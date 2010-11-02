Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.2

Beast of the Night: Luol Deng opened up something awful on the Blazers last night, finishing with 40 points, 3 threes, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. He shot 74 percent (14-19) from the floor and 82 percent (9-11) from the free-throw line. This was good to see after two stinkers to open the season and Deng’s fantasy value is probably at the highest it will be all year. Sell high if possible because once Carlos Boozer returns, things will go downhill for Deng.
Lines for Discussion:
LaMarcus Aldridge: 12-19 FG (63%), 9-9 FT (100%), 33 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; Yep, Blazers vs. Bulls turned into Aldridge vs. Deng. Aldridge is having a strong start to the season, thanks in part to the dearth of big men on his team. His owners should enjoy the ride.
Nicolas Batum: 1-5 FG (20%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 Pts, 1 Reb; The Batum bandwagon has been losing members since his stellar first game of the season. He’ll be inconsistent, but should return good value if you took him in rounds seven or eight.
Andrea Bargnani: 10-17 FG (59%), 5-5 FT (100%), 3 threes, 28 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was a great line, but two rebounds? While Il Mago’s scoring (23.3 points per game) has met expectations so far, his rebounding (3 rebounds per game) is pretty disappointing. He’s clearly having a hard time rebounding from the center position and there’s no reason to expect otherwise the rest of the way.
Tyreke Evans: 9-16 FG (56%), 5-7 FT (71%), 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This is the Evans we’re used to seeing. His averages are right around what they were last season, which is good and bad. His owners have to be hoping he can lift his shooting percentages (41.8 percent from the field, 68.4 percent from the line) sooner than later.
Samuel Dalembert: 2-7 FG (29%), 4 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 TO; His minutes are creeping up, as Dalembert got 22:22 of run last night. Once he gets fully healthy, expect him to compete with DeMarcus Cousins for the starting center job.
Eric Gordon: 10-17 FG (59%), 3-5 FT (60%), 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; With Baron Davis out, Gordon did a great job taking over the distribution duties for the Clippers. The assists won’t last, especially once Davis returns, and Gordon’s owners are still left desiring more consistent threes from the kid.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Eric Bledsoe: 9 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’ll see decent playing time (39:34 last night) as Davis deals with a sore left knee and as Randy Foye deals with a strained hamstring, making him a solid short-term pickup.
DeMar DeRozan: 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s fairly one-dimensional right now, but with Leandro Barbosa‘s wrist issue, DeRozan stands to play enough minutes to be relevant in most fantasy leagues this season.
Reggie Evans: 6 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; If you need rebounds and don’t care about anything else, Evans and his 16.3 rebounds per game is your guy.
Injuries:
Maurice Evans (knee): out for a week
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): slated to start tonight
Shaquille O’Neal (knee): unlikely tonight
Antawn Jamison (knee): didn’t practice yesterday, questionable for tonight
Mo Williams (groin): will play tonight
Chris Wilcox (hamstring): doubtful tonight
Charlie Villanueva (ankle): game-time decision tonight
Richard Hamilton (foot): questionable tonight
Will Bynum (hamstring): out tonight
Zach Randolph (back): game-time decision tonight
Ronny Turiaf (back): check his status
Gilbert Arenas (ankle): unlikely tonight
John Wall (ankle): likely to play tonight
Tony Battie (quadriceps): day-to-day
Jeremy Evans (wrist): could return Wednesday
Baron Davis (knee): day-to-day
Boris Diaw (thumb): jammed thumb on his left hand, should be fine
George Hill (shoulder): got fouled hard last night, monitor his status
T.J. Ford (hamstring): wants to play through it
Xavier Henry (neck): cleared for tonight
For Tonight:
Keep an eye on how minutes are distributed for the Timberwolves tonight. There’s word that Kevin Love could start at center soon.
See if Danilo Gallinari can get out of the major rut he’s started the season in, and see if Wilson Chandler can keep up the good work.
The Gasol brothers face off in Los Angeles tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
hey doc, i have jamison and baron davis on the same team, should i look to get rid of them? so far i could have taken adam morisson and only gotten SLIGHTLY less production then the 2 of them combined.
hey doc.im in 12 team 13 rosters 9 cat roto..what should i do with hedo,rip,splitters,morrows n reggie williams?my only pg is a brooks n i need assist n stls..should i drop 1 of them n get flynn?
rangerjohn, id say get rid of em both, but it will be hard to get equal value considering where u likely took them in ur draft. maybe wait til they have a big game and see if another owner takes an interest
@rangerjohn: It’d be great if you could get rid of at least one of them, but you’d be selling very low right now. The best thing to do would be to wait until they get back on the court and put up some decent lines, then try to ship them separately or together. If you just can’t wait though, do your best to get decent value in return. Both guys have rocky roads ahead of them this season.
