Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.16

Beast of the Night: Deron Williams unleashed 31 points, 5 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal and 4 threes against the Thunder last night. He shot 67 percent (12-18) from the field and 100 percent (3-3) from the charity stripe. Williams is clearly back on track after a slow start and has upped his scoring, threes made and rebounding thus far.

Lines for Discussion:

Rashard Lewis: 3-13 FG (23%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 9 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; The good news is that he did a bit of everything last night; the bad news is that, once again, he did so in incredibly inefficient fashion. Lewis has been a huge disappointment and though he’s a mildly appealing buy-low candidate, there’s no telling when he’ll get things back on track.

Michael Beasley: 12-25 FG (48%), 1-3 FT (33%), 3 threes, 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This was his fourth straight game with 25+ points. Beasley is playing out of his mind right now and could be a solid sell-high guy, but it seems like he’s taking the reins of the offense for Minny and could be a safe wolf to ride the rest of the way.

Tyrus Thomas: 8-11 FG (73%), 4-7 FT (57%), 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 7 TO; This was his first double-double of the season and it marked the first time in 2010-11 that Thomas has played 30+ minutes. He remains stuck behind Boris Diaw, who acts as his frustrating ceiling.

D.J. Augustin: 3-9 FG (33%), 2-4 FT (50%), 1 three, 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 11 Ast, 1 TO; While his shooting remains wanting, Augustin seems to have figured out how to be a true point guard, racking up 31 assists in his last three games. He continues to play big minutes and should be a solid starter in most leagues the rest of the way.

Carmelo Anthony: 7-19 FG (37%), 6-8 FT (75%), 20 Pts, 22 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 TO; This was far from a perfect line but Anthony’s accumulated 35 rebounds in his last two games. His owners should at least consider selling high on him.

Serge Ibaka: 9-13 FG (69%), 4-4 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk; He started in Jeff Green‘s place again and put up his best line of the season. Ibaka has fulfilled, and maybe even exceeded, expectations so far this season.

Brook Lopez: 10-16 FG (63%), 4-4 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He seems to have found his scoring touch again, but he still hasn’t grabbed double-digit boards through 10 games this season.

Eric Gordon: 6-20 FG (30%), 16-20 FT (80%), 2 threes, 30 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Gordon has thrived so far in November and is playing major minutes and taking a lot of shots, which bodes well for his fantasy value.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Darko Milicic: 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 Blk; This was a great line from a guy who’s at least worth monitoring in most leagues, especially if you need blocks.

Anthony Tolliver: 13 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Stl; He’ll put up a good game every now and then.

Corey Brewer: 11 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s a thieving machine and offers decent overall production on most nights.

Peja Stojakovic: 17 Pts, 4 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He’ll rack up DNPs and threes this season.

Hakim Warrick: 21 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; He’s nothing more than points and rebounds, which is appealing to some owners.

Reggie Williams: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s inconsistent at best but should be a consideration in deeper leagues.

Kris Humphries: 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Blk; He’s really endeared himself to coach Avery Johnson and should be a solid play so long as Troy Murphy is out.

Jordan Farmar: 15 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He benefited from Devin Harris‘ ejection in the second quarter but might have earned himself more playing time after this line.

Eric Bledsoe: 15 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; He’s still available in way too many leagues.

Injuries:

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): could be out 2-3 weeks

Delonte West (suspension): will return Wednesday

Kyle Korver (knee): out for the start of the Bulls’ two-week road trip

Anderson Varejao (ribs): questionable tonight

Mo Williams (groin/hip): ditto

Caron Butler (back): day-to-day

Darren Collison (ankle): injured it in practice on Monday, questionable tonight

Tyler Hansbrough (ankle): should be ready for tonight

Steve Blake (stomach virus): should return tonight

Lamar Odom (foot): MRI came back negative, check his status

Udonis Haslem (knee): sat out practice on Monday, should be good to go

Dwyane Wade (shoulder): ditto

Jeff Green (ankle): aggravated his ankle injury on Sunday, day-to-day

J.J. Redick (back): day-to-day

Robin Lopez (knee): out several weeks

Brandon Roy (knee): out tonight

Raja Bell (groin): day-to-day

Andray Blatche (knee): will play tonight

Marquis Daniels (personal): could miss Wednesday’s game

Marcus Thornton (thigh): day-to-day

John Wall (foot): was on crutches Monday, game-time decision tonight

For Tonight:

Kirk Hinrich and Gilbert Arenas could have solid showings if Wall can’t go against the Raptors.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

