Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.17

Beast of the Night: Josh Smith put up 25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 7 blocks against the Pacers last night. He also hit a three, shot 56 percent (9-16) from the field, 86 percent (6-7) from the line and had four turnovers. As coach Larry Drew suspected, the new offense for the Hawks is benefiting Smith, who has improved his scoring, shooting, three-point-making, rebounding and blocking so far this season compared to 2009-10.

Lines for Discussion:

Gilbert Arenas: 7-14 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He started last night in place of an injured John Wall and finished with a vintage line. That’s two straight big games for Arenas, and the opportunity to sell high on him is great right now.

Andray Blatche: 9-13 FG (69%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 three, 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; Blatche played through a knee injury and has quietly fulfilled expectations so far this season.

Daniel Gibson: 6-12 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 threes, 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl; Boobie has been up-and-down this season, but he’s been mostly up. He should still hold value when Mo Williams returns, but could be a player to sell high soon.

J.J. Hickson: 4-9 FG (44%), 8 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He only got 17:26 of run last night and coach Byron Scott appears disgruntled with his play lately. Hickson’s fantasy owners can understand, as he continues to be nothing more than points.

Roy Hibbert: 6-16 FG (38%), 6-8 FT (75%), 18 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Hibbert continues to impress. He’s averaging a double-double along with 3.4 assists so far this season, despite playing just 31:11 per game.

Drew Gooden: 8-11 FG (73%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; That’s three straight double-digit-rebounding games for Gooden, who seems to have found his groove in the past couple weeks.

Andrew Bogut: 5-13 FG (39%), 2-10 FT (20%), 12 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Blk, 1 TO; He left last night’s game in the fourth quarter after banging his repaired elbow. This is a loud reminder to try and sell high on Bogut sooner than later.

Derrick Rose: 13-20 FG (65%), 3-6 FT (50%), 4 threes, 33 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Through nine games this season, he’s hitting 1.2 threes and stealing 1.2 balls per game, putting to rest concerns about those areas of his game. Rose is also averaging 9.2 assists and 4.0 turnovers per game. The one unknown is how he’ll mesh with Carlos Boozer.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Sonny Weems: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast; He doesn’t do much besides score, but he’s done that very well lately.

Kirk Hinrich: 13 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 TO; He’ll have extra value so long as Wall is out, but remains at least worth monitoring in most leagues.

Nick Young: 20 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; The kid can score when given enough minutes, but he’s not worth owning at the moment.

Thaddeus Young: 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s worth consideration in some leagues, especially as Andre Iguodala continues to heal.

Shannon Brown: 21 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Though he’s too streaky to be a starter in most leagues, Brown is capable of stringing together some decent lines, which he’s done in his past three games.

Wesley Matthews: 30 Pts, 5 threes, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He started in place of an ailing Brandon Roy and should be picked up in most leagues.

Kyle Korver: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; His lines won’t be this dynamic on most night, but Korver is a decent source of threes.

Brad Miller: 21 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s a roller coaster but deserves consideration when Yao Ming doesn’t play.

Landry Fields: 21 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He continues to start for the Knicks and has pulled himself out of a slump that began early this month.

Injuries:

Carlos Boozer (hand): cleared for light shooting

David Lee (elbow): on his way to full recovery

Dwyane Wade (knee, shoulder): expected to play tonight

Carlos Delfino (neck): out about two weeks

Robin Lopez (knee): updated status has him out for at least a month

Marcus Camby (ankle): injured his ankle last night but returned; monitor his status

Brandon Roy (knee): will have an MRI today

Leandro Barbosa (shoulder): could return Friday

Mehmet Okur (Achilles): increasing his participation in team drills

Yi Jianlian (knee): day-to-day

Andre Iguodala (Achilles): day-to-day

Andrei Kirilenko (knuckle): game-time decision tonight

Ron Artest (hip): playing through it

For Tonight:

See if Brook Lopez can continue his comeback on the offensive end (and maybe improve his rebounding) against Al Jefferson and the Jazz.

Expect Tim Duncan to bust out of his slump against the Bulls.

Michael Beasley should cool off tonight â€“ right?

