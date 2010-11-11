Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.11

Beast of the Night: John Wall notched his first NBA triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, 6 steals, 1 block and 1 turnover. He shot 50 percent (8-16) from the field, 50 percent (1-2) from the line and hit two threes along the way. The rookie is playing very well so far, averaging 19/4/10 along with 3.2 steals and 5 turnovers per game. The major threat to Wall’s fantasy value seems to be (humorously enough) the rookie wall.

Lines for Discussion:

Deron Williams: 8-19 FG (42%), 11-12 FT (92%), 3 threes, 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 4 TO; After a slow start, Williams has been great in his last handful of games, despite playing with nagging injuries. He should continue rolling right along, so kudos if you were able to buy low early in the season.

Kevin Martin: 8-18 FG (44%), 13-15 FT (87%), 2 threes, 31 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Martin is already putting up slightly better numbers than he did last season in nearly five fewer minutes per game. The absence of Aaron Brooks should help boost his production for the next few weeks, so consider selling high, especially if you’re concerned about his health.

Gerald Wallace: 6-14 FG (43%), 7-10 FT (70%), 19 Pts, 14 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; While he’s not quite the beast he was last season, Crash is still a fantasy stud and has notched 1+ steals and 1+ blocks in three of his last four games.

Stephen Curry: 11-20 FG (55%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 three, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s producing just about what many fantasy owners expected coming into the season and is a top-12 fantasy player so far this season.

Amar’e Stoudemire: 9-15 FG (60%), 14-16 FT (88%), 1 three, 33 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 6 TO; The turnovers were forgivable, as this was Stoudemire’s best all-around game of the season so far. His sneaky value so far has been his 0.5 threes per game.

Michael Beasley: 17-31 FG (55%), 7-10 FT (70%), 1 three, 42 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This was a big line form Beasley, who’s coming off of a hip injury. While he won’t get 31 shots on most nights, he’ll be a decent source of points the rest of the way.

Kevin Love: 3-9 FG (33%), 2-4 FT (50%), 8 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 TO; Of course this is how he follows up his 23/24/5 game. He only got 28 minutes of burn last night and one can only surmise that Love did something heinous to the Rambis family during the summer. There’s no other explanation for this. His fantasy owners have to sit tight and pray something changes â€“ soon.

DeMarcus Cousins: 2-3 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 7 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; Not bad, considering he played 13:44 last night. Cousins has been benched in favor of Samuel Dalembert (14/9/2 and 2 blocks) the past two games, which has really dented his fantasy value. It’s safe to consider cutting him in shallower leagues.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Brandon Bass: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He played 36:36 last night and is getting more run than he did last season, but Bass remains appealing only in deep leagues.

Ishmael Smith: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Monitor his timeshare with Kyle Lowry (4/3/4).

Yi Jianlian: 13 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Blk, 2 TO; He’s been mostly quiet all season, but deserves to be monitored in deeper leagues.

Ersan Ilyasova: 17 Pts, 1 three, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’ll pop in a solid line like this every now and then, but isn’t a must-own yet.

Sonny Weems: 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He benefited from DeMar DeRozan‘s foul-plagued night but is clearly capable of putting up usable lines.

Amir Johnson: 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’s getting decent minutes lately and should be on your radar by now.

Kris Humphries: 13 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He started in place of an injured Troy Murphy and got extra minutes thanks to Brook Lopez‘s foul trouble, so don’t get too excited just yet.

Jordan Farmar: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He puts up usable lines when he plays 20+ minutes and should be monitored.

Ramon Sessions: 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; With Mo Williams struggling with another injury, Sessions should be picked up in most leagues.

Injuries:

Mo Williams (groin): “different spot, same injury,” he said after the game; day-to-day

Troy Murphy (foot): day-to-day

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): questionable tonight

Shaquille O’Neal (shin): practiced yesterday, questionable tonight

Dirk Nowitzki (ankle): returned to last night’s game, monitor his status

Caron Butler (back): day-to-day

Baron Davis (knee): day-to-day

Chris Kaman (ankle): out at least three weeks

Jeff Green (ankle): day-to-day

Lou Williams (shoulder): didn’t return to the game last night, check his status

Brandon Roy (knee): had knee drained twice this season, monitor his status

Yao Ming (leg): consider him day-to-day

For Tonight:

The trio in Miami should be extra motivated tonight as they host the Celtics. Expect some big lines.