It’s a shame you didn’t draft Kwame.
@raffi: Took the words right out of my fingers.
@@kelincigede: Rip, Splitter or Reggie might be swap-worthy, but hopefully not for Flynn. He’s going to split time at PG and will be frustrating to own. If you’re desperate though, swap out Reggie for Flynn.
I knew Batum might falter…if Jrue has a decent-enough game tonight, I think I’ll offer Batum for Dorrell. Hopefully A-Dolph shows me somethin this week (or maybe enough to make him trade-worthy).
Also, sell high on D-Cuz with Dalembert/fouls limiting his minutes?
@Conrad: All eyes on Anthony. I’m not sure it’d be selling high, since Cousins should find a comfortable groove eventually (even with a healthy frontcourt), but yeah, Dalembert’s improving health does present a lower ceiling for his value. Explore your options if you’re worried.
Hey Doc,
I’m in a 12team roto league that counts TO but not F…
with a lineup of (kidd, ridnour, j.richardson, caron butler, dirk, horford, camby, brand, frye, f.garcia, tolliver, and okafor)
i know i’m hurting for points already, do you see other weakness on this team? i’m considering adding al thornton to swap out frye/garcia/tolliver/okafor… what would be your advice??
thanks!!
I drafted Barbosa (too high apparently) thinking hed put up good numbers in PTS, 3s, Stls. Do I ride this out or get rid of him? Same question with Rip Hamilton. Im looking at Omri Casspi and Dunleavy as good Waiver pickups
hey doc,
and i forgot to add that there’s carlos delfino on the waiver wires… so contemplating adding delfino and thronton to relace frye/okafor/tolliver/garcia
thanks a million!
@hakasan: I’d say go for it. I’d drop Tolliver and Garcia first. If Frye comes around you’ll be pretty solid in threes, but yes, points are your glaring weakness.
@G: Yeah, it’s a shame that his wrist deflated his sleeper potential. Swap him out for Dunleavy, but hold onto Rip for now.
Bargnani been loafting on getting ’em boards since reggie beast is there take care of ’em.
ya heard?
Hey doc,
I have a trade offer for my deron Williams for his dwade. Do I pull the trigger, I need assists but is this too good of a deal to pass up?
hey doc,
My current starting roster is Collison, R. Allen, Ginobli, Batum, Stoudemire, Brook Lopez, J.R. Smith, OJ Mayo, Al Harrington, JJ Hickson.
I’m currently deciding who to trade OJ Mayo for, either Mike Conely, Mo Will, or Rodney Stuckey? Since I’m hurting on assists, who is a good fit?
Also what weaknesses do you see in my team?
Thanks!
hey doc…morrow? WTF? he has been dumpster juice! is he worth dropping for omri? thy both are going to be up and down but who do u think has the bigger upside?
@Nick: Tough call. I’d stick with D-Will though. But if you’re willing to work to bump those assists back up, feel free to go for it. I think it’s a wash overall.
@oO: After his huge weekend, you can probably aim higher, but Conley seems like the best guy for now, followed by Stuckey.
Once you deal Mayo though, you’ll be more vulnerable in threes, of course. You might also need help with rebounds, since Stoudemire is unreliable and your other big men don’t rebound like typical big men.
@SWAT: Tough call, but Morrow’s minutes will be more consistent, so I’d try to wait on him a bit longer.
Hey Doc,
I’m worried about Lebron, what do you think he will average based on how he’s been playing of late? If I could swing a deal using lebron and okafor for deron williams and elton brand should I do it?
hey doc,
what do u think about beno udrih? been pretty good the first couple games.. but can he keep it up? should i sell high?
same thing with DJ augustin.. i had a hunch about him so i drafted him (11th round) even tho he wasn’t very high on anyones predraft rankings. hes been decent.. but its another “should i sell high” scenario
Hey Doc,
Westbrook and Iguodala for Amare or Lopez and Manu?
Hey Doc,
What do you think of Baron Davis and Andrew Bynum for Joe Johnson in a 12 team H2H?
Thanks in advance
Doc!
I know I want to sell high on Deng, and it really fits: the guy has an overload in blocks, I have a good amount of 3’s, and I really, really want Roy Hibbert.
Is he good straight up for Deng?
More importantly: I’m an experienced owner and all, and play in a very highly competitive money league; one glaring weakness is my ability to “sell high”… I tend to make it obvious and play with smart enough league mates that they can see it. For example, I feel as though if I send an email asking Deng-for-Hibbert, he’ll sense I’m selling high and sniff something out. Like: why is he doing this after a 40 point game? He clearly doesn’t value him. It doesn’t help that he’s on my bench. Whats the best way to go about this?
