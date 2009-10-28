Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 10.28

Now that the 2009-10 NBA season has finally begun, we’ll have brief overviews of the previous night’s games each day, highlighting noteworthy performances and trends, along with some recommendations. These will be fantasy-focused posts and hopefully, you’ll find these to be at least a bit helpful as you navigate your fantasy squads through the regular season.
The Rundown:
LeBron James was the Beast of the Night, putting up 38 points, 4 threes, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks (the one on Rajon Rondo should’ve counted twice) last night against the Celtics. He also chipped in 5 turnovers and shot a business-as-usual 10-13 from the free throw line, but this line certainly helps his fantasy owners surge right out of the gates.
Dirk Nowitzki wasn’t so shoddy himself, shooting 10-25 from the floor to finish with 34 points, 2 threes, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks. Also, he wasn’t wearing the headband he donned during the preseason and trimmed his hair. Nice.
Kobe Bryant was himself, finishing with 33 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals, but no threes.
Andrew Bynum was a stud, putting up 26 points on 9-15 shooting from the field and 8-10 from the line, along with 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in 38:12. He looked good and should maintain this level of production so long as Pau Gasol is out.
Lamar Odom finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, 2 threes, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He’ll also see boosts in his numbers so long as Gasol is sitting.
Gilbert Arenas hung 29 points, 1 three, 2 rebounds and 9 assists in 38:20 of floor time against the Mavericks. He looks prepared to reward his fantasy owners handsomely, but check back in a couple months to see how his knee is doing.
Travis Outlaw had 23 points, 3 threes, 4 boards, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block off the bench for the Blazers. He’s been flying under the radar lately and while this should get owners’ attention, don’t expect this on a nightly basis.
Greg Oden was a mixed bag, finishing with 2 points, 12 rebounds, 1 steal and 5 blocks, along with a dreadful 7 turnovers in a foul-plagued night. Be patient with him.
Chris Kaman finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and 2 steals. He didn’t disappoint owners who started him or picked him up after news of Blake Griffin‘s knee injury, though he failed to block a shot. If he can stay on the floor, these kinds of lines could be the norm.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Anthony Parker – 10 pts, 2 threes, 3 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk in 40:10; should be a key player while Delonte West sits
Marquis Daniels – 7 pts, but looked good off the bench; more appealing in deeper leagues
Andray Blatche – 20 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl, 2 blk off the bench; guy to own as Antawn Jamison recovers
Craig Smith – 12 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk; will have value as long Blake is out
Brendan Haywood – 7 pts, 10 reb in 37:36; if he plays this many minutes on a consistent basis, could be great source of boards and blocks
For Tonight:
Mike Conley (who is back from an ankle injury) and Marcus Williams will start in the backcourt for the Grizzlies tonight, which will disappoint owners who were optimistic about Conley heading into this year. Allen Iverson isn’t expected to play.
Jason Richardson will miss the first two games of the season due to a suspension. Leandro Barbosa should put up gaudy numbers in the meantime.
Anthony Randolph sounds good to go, but will come off the bench. Let’s see how frustrating Nellie will be tonight.
Emeka Okafor looks like he’ll play for the Hornets after missing all of the preseason with a toe injury. Observe him to see how long it takes him to gel with his new team and if he’s anywhere near to being in shape.
Kevin Garnett played decently last night, but has first back-to-back as the Celtics take on the Bobcats tonight in Boston.
Watch Al Jefferson to see how he copes with a tender Achilles.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
hey doc. ryan anderson and andray blatche are both available in my league. who should i pick up?
what happend to OJ.. y is williams starting
What do u think about jj barea? Should I pick him up?
no mention that BARON DAVIS IS THE WORST PLAYER IN THE L? 2 points, 10%FGP, a handful of turnovers, 8 assists all adds up to weak ass sauce to me.
@fiyaman: Mayo is fine – looks like he’ll be starting, though Conley/Williams will see time together during tonight’s game.
@quest???: He looked good last night and will have sporadic value. If you’re thin at the PG spot, give him a look. There might be better options out there, but Barea will be good for some points and assists each night.
@sans: He was terrible, for sure. His shooting was horrible last season and it looks like he hasn’t overcome that malady just yet.
‘ascuse me, Mr. Fantasy Doctor, should I drop either varejao or darko for craig smith? or maybe drop either one of those for outlaw?
@srb: Varejao and Darko will get you more blocks than Smith, who is mainly just points and rebounds. Smith will probably be more sporadic than Varejao, too.
Outlaw is a worthy pickup, especially if you need threes. But in that crowded SF spot in Portland, be aware of the risks.
@Mike: I like Anderson short-term, Blatche long-term.
Who do you like better? Rondo or Kidd?
@JH: Kidd’s superior threes and FT% might give him a slight edge. Still, I prefer owning Rondo.
Is Granger playing today? Should I start him or put someone else in?
Hey Doc,
What do you think of Raymond Felton and Troy Murphy?
thanks,
Trisha
@SK: It’s really a coin flip at this point. Keep checking on his status as game time approaches.
@Trisha: I’m not too keen on Felton this year, though with Raja Bell’s hazy future he could see a boost in value. He should have similar stats to last season, but don’t expect much more.
Troy Murphy should have another solid year if he can stay healthy. With Dunleavy out indefinitely, Murphy will be relied on to pick up some of the slack. He’s a big man who can get you tons of threes and boards, which is always nice.
doc, who has more value this year…david anderson, nocioni or jordan hill?
doc, I know I might sound crazy, but I’m thinking of dropping Love for Gallinari and Kryptonate for Steph Curry. I need threes and I can afford to lose Love coz Lopez and M Gasol are beasts on the boards. What do you think?
Thanks in advance.
@advocate: I’m gonna say Nocioni, Andersen and Hill, in that order.
@the truth: I don’t think that’s all that crazy. Gallinari was a monster tonight, and Curry seems like he’s found Nellie’s favor (for tonight). Go for it.