Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 10.29

Beast of the Night: Paul Millsap put up numbers that he usually does when he starts, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks and 1 turnover against the Suns. He shot 69 percent (9-13) from the field and 33 percent (1-3) from the charity stripe. It’s early in the season, but these types of lines should come easily for Millsap in 2010-11.
Lines for Discussion:
Dwight Howard: 7-9 FG (78%), 9-19 FT (47%), 23 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; This was a vintage line from Howard. He didn’t show anything Olajuwon-esque, maybe because he didn’t need to. He only played 29:39 in a thumping of the Wizards last night.
Vince Carter: 8-12 FG (67%), 0-1 FT (0%), 2 threes, 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast; He looked pretty good last night, and considering his 25:30 of work, this was a very solid line from Carter. He went pretty low in many drafts and could return some good value.
John Wall: 6-19 FG (32%), 2-3 FT (67%), 14 Pts, 1 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; He won’t be this bad every night, but the low field-goal percentage, frequent turnovers and lack of threes will be the norm. I hope you didn’t draft him too early.
Andrei Kirilenko: 5-13 FG (39%), 8-10 FT (80%), 1 three, 19 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Considering how terrible the Jazz look so far, this line from AK-47 was admirable. If he stays away from the injured list, he and his goofy mop will easily fulfill the high expectations many had on draft night.
Deron Williams: 3-12 FG (25%), 6-7 FT (86%), 1 three, 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s off to a very bad start, but Williams is too good to give up on. Expect him to blow up very soon.
Robin Lopez: 2-5 FG (40%), 4 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; The Other Lopez Brother is far from filling that big sleeper label placed on him. He was in foul trouble (six for the night), so don’t panic just yet â€“ just have plans ready in case that time comes.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Cartier Martin: 17 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; His one monster block on Dwight Howard should have a category of its own. Martin has showed flashes of fantasy relevance in the past, but Gilbert Arenas‘ return (whenever that is) could dent his value.
Gordon Hayward: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He got 25 minutes of run and could eventually develop into a useful player to have at the end of your benches this year.
Hakim Warrick: 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s the fire under Hedo Turkoglu‘s struggling rump and could start at PF for the Suns soon enough. Warrick’s not anything more than points and rebounds, but deserves monitoring.
Raja Bell: 7 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; He shot the ball 12 times and played 37:22 last night. Bell should be more productive than many expected him to be.
Goran Dragic: 11 Pts, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 TO; Nice work in 15 minutes of play. His knee isn’t 100 percent but Dragic is worth a look in deeper leagues.
Injuries:
Maurice Evans (knee): out for a few days
Marc Gasol (ankle): out tonight
Zach Randolph (back): ditto
Martell Webster (back): could be out more than 4-6 weeks after back surgery
Ronny Turiaf (back): monitor his status
Matt Bonner (ankle): out 10-14 days
Gilbert Arenas (ankle): MRI revealed strained tendon, monitor his status this weekend
Solomon Jones (elbow): out tonight
Goran Dragic (knee): will play through it
Stephen Curry (ankle): questionable tonight
Mo Williams (groin): ditto
For Tonight:
See how minutes are distributed for Kevin Love and the Timberwolves as they host the Bucks.
Tyreke Evans makes his debut in New Jersey.
See if Jrue Holiday and D.J. Augustin can get things going tonight. Also, expect Blake Griffin to put up unholy numbers against the Warriors.
For Next Week:
5 games: POR
4 games: ATL, BOS, DET, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIL, MIN, NY, ORL, PHI, TOR
3 games: CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, GS, HOU, MIA, NJ, NOH, OKC, PHO, SAC, SA, UTA, WAS
2 games: DAL, IND
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
I guess last night wasn’t really a good measuring stick for Javale having to deal with D-Ho. Nonetheless, Warrick now joins my shortlist of possible forwards to pick up in my h2h fantasy points league (along with Delfino, Dorrell, and Fields). Your thoughts, Doc?
Also, I liked the potential I saw from JWall last night (percentages and 3s don’t count in my league :))…now he just needs Blatche and Gil to help him out a lil more.
Doc,
Wondering what you think about on these trades that were offered to me.
1st Trade:
Receive-Tyrus Thomas, Baron Davis, Taj Gibson
Give-Al Jefferson
2nd Trade:
Receive-Baron Davis
Give-OJ Mayo
My team needs assists and steals. What are your thoughts?
