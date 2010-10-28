Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 10.28

Beast of the Night: Tim Duncan reminded everyone that he’s still very relevant to fantasy basketball. He hung 23 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks on the Pacers last night, and shot 83 percent (10-12) from the floor, 60 percent (3-5) from the line and had just 1 turnover. He clearly feasted on a meager Pacers frontcourt and won’t be this good every night, but this was a fantastic start.

Lines for Discussion:

Amar’e Stoudemire: 7-16 FG (44%), 5-6 FT (83%), 19 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 9 TO; It’s just one game, but this is a reminder that Stoudemire could be in for a lower field-goal percentage and higher turnovers in New York. Still, it’s nice to see him grab double-digit rebounds and block a couple shots.

Dwyane Wade: 10-20 FG (50%), 9-12 FT (75%), 1 three, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; This was a flashback from last season and should put to rest any premature concerns after his dismal first game in Boston.

Evan Turner: 7-10 FG (70%), 2-3 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was a solid all-around line and Turner could be ready to surprise a lot of fantasy owners. See how consistent he is during the stretch of the season, especially when Andre Iguodala returns to full health.

J.J. Hickson: 8-11 FG (73%), 5-6 FT (83%), 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He won’t rebound particularly well this season, but it’s obvious that the scoring will be there.

Joakim Noah: 7-13 FG (54%), 4-6 FT (67%), 18 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Let Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson call the Bulls crazy for turning away from a Carmelo Anthony trade. Noah reminded us what he’s capable of. However, it might be a good idea to sell high on him before Carlos Boozer returns.

Russell Westbrook: 8-15 FG (53%), 12-13 FT (92%), 28 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Yep, this is why you sprung on him in round three. He’ll come back down to earth eventually but Westbrook should improve his production this season. Now let’s see if he can keep up the strong shooting and hit some threes.

Andrew Bogut: 6-12 FG (50%), 3-10 FT (30%), 15 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; If this doesn’t scream “sell high” at you, I don’t know what will. Still, this was a nice surprise from Bogut, who appears fine for now.

Blake Griffin: 8-14 FG (57%), 4-6 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 14 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was pretty much exactly what to expect from Griffin on opening night. His free-throw percentage will be atrocious but the points, rebounds and steals will be there.

Luis Scola: 14-24 FG (58%), 8-12 (67%), 36 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; Scola’s now averaging 27/16 after two games. With Yao Ming set to miss one game of back-to-backs this season, Scola should continue to beast opponents quite frequently.

Monta Ellis: 18-24 FG (75%), 9-12 FT (75%), 1 three, 46 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Not much seems to have changed for the Warriors, Keith Smart and all. The team rung up 132 points, and Ellis, Stephen Curry and David Lee each played 39+ minutes. Owners of all Warriors should breathe a little easier now.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Reggie Evans: 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; With the lack of reliable power forwards in Toronto at the moment, Evans could be a nice addition if you need rebounds and steals.

Louis Williams: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 TO; He outplayed Jrue Holiday and should continue to play well off the bench.

James Jones: 20 Pts, 6 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s going to hit a lot of threes until Mike Miller returns.

Daniel Gibson: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; See how he plays when Mo Williams returns, but Boobie should be productive this season.

Ramon Sessions: 14 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; Ditto, minus the Boobie.

Taj Gibson: 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’ll be useful until Boozer returns.

Serge Ibaka: 8 Pts, 9 Reb, 4 Blk, 1 TO; He got nearly 32 minutes last night and is the center to own in OKC.

Shelden Williams: 8 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 TO; With an ailing frontcourt, he’ll be a good source of rebounds and blocks on most nights.

Marco Belinelli: 18 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He should’ve been drafted in most leagues, so pick him up if he’s available.

Josh McRoberts: 11 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’ll be productive as the starting PF in Indiana, and will offer a good mix of steals and blocks.

Injuries:

Zach Randolph (back): day-to-day, give Darrell Arthur a look

Mickael Pietrus (wrist): will play through the pain

Gilbert Arenas (ankle): out for at least the first two games of the season

Ronny Turiaf (unknown): left the game early last night, monitor his status

Matt Bonner (ankle): should be day-to-day

For Tonight:

Expect Kirk Hinrich to get major minutes for the Wizards, and enjoy John Wall‘s debut.

