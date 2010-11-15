Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.15 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Steve Nash averaged 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 1 steal and 1 three in two monster games over the weekend. He shot 65 percent from the field, 82 percent from the free-throw line and turned the ball over just once per game. After a sluggish start to the season, Nash has notched double-doubles in his last four outings.
Lines for Discussion:
Kevin Love (11/12): 11-26 FG (42%), 8-10 FT (80%), 1 three, 31 Pts, 31 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This could be one of the most talked-about lines of the season. Love followed this up with a 22/17 game on Sunday and played 40+ minutes in both games over the weekend. Maybe, just maybe, Love is on his way to finally getting the minutes he deserves on a consistent basis.
Tyson Chandler (11/12): 3-4 FG (75%), 5-7 FT (71%), 11 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Chandler has quickly become a usable fantasy center after disappearing from many radars last season. It’s probably only a matter of time before he sprains his next ankle, but ride the wave as far as you can, or sell high soon.
Russell Westbrook (11/12): 12-22 FG (55%), 11-12 FT (92%), 1 three, 36 Pts, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He still isn’t hitting many threes and is turning the ball over 3.6 times per game, but Westbrook has upped his points, rebounds, steals, blocks and shooting percentages from last season’s marks.
Blake Griffin (11/12): 8-15 FG (53%), 2-5 FT (40%), 18 Pts, 18 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He played a season-high 43:44 and started at center against the Pistons. Griffin still hasn’t shown the shot-blocking abilities or free-throw shooting touch to make him as great a fantasy player as many hoped he’d be.
Brook Lopez (11/13): 9-17 FG (53%), 5-6 FT (83%), 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Who knew Lopez’s bounce-back game would come against Dwight Howard? If you were able to buy low on him, you should feel confident that the big man will continue to crawl his way back from the brink.
Gilbert Arenas (11/13): 11-22 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 7 threes, 30 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; Arenas has the green light from beyond the arc, as he’s averaging seven three-point attempts in just 27:30 per game. Nights like this one will pop up every now and then, but if you needed a reason to sell high on him, look no further.
Elton Brand (11/13): 4-8 FG (50%), 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; After a white-hot start, Brand has turned in some mediocre games recently. Shame on you if you didn’t at least explore the option of selling high on him, and kudos if you were able to do exactly that.
Andrew Bogut (11/13): 4-12 FG (33%), 0-2 FT (0%), 8 Pts, 17 Reb, 7 Blk, 2 TO; He remains a solid fantasy play, but could be a good candidate to trade away sooner than later if you’re worried about that right arm of his.
Tim Duncan (11/14): 2-7 FG (29%), 2-4 FT (50%), 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk; That’s three straight dismal lines from Duncan, who has received extra rest in those games thanks to large margins of victory. He’ll bounce back soon.
Jason Richardson (11/14): 13-20 FG (65%), 2-4 FT (50%), 7 threes, 35 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Richardson might be the only Sun to be playing better than most owners expected, which is saying a lot. He’s hitting 3.4 threes per game and will remain a fantasy stud unless he gets hurt.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Brad Miller: started both games over the weekend, had a 23/8/5 outburst on Friday
DeMar DeRozan: averaged 23.5 points per game over the weekend
Sonny Weems: continues to score well
Eric Bledsoe: with Baron Davis out a while, Bledsoe is worth owning in all leagues
Mickael Pietrus: had a solid weekend, should continue to be worth watching in shallower leagues
Nazr Mohammed: 22/20 game on Saturday was unexpected, but he’s only worth considering in deeper leagues
Ramon Sessions: should continue to do well with Mo Williams out
Marco Belinelli: hot and cold, but remains a starter for the Hornets
Nate Robinson: marginally useful source of threes in deep leagues
Sebastian Telfair: getting plenty of run as the Timberwolves’ only viable point guard
Injuries:
Brandon Roy (knee): remains to be seen if he’ll miss games, questionable for Tuesday
Caron Butler (back): questionable tonight
David Lee (elbow): out two weeks
Chase Budinger (ankle): day-to-day
Steve Blake (stomach virus): day-to-day
Carlos Delfino (neck): day-to-day
Luke Ridnour (hamstring): should return Wednesday
Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day
Robin Lopez (knee): sprained his left knee on Sunday, day-to-day
Yi Jianlian (knee): day-to-day
Andray Blatche (knee): monitor his status
Lamar Odom (foot): will have an MRI today
Jeff Green (ankle): questionable for Monday
John Wall (ankle): could miss a few days, check his status
Baron Davis (knee): could miss a few weeks
For Tonight:
Expect the Warriors to bounce back against the Pistons tonight, after two consecutive miserable losses.
