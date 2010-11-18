Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.18

Beast of the Night: Kobe Bryant had a very efficient night, finishing with 33 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals, while hitting 3 threes in just 31:44 of work against the Pistons. He shot 55 percent (11-20) from the field, 100 percent (8-8) from the free-throw line and had 3 turnovers. Despite playing nearly six fewer minutes per game, Bryant is averaging more threes, rebounds and free-throw attempts (along with a higher free-throw percentage) per game.
Lines for Discussion:
Evan Turner: 3-8 FG (38%), 5-6 FT (83%), 11 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; So long as Andre Iguodala is out, Turner should be a fairly appealing fantasy player. He should be a consideration for utility spots in most leagues.
Chris Bosh: 12-17 FG (71%), 11-11 FT (100%), 35 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; Surely he must have seen “Like a Bosh.” He certainly played like he did. Bosh has been the target of much criticism lately, and this line might have slowed down all the venom being spit his way. But this came against a thin Suns frontcourt, so take this line with a grain of salt.
Lamar Odom: 5-8 FG (63%), 5-7 FT (71%), 15 Pts, 14 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; If you haven’t already heard or realized it, please explore your options to sell high on Odom.
Michael Beasley: 14-23 FG (61%), 3-3 FT (100%), 2 threes, 33 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; His ridiculously hot streak continues, and Beasley’s owners should really consider selling high on the guy.
Kevin Love: 7-11 FG (64%), 8-8 FT (100%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 14 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Since his 31/31 game, Love seems to have locked himself into 35+ minutes per game. If this continues, these kinds of lines could be commonplace for him.
Blake Griffin: 12-22 FG (55%), 2-5 FT (40%), 26 Pts, 17 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; Gaudy line, but again â€“ no blocks, poor free-throw shooting. His owners will just have to live with that reality.
Tim Duncan: 8-19 FG (42%), 16 Pts, 18 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; His three-game slump is officially snapped.
Beno Udrih: 7-13 FG (54%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 18 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Udrih came off the bench in this one but still managed to pull out a decent fantasy line. Keep an eye on his situation.
DeMarcus Cousins: 5-15 FG (33%), 5-6 FT (83%), 15 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; He got rolling and pushed Samuel Dalembert out of minutes. This kind of back-and-forth between the two big men in Sacramento will be the norm going forward.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Sonny Weems: 25 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; He continues to score the ball very well and, more importantly, start for the Raptors.
Eddie House: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He got extra run last night in a blowout victory over the Suns but remains a decent source of threes and steals in deeper leagues.
Luke Ridnour: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He returned from a hamstring injury last night and should be considered in most leagues for the time being.
Delonte West: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He also got extra minutes in a blowout victory in his delayed debut of the season, and while this line is a bit inflated, West should be on fantasy radars.
Nick Young: 20 Pts, 1 three, 1 Reb, 1 Stl; If you’re looking for a streaky scorer, he’s your man (while John Wall is out).
Kris Humphries: 8 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He continues to start over Troy “DNP” Murphy and has been a decent fantasy player lately.
Luther Head: 13 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He started last night and if he sticks in the lineup, he’ll be worth considering in many leagues.
Ronny Turiaf: 3 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He started at center last night and could stick there.
Injuries:
Aaron Brooks (ankle): hoping to return in 2-3 weeks
Randy Foye (hamstring): looking to return tonight
Juwan Howard (nose): broke it last night, check his status
Troy Murphy (foot): whether he’s healthy or not, keep an eye on his delicate situation in New Jersey
Jeff Green (ankle): was a late scratch last night, monitor his status
J.J. Redick (back): hoping to return tonight
Andre Iguodala (Achilles): day-to-day
Steve Nash (groin): played through it last night, check his status
Greg Oden (knee): will undergo microfracture surgery on his left knee on Friday, out for the rest of the season; drop him
Brandon Roy (knee): out for the next two games, will be reevaluated next week
Yi Jianlian (knee): day-to-day
John Wall (ankle): day-to-day
C.J. Miles (back): left last night’s game early, check his status
Tracy McGrady (ankle): check his status
For Tonight:
Expect Dwight Howard to feast on a paper-thin Suns frontline.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Doc,
I was offered a trade proposal for CP3. I would be getting Lebron and Andre Miller. Am I crazy to be considering it? My team has no depth.
Thanks
Hey Doc, if you were to drop Wes Matthews or Channing Frye right now, which would you choose? Who do you think has more value for the rest of the week at least?
@Tyler: No, you’re not crazy, especially if your team needs depth. If you like LBJ, go for it — if not, wait until something better comes along. If you’re in a deep league and are really struggling, I’d lean toward doing it.
@Pugz: For the rest of the week, I’d go with Matthews. Long-term, both guys’ values are fully dependent on the statuses of Roy and Lopez. If I had to choose, I’d go with Matthews the rest of the way, but that’s not even close to being a confident statement.
J-Teague still worth stashing in my H2H fantasy points (no cats) league? I’m contemplating dropping him for Aminu, Delfino, Maggette, or Humphries. Right now, Taj is my 4th forward (with TMurph sitting on my bench), so I’m looking for some forward depth (in expectation of Booze coming back and TMurph still being in the doghouse).
What ya think, Doc? Thanks as always for your guidance!
