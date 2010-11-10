Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.10

Beast of the Night: Paul Millsap abused the Heat last night, putting up 46 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block. As if that weren’t enough, he hit all three of his three-point attempts (he went 1-9 from deep during all of 2009-10), shot 68 percent (19-28) from the field, 71 percent (5-7) from the line and had just a single turnover in 43:27 of work in the overtime victory. Millsap is every fantasy owner’s man crush at the moment, so sell high if you want — but why would you want to?

Lines for Discussion:

J.J. Hickson: 8-17 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He finally registered double digits in the rebounds column, but a block would’ve been nice. Hickson has no problem scoring and shooting great percentages, but his owners would probably trade in a few points for more rebounds, steals and blocks.

Darren Collison: 12-14 FG (86%), 1-1 FT (100%), 4 threes, 29 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This is more like it. Collison did all this in 31:26 as the Pacers drubbed the Nuggets 144-113. Let’s see if he can maintain this kind of production.

LeBron James: 5-18 FG (28%), 10-11 FT (91%), 20 Pts, 11 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Real-life outcome aside, this was a solid line from James, though his field-goal percentage and lack of threes were downers. This is likely the first of more than a few triple-doubles this season from LBJ, who seems to be gradually finding his groove in Miami.

LaMarcus Aldridge: 8-19 FG (42%), 3-3 FT (100%), 19 Pts, 17 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He continues to be a solid fantasy player but his owners should think about selling high before positive updates about Greg Oden‘s progress hit the wires.

Kevin Love: 7-17 FG (41%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 24 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Love got 38:27 of burn last night in a close game against the Lakers. This was closer to the type of line his owners expected to see more often when they drafted him. His minutes are the ceiling to his fantasy value, which is a frustrating problem for a stud stuck in Minnesota.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Ramon Sessions: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast; He’ll be a roller coaster but will thrive when Mo Williams (1-12 FG last night) struggles.

Travis Outlaw: 27 Pts, 4 threes, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Don’t expect this every night, but Outlaw is worth considering.

Arron Afflalo: 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk; Make sure he’s not available in your league.

Brandon Rush: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Take all lines from the Pacers last night with a rock of salt, given the score and margin of victory; this was a nice first game back for Rush, who deserves to be monitored.

Tyler Hansbrough: 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Hansbrough’s doing a lot with the minutes he’s been given, but again, pass the salt.

Mike Dunleavy: 31 Pts, 6 threes, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk; His health is always worrisome, but he’s got the starting SG job.

C.J. Miles: 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s struggling mightily with his shot so far this season but continues to offer appealing value, especially in deeper leagues.

Jerryd Bayless: 15 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He got extra run as the Hornets overwhelmed the Clippers in the second half, but Bayless has done close to nothing in his previous outings this season, so don’t overreact.

Al-Farouq Aminu: 20 Pts, 2 threes, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; This was the second time this season he got 20+ minutes of playing time, but at the moment Aminu remains relevant only in very deep leagues.

Austin Daye: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He got extra run in a 22-point loss, but continues to be worth monitoring.

Injuries:

Shaquille O’Neal (knee): should be OK for Thursday

Monta Ellis (back): could miss the next three games

Kyle Lowry (back): questionable tonight

Chris Kaman (ankle): left last night’s game early, monitor his status

Carlos Delfino (neck): could return Saturday at the earliest

Luke Ridnour (hamstring): out at least a week

Ronny Turiaf (knee): check his status

Jameer Nelson (ankle): practiced yesterday, could return tonight

Andre Iguodala (Achilles): out tonight, could return Friday

Jarrett Jack (knee): should be fine to go tonight

Terrence Williams (abdomen): day-to-day

Linas Kleiza (Achilles): expected to play tonight

James Jones (back): monitor his status

For Tonight:

Expect some fantasy-friendly lines as the Warriors (and David Lee) visit the Knicks, who were embarrassed by the Bucks last night.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

