Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.18

Beast of the Night: Kobe Bryant had a very efficient night, finishing with 33 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals, while hitting 3 threes in just 31:44 of work against the Pistons. He shot 55 percent (11-20) from the field, 100 percent (8-8) from the free-throw line and had 3 turnovers. Despite playing nearly six fewer minutes per game, Bryant is averaging more threes, rebounds and free-throw attempts (along with a higher free-throw percentage) per game.

Lines for Discussion:

Evan Turner: 3-8 FG (38%), 5-6 FT (83%), 11 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; So long as Andre Iguodala is out, Turner should be a fairly appealing fantasy player. He should be a consideration for utility spots in most leagues.

Chris Bosh: 12-17 FG (71%), 11-11 FT (100%), 35 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; Surely he must have seen “Like a Bosh.” He certainly played like he did. Bosh has been the target of much criticism lately, and this line might have slowed down all the venom being spit his way. But this came against a thin Suns frontcourt, so take this line with a grain of salt.

Lamar Odom: 5-8 FG (63%), 5-7 FT (71%), 15 Pts, 14 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; If you haven’t already heard or realized it, please explore your options to sell high on Odom.

Michael Beasley: 14-23 FG (61%), 3-3 FT (100%), 2 threes, 33 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; His ridiculously hot streak continues, and Beasley’s owners should really consider selling high on the guy.

Kevin Love: 7-11 FG (64%), 8-8 FT (100%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 14 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Since his 31/31 game, Love seems to have locked himself into 35+ minutes per game. If this continues, these kinds of lines could be commonplace for him.

Blake Griffin: 12-22 FG (55%), 2-5 FT (40%), 26 Pts, 17 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; Gaudy line, but again â€“ no blocks, poor free-throw shooting. His owners will just have to live with that reality.

Tim Duncan: 8-19 FG (42%), 16 Pts, 18 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; His three-game slump is officially snapped.

Beno Udrih: 7-13 FG (54%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 18 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Udrih came off the bench in this one but still managed to pull out a decent fantasy line. Keep an eye on his situation.

DeMarcus Cousins: 5-15 FG (33%), 5-6 FT (83%), 15 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; He got rolling and pushed Samuel Dalembert out of minutes. This kind of back-and-forth between the two big men in Sacramento will be the norm going forward.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Sonny Weems: 25 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; He continues to score the ball very well and, more importantly, start for the Raptors.

Eddie House: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He got extra run last night in a blowout victory over the Suns but remains a decent source of threes and steals in deeper leagues.

Luke Ridnour: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He returned from a hamstring injury last night and should be considered in most leagues for the time being.

Delonte West: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He also got extra minutes in a blowout victory in his delayed debut of the season, and while this line is a bit inflated, West should be on fantasy radars.

Nick Young: 20 Pts, 1 three, 1 Reb, 1 Stl; If you’re looking for a streaky scorer, he’s your man (while John Wall is out).

Kris Humphries: 8 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He continues to start over Troy “DNP” Murphy and has been a decent fantasy player lately.

Luther Head: 13 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He started last night and if he sticks in the lineup, he’ll be worth considering in many leagues.

Ronny Turiaf: 3 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He started at center last night and could stick there.

Injuries:

Aaron Brooks (ankle): hoping to return in 2-3 weeks

Randy Foye (hamstring): looking to return tonight

Juwan Howard (nose): broke it last night, check his status

Troy Murphy (foot): whether he’s healthy or not, keep an eye on his delicate situation in New Jersey

Jeff Green (ankle): was a late scratch last night, monitor his status

J.J. Redick (back): hoping to return tonight

Andre Iguodala (Achilles): day-to-day

Steve Nash (groin): played through it last night, check his status

Greg Oden (knee): will undergo microfracture surgery on his left knee on Friday, out for the rest of the season; drop him

Brandon Roy (knee): out for the next two games, will be reevaluated next week

Yi Jianlian (knee): day-to-day

John Wall (ankle): day-to-day

C.J. Miles (back): left last night’s game early, check his status

Tracy McGrady (ankle): check his status

For Tonight:

Expect Dwight Howard to feast on a paper-thin Suns frontline.

