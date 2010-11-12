Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.12

Beast of the Night: Luol Deng put up 26 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks and hit 2 threes in a blowout victory over the Warriors last night. He shot 47 percent (9-19) from the field and 86 percent (6-7) from the free-throw line. Deng has been solid for his fantasy owners so far this season, but he remains a good sell-high candidate, since Carlos Boozer‘s return later this month will dent Deng’s stats.
Lines for Discussion:
Ray Allen: 13-23 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 7 threes, 35 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 TO; He was a man possessed for most of last night’s game, going 7-for-9 from deep. Allen was drafted pretty low in many drafts but he’s returning some serious value so far in 2010-11, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
Dwyane Wade: 2-12 FG (17%), 4-6 FT (67%), 8 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 6 TO; This was Wade’s first clunker of the season and there’s no real need for concern here. He just couldn’t find his way against the Celtics’ defense last night.
LeBron James: 9-21 FG (43%), 17-22 FT (77%), 35 Pts, 10 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; It’s tough to complain about this line, but James has yet to post a “perfect” fantasy game this season. If it’s not his turnovers, it’s his field-goal percentage; if it’s not that, it’s his lack of threes. This is nitpicking, of course, but considering the guy’s average draft position, it’s not that uncalled for.
Kevin Garnett: 6-8 FG (75%), 4-5 FT (80%), 16 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; That’s five double-doubles for KG so far this season. Reports during the offseason about his improved health were spot on, as Garnett has been a lean, green and (according to some) mean fantasy asset so far this season. He’ll be a good sell-high candidate later in the season, but enjoy the ride and pat yourself on the back if you drafted him.
Pau Gasol: 6-17 FG (35%), 5-6 FT (83%), 17 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; If you haven’t heard by now, Gasol is a bad man, especially when Andrew Bynum is out. Sell high if you want to, but Gasol will remain a fantasy beast all season long.
Carmelo Anthony: 14-25 FG (56%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 32 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; After his first subpar game of the season on Tuesday, this was a strong bounce-back game for ‘Melo. He continues to post very strong numbers, but his owners should remember what happened last season: after a strong start, Anthony fell back to earth a bit. Let’s see if he can keep this up.
Chauncey Billups: 3-11 FG (27%), 8-8 FT (100%), 1 three, 15 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; The disappointment continues for Billups’ owners. His minutes are down and so are his numbers, save for his free-throw shooting and thieving. This might be the norm the rest of the way, unless there’s a big roster change that somehow benefits the point guard.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Nate Robinson: 12 Pts, 1 three, 3 Ast; He’ll be a on-and-off asset in deep leagues, but nothing else.
Udonis Haslem: 21 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He couldn’t miss last night, and remains an option to consider if you need rebounding and solid shooting percentages.
Eddie House: 13 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 1 TO; He’s good for threes and steals, nothing else.
Shannon Brown: 19 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; While he can put up usable lines if he gets around 20 minutes of playing time, Brown remains an inconsistent fantasy option.
Ty Lawson: 17 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; That’s two straight solid outings for Lawson, who’s getting extra run this season.
Injuries:
Marvin Williams (knee): could play tonight
Maurice Evans (knee): ditto
Anderson Varejao (ribs): keep an eye on his status
Mo Williams (hip/groin): monitor his status
Dirk Nowitzki (ankle): expected to play tonight
Chris Andersen (knee): getting closer to returning
Yao Ming (leg): out one week
Randy Foye (hamstring): out anther week or so
Ronny Turiaf (knee): questionable tonight
Lou Williams (shoulder): day-to-day
Andre Iguodala (Achilles): should return tonight
Reggie Evans (hip): didn’t practice yesterday, check his status
Jarrett Jack (knee, thumb): should play tonight
Linas Kleiza (Achilles): doubtful tonight
Leandro Barbosa (shoulder): not with the team for their four-game road trip
James Anderson (foot): out for about two months
David Lee (elbow): should be good to go soon
For Tonight:
See how Brandon Roy fares with his bum knee, as he’s expected to remain a starter for the Blazers.
