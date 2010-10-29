Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 10.29

Beast of the Night: Paul Millsap put up numbers that he usually does when he starts, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks and 1 turnover against the Suns. He shot 69 percent (9-13) from the field and 33 percent (1-3) from the charity stripe. It’s early in the season, but these types of lines should come easily for Millsap in 2010-11.

Lines for Discussion:

Dwight Howard: 7-9 FG (78%), 9-19 FT (47%), 23 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; This was a vintage line from Howard. He didn’t show anything Olajuwon-esque, maybe because he didn’t need to. He only played 29:39 in a thumping of the Wizards last night.

Vince Carter: 8-12 FG (67%), 0-1 FT (0%), 2 threes, 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast; He looked pretty good last night, and considering his 25:30 of work, this was a very solid line from Carter. He went pretty low in many drafts and could return some good value.

John Wall: 6-19 FG (32%), 2-3 FT (67%), 14 Pts, 1 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; He won’t be this bad every night, but the low field-goal percentage, frequent turnovers and lack of threes will be the norm. I hope you didn’t draft him too early.

Andrei Kirilenko: 5-13 FG (39%), 8-10 FT (80%), 1 three, 19 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Considering how terrible the Jazz look so far, this line from AK-47 was admirable. If he stays away from the injured list, he and his goofy mop will easily fulfill the high expectations many had on draft night.

Deron Williams: 3-12 FG (25%), 6-7 FT (86%), 1 three, 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s off to a very bad start, but Williams is too good to give up on. Expect him to blow up very soon.

Robin Lopez: 2-5 FG (40%), 4 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; The Other Lopez Brother is far from filling that big sleeper label placed on him. He was in foul trouble (six for the night), so don’t panic just yet â€“ just have plans ready in case that time comes.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Cartier Martin: 17 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; His one monster block on Dwight Howard should have a category of its own. Martin has showed flashes of fantasy relevance in the past, but Gilbert Arenas‘ return (whenever that is) could dent his value.

Gordon Hayward: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He got 25 minutes of run and could eventually develop into a useful player to have at the end of your benches this year.

Hakim Warrick: 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s the fire under Hedo Turkoglu‘s struggling rump and could start at PF for the Suns soon enough. Warrick’s not anything more than points and rebounds, but deserves monitoring.

Raja Bell: 7 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; He shot the ball 12 times and played 37:22 last night. Bell should be more productive than many expected him to be.

Goran Dragic: 11 Pts, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 TO; Nice work in 15 minutes of play. His knee isn’t 100 percent but Dragic is worth a look in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Maurice Evans (knee): out for a few days

Marc Gasol (ankle): out tonight

Zach Randolph (back): ditto

Martell Webster (back): could be out more than 4-6 weeks after back surgery

Ronny Turiaf (back): monitor his status

Matt Bonner (ankle): out 10-14 days

Gilbert Arenas (ankle): MRI revealed strained tendon, monitor his status this weekend

Solomon Jones (elbow): out tonight

Goran Dragic (knee): will play through it

Stephen Curry (ankle): questionable tonight

Mo Williams (groin): ditto

For Tonight:

See how minutes are distributed for Kevin Love and the Timberwolves as they host the Bucks.

Tyreke Evans makes his debut in New Jersey.

See if Jrue Holiday and D.J. Augustin can get things going tonight. Also, expect Blake Griffin to put up unholy numbers against the Warriors.

For Next Week:

5 games: POR

4 games: ATL, BOS, DET, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIL, MIN, NY, ORL, PHI, TOR

3 games: CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, GS, HOU, MIA, NJ, NOH, OKC, PHO, SAC, SA, UTA, WAS

2 games: DAL, IND

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

