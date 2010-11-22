Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.22 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Raymond Felton tore it up this past weekend, averaging 27.5 points, 3.5 threes, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 5.5 steals, 1 block and 3.5 turnovers in two games. He shot 58 percent from the field and 91 percent from the line during this stretch. Felton is having himself a solid season and has fully met expectations of a big season in a Knicks uniform so far.

Lines for Discussion:

Elton Brand (11/19): 1-7 FG (14%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This came after a 27/8 game, and Brand seems to have lost all the magic he had at the start of the season. Inconsistency seems to be in the cards for him the rest of the way and owners who sold high on him did a very smart thing.

Michael Beasley (11/19): 9-22 FG (41%), 6-6 FT (100%), 1 three, 25 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 6 TO; This was the first time he shot below 50 percent from the field since Nov. 9. He continues to roll and seems like a good bet to be a solid player the rest of the way, but he’s likely to cool off a bit eventually.

Darko Milicic (11/19): 10-18 FG (56%), 3-3 FT (100%), 23 Pts, 16 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 6 Blk, 2 TO; Manna from heaven, indeed. This was one of the sickest fantasy lines of the season so far and while Darko won’t put together this kind of line again for a while, he’s been playing solid ball lately and has blocked at least one shot in 10 straight games.

Taj Gibson (11/19): 7-12 FG (58%), 2-4 FT (50%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He punished the Mavs and hit his first three of his career. It may be tough in most leagues, but selling high on Gibson is a must, especially after this game.

Stephen Jackson (11/20): 10-13 FG (77%), 4 threes, 24 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; Captain Jack has scored at least 24 points in his last four games and seems to finally be finding some traction. He’s improved his assists, shooting percentages and threes made (2.9 per game) from last season’s marks.

Al Horford (11/20): 10-12 FG (83%), 20 Pts, 20 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; This was about as perfect a line as you’ll see from a big man. Horford is shooting a scorching 65.3 percent from the field and 82.9 percent from the line so far this season, and while he’s not yet averaging a double-double, he’s making up for it by dishing out more assists (3.4 per game) while turning the ball over less frequently (1.2 per game).

Drew Gooden (11/20): 5-13 FG (39%), 6-9 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Gooden is doing his thing lately, shooting solid percentages, putting up decent points and rebounding the ball well. Feel confident starting him for the time being.

Blake Griffin (11/20): 14-24 FG (58%), 16-23 FT (70%), 44 Pts, 15 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He beasted the Knicks with some vicious dunks and finished with an awesome line. It would be smart to explore selling high on Griffin after this one.

Danilo Gallinari (11/20): 7-11 FG (64%), 13-13 FT (100%), 4 threes, 31 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO; Gallo has really come alive in the past several games and is quickly becoming a powerhouse from the free-throw line. He’s hitting threes ands scoring well, and the bonus is that he hasn’t turned the ball over more than once in a game since Nov. 10.

JaVale McGee (11/21): 9-13 FG (69%), 2-4 FT (50%), 20 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; This was his best line of the season so far, and it came in a season-high 42:16 of playing time. McGee is good for a solid field-goal percentage, some rebounds and consistent blocks but still doesn’t offer much besides that. But those two strengths give him enough value to be startable in many leagues.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Kyle Lowry: putting up solid overall numbers, though he’s struggling with his shot

Kris Humphries: continues to start and put up very solid production

Luther Head: has taken the starting gig in Sacramento for now

Ronny Turiaf: starting at center and should be a solid source of blocks

Reggie Williams: has found his groove lately

Grant Hill