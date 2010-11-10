Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.10

Beast of the Night: Paul Millsap abused the Heat last night, putting up 46 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block. As if that weren’t enough, he hit all three of his three-point attempts (he went 1-9 from deep during all of 2009-10), shot 68 percent (19-28) from the field, 71 percent (5-7) from the line and had just a single turnover in 43:27 of work in the overtime victory. Millsap is every fantasy owner’s man crush at the moment, so sell high if you want — but why would you want to?
Lines for Discussion:
J.J. Hickson: 8-17 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He finally registered double digits in the rebounds column, but a block would’ve been nice. Hickson has no problem scoring and shooting great percentages, but his owners would probably trade in a few points for more rebounds, steals and blocks.
Darren Collison: 12-14 FG (86%), 1-1 FT (100%), 4 threes, 29 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This is more like it. Collison did all this in 31:26 as the Pacers drubbed the Nuggets 144-113. Let’s see if he can maintain this kind of production.
LeBron James: 5-18 FG (28%), 10-11 FT (91%), 20 Pts, 11 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Real-life outcome aside, this was a solid line from James, though his field-goal percentage and lack of threes were downers. This is likely the first of more than a few triple-doubles this season from LBJ, who seems to be gradually finding his groove in Miami.
LaMarcus Aldridge: 8-19 FG (42%), 3-3 FT (100%), 19 Pts, 17 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He continues to be a solid fantasy player but his owners should think about selling high before positive updates about Greg Oden‘s progress hit the wires.
Kevin Love: 7-17 FG (41%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 24 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Love got 38:27 of burn last night in a close game against the Lakers. This was closer to the type of line his owners expected to see more often when they drafted him. His minutes are the ceiling to his fantasy value, which is a frustrating problem for a stud stuck in Minnesota.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Ramon Sessions: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast; He’ll be a roller coaster but will thrive when Mo Williams (1-12 FG last night) struggles.
Travis Outlaw: 27 Pts, 4 threes, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Don’t expect this every night, but Outlaw is worth considering.
Arron Afflalo: 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk; Make sure he’s not available in your league.
Brandon Rush: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Take all lines from the Pacers last night with a rock of salt, given the score and margin of victory; this was a nice first game back for Rush, who deserves to be monitored.
Tyler Hansbrough: 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Hansbrough’s doing a lot with the minutes he’s been given, but again, pass the salt.
Mike Dunleavy: 31 Pts, 6 threes, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk; His health is always worrisome, but he’s got the starting SG job.
C.J. Miles: 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s struggling mightily with his shot so far this season but continues to offer appealing value, especially in deeper leagues.
Jerryd Bayless: 15 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He got extra run as the Hornets overwhelmed the Clippers in the second half, but Bayless has done close to nothing in his previous outings this season, so don’t overreact.
Al-Farouq Aminu: 20 Pts, 2 threes, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; This was the second time this season he got 20+ minutes of playing time, but at the moment Aminu remains relevant only in very deep leagues.
Austin Daye: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He got extra run in a 22-point loss, but continues to be worth monitoring.
Injuries:
Shaquille O’Neal (knee): should be OK for Thursday
Monta Ellis (back): could miss the next three games
Kyle Lowry (back): questionable tonight
Chris Kaman (ankle): left last night’s game early, monitor his status
Carlos Delfino (neck): could return Saturday at the earliest
Luke Ridnour (hamstring): out at least a week
Ronny Turiaf (knee): check his status
Jameer Nelson (ankle): practiced yesterday, could return tonight
Andre Iguodala (Achilles): out tonight, could return Friday
Jarrett Jack (knee): should be fine to go tonight
Terrence Williams (abdomen): day-to-day
Linas Kleiza (Achilles): expected to play tonight
James Jones (back): monitor his status
For Tonight:
Expect some fantasy-friendly lines as the Warriors (and David Lee) visit the Knicks, who were embarrassed by the Bucks last night.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
i traded lebron and lewis for big al and josh smith.
what do you think?
@Ian: If Big Al can turn things around (which I think he will, to some extent), this seems like a pretty good deal. Smith is an animal this season and should be able to keep it up.
