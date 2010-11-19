Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.19

Beast of the Night: Danny Granger put up 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks and hit 4 threes in an easy victory over the Clippers. He shot 43 percent (6-14) from the field, 86 percent (6-7) from the field and had no turnovers. Granger’s knack for racking up DNPs scared a lot of owners away on draft day, but he’s returned top-10 value so far this season. Nevertheless, the DNP risk remains.

Lines for Discussion:

Jameer Nelson: 6-8 FG (75%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 threes, 15 Pts, 12 Ast, 1 Stl; Nelson is on a roll right now and is putting up better numbers in nearly all categories so far this season compared to his numbers last season. Sell high if you want to, given his history of missed games.

Arron Afflalo: 5-11 FG (46%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 threes, 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; He was falling out of favor with many fantasy owners but earned the right to stick on rosters with this line. Afflalo’s still worth owning in most leagues, but his inconsistency in the last couple weeks has been frustrating.

Chauncey Billups: 3-8 FG (38%), 4-4 FT (100%), 3 threes, 13 Pts, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; It seems like this is the new reality for Billups. He’s still a solid source of threes, steals and free-throw shooting, but his production has been lackluster elsewhere.

Marcus Camby: 2-10 FG (20%), 1-2 FT (50%), 5 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; That’s three straight double-digit rebounding games, and he’s blocked at least one shot in each of them. Camby’s fantasy value took a step up when Greg Oden‘s season-ending knee surgery was announced, as the urgency to sell high on him has cooled off. Still, his injury risk and, to a lesser extent, Joel Przybilla‘s nearing return pose threats to his value.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Al-Farouq Aminu: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He continues to start play well for the Clippers, and is at least worth considering in many leagues.

Brandon Rush: 14 Pts, 4 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 Blk; He started in place of Mike Dunleavy, who missed the game because his wife was in labor. Rush, who was considered for a starting job earlier, might’ve earned himself some more minutes thanks to this one.

James Posey: 12 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Ast; He can put up usable lines every now and then, but is only worth a look in deep leagues.

Quentin Richardson: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been unproductive so far this season, and only deserves monitoring in deep leagues if your team needs some threes.

Wesley Matthews: 20 Pts, 3 threes, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He shouldn’t be available in your league.

Injuries:

Randy Foye (hamstring): left last night’s game early, check his status

Lamar Odom (thumb): playing through a sprained left thumb, should be fine

Andrew Bynum (knee): could return Dec. 8 or Dec. 10, according to coach Phil Jackson

Michael Redd (knee): targeting a return in February

Carlos Delfino (head/neck): out tonight and probably Saturday

Kelenna Azubuike (knee): took part in a post-practice scrimmage Thursday, could return in January

Andre Iguodala (Achilles): out tonight

Steve Nash (groin): day-to-day

Matt Bonner (back): should play tonight

Paul Millsap (head cold): check his status

Al Jefferson (back): should be fine, but check his status

C.J. Miles (back): game-time decision tonight

Timofey Mozgov (calf): questionable tonight

John Wall (ankle): could return tonight, monitor his status

For Tonight:

See if Michael Beasley‘s hot streak continues against the Lakers tonight.

Big numbers will be had as the Knicks visit the Warriors. Maybe Anthony Randolph will get some run against his former team.

For Next Week:

5 games: ATL

4 games: CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DET, GS, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, NJ, NO, NY, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, SA, UTA

3 games: BOS, DEN, LAL, MEM, MIL, MIN, SAC, TOR, WAS

2 games: POR

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