See if Michael Beasley and Kevin Love can maintain their pace in Charlotte.
Hey trade question for you fantasy doctor:
a guy in my league is offering dwight howard and either kirk hinrich or corey maggette for ray allen and luis scola. Take the deal? Im about 50/50 on it
At this point, Luis Scola for Dwight Howard is a fair deal as both are studs. The kicker is Ray Allen. Still a valuable source for 3s, points and even steals. No trade.
Yo, Doc…I’m getting impatient with A-Rando. I can afford to stash him (Dorell is my 4th F and TyThomas is backup), but these guys on the wire strike my fancy: Ibaka, Maggette, Delfino, Kleiza, Udonis, DGooden, George Hill, Amir, Matthews, Fernandez, Outlaw and Weems.
So, is AR worth the wait, or are one of these guys going to be able to contribute moreso in my h2h fantasy pts (no cats) league? Thanks for any help…
Thoughts on my Odom for Brook Lopez?
I know Bynum returning could cut into Odom numbers but I am also thinking when playoffs come around Odom would be getting the minutes anyways.
Hi!
I’ve been having a great week production wise with assists from Rondo, points from Millsap, and a crazy 31/31 line from Kevin Love. My issue is, I only have 1 SF on my roster, Wesley Johnson, a guy I admittedly know nothing about. I could use some help with 3s, and FT% cats. Avail. on the wire is:
Mike Dunleavy
Mike Miller
JR Smith
CJ Miles
Rip Hamilton
Rasual Butler
Shannon Brown
Travis Outlaw
Al Thornton
Should I drop Wesley Johnson for any of these guys? Still leaves me with 1 SF, but I don’t know who else on my roster I could part with. (12 team roto)
My roster:
Rondo
Felton
Toney Douglass (picked him up at your recommendation, he’s sucked ever since, what’s up with that?)
Beno
E. Gordon
Belinelli
Millsap
Amare
K. Love
Hibbert
Blatche
B. Griffin
Wesley Johnson
DEAR DOC,
HELLO AGAIN, JUST WANNA LET YOU KNOW I APPRECIATE ALL THE ADVICE YOU GIVE ME!
ANYHOO, I HAVE A DILEMMA WITH MY TEAM. I HAVE JUST DROPPED COUSINS FOR DEJUAN BLAIN (HOPE IT’S A GOOD IDEA?) AND AM GOING TO DROP T. PRINCE, BUT FOR WHO? THE NAMES I HAVE ON MY LIST ARE BEN WALLACE AND R. SESSIONS (OTHER NAMES LISTED BELOW). PLEASE LET ME KNOW WHO IS A BETTER PICK UP?
ONCE AGAIN, MY TEAM:
KD
JJ
BIG AL
JEFF GREEN
LOUL DENG
CHARLIE V.
BLAKE GRIFFIN
JAMEER NELSON
BENO
J.JACK
LOU WILLIAMS
T. PRINCE (LOOKING TO DROP FOR BEN WALLACE, SESSIONS, CASSPI, L.FIELDS, HAYWOOD, C.J. MILES)
DAJUAN BLAIR (DROPPED D. COUSINS)
THX IN ADVANCED
-PDIDDY
LOL SORRY MISPELLED BLAIR’S LAST NAME ABOVE. MY APOLOGIES BEAST!
nice weekend wonder.. i just figured kevin love would be the wonder.. cuz right away.. if u saw steve nash’s stat line, i’d be like… “oh damn… thats steve nash for ya”
but if i saw kevin love’s line… id be like “holy crap… thats pretty damn amazing”
but i understand.. fantasy-wise.. steve nash was the better player.. its just that kevin love’s lines actually made me double take.
SO doc for my last spot I have Raja Bell cause I thought he’d be worth about 2 threes a game but he’s not doing anything at all. Should I drop him and pick up Travis Outlaw, Rasual Butler or Shannon Brown since their all hittin pretty consistently with about 20 minutes of playing time
Hey Doc – At this point would you drop Klieza? Some options I like are Blair, James Jones, Amir Johnson & Hinrich? Thanks!