-Doc in my 8 man league Richard Jefferson is available, Do u see him keeping it up or it’s just a hot start? the 2 I consider dropping are either Frye or Morrow
– In my 12 man league drop Rip? Then pick up Tyson & try 2 get a trade since I don’t really need the stats he gives (blocks, reb)
SG Monta Ellis
G Jrue Holiday
SF Antawn Jamison
PF Andrei Kirilenko
F Josh Smith
C Marc Gasol
C Elton Brand
Util Al Thornton
Util Evan Turner
BN Andre Miller
BN Baron Davis
BN Richard Hamilton
@Mike: RJ might cool off a bit, but he’ll remain a solid fantasy player this season. Feel free to cut Frye loose.
I don’t have a problem with the Rip/Tyson swap.
Doc I am going to try to drop off Lamarcus Aldridge sometime soon.
Who should I try to target by selling high?
Doc, Afflalo is still available who should I drop?
Wright
Douglas
Taj Gibson
Gallo
Boozer
hey Doc,
first of all, thanks for your patience as i’m back again for more pointers as more interesting options went on the wire!!
who would you pick from (afflalo, lowry, maggete, bledsoe)?
my expendables are frye, butler (hurt), delfino (hurt), and al thronton… i’m leaning towards keeping thronton, and swapping out frye and delfino for afflalo and lowry/bledsoe (looks like lowry will get more pt, but who knows what clips will do with davis)… and maybe even butler for the free throw machine maggete
thanks!!
Doc,
or Turkaglu
hey doc, kevin durant is available in our league
is lamar and manu enough to reel in KD.
if necessary i can also throw in beno udrih or terrance williams?
thanks doc
Hey Doc, Since chris kaman got injured, and I’m in a shallow H2H league I dropped him for Boris Diaw.
Good or bad?
Also, will Gallinari sharpen up? And should Ben Gordon be owned in a shallow league?
Hey Doc,
Since Chris Kaman got injured last night, I dropped him and picked up Boris Diaw. Good or bad?
Also, will Gallinari ever start to sharpen up? Is he worth the keep?
thanks
Blake Griffin had only 10 pts, 6 rebs but he did THIS:
[www.youtube.com]
HELP DOC!
PLS HELP SHOULD I DROP T. PRINCE AND PICK UP DARKO? IM IN 14 TEAM H2H LEAGUE AND NO IDEA IF PRINCE WILL EVEN HELP ME… I REALLY NEED TO IMPROVE MY TEAM BUT DO NOT KNOW HOW, AM I JUST PANICKING?
THANKS
MY TEAM –
KD
JJ
BIG AL
BLAKE G
JEFF GREEN
DENG
DEMARCUS COUSINS
LOU WILLIAMS
CHARLIE V
UDRIH
J.JACK
T.PRINCE
@Duck: Guys like Marc Gasol, Luis Scola, Tim Duncan, Jrue Holiday or, if you’re feeling adventurous, Gilbert Arenas.
@nbaman: Probably Gibson or Douglas, in that order.
@hakasan: Afflalo. Those moves sound fine to me. I’d pick up Lowry over Bledsoe.
@markus: If you can sell high on Manu/Odom like that, that’s a solid deal. But given KD’s draft position, it might take more than that. Still, it doesn’t hurt to try. Beno would be the more appealing throw-in.
Doc, I want to buy low on G. Wallace.
Do you think Gallo and Haslem for Crash is a good thing ?
I would pick Birdman too (he’s a free agent).
Also, what can we expect from David Lee this year ? I’m a bit disappointed…
Thanks a lot !
Hey Doc, I dropped Kaman for Diaw.
Good or bad?
Also, will Gallinari sharpen up? Is he worth the keep?
Would you trade A. Bargani for Al Jefferson or Andre Iguadala? And if so which do you prefer?
hey quick q, I have Ben Gordon on my roster. I let him go for Beldose. I have scoring from other guys like Deng and Wade but was wondering if you think Gordon is worth keeping? He’s slumping right now
@pandalman: Yeah, not a bad move for Diaw. Gallo will be fine. Gordon is fine to own, depending on your needs and how often you’ll play him.
@pdiddy: The all-caps suggest you are panicking, but in a 14-team league, your team isn’t all that bad. I’d swap out Prince for Darko only if you want to compete more in blocks. Big Al and Griffin are probably the causes for most of your struggles. Sell high on Griffin during his next blazing set of games if you’d like, and also look to sell high on Deng soon. You have good value on your bench.
