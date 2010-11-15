Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.15 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Steve Nash averaged 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 1 steal and 1 three in two monster games over the weekend. He shot 65 percent from the field, 82 percent from the free-throw line and turned the ball over just once per game. After a sluggish start to the season, Nash has notched double-doubles in his last four outings.

Lines for Discussion:

Kevin Love (11/12): 11-26 FG (42%), 8-10 FT (80%), 1 three, 31 Pts, 31 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This could be one of the most talked-about lines of the season. Love followed this up with a 22/17 game on Sunday and played 40+ minutes in both games over the weekend. Maybe, just maybe, Love is on his way to finally getting the minutes he deserves on a consistent basis.

Tyson Chandler (11/12): 3-4 FG (75%), 5-7 FT (71%), 11 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Chandler has quickly become a usable fantasy center after disappearing from many radars last season. It’s probably only a matter of time before he sprains his next ankle, but ride the wave as far as you can, or sell high soon.

Russell Westbrook (11/12): 12-22 FG (55%), 11-12 FT (92%), 1 three, 36 Pts, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He still isn’t hitting many threes and is turning the ball over 3.6 times per game, but Westbrook has upped his points, rebounds, steals, blocks and shooting percentages from last season’s marks.

Blake Griffin (11/12): 8-15 FG (53%), 2-5 FT (40%), 18 Pts, 18 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He played a season-high 43:44 and started at center against the Pistons. Griffin still hasn’t shown the shot-blocking abilities or free-throw shooting touch to make him as great a fantasy player as many hoped he’d be.

Brook Lopez (11/13): 9-17 FG (53%), 5-6 FT (83%), 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Who knew Lopez’s bounce-back game would come against Dwight Howard? If you were able to buy low on him, you should feel confident that the big man will continue to crawl his way back from the brink.

Gilbert Arenas (11/13): 11-22 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 7 threes, 30 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; Arenas has the green light from beyond the arc, as he’s averaging seven three-point attempts in just 27:30 per game. Nights like this one will pop up every now and then, but if you needed a reason to sell high on him, look no further.

Elton Brand (11/13): 4-8 FG (50%), 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; After a white-hot start, Brand has turned in some mediocre games recently. Shame on you if you didn’t at least explore the option of selling high on him, and kudos if you were able to do exactly that.

Andrew Bogut (11/13): 4-12 FG (33%), 0-2 FT (0%), 8 Pts, 17 Reb, 7 Blk, 2 TO; He remains a solid fantasy play, but could be a good candidate to trade away sooner than later if you’re worried about that right arm of his.

Tim Duncan (11/14): 2-7 FG (29%), 2-4 FT (50%), 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk; That’s three straight dismal lines from Duncan, who has received extra rest in those games thanks to large margins of victory. He’ll bounce back soon.

Jason Richardson (11/14): 13-20 FG (65%), 2-4 FT (50%), 7 threes, 35 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Richardson might be the only Sun to be playing better than most owners expected, which is saying a lot. He’s hitting 3.4 threes per game and will remain a fantasy stud unless he gets hurt.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Brad Miller: started both games over the weekend, had a 23/8/5 outburst on Friday

DeMar DeRozan: averaged 23.5 points per game over the weekend

Sonny Weems: continues to score well

Eric Bledsoe: with Baron Davis out a while, Bledsoe is worth owning in all leagues

Mickael Pietrus: had a solid weekend, should continue to be worth watching in shallower leagues

Nazr Mohammed: 22/20 game on Saturday was unexpected, but he’s only worth considering in deeper leagues

Ramon Sessions: should continue to do well with Mo Williams out

Marco Belinelli: hot and cold, but remains a starter for the Hornets

Nate Robinson: marginally useful source of threes in deep leagues

Sebastian Telfair: getting plenty of run as the Timberwolves’ only viable point guard

Injuries:

Brandon Roy (knee): remains to be seen if he’ll miss games, questionable for Tuesday

Caron Butler (back): questionable tonight

David Lee (elbow): out two weeks

Chase Budinger (ankle): day-to-day

Steve Blake (stomach virus): day-to-day

Carlos Delfino (neck): day-to-day

Luke Ridnour (hamstring): should return Wednesday

Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day

Robin Lopez (knee): sprained his left knee on Sunday, day-to-day

Yi Jianlian (knee): day-to-day

Andray Blatche (knee): monitor his status

Lamar Odom (foot): will have an MRI today

Jeff Green (ankle): questionable for Monday

John Wall (ankle): could miss a few days, check his status

Baron Davis (knee): could miss a few weeks

For Tonight:

Expect the Warriors to bounce back against the Pistons tonight, after two consecutive miserable losses.

See if Michael Beasley and Kevin Love can maintain their pace in Charlotte.

