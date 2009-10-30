Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 10.30

Beast of the Night: Tim Duncan put up 28 points, 16 boards, 2 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks in 34:23 against the Bulls last night. He also shot 68.4 percent (13-19) from the floor, 50 percent (2-4) from the free throw line and turned the ball over twice. His minutes won’t climb much higher for most of the season, but on nights like these it doesn’t matter.

The Good:

Carmelo Anthony â€“ 11-21 FG (52%), 18-19 FT (94.7%), 1 3ptm 41 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Though the points and fantastic shooting were studly, don’t lose sight of the fact that ‘Melo historically isn’t much more than points and boards, with a smattering of other stats. If he’s still averaging the 35.5/7/4, 2.5 turnovers, 50+ percent shooting from the floor and 85+ percent free throw shooting in a month, then we’ll talk.

Brandon Roy â€“ 6-16 FG (37.5%), 16-18 FT (88.9%), 2 3ptm, 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; As Bill Simmons tweeted last night: “Brandon Roy’s nickname should be “TNT.” Explosive offensively, doesn’t have a nickname, owns every TNT game. Done and done.”

Chauncey Billups â€“ 5-14 FG (35.7%), 11-12 FT (91.7%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Quiet but deadly.

The Bad:

John Salmons â€“ 3-15 FG (20%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 10 PTs, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; He played 39:50. He’ll get his minutes and his numbers will follow. Don’t get down on him just yet.

Richard Jefferson â€“ 3-9 FG (33%), 3-6 FT (50%), 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; Give him another week to adjust before you ponder low-balling trade offers or dropping him.

Nene â€“ 2-7 FG (28.6%), 3-8 FT (37.5%), 7 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 TO; He’s dealing with a calf injury, but his owners expect a lot more than this given his average pick position. He looks like a good buy-low candidate, but if you own him don’t sell low.

Andre Miller â€“ 3-11 FG (27.2%), 2-3 FT (66.7%), 8 Pts, 5 Ast; His timeshare with Steve Blake (3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO) isn’t off to a great start. Sorry if you drafted either with high hopes.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Matt Bonner â€“ 7 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He’s started the first two games for the Spurs and is a good source of threes so long as he does. Bonner could bring sexyback from his solid stretch last season.

Kirk Hinrich â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Spock should only be available in deeper leagues. Grab him where available.

Rudy Fernandez â€“ 22 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; His back seems OK and he should be good for some threes.

Injuries:

Richard Hamilton (ankle): Unlikely to play tonight.

Pau Gasol (hamstring): Out for tonight.

Allen Iverson (hamstring): Unlikely for tonight.

Hakim Warrick (neck): Practiced yesterday, could play tonight.

Michael Redd (lower back): Practiced yesterday, is in the starting lineup.

Mehmet Okur (ankle, knee): Uncertain for tonight.

Raymond Felton (stitches, mouth): Will play tonight

For Tonight:

If Rip can’t go, Ben Gordon will start, which could be a boon for his owners.

See how Derrick Rose‘s ankle responds to a back-to-back tonight against the Celtics.

Gilbert Arenas continues his comeback tour in Atlanta. Also, see whether or not Jamal Crawford plays significant minutes in this one.

Watch Al Jefferson‘s progress (or, lack thereof) as he takes on Shaquille O’Neal and the Cavs.

The Warriors play the Suns tonight, which could mean prodigious numbers from both sides. Look for Amar’e Stoudemire to bounce back from a mediocre first game. Also, see if Nellie plays Anthony Randolph and Anthony Morrow more.

For Next Week:

4 games: ATL, BOS, DEN, DET, LAL, MEM, MIN, NJ, NO, NY, ORL, PHO, SAC, UTA, WAS

3 games: CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, GS, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, OKC, PHI, POR, TOR

2 games: SA

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