Doc – should I drop Bibby and pick up Ridnour? 14 manager/11 player deep H2H. My other point guard is Nash.
Yo Doc, I’m in a deep league and desperate for big men, who should I pick up from these 3, Randolph, Mohammed, or Pzyrbilla since he’s coming back next week?
@Conrad: It doesn’t seem like Teague is anywhere close to taking the starting job, so feel free to swap him out for Maggette or Humphries.
@Shot In Ya Face: I’d actually stick with Bibby.
@Slickyrickyross: Mohammed is the way to go for now.
Hey Doc, Aaron Brooks was dropped in my league.
Should I just pick him up and wait till he gets better?
Thanks
Fantasy Doctor I have a query:
I was offered Paul Pierce and Jrue Holiday for Ray Allen and Andre Miller. Is it worth it, if i’m struggling in rebounds and assists and could use the help in pts, 3pt, FTM.
Hey Doc,
I just traded richard jefferson lowry, andris biedrins for darren collison and darrel arthur(i’m dropping him)there’s prob a couple more hours before the waiting period is over for any more vetoes i think.
this is my team after trade:
Jason Kidd
Tyreke Evans
Kevin Durant
Oj Mayo
Gallinari
Millsap
Blatche
Tyrus thomas
darren collison
Andrew Bynum
Ibaka
any advice for my two pick ups for FA?these are the guys available on my waiver:
terrence williams, wesley johnson, amir johnson, birdman, francisco garcia, george hill, carlos delfino,jason thompson, derick favors, beaubois, and austin daye, and haslem.anthony randolph
thanks a bunch doc. you’re awesome. you’ve helped me a ton so far with my previous questions.
Doc, here’s my team in a head to head, 12 team, 9 cat yahoo league:
Gasol, Rondo, Noah, M. Gasol, Jason Richardson, Wall, Deng, Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Mike Dunleavy, Arron Afflalo, Al Harrington, and JJ Hickson.
I have the #1 waiver wire, and someone just dropped Mo Williams. I will be dropping Afflalo to pick up Mo Will. My team is lacking in the blocks category. JJ Hickson is looking good as a scorer and nothing else right now. I am willing to be patient. But Verajao is also out there. Would you advise putting in a claim for Verajao and dropping Hickson also? Or should I hold out and trade him?
Other names to consider out there: Kris Humphries, Ronny Turiaf, Al-Farouq Aminu, Birdman when he returns? Austin Daye?
@ManinNeed: Yes.
@BarbosaSamosa: If you’re getting PP and Holiday, go for it.
@kd35: You probably sold yourself short on RJ and Lowry, but so be it. I hope Collison breaks through when he returns from his ankle injury. Consider Hill, Daye, T-Will, Haslem and Beaubois, in that order. And thanks for the kind words — I’m glad I can be of help.
@aj: Tough question. I’d wait another week or so, then if things don’t pan out for Hickson I’d consider going for Turiaf, Varejao, Humphries or Daye.
Doc,
I know I’m blinded as a loving, starry-eyed Beasley owner, but he’s reminding me a lot of Carmelo (go-to option, 20+ points, can rebound but not terribly well, fair defensive stats for a 3-4 (steals, blocks))… anyway, why sell high if he’s taking 20+ shots a game, playing 40+ minutes, and with no clear end in sight?
Sup Doc?
What do you think about the idea of dropping Mike Dunleavy for Rashard Lewis or Kyle Korver? my team is in need of 3’s and steals. And also, Who should be the top candidate to be dropped in case i need specific stats to seek in waivers: Mike Dunleavy, Lamar Odom or John Salmons? Based on potential for long-term Fantasy success.
Thanks for responding to my earlier post
Doc,
Someone offered me either Beno Udrih or Jameer Nelson for Darren Collison…what do you think? I think the Jameer Nelson trade is pretty fair but I am hesitant on dealing Collison right now just based on how good he was last year. I’d appreciate your perspective, thanks!
@The Mamba King – Why don’t you just trade Kobe for Amare? hahah
Doc – Should I drop a scorer like Demar Derozan for Mo Will? I’m still deciding if I’m going to get an injury-plagued player like Mo, but his upside is too high to ignore.
I’m currently suffering from FG%(I got Rondo and a lot of jackers like Harrington and D-Wright)and FT% (I got Dwight and Rondo)
Thanks in advance.
@Nick: Let the record show that I’ve never been a big fan of Beasley (or ‘Melo for that matter) when it comes to fantasy ball. He is tearing it up, but there’s no way he keeps shooting 50+ percent from the field, especially given that he’s mostly a jump-shooter. Also, coach Rambis isn’t exactly the most logical distributor of minutes in the league, so if Beasley starts struggling, watch out. Also, with Flynn and Webster nearing returns, there might be a tad fewer shots for Beasley in the future. That said, he should continue to be a solid fantasy player the rest of the way, just not *this* solid, and that’s why it’s worth exploring what you can get for him now.
@The Mamba King: Dunleavy’s worth holding until he either gets hurt or loses his starting spot to Rush. Lewis is worth a look before Korver though.
@Jonez: I’d say Nelson and Collison are fairly even. It sounds like you’re drawn to Collison’s upside, in which case I’d recommend keeping him. He should turn things around eventually and if he does, he’ll be a better option than Nelson.
@ManilaFTW: I like that swap.