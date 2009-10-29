Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 10.29

Beast of the Night: LeBron James repeats as Beast of the Night, hanging a triple-double to the tune of 23 points, 1 three, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and 2 steals in a loss against the Raptors last night. He had 4 turnovers and shot 57.1 percent (8-14) from the free throw line, which seems to be his one flaw yet again this year.
The Good:
Dwight Howard â€“ 9-11 FG (82%), 3-6 FT (50%), 21 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO
Al Horford â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 2-3 FT (67%), 24 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO
Brook Lopez â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 5-7 FT (71%), 27 Pts, 15 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 4 TO
Marc Gasol â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 9-11 FT (82%), 21 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO
Marcus Camby â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 3-6 FT (50%), 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO
Jeff Green â€“ 9-13 FG (69%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO
The Bad:
Elton Brand â€“ 2-7 FG (29%), 4-4 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO
Al Jefferson â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 5-8 FT (63%), 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk
Mike Conley â€“ 1-4 FG (25%), 1 3ptm, 3 Pts, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO
Charlotte Bobcats 59 total points!
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Richard Hamilton â€“ 25 Pts, 1 3Ptm 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; went low in many drafts, could be sitting on the waiver wire in deeper leagues
Danilo Gallinari â€“ 22 Pts, 7 3ptm, 6 Reb, 1 Stl; blew up last night, will be inconsistent but could be solid source of threes
Marreese Speights â€“ 26 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk in 26:01; seems to be faring better in new offense than Brand
DeJuan Blair â€“ 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; played 22:33 in an easy victory over the Hornets but is becoming very appealing
Ty Lawson â€“ 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl; preseason was no fluke, should fare well until J.R. Smith returns
Injuries:
Raymond Felton (stitches, mouth): No, not from the beating his team took from the Celtics. He should be good to go.
Mehmet Okur (leg): He returned to finish the game with 13/6 and 2 threes in 31:02. Monitor his status.
Hamilton (ankle): He left in the fourth quarter and is probably day-to-day.
Jarvis Hayes (hamstring): He only played 2:20 last night and Terrence Williams took advantage, notching 15/10.
Tony Parker (hard fall): He fell, he got back up. Feel confident starting him tonight.
For Tonight:
Derrick Rose will play against the Spurs tonight, but his ankle is about 80 percent according to him.
Watch Greg Oden to see how he responds to such a mixed first game.
Kenyon Martin played well last night despite a shoulder injury. See how he fares in a back-to-back tonight against the Blazers.
The Steve Blake/Andre Miller battle continues tonight. Let’s see if there’s actually a winner to be had out of this.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
what’s the latest on T-mac?
@srb: He has an MRI on Nov. 23. That’s the only certainty. He might not be back until 2010.
Elton Brand is the worst thing that ever happened to the Sixers
The sixers are theworst thing to happen to Elton Brand
should i drop chandler for hibbert or speights?? need blocks and rebounds more than anything..
@LAballer: Hibbert has the most upside, but was disappointing last night. Speights will have inconsistent value unless Brand or Dalembert get hurt. Chandler for Hibbert sounds like your best option.
@The Fantasy Doctor/LAballer: 99% of the Pacers were disappointing last night. I agree on Chandler for Hibbert. I expect a turn around for the majority of the team tomorrow at the home opener. You may want to consider Spurs’ Blair if he’s available, too.
Should I drop Anthony Parker for Ty Lawson? AP is playing 40 mpg but is shooting poorly and averaging only 11 ppg… Ty would play less minutes but his potential is better in my opinion…
and What should I do about Sessions? Is he droppable at this point?
Doc, should i drop brandon rush for travis outlaw ?
Who’s better ?
Thanks a lot !
@Ric Hardwood: Lawson will lose value once J.R. Smith returns, so I’d keep Parker for now.
Sessions seems droppable.
@tp land: That’s a tough one. Outlaw’s going to be solid with Batum out for a while. Rush has more potential, especially since he’s a starter with little competition. I’d wait until after this weekend, if you can, to see how both fare.
If you are impatient, I’d stick with Rush for now.
yeah i got sessions too..he should have played major minutes but rambis isnt letting him and flynn play at the same time…flynn is currently available in my league and so is beasley…i dont really need any stat more than the other..but who should i take? any other suggestions on random players who are lookin good?
how about dropping jamal crawford for ty lawson?
any thoughts on rasaul butler?
