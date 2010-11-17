Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.17

Beast of the Night: Josh Smith put up 25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 7 blocks against the Pacers last night. He also hit a three, shot 56 percent (9-16) from the field, 86 percent (6-7) from the line and had four turnovers. As coach Larry Drew suspected, the new offense for the Hawks is benefiting Smith, who has improved his scoring, shooting, three-point-making, rebounding and blocking so far this season compared to 2009-10.
Lines for Discussion:
Gilbert Arenas: 7-14 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He started last night in place of an injured John Wall and finished with a vintage line. That’s two straight big games for Arenas, and the opportunity to sell high on him is great right now.
Andray Blatche: 9-13 FG (69%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 three, 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; Blatche played through a knee injury and has quietly fulfilled expectations so far this season.
Daniel Gibson: 6-12 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 threes, 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl; Boobie has been up-and-down this season, but he’s been mostly up. He should still hold value when Mo Williams returns, but could be a player to sell high soon.
J.J. Hickson: 4-9 FG (44%), 8 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He only got 17:26 of run last night and coach Byron Scott appears disgruntled with his play lately. Hickson’s fantasy owners can understand, as he continues to be nothing more than points.
Roy Hibbert: 6-16 FG (38%), 6-8 FT (75%), 18 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Hibbert continues to impress. He’s averaging a double-double along with 3.4 assists so far this season, despite playing just 31:11 per game.
Drew Gooden: 8-11 FG (73%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; That’s three straight double-digit-rebounding games for Gooden, who seems to have found his groove in the past couple weeks.
Andrew Bogut: 5-13 FG (39%), 2-10 FT (20%), 12 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Blk, 1 TO; He left last night’s game in the fourth quarter after banging his repaired elbow. This is a loud reminder to try and sell high on Bogut sooner than later.
Derrick Rose: 13-20 FG (65%), 3-6 FT (50%), 4 threes, 33 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Through nine games this season, he’s hitting 1.2 threes and stealing 1.2 balls per game, putting to rest concerns about those areas of his game. Rose is also averaging 9.2 assists and 4.0 turnovers per game. The one unknown is how he’ll mesh with Carlos Boozer.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Sonny Weems: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast; He doesn’t do much besides score, but he’s done that very well lately.
Kirk Hinrich: 13 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 TO; He’ll have extra value so long as Wall is out, but remains at least worth monitoring in most leagues.
Nick Young: 20 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; The kid can score when given enough minutes, but he’s not worth owning at the moment.
Thaddeus Young: 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s worth consideration in some leagues, especially as Andre Iguodala continues to heal.
Shannon Brown: 21 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Though he’s too streaky to be a starter in most leagues, Brown is capable of stringing together some decent lines, which he’s done in his past three games.
Wesley Matthews: 30 Pts, 5 threes, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He started in place of an ailing Brandon Roy and should be picked up in most leagues.
Kyle Korver: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; His lines won’t be this dynamic on most night, but Korver is a decent source of threes.
Brad Miller: 21 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s a roller coaster but deserves consideration when Yao Ming doesn’t play.
Landry Fields: 21 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He continues to start for the Knicks and has pulled himself out of a slump that began early this month.
Injuries:
Carlos Boozer (hand): cleared for light shooting
David Lee (elbow): on his way to full recovery
Dwyane Wade (knee, shoulder): expected to play tonight
Carlos Delfino (neck): out about two weeks
Robin Lopez (knee): updated status has him out for at least a month
Marcus Camby (ankle): injured his ankle last night but returned; monitor his status
Brandon Roy (knee): will have an MRI today
Leandro Barbosa (shoulder): could return Friday
Mehmet Okur (Achilles): increasing his participation in team drills
Yi Jianlian (knee): day-to-day
Andre Iguodala (Achilles): day-to-day
Andrei Kirilenko (knuckle): game-time decision tonight
Ron Artest (hip): playing through it
For Tonight:
See if Brook Lopez can continue his comeback on the offensive end (and maybe improve his rebounding) against Al Jefferson and the Jazz.
Expect Tim Duncan to bust out of his slump against the Bulls.
Michael Beasley should cool off tonight â€“ right?
Gooden’s value over D-Cuz’s potential? Gooden would battle Toney, TT, and Matthews (dropped A-Rando for him last night) for my flex spot…wait for D-Cuz to “shine” again? He also serves as my backup C for Bargnani; Gooden is a F in my league.
Doc – So my team is weak in blocks. I’m trying to swap out Duncan for someone. If I can get Crash do you think its worth it? I know he still gets blocks, but I like his ft% more and his 3pm? let me know what you think?
Sup Doc?
My team is need of steals,3’s and assists and im wondering if Dropping Mike Dunleavy for Mo williams is a smart idea right now given williams’ injury? and also, Should I hold on to Aaron Brooks?
I’ll appreciate the feedback thanks
Hey Doc,
Do you think I should pick up flynn right now, while he’s still available?
Hi Doc,
9-Cat H2H, 12 teams.
Darreon Collison’s owner is trying to sell him.
