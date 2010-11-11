Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.11

Beast of the Night: John Wall notched his first NBA triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, 6 steals, 1 block and 1 turnover. He shot 50 percent (8-16) from the field, 50 percent (1-2) from the line and hit two threes along the way. The rookie is playing very well so far, averaging 19/4/10 along with 3.2 steals and 5 turnovers per game. The major threat to Wall’s fantasy value seems to be (humorously enough) the rookie wall.
Lines for Discussion:
Deron Williams: 8-19 FG (42%), 11-12 FT (92%), 3 threes, 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 4 TO; After a slow start, Williams has been great in his last handful of games, despite playing with nagging injuries. He should continue rolling right along, so kudos if you were able to buy low early in the season.
Kevin Martin: 8-18 FG (44%), 13-15 FT (87%), 2 threes, 31 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Martin is already putting up slightly better numbers than he did last season in nearly five fewer minutes per game. The absence of Aaron Brooks should help boost his production for the next few weeks, so consider selling high, especially if you’re concerned about his health.
Gerald Wallace: 6-14 FG (43%), 7-10 FT (70%), 19 Pts, 14 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; While he’s not quite the beast he was last season, Crash is still a fantasy stud and has notched 1+ steals and 1+ blocks in three of his last four games.
Stephen Curry: 11-20 FG (55%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 three, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s producing just about what many fantasy owners expected coming into the season and is a top-12 fantasy player so far this season.
Amar’e Stoudemire: 9-15 FG (60%), 14-16 FT (88%), 1 three, 33 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 6 TO; The turnovers were forgivable, as this was Stoudemire’s best all-around game of the season so far. His sneaky value so far has been his 0.5 threes per game.
Michael Beasley: 17-31 FG (55%), 7-10 FT (70%), 1 three, 42 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This was a big line form Beasley, who’s coming off of a hip injury. While he won’t get 31 shots on most nights, he’ll be a decent source of points the rest of the way.
Kevin Love: 3-9 FG (33%), 2-4 FT (50%), 8 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 TO; Of course this is how he follows up his 23/24/5 game. He only got 28 minutes of burn last night and one can only surmise that Love did something heinous to the Rambis family during the summer. There’s no other explanation for this. His fantasy owners have to sit tight and pray something changes â€“ soon.
DeMarcus Cousins: 2-3 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 7 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; Not bad, considering he played 13:44 last night. Cousins has been benched in favor of Samuel Dalembert (14/9/2 and 2 blocks) the past two games, which has really dented his fantasy value. It’s safe to consider cutting him in shallower leagues.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Brandon Bass: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He played 36:36 last night and is getting more run than he did last season, but Bass remains appealing only in deep leagues.
Ishmael Smith: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Monitor his timeshare with Kyle Lowry (4/3/4).
Yi Jianlian: 13 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Blk, 2 TO; He’s been mostly quiet all season, but deserves to be monitored in deeper leagues.
Ersan Ilyasova: 17 Pts, 1 three, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’ll pop in a solid line like this every now and then, but isn’t a must-own yet.
Sonny Weems: 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He benefited from DeMar DeRozan‘s foul-plagued night but is clearly capable of putting up usable lines.
Amir Johnson: 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’s getting decent minutes lately and should be on your radar by now.
Kris Humphries: 13 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He started in place of an injured Troy Murphy and got extra minutes thanks to Brook Lopez‘s foul trouble, so don’t get too excited just yet.
Jordan Farmar: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He puts up usable lines when he plays 20+ minutes and should be monitored.
Ramon Sessions: 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; With Mo Williams struggling with another injury, Sessions should be picked up in most leagues.
Injuries:
Mo Williams (groin): “different spot, same injury,” he said after the game; day-to-day
Troy Murphy (foot): day-to-day
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): questionable tonight
Shaquille O’Neal (shin): practiced yesterday, questionable tonight
Dirk Nowitzki (ankle): returned to last night’s game, monitor his status
Caron Butler (back): day-to-day
Baron Davis (knee): day-to-day
Chris Kaman (ankle): out at least three weeks
Jeff Green (ankle): day-to-day
Lou Williams (shoulder): didn’t return to the game last night, check his status
Brandon Roy (knee): had knee drained twice this season, monitor his status
Yao Ming (leg): consider him day-to-day
For Tonight:
The trio in Miami should be extra motivated tonight as they host the Celtics. Expect some big lines.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Hey Doc,
What do you think I can fetch for Captain Jack and Arenas. Im looking for BPA.
Thanks
On waiver wire: Ish Smith, Cisco, Morrow, Ibaka, Sessions, Amir, Telfair, Warrick.
Cut-able players on my team: D-Cuz (damn you, SamDam!), TDouglas, Ty Thomas, & A-Rando.
Any ideas for making a switch? Thx as always, Doc!
@Cole: Maybe someone like Gerald Wallace, Marcus Camby, Marc Gasol, David West, Kevin Garnett, Jason Kidd — it depends largely on whether you’re going for a two-for-two or a two-for-one.
@Conrad: I’d swap out Cousins for Ibaka, and maybe Douglas for Smith or Morrow.
Opinion on a trade. Tyreke/Noah for Durant/Nelson . H2H.
Hey Doc,
I’m in a 14-manager/11 player H2H and weak points are rebounds, steals, blocks.
Should I drop DeMarcus Cousins who has seen a drop off in minutes and pick up recently waived Ben Wallce?
Hey Doc,
I dropped Mo Wiliams today mostly because Arron Afflalo is playing tonight but I’m afraid of keeping Afflalo because of his inconsistency. What do you think about Morrow, Bledsoe, or Toney Douglass. I was going to pick on of them up after the game tonight but which one is my best bed for at least a few assists a game and best overall production? I feel like all three of them are extremely flukey. Thanks.
Oh, Salmons is also in Free Agents also?
and Sonny Weems did that:
@stone cutter: While it kind of depends on how deep/shallow the league is, I like the Evans/Noah side by a slim margin.
@Pugz: I like all those guys except for Douglas, who seems to have cooled off for a bit. Afflalo and Salmons will eventually be the steadiest.
Traded Bargani for Al Jefferson thanks Doc. Now I probably need some 3’s so I dropped Grant Hill for Keliza,but it looks like Kleiza is hurt. Should I hold on to him or drop him for Mike Dunleavy, Terrence Williams, Shane Battier or Brandon Rush? I could also pick Grant Hill back up if he clears waivers.
Why do comments get stuck so long awaiting moderation if there are no curses or anything offensive in them?
Really happy about Beasley, and not worried about Love. Things are carefree when you’re near or at the top, huh?
Hey Doc,
What do you think about these FA swaps.
1) Jamal Crawford for Jrue Holiday
2) Marcus Camby for Emeka Okafor or Richard Jefferson
oh, and a third option for Camby swap is Serge Ibaka
Should i drop Toney Douglas for Eric Bledsoe? in a 12 CAT?
On Saturday which TWO should I start in a pretty standard points league?
AK47 vs Charlotte
SJax vs Utah
Luol Deng vs Washington.
@Big Ups: I’d go ahead and pick up Dunleavy, Rush or Hill.
@Matt: I like the first and am OK on the second, depending on the scoring system. I have a hard time supporting a Camby drop at the moment though. RJ or Okafor are probably a bit safer than Ibaka, who’ll go back to the bench when Jeff Green returns.
@don p: I like that move.
@Duck: Tough call, but I’d go with Jackson and Deng.