@LAballer: Beasley is a good pickup, definitely. Others, besides the ones listed in the post, are Jason Williams, Daequan Cook, Carl Landry. I’d take Beasley over these guys.
@rangerjohn: I don’t think Lawson will see enough minutes once J.R. Smith returns, so I’d hold onto Crawford for now.
@SWAT: Butler looked like he was going to be the starter until opening day. I think he has decent value, especially as long as Griffin’s out.
@LAballer: Also – a lot of people are prematurely dropping D.J. Augustin. Take a look to see if he’s available.
espn said the 6 wks the clips said was being optimistic…im really thinking about dropping jefferson for butler…but am i being influenced by rj’s dumpster juice game last night?
FD
Blake Griffin: drop or stash? 6 weeks hurts, and another few weeks to get into the groove probably. Also, with that Clippers curse on his shoulders, he might get hit by a car or plane or something before he ever sees an NBA court in a real game.
you think I should trade Big Al? I love his game, but I’m concerned about his 1st night combined with lingering injuries.
I can probably get a decent return right now, but if I wait who knows hat is going to happen.
yeah augustin’s available..do you think he’s a better pick up than beasley?…i probably could use the steals/threes he will provide..i have enough scoring and rebounding..i dont see what else beasley brings besides that..
doc,
i had to miss my draft and unfortunately had to autopick…so i ended up being stuck with a lot of dead weight. unfortunately its a deep league and im trying to find a couple players that will be able to make up for the autopick disaster. players i got stuck with are robin lopez, yao, jordan hill, nocioni, kurt thomas, dominic mcguire and sebastian telfair…here are a few guys i would consider on the wire:
james posey, michael finley, charlie bell, damien wilkins, earl watson, jared dudley, george hill, chase budinger, jared jeffries and wayne ellington…
any ideas? thanks for the help.
points league:
i own c.brewer should i cut hime for any of these guys –
t.williams
D.Blair
C.Lee
@SWAT: I’d hold onto Jefferson. Give him a couple more games to get used to his new squad. He’ll have more long-term value than Butler.
@control: Let’s hope the curse doesn’t get that serious!
It depends on how deep your league is. If you’re in a shallower league (8-10 team), I’d really consider dropping Griffin, as there should be plenty of nice pickups available. If you’re in a deeper team, it’d be tough to drop him given where you probably drafted him.
@D.H.: I still like Jefferson this year, though yes, he is fragile. If you’re gonna trade him, you would do well to wait until he puts a few strong games together first. But if you think you can get fair value for him now and if you’re too worried about his health, can’t blame you for that.
@LAballer: It sounds like you have your answer. Yeah, Beasley is kind of like a mini-Melo: points, boards and not much else.
@advocate: Ouch, sorry to hear about your quandary.
Nocioni and Telfair seem keepable. Of those free agents you’ve listed, I like Watson, Dudley, Budinger and Hill the best. Jeffries will get his minutes, but has trouble being productive with them.
@Josh Tha roc: Terrence Williams and Courtney Lee seem real good right now, especially with Jarvis Hayes out a few weeks. DeJuan Blair will be better down the line as the starters get their rest, or when the Spurs are in blowout situations. I’d probably order this list as Lee, Williams, Blair, in approximate order.
I’m in a Total Season Points league (14 starters,7 bench)
starters:
Chris Paul
Jameer Nelson
Wilson Chandler
Courtney Lee
Ron Artest
Andre Iguodala
Carlos Boozer
David West
Brook Lopez
Rajon Rondo
Rasheed Wallace
Charlie Villanueva
Lamar Odom
John Salmons
Bench:
Stephen Curry
Terrence Williams
Roy Hibbert
martell Webstar
Courtney Lee
Tayshaun Prince
Anthony Morrow
*do I have weaknesses,if so who can I pick up?
shit I put lee twice I forgot about K-mart haha
@ToughJuice3: Without knowing how many teams are in your league (it probably isn’t many), you have a pretty good squad. You might be short on threes but everything else seems solid. You can probably shuffle guys out of your bench (Morrow, Prince) but it depends on who’s available.