@nico batum: Good idea, but that’s not enough, especially since Gallo’s a buy-low candidate himself. Lee will be fine, though he won’t score as much as last season and could be more inconsistent with rebounds thanks to Biedrins.
Hey Doc, couple of things I need help with! Please help me out! I was going to give up Devin Harris and Kevin Martin for John Wall and Jason Richardson. I feel like John Wall is going to blow up this year, good move? I also have a problem with who to sit tonight because Al Jefferson had an awful game last night 1-7 shooting for 2 points and he’s playing Dwight and the Magic tonight. Or else, I can bench Andray Blatche who had 16 pts 15 rebounds last game. What do you think? Who should i sit? Thank You.
@The Wire: I’d prefer Jefferson, by a slim margin. If you need G/F stats though, go with AI9.
@haslem: The Pistons roster is a mess, but BG is worth stashing in most leagues. Just hope the Pistons move Rip soon.
Doc, I currently have two trades proposed at me in my points league.
My: Monta Ellis (57)/Jeff Green (41)
His: Steve Nash (47)/Manu Ginobili (47)
10 H2H Points league.
Do you think Nash will up his game and Ginobili maintain his?
And Ellis/Deng for Nash and Ginobili.
Hey Doc,
A couple of questions for you:
What do you see Al Jefferson’s season avgs? Is he a good buy low candidate, ie giving up blake griffin (too little) or scola (too much)
Should i cut ties with Marcus Thornton?
What can i get for amar’e????
What can i get for Melo?
Cheers,
JUST WANNA SAY THX DOC! SORRY BOUT THE CAPS, I’M AT WORK AND CAPS ARE PERMANENT ON MY COMP’S SYSTEM. LAST QUESTION, WHAT SHOULD I DO ABOUT DEMARCUS? SHOULD I DROP HIM? WAIVER WIRE IS PRETTY THIN: BATTIER, M. THORNTON, FRYE, GOODEN, AMIR JOHNSON, LAWSON, GOMES, HOUSE, B. WALLACE?
APPRECIATE THE HELP I LOVE YOUR WORK!
What’s going on with Brook Lopez Doc?
Why is he not producing? Should I keep my expectations up, or will he be the season’s dud?
doc, should I let go of Mo Will for any of these guys:
Afflalo
Dunleavy
Carl Landry
Gooden
Amir Johnson
10 teams, h2h, my team lacks rebounds but very much into the game coz of steals, blocks, 3pters and assists.
or Ron Artest? Jamison?
@Pugz: That seems like a decent swap, though the rookie wall might be looming for Wall — but maybe not. It’s a good move mostly because you’d be selling high on K-Mart. Sorry I couldn’t help with the lineup questions.
@Duck: I’d much rather give up Deng. I think Nash will improve a bit, but not much, and I think when Manu’s healthy, he’ll maintain this pace for the most part. I just can’t see him avoiding an ankle sprain, etc., for the entire season. Still, I think that’s a decent trade. Lopez is just plain struggling. He’s on track to be the dud of the year, but give him till Thanksgiving to figure things out.
@BrickLayer: I can see Jefferson finishing the season with around 19/10 and 1.5 blocks. Yes, he’s a decent buy-low guy, but you’re right — Griffin is too little and Scola’s probably too much. Thornton is worth holding if there aren’t any appealing waiver-wire guys, but he’ll be inconsistent at best. After last night’s game, STAT can probably nab you someone like Westbrook, Deron or G-Wall. You can target anyone you want with ‘Melo at this point.
@pdiddy: No worries about the caps — I was just poking fun. Cousins is worth a drop in shallower leagues. Consider swapping him out for Amir, but it’s not a crime to hold onto him.
@ManilaFTW: Afflalo would be a good swap — Dunleavy and Jamison too, if you’re not concerned about their health.
Thanks Doc, Butler has been pretty inconsistent the past few weeks, now he’s day to day. Should I swap Jamison/Artest/Amir Johnson for him? or just wait until he produces?
I got Afflalo for Mo Will. Mo just ruined my FG% for the week. that bastard
@ManilaFTW: I’d consider getting Jamison for him. And yeah, Mo is off to a horrible start to the post-LeBron era.
Thanks!