Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.2

Beast of the Night: Luol Deng opened up something awful on the Blazers last night, finishing with 40 points, 3 threes, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. He shot 74 percent (14-19) from the floor and 82 percent (9-11) from the free-throw line. This was good to see after two stinkers to open the season and Deng’s fantasy value is probably at the highest it will be all year. Sell high if possible because once Carlos Boozer returns, things will go downhill for Deng.

Lines for Discussion:

LaMarcus Aldridge: 12-19 FG (63%), 9-9 FT (100%), 33 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; Yep, Blazers vs. Bulls turned into Aldridge vs. Deng. Aldridge is having a strong start to the season, thanks in part to the dearth of big men on his team. His owners should enjoy the ride.

Nicolas Batum: 1-5 FG (20%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 Pts, 1 Reb; The Batum bandwagon has been losing members since his stellar first game of the season. He’ll be inconsistent, but should return good value if you took him in rounds seven or eight.

Andrea Bargnani: 10-17 FG (59%), 5-5 FT (100%), 3 threes, 28 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was a great line, but two rebounds? While Il Mago’s scoring (23.3 points per game) has met expectations so far, his rebounding (3 rebounds per game) is pretty disappointing. He’s clearly having a hard time rebounding from the center position and there’s no reason to expect otherwise the rest of the way.

Tyreke Evans: 9-16 FG (56%), 5-7 FT (71%), 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This is the Evans we’re used to seeing. His averages are right around what they were last season, which is good and bad. His owners have to be hoping he can lift his shooting percentages (41.8 percent from the field, 68.4 percent from the line) sooner than later.

Samuel Dalembert: 2-7 FG (29%), 4 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 TO; His minutes are creeping up, as Dalembert got 22:22 of run last night. Once he gets fully healthy, expect him to compete with DeMarcus Cousins for the starting center job.

Eric Gordon: 10-17 FG (59%), 3-5 FT (60%), 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; With Baron Davis out, Gordon did a great job taking over the distribution duties for the Clippers. The assists won’t last, especially once Davis returns, and Gordon’s owners are still left desiring more consistent threes from the kid.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Eric Bledsoe: 9 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’ll see decent playing time (39:34 last night) as Davis deals with a sore left knee and as Randy Foye deals with a strained hamstring, making him a solid short-term pickup.

DeMar DeRozan: 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s fairly one-dimensional right now, but with Leandro Barbosa‘s wrist issue, DeRozan stands to play enough minutes to be relevant in most fantasy leagues this season.

Reggie Evans: 6 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; If you need rebounds and don’t care about anything else, Evans and his 16.3 rebounds per game is your guy.

Injuries:

Maurice Evans (knee): out for a week

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): slated to start tonight

Shaquille O’Neal (knee): unlikely tonight

Antawn Jamison (knee): didn’t practice yesterday, questionable for tonight

Mo Williams (groin): will play tonight

Chris Wilcox (hamstring): doubtful tonight

Charlie Villanueva (ankle): game-time decision tonight

Richard Hamilton (foot): questionable tonight

Will Bynum (hamstring): out tonight

Zach Randolph (back): game-time decision tonight

Ronny Turiaf (back): check his status

Gilbert Arenas (ankle): unlikely tonight

John Wall (ankle): likely to play tonight

Tony Battie (quadriceps): day-to-day

Jeremy Evans (wrist): could return Wednesday

Baron Davis (knee): day-to-day

Boris Diaw (thumb): jammed thumb on his left hand, should be fine

George Hill (shoulder): got fouled hard last night, monitor his status

T.J. Ford (hamstring): wants to play through it

Xavier Henry (neck): cleared for tonight

For Tonight:

Keep an eye on how minutes are distributed for the Timberwolves tonight. There’s word that Kevin Love could start at center soon.

See if Danilo Gallinari can get out of the major rut he’s started the season in, and see if Wilson Chandler can keep up the good work.

The Gasol brothers face off in Los Angeles tonight.