Im in the area with Nick on Deng..I want to move him but who should I be targeting?
Same boat as Nick.
I have Hibbert, looking for another SF or SG
Same boat as Nick, looking to trade Deng.
I ALREADY have Hibbert, looking for another SF or SG.
Sorry. My other post wasn’t that specific.
hey doc,
i’m in a 12 team roto league and i got gilbert arenas, darren collison, russell westbrook, gerald wallace, amare, joakim noah, andray blatche, jj hickson, gallinari, anthony morrow, dorell wright, and dj augustin.
do you see any weaknesses in my team that i need to fix?
By the way, I love John Wall. I LOVE him. Love John Wall. Man crush.
@Kevin H: Yeah, there’s cause for concern, but give him and his team some more time to settle things. I still think 22/7/8 is in reach for him. That deal isn’t too shabby and if you’re really worried about LBJ, go for it. Ideally you can give him another week or so, at least, especially since you’ve probably spent a top-three pick on the guy.
@jace: I think Udrih and Augustin will keep things up — Udrih will be steadier and Augustin won’t get 26 points and five threes every game, but they’ll be fine. For both guys, given their small names, it might take a string of good lines to really be able to sell high on them.
@oO: Not bad. I’d rather have Lopez at this point, though Stoudemire has a higher ceiling.
@Kobe: If Bynum returns and stays in the lineup without any health hiccups, this could be a bad move. But overall, I dig it. You’re definitely getting the best player in exchange for two DNP headaches. I’d be more comfortable if you got a decent guy to stash on your bench, but if you can fill that extra roster spot with a solid guy off waivers, this seems decent.
@Nick, @12th Man, @Duck: Hibbert for Deng straight up is a great deal. The easiest way to “hide” a sell-high offer is to make it a package — two-for-two or three-for-three. But in a league of savvy owners, selling high and buying low is always going to be tough.
Target guys like Marc Gasol, David West, Stephen Jackson and Al Harrington, for example. It’s tough to recommend specific names to target, but you get the idea — go for someone who’s a second- or third-tier player.
And Wall was something tonight, wasn’t he? If your league doesn’t count TOs, wowzers.
Are there any SF positions I can target with Luol Deng Doc?
My 10 team H2H points team consists of:
Rodney Stuckey, Det PG, SG
Eric Gordon, LAC SG
Stephen Jackson, Cha SG, SF
Andrei Kirilenko, Uta SF, PF
Brook Lopez, NJ C
Monta Ellis, GS PG,
Roy Hibbert, Ind C
Marc Gasol, Mem C
Carlos Boozer*, Chi PF
LaMarcus Aldridge, Por PF
Luol Deng, Chi SF
Stephen Curry, GS PG, SG
Jeff Green, OKC PF, SF
Any roster changes I should look to make?
I have a max of three players per type of positions.
Hey Doc,
I’m in a 12-team roto league and i just wanted to see what you thought about my roster. i currently have:
Gilbert Arenas
Dorell Wright
Russell Westbrook
Corey Maggette
Amar’e Stoudamire
Joakim Noah
Andray Blatche
JJ Hickson
Danilo Gallinari
Anthony Morrow
Darren Collison
Gerald Wallace
are there any big weaknesses in my team? i’m already beginning to feel like this team is terrible and incredibly inconsistent…
Also, should I start Eric Gordon (since B-Diddy is out), Stephen Curry (and risk him not playing), or Jeff Green (to be safe) tomorrow?
Sorry. I always think of extra things for you after I post.
Hey Doc,
I decided on trading Lebron (And Fields) for Deron Williams and Brand. Although Lebron was a top3 pick, D.Will is a top 10 so I dont think Im losing too much especially since I dont think Lebron can play at top5 status. Would you still characterize that as a good deal?
Also, now that I have Deron, I need to unload on one of my smaller PGs, like DJ Augustin and Jrue Holiday. I’m in need of someone who’s either sg eligible or sf eligible. I can trade one of them along with okafor in a 2 for 2 package deal, anybdoy you think i should target?
What´s up Doc, can we rock?
I got offered a trade:
I give up Jason Richardson
I would get Marc Gasol
it´s a standard H2H league, 9 cats
thanks in advance!
of course I wanna know if I should pull the trigger on that trade, geeez, forgetting the most important part ^^
Hey Doc,
I just completed a trade sending Andrea Bargnani and Danilo Gallinari for Al Jefferson and Jason Terry. What are your thoughts on the move?