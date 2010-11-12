Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.12

Beast of the Night: Luol Deng put up 26 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks and hit 2 threes in a blowout victory over the Warriors last night. He shot 47 percent (9-19) from the field and 86 percent (6-7) from the free-throw line. Deng has been solid for his fantasy owners so far this season, but he remains a good sell-high candidate, since Carlos Boozer‘s return later this month will dent Deng’s stats.

Lines for Discussion:

Ray Allen: 13-23 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 7 threes, 35 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 TO; He was a man possessed for most of last night’s game, going 7-for-9 from deep. Allen was drafted pretty low in many drafts but he’s returning some serious value so far in 2010-11, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Dwyane Wade: 2-12 FG (17%), 4-6 FT (67%), 8 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 6 TO; This was Wade’s first clunker of the season and there’s no real need for concern here. He just couldn’t find his way against the Celtics’ defense last night.

LeBron James: 9-21 FG (43%), 17-22 FT (77%), 35 Pts, 10 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; It’s tough to complain about this line, but James has yet to post a “perfect” fantasy game this season. If it’s not his turnovers, it’s his field-goal percentage; if it’s not that, it’s his lack of threes. This is nitpicking, of course, but considering the guy’s average draft position, it’s not that uncalled for.

Kevin Garnett: 6-8 FG (75%), 4-5 FT (80%), 16 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; That’s five double-doubles for KG so far this season. Reports during the offseason about his improved health were spot on, as Garnett has been a lean, green and (according to some) mean fantasy asset so far this season. He’ll be a good sell-high candidate later in the season, but enjoy the ride and pat yourself on the back if you drafted him.

Pau Gasol: 6-17 FG (35%), 5-6 FT (83%), 17 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; If you haven’t heard by now, Gasol is a bad man, especially when Andrew Bynum is out. Sell high if you want to, but Gasol will remain a fantasy beast all season long.

Carmelo Anthony: 14-25 FG (56%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 32 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; After his first subpar game of the season on Tuesday, this was a strong bounce-back game for ‘Melo. He continues to post very strong numbers, but his owners should remember what happened last season: after a strong start, Anthony fell back to earth a bit. Let’s see if he can keep this up.

Chauncey Billups: 3-11 FG (27%), 8-8 FT (100%), 1 three, 15 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; The disappointment continues for Billups’ owners. His minutes are down and so are his numbers, save for his free-throw shooting and thieving. This might be the norm the rest of the way, unless there’s a big roster change that somehow benefits the point guard.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Nate Robinson: 12 Pts, 1 three, 3 Ast; He’ll be a on-and-off asset in deep leagues, but nothing else.

Udonis Haslem: 21 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He couldn’t miss last night, and remains an option to consider if you need rebounding and solid shooting percentages.

Eddie House: 13 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 1 TO; He’s good for threes and steals, nothing else.

Shannon Brown: 19 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; While he can put up usable lines if he gets around 20 minutes of playing time, Brown remains an inconsistent fantasy option.

Ty Lawson: 17 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; That’s two straight solid outings for Lawson, who’s getting extra run this season.

Injuries:

Marvin Williams (knee): could play tonight

Maurice Evans (knee): ditto

Anderson Varejao (ribs): keep an eye on his status

Mo Williams (hip/groin): monitor his status

Dirk Nowitzki (ankle): expected to play tonight

Chris Andersen (knee): getting closer to returning

Yao Ming (leg): out one week

Randy Foye (hamstring): out anther week or so

Ronny Turiaf (knee): questionable tonight

Lou Williams (shoulder): day-to-day

Andre Iguodala (Achilles): should return tonight

Reggie Evans (hip): didn’t practice yesterday, check his status

Jarrett Jack (knee, thumb): should play tonight

Linas Kleiza (Achilles): doubtful tonight

Leandro Barbosa (shoulder): not with the team for their four-game road trip

James Anderson (foot): out for about two months

David Lee (elbow): should be good to go soon

For Tonight:

See how Brandon Roy fares with his bum knee, as he’s expected to remain a starter for the Blazers.

For Next Week:

4 games: DAL, DEN, LAC, LAL, MEM, NJ, NO, NY, ORL, PHO, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 games: BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DET, GS, HOU, IND, MIA, MIL, MIN, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, SA

2 games: ATL

