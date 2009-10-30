Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 10.30

Beast of the Night: Tim Duncan put up 28 points, 16 boards, 2 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks in 34:23 against the Bulls last night. He also shot 68.4 percent (13-19) from the floor, 50 percent (2-4) from the free throw line and turned the ball over twice. His minutes won’t climb much higher for most of the season, but on nights like these it doesn’t matter.
The Good:
Carmelo Anthony â€“ 11-21 FG (52%), 18-19 FT (94.7%), 1 3ptm 41 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Though the points and fantastic shooting were studly, don’t lose sight of the fact that ‘Melo historically isn’t much more than points and boards, with a smattering of other stats. If he’s still averaging the 35.5/7/4, 2.5 turnovers, 50+ percent shooting from the floor and 85+ percent free throw shooting in a month, then we’ll talk.
Brandon Roy â€“ 6-16 FG (37.5%), 16-18 FT (88.9%), 2 3ptm, 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; As Bill Simmons tweeted last night: “Brandon Roy’s nickname should be “TNT.” Explosive offensively, doesn’t have a nickname, owns every TNT game. Done and done.”
Chauncey Billups â€“ 5-14 FG (35.7%), 11-12 FT (91.7%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Quiet but deadly.
The Bad:
John Salmons â€“ 3-15 FG (20%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 10 PTs, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; He played 39:50. He’ll get his minutes and his numbers will follow. Don’t get down on him just yet.
Richard Jefferson â€“ 3-9 FG (33%), 3-6 FT (50%), 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; Give him another week to adjust before you ponder low-balling trade offers or dropping him.
Nene â€“ 2-7 FG (28.6%), 3-8 FT (37.5%), 7 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 TO; He’s dealing with a calf injury, but his owners expect a lot more than this given his average pick position. He looks like a good buy-low candidate, but if you own him don’t sell low.
Andre Miller â€“ 3-11 FG (27.2%), 2-3 FT (66.7%), 8 Pts, 5 Ast; His timeshare with Steve Blake (3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO) isn’t off to a great start. Sorry if you drafted either with high hopes.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Matt Bonner â€“ 7 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He’s started the first two games for the Spurs and is a good source of threes so long as he does. Bonner could bring sexyback from his solid stretch last season.
Kirk Hinrich â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Spock should only be available in deeper leagues. Grab him where available.
Rudy Fernandez â€“ 22 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; His back seems OK and he should be good for some threes.
Injuries:
Richard Hamilton (ankle): Unlikely to play tonight.
Pau Gasol (hamstring): Out for tonight.
Allen Iverson (hamstring): Unlikely for tonight.
Hakim Warrick (neck): Practiced yesterday, could play tonight.
Michael Redd (lower back): Practiced yesterday, is in the starting lineup.
Mehmet Okur (ankle, knee): Uncertain for tonight.
Raymond Felton (stitches, mouth): Will play tonight
For Tonight:
If Rip can’t go, Ben Gordon will start, which could be a boon for his owners.
See how Derrick Rose‘s ankle responds to a back-to-back tonight against the Celtics.
Gilbert Arenas continues his comeback tour in Atlanta. Also, see whether or not Jamal Crawford plays significant minutes in this one.
Watch Al Jefferson‘s progress (or, lack thereof) as he takes on Shaquille O’Neal and the Cavs.
The Warriors play the Suns tonight, which could mean prodigious numbers from both sides. Look for Amar’e Stoudemire to bounce back from a mediocre first game. Also, see if Nellie plays Anthony Randolph and Anthony Morrow more.
For Next Week:
4 games: ATL, BOS, DEN, DET, LAL, MEM, MIN, NJ, NO, NY, ORL, PHO, SAC, UTA, WAS
3 games: CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, GS, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, OKC, PHI, POR, TOR
2 games: SA
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
What’s the probability that Speights is gonna have a game like Wednesday tonight? I’m thinking of playing him over Crawford or Al Thornton.
@abpin: I wouldn’t count on it. He played 26 minutes partly because the Magic ran away with the game in the second quarter. The Sixers could be in for decent competition from the Bucks, so 15-20 minutes sounds more feasible. I’d feel more confident starting Thornton tonight.
what do i do with randolph from the GS start or dont start is he gonna get minutes and stats or should i start terrence williams?
because randolph only played 10 min last game and terrence was a beaast last game and i didnt play him with most my squads because i tough he would have the rookie jitters or some shit but he was pretty good so now i dont know i now if randolph gets his minutes he’s gonna be pippen 2.0 but is he gonna get them this match?
@Fantasy Doc, I’m loving the new format, especially listing the number of games each team has. That really will help when fighting for position down the home streach of the season.
@Joshua: I love the anti-periods and commas writing style – take a breather dude!
Randolph is still worth holding onto, but I’d rather start Williams, especially since Jarvis Hayes is out with a hammy injury.
I wouldn’t play Randolph until I see a pattern of 25+ minutes from Nellie.
However, if you’re still itching to play Randolph, the Warriors do play the Suns tonight, as noted above, which could mean some nice numbers from him if he gets the minutes.
@SJ: I’m glad to help! I’m always open to suggestions, so if you or anyone else would like to see something here, let me know and I’ll see what I can do.
Doc,
Who would you start tonight R. Wesbrook or T. Evans, I also have Davis but I am sitting him tonight and putting in Gasol (Marc). What do you think?
Whats Up Doc…
I gave you my roster a couple of days ago and you mentioned that Steve Nash is my only real source of assists and that I need a good PF.
Someone in my league proposed me the following deal:
Steve Nash for Elton Brand and Andre Miller
What do you think?
Nash, Lou Williams, Mo Williams, Iverson are the PGs on my roster.
Odom, Landry are the PFs I have on the roster
@Jay: I’m not liking the Miller/Blake situation so far, and Brand looks like he’ll need some time to get adjusted to the Sixers’ offense. It’s a great deal if you wanted to buy low on both Brand and Miller, but I’m thinking they’re at least a couple weeks away from consistent, substantial value, and they could be rocky all year.
That’s a tough call to make. If I were you, I’d see how Brand and Nash do tonight and let that help me in making the decision. If you think you can stay afloat without much from Brand and Miller for a couple weeks, pull the trigger. If you want to stick with what’s steady and known, keep Nash.
@mw: I like Westbrook tonight, especially since word is out that Beno Udrih will see some playing time tonight, which could cut into Evans’ production. I like starting Gasol if you need big man stats.
Bill simmons is retarded everyone who’s a real blazer fan knows brandons nickname is the natural!
Doctor, Need your help. I picked up Roy Hibbert and Oden late in my 10 team draft. I’m pretty solid at center with Brook Lopez and Bargnani already, but I figured they might have some value if the two step up this year. However, I’m considering dropping one for Danilo Gallinari. Is Danilo for real this year? Who would you keep, Oden or Hibbert?
@Fraz: I like Oden and Hibbert much better than Gallo this year, but if you’re in dire need of threes I’d drop Hibbert for him.
Hey Doc,
Have you heard anything more about okur’s injury? i watched the game he got hurt in and he seemed to come back alright from it in the first half, but in the second he was much less effective.
Keep up the great work.
@BrickLayer: He is a classic game-time decision, unfortunately. Thanks for the kind words – I shall try my best!