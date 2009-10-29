Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 10.29

Beast of the Night: LeBron James repeats as Beast of the Night, hanging a triple-double to the tune of 23 points, 1 three, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and 2 steals in a loss against the Raptors last night. He had 4 turnovers and shot 57.1 percent (8-14) from the free throw line, which seems to be his one flaw yet again this year.

The Good:

Dwight Howard â€“ 9-11 FG (82%), 3-6 FT (50%), 21 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO

Al Horford â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 2-3 FT (67%), 24 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO

Brook Lopez â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 5-7 FT (71%), 27 Pts, 15 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 4 TO

Marc Gasol â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 9-11 FT (82%), 21 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO

Marcus Camby â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 3-6 FT (50%), 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO

Jeff Green â€“ 9-13 FG (69%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO

The Bad:

Elton Brand â€“ 2-7 FG (29%), 4-4 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO

Al Jefferson â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 5-8 FT (63%), 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk

Mike Conley â€“ 1-4 FG (25%), 1 3ptm, 3 Pts, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO

Charlotte Bobcats 59 total points!

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Richard Hamilton â€“ 25 Pts, 1 3Ptm 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; went low in many drafts, could be sitting on the waiver wire in deeper leagues

Danilo Gallinari â€“ 22 Pts, 7 3ptm, 6 Reb, 1 Stl; blew up last night, will be inconsistent but could be solid source of threes

Marreese Speights â€“ 26 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk in 26:01; seems to be faring better in new offense than Brand

DeJuan Blair â€“ 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; played 22:33 in an easy victory over the Hornets but is becoming very appealing

Ty Lawson â€“ 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl; preseason was no fluke, should fare well until J.R. Smith returns

Injuries:

Raymond Felton (stitches, mouth): No, not from the beating his team took from the Celtics. He should be good to go.

Mehmet Okur (leg): He returned to finish the game with 13/6 and 2 threes in 31:02. Monitor his status.

Hamilton (ankle): He left in the fourth quarter and is probably day-to-day.

Jarvis Hayes (hamstring): He only played 2:20 last night and Terrence Williams took advantage, notching 15/10.

Tony Parker (hard fall): He fell, he got back up. Feel confident starting him tonight.

For Tonight:

Derrick Rose will play against the Spurs tonight, but his ankle is about 80 percent according to him.

Watch Greg Oden to see how he responds to such a mixed first game.

Kenyon Martin played well last night despite a shoulder injury. See how he fares in a back-to-back tonight against the Blazers.

The Steve Blake/Andre Miller battle continues tonight. Let’s see if there’s actually a winner to be had out of this.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