Players on my team: Amar’e, B.Lopez, Billups, David West, Felton, Camby, C. Butler, Wilson Chandler, Landry Fields, Wesley Matthews, Fransico Garcia.
Who should I offer to get Collison (or it’s not worth it)?
Chandler for Collison?
Thanks, you’re the best.
Hey Doc,
I’ve been disappointed with Hickson’s recent performances. Do you think his points will start to go up more? He was getting me around 20 fantasy points, but now he gets me 5-6. Do you think I should pick up these FA PF and drop Hickson?
Antawn Jamison
Rashard Lewis
Thanks!
@Conrad: I’d take Gooden over Cousins. He, Thomas and Matthews will be solid options for your flex spot.
@Antouan: If you can get Wallace by giving up Duncan, that’s a steal for you.
@The Mamba King: Yes, hold onto Brooks at all costs. I’d keep Dunleavy — Williams has a tough road ahead of him with a tricky groin injury that could pop up again, along with the emergence of Sessions and Gibson.
@JT: It depends on who you’d give up. Flynn isn’t very appealing, unless you’re in a deep league.
@WuMan: Chandler’s probably a bit too much to give up right now for Collison, but in a one-for-one, that’s probably your best shot. Billups is another option.
@TypicalFantsyOwner: His stats will go up eventually, but he’s pretty one-dimensional at the moment. Jamison looks like a more appealing fantasy player right now.
Is it time to sell high on Manu?
If so who could I get for him
Hey Doc, do you think trading Kevin Martin to receive Manu Ginobili is a good trade as a sell high for K-Mart right now? or do you think Manu is too undervalued. I’m looking for overall stats at the moment.
@cdiz: Yeah, it could be a good idea. He’s bound to slow down, but should still be a top-30 guy. Feel free to target anyone not named Kevin Durant or Chris Paul.
@Pugz: I’d take Manu over K-Mart just about any day of the week.
Waited too long and someone picked up Gooden. I’ll be content with my Matthews pick-up i suppose. Speaking of him, I’m thinking about dealing him and Odom (two sell-high candidates) to a guy who has these guys on his team: Conley, DeRozan, Stuckey, Caron, Granger, Harrington, D-West, and Nene. Which 2 players (1 or more forwards) do you think would “seem” a fair deal, but could benefit me long term?
Thanks, Doc!
@Conrad: Maybe Harrington and West, Harrington and Nene, or Conley and West. I’d probably lean toward one of the first two.
@Doc,
Looks like my patience on Frye is paying off a bit for now… and my attention is turned to C.Butler…
my line-up otherwise includes
kidd
hindrich
bledsoe
peja
richardson
horford
dirk
brand
camby
frye
okafor
on the wires are: b.davis, m.miller, ariza, bellineli, kleiza, morrow, matt bonner, turiaf, thaddues young… who would you swap butler for??
also… from my existing roster… who do you think i need to think about replacing? if lopez comes back strong, i think it might be time to ditch frye, if oden comes back strong, i might get turiaf for camby (hard to give up 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals a game)… any ideas on how to construct the team??
lastly, even with richardson and dirk, i’m still dead last in terms of pts in my league… hurts to just punt the category in roto, but not sure how i can improve…
side note: with love finally getting the attention he deserves, is darko finally fantasy worthy? we all know he can block shots… but his rebounds and points are creeping up as well… plus those 5 assists against the bobcats… the poor man’s divacs anyone?
Doc,
Should i pick up Fisher or Bass?
I have t-will on my team and i just picked up Peja, but im not confident in him putting up decent consistent numbers.
16-team h2h thanks again
Doc, would you rather have Kris Humphries or Jeff Green long-term? I can have either of them right now but am struggling with Jeff Green’s injury. Do you think he’ll produce more than them in the long run?
Thanks. :D
I am also able to drop Stuckey, AK47 and Marc Gasol along with Green for Humphries.
I’m not sure if it’s wise for me to bet on Marc Gasol and Brook Lopez in ending the season well, but I wanted your opinion Doc.
@hakasan: I’d consider swapping out Butler for Ariza or even Turiaf, if you need the blocks. (He appears to have the starting job at center for NYK now.) Peja should be replaced, maybe for Morrow. Oden is done for the season, as I’m sure you know by now. Darko is looking decent lately, but he’ll dent your percentages. Also, bear in mind that Bledsoe might be replaceable once Davis returns (if he does). Trading Frye/Okafor for someone who gives you more points is something to consider. Kidd/Camby certainly hurts you there.
@??: Fisher might a decent swap for Peja.
@Duck: Green long-term. I wouldn’t drop any of those guys for Humphries at this point. Murphy looms.
hey doc. troy murphy was dropped in my league. do you think he has lots of potential to be a solid option once he comes back? my team is good enough to make the playoffs, so i want to be able to stack up players for longer-term. so, let me know what your thoughts on Troy Murphy are, and his potential for this season. Thanks!
@brian: He should bounce back eventually, but I wouldn’t drop anyone really solid for him at this point.