ShaqFu: Tough call there, since all your players are worth holding. Keep a very close eye on Belinelli, Daye and Hill (if it’s George, that is).
Hey doc is reggie williams worth dropping for marco…aren’t thy the same type of player?
if it were George Hill he’d be on my team LOL. That is 100 year old Grant Hill (you did say FG%). So I guess keep an eye on Daye and Belinelli. Thanks Doc!
@SWAT: I’d go with Marco for now. They kind of are, but Williams will get more boards, and maybe assists if he ever makes good on all those report of him playing backup PG. Belinelli’s minutes seem more stable for now.
Appreciate it doc.
Hi Doc
What do you think about this team? Playing in a 13 team 9 cat roto. All players selected were autopicks (first pick was at 12)
PG – Andre Miller
SG – Caron Butler
G – Ben Gordon
SF – Gerald Wallace
PF – David Lee
F – Nene
C – Andrea Bargnani
C – Andray Blatche
UTIL – Antawn Jamison
UTIL – Andrei Kirilenko
B – Robin Lopez
B – James Harden
B – Arron Affalo
Obviously short on PG’s, but I’m thinking of punting on AST. Ty Lawson, Roddy Beaubois and Jeff Teague are FA’s. Marco Belinelli is also available
Hey Doc, what do you think?
10 team points league first pick.
Chris Paul,
Brook Lopez,
Monta Ellis,
Carlos Boozer*,
Stephen Jackson,
Roy Hibbert,
LaMarcus Aldridge,
Rodney Stuckey,
Eric Gordon,
Evan Turner,
Luol Deng,
Taj Gibson,
Andrei Kirilenko,
Kinda eh on Boozer. Got stuck with him because all of the others were taken.
Hey doc,
What are your thoughts on landry fields? What do you see his season avgs being?
should i drop mike dunleavy for him?
Also i am in a 14 team league and someone just dropped dorell wright, should i use my waiver priority 2 to get him?
Also, who should I bench tomorrow? SJax (will he be out), Hibbert, Stuckey, Eric Gordon, or Evan Turner?
@Jay: It’s really tough to win a roto league by punting cats so I’d consider shoring up your assists and threes. I’d consider swapping out Harden for Belinelli, and maybe Beaubois or Teague if you’ve got the patience.
@Duck: Solid squad. Boozer a round or two later would’ve been nice, but he’ll be back soon enough. Have a waiver-wire replacement for Gibson ready when Booze returns.
@Duck: The Captain should be fine to go. Consider benching Stuckey or Turner.
@BrickLayer: Fields will be a decent guy to round out your bench if you need threes. I’m not convinced he’ll get 30+ minutes every night, especially with the revolving-door situation at SG in NY. I like Dunleavy’s overall value more than Fields’, but he has his health risks, of course.
@BrickLayer: Fields: 9/3/2 with 1.5 threes sounds about right.
If you need threes, Wright might be worth it.