For Next Week:
4 games: DAL, DEN, LAC, LAL, MEM, NJ, NO, NY, ORL, PHO, TOR, UTA, WAS
3 games: BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DET, GS, HOU, IND, MIA, MIL, MIN, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, SA
2 games: ATL
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Hey Doc,
What are your thoughts about Mike Miller. I read his return is being bumped up a little earlier (around Christmas), If he could be a difference maker I dont mind scooping him up early december maybe. Standard 12 team H2H.
yo Doc… what do you think of this deal?
his Lebron, Yao, Reggie Evans
my Tyreke Evans, B Griffin, Cousins
the league starts 5 plus 1 util, h2h, no T/O’s. having the best player (Lebron) makes sense since only 6 starters, but am i giving up too much?
Let me add that I already have Dwade on my team, so this would give me 2 of the superfriends and could hurt my flexibility when choosing starters, maybe
Hey Doc,
What your opinion on troy murphy? I drafted him high and have gotten nothing from him. Does he have any trade value? If so who should I target. Need rebounds and blocks.
Hey doc you have ORL on the schedule twice for next week and u didn’t put OKC up there which team has 3 and 4?? Thanks
@k to the mart: Good catch — my apologies. OKC has four, ORL has three.
Hey Doc,
What do you think about picking up Evan Turner? Hes been a beast as a starter and with LouWill looking to be out for a little, still a good decision?
Hey Fantasy doc..
In an article you did two weeks ago you added a section listing the teams and how many games they have in the upcoming week.
Can this become a regular part of your friday fantasy diag. (is it already?) or can you send me a site where i can find this info?
Thnx
ok… so i just saw it for next week… ignore that part.
KH
@De Jesus: Yeah, seems like he wants to speed up the return process, but we’ll see. He’ll be a solid utility player to own, so stashing him in the 2-3 weeks is a good idea.
@dmitry of jersey: Unless you’re in a daily league, Yao has very little value, and Evans is a one-trick pony. I see this as essentially a one-for-three deal, which makes me wary of giving it the thumbs up.
@Jason: He has very little trade value at the moment, so I’d hold off on doing anything with him until he strings together a week’s worth of decent lines.
@Khalvin: Yep, I’ll include that every Friday. Please note that as @k to the mart astutely pointed out, I made an error: OKC has four games next week, ORL has three.
@Pugz: Yeah he should be a solid pickup for the next couple weeks at least.
Carl Landry was just dropped in one of my leagues, hes in a little bit of a rut, should i pick him up?
@De Jesus: Depends on who you have to drop, but he’s pretty unappealing unless someone on that team gets hurt.
whats going on with caveman should i try to get rid of him? starting to lag behind in the league on the big man stats
Hey Doc,
Should I play Toney Douglas or Evan Turner tonight?
thanks
PS – I was just offered Blake & Jennings for Josh Smith. Should I pull the trigger on that deal
I need some trade advice.
I’ve been offered Rashard Lewis & Brandon Roy for my Brook Lopez and Brandon Jennings. I’m tempted because Roy is the best player in the deal (especially with Lopez struggling). But I don’t want to give up on Lopez to early.
What you think?
@where high ankle sprains happen: Well, your name is actually what’s wrong with him lately — Kaman’s out for at least three weeks with a bad ankle sprain. If you’re in a daily league with decent waiver-wire depth, it might be a good idea to cut him. If you’re in a weekly league with decent options, it might time to explore your options.
@Zippy: Tough call, since AI9 and Lou Williams are still questionable. If Iguodala plays, I’d roll the dice with Douglas against the Timberwolves. If Iguodala/Williams sit, go with Turner. If you have to decide now, go with Douglas, who has a decent shot at busting out of his slump. I’d steer clear of that deal.
@D.H.: I’d lean toward declining, given Roy’s knee issues.
Doc – I was offered Rondo for Devin Harris and Beasley. What do you think? I’m pulling the trigger now. haha
Hey Doc, there are rumors that Hakim Warrick is going to start. Should he be scooped up or wait and see if it actually happens? I am sitting with Kleiza and am also looking at Dunleavy, B. Rush, Amir Johnson and Grant Hill.
@ManilaFTW: If you’re getting Rondo, good.
My P. Gasol for his Hibbert and W. Chandler? 9 cat h2h. Am trying to piece the roster together, missed my draft. Also, who would you pick out of the PG mess in toronto calderon or jack if the tarde goes down or if good waiver wire material comes up?
Rest of roster:
Jack
Calderon
Granger
Baron
Nene
Rip
Pau
Elton Brand
J Crawford
Charlie V
Conley
Maggette
KG
Ginobili
@Rain Man: It depends on the stats you’re looking for, but Dunleavy might be the first one you want to look at. Warrick will be nice if he starts, but he’s just points and rebounds.