Doc,
Tell me what you think about this trade: Monta, Hibbert, Diaw for Iggy, Al Jefferson, and Jrue Holiday? (I’d be getting Iggy, Jeff, and Jrue)
Thanks!
DOC
any word on the timetables for azubuike or roddy beaubois? i’m in a competitive 18 team league so i wanna snatch them up a week or two before they come back..
@Professor J: In a roto league, the Allen/Scola side is a no-brainer. In an H2H league (if you’re getting Howard/Hinrich, which is what I’m reading), it’s not a terrible deal — just one that would require you to commit to building around Howard. Given my personal dislike of Howard in fantasy ball, I’d rather have Allen/Scola. I agree with @eazy yeezy.
@Conrad: I’d consider swapping him out for Ibaka, Maggette, Johnson, Hill or Weems.
@Finchel: Giving up Odom for Lopez is a great move.
@Lady Luck: See my response in the previous post.
@pdiddy: I’d swap him out for Sessions or Miles.
@jace: Love was definitely a consideration, but Nash was too sick. But the 31/31/5 line was monstrous, for sure.
@2 Easy: He’s been very disappointing. Outlaw’s highs are the highest of that group, but he’s wildly inconsistent. Brown or Butler might be decent swaps.
@Antouan: I like Blair, Johnson and Hinrich; Jones is good if you need threes, of course.
@JumpManJ23: I’d hold steady.
@jryu: Nothing yet. You might have to wait until next month.
Doc,
Thanks again for your help. I have some confidence in my team now. This is a question for another league, but should I drop Delfino for Afflalo? This is a 12-Team League. I need 3’s but I love Afflalo’s percentages. I also have Morrow who I could drop but like I said I need 3’s. Please help and thx!
Doc,
I’m trying to get rid of Bosh because I dont think his stats will come close to his TOR years.
What do you like better in a h2h league with Orebs.
Bosh + Batum for Deng + B. Lopez
Bosh + S Jax for K-mart + B. Lopez
or
Bosh + Batum for Caron + B. Lopez.
Hey Doc,
Someone offered me Brandon Roy for Kevin Martin.. should I take this deal?
Hey Doc,
I am really struggling in my 14 team H2H league. My team is:
Guards – Augustin, Mayo, Kleiza
Forwards – Melo, Jeff Green, Gallinari
Centers – Z Randolph, Amare
Util – Shannon Brown, Demar Derozan
Bench – Lou Williams, Rudy Fernandez, Glen Davis
I missed out on all the half decent point guards in the draft so decided punting assists would be a good strategy. I am also routinely losing blocks, no surprise there looking at the team i drafted. What would you recommend i should try and do with this team? Should i try a different strategy or keeping punting assists?
If i keep going with the punting assists, who should i try and trade away and who should i target.
Available Free agents are:
Brad Miller, Naz Mo, Robin lopez (just dropped), george hill
Cheers
doc,
what do you think about my Pau+Mike Miller for his B.Lopez+Aldridge?
Doc,
Here is my roster
Nash
Curry
W. Chandler
Noah
M. Gasol
Bogut
Felton
Gordon
You think i need to make any moves? I have been wanting to trade but am not wantin to give any of these guys up. What should I look for?
Doc,
What do you think about me trading Ginobili for David Lee? Or should I just hang onto Ginobili and expect his streak to continue throughout the season…
Thanks as always!
Oh, and Brook Lopez and Kevin Love were other players I was thinking of receiving for trading Ginobili Of those three, which would be the best long term?
@pdiddy: Yeah, I like that move (Delfino) for Afflalo.
@Slickyrickyross: I like the Bosh + S Jax for K-mart + B. Lopez deal the most of those three.
@BRoy7: If you’re getting Roy, no.
@BrickLayer: Keep to your strategy and trade away Augustin. You have enough talent at the Util and bench spots to make a package deal for a shotblocker. Also, don’t be afraid to dangle your bigger names for players that would better fit your strategy.
@tigerstyLe: Not bad if Lopez can get back to where he should be, and if LA doesn’t get hit too hard by Oden’s return.
@Let’s Go Hawks: I’m not sure what your scoring format is, but your squad looks fine. I’d explore what you can get for Chandler and Bogut, though.
@Jonez: Ginobili is probably worth too much to deal for Lee at this point. He’ll cool off a little bit down the stretch, but he’s this good when healthy and playing 30+ minutes on a consistent basis. If you must trade him, Lopez or Lee would be the best targets.