Thanks in advance,
@Conrad: Yeah, last night wasn’t a good measuring stick for McGee at all. Delfino and Wright offer you more categories than Warrick does, so I’d go with one of them.
Hey Doc,
McGee is still very raw and doesnt seem like he is a quality starting center, yet. Like you mentioned above he did face ‘Superman’. Also Warrick has the potential to put up big numbers now that he is running along side Steve Nash. Warrick is in a similar postion Shawn Marion was in a couple of years ago.
McGee or Warrick? Who do you see having a better year?
@Bobby: The second proposal seems much better and it seems to fit your needs well.
@JCarr: In a head-to-head league, McGee’s potential for dominating blocks is tough to overlook. Warrick will be better in most other categories, but is mostly good for points and rebounds, which are commonplace. It’s really early, but I’d still give the edge to McGee, given his strength in blocks.
Doc, somebody dropped both Boozer and Mo Williams in my daily roto. I’m swappin Mo for Udrih on my bench (I’m ready to drop Jrue Holiday for him after that first game of his). But what about Boozer, is he worth picking up and carrying? I’m don’t know that I want to drop either Nene or Millsap for him, thoughts?
@DoubleA: Must be a shallow league. Tough call on Boozer. At this early junction, Nene would make for a good swap. But if he gets things going, Nene will be really nice, especially given the lack of healthy big men in Denver. Ideally you can wait after tonight’s Denver game and see how Nene looks, then make a decision.
shelden williams? amir johnson? i’m thinking of dropping speights and hawes to pick up one or both. what do ya say, doc?
@shourjo: I’d go with Mr. Candace Parker — Shelden Williams.
varejao+dj augustin for boozer is a good deal?
nick young can become able to use in deep leagues or he just around the league this season? thx
Hey Doc,
I got offered Mayo + Cousins in exchange for my Carter and Okafor. No brainer right? I really thought I got Carter at a bargain so I’m reluctant but in an H2H league I’d be a fool not to take Mayo and Cousins right?
Doc, just checking in to say how happy I was that Kevin Love has a nice looking game tonight. He was playing most of the way down the stretch and of course picked up the double double. Looks like the Wolves could be average, and is it just me, or does he play more when they’re preserving the lead?
Also, came to the fairly obvious conclusion to why this blog is so popular: your one of the few in the world who will happily and willingly listen to others talk about their fantasy team, which is a rarity. On behalf of all of your loyal readers, I appreciate it, man.
@kiri: If I was getting Boozer, and if there was a solid waiver-wire option available to fill in that extra open spot, I’d dig it.
Young will be relevant in deep leagues if Arenas doesn’t play much or gets traded for a big man. Otherwise, wait and see before using a spot for him.
@Kevin H: Yeah, that looks like a great deal for you.
@Nick: Love did have a pretty solid line, though he only got 27 minutes of action. That has to be frustrating for Love’s owners — he should be playing 32-35 minutes a night, easy. We’ll see where this goes.
And thanks for your kind words — they mean a lot. There are a few of us out here who love hearing about all things fantasy basketball, period, and I’m glad to be one of them. All you readers/commenters are great, and I just hope that even half of what I say ends up being helpful. I love hearing about your fantasy teams, so keep ’em coming!
I appreciate all the opportunities to interact with you all. This is fun because of you guys.
Doc, I screwed up and didn’t pick up Dorrell last night. Someone also picked up Delfino yesterday too…now my waiver wire options at forward are Ty Thomas, Fields, GDavis, and Haslem. Who to pull the trigger on?
Also, what are your thoughts on ARando? Am I wasting my time keeping him on my bench?
Thanks as always!
Doc, should I drop Evan Turner for Delfino, or do you think Turner will be more productive?
What about Evan Turner for Landry Fields/Lou Williams
Third post Doc and it’ll be my last before you post. :P
I’ll sum it up in one post.
So I have Evan Turner/ Luol Deng / AK47 / Eric Gordon in my points league.
Who should I drop for DJ Augustin/Delfino/Landry Fields/Lou Williams, if any at all?
@Conrad: I like Thomas and Fields.
If you’re struggling and need a productive roster spot, feel free to drop Randolph. But I’d try my hardest to hold onto him.
@Duck: I’d probably swap out Turner and Deng for Augustin and Delfino. Williams and Fields are solid options, too. But yeah, swap out Turner and probably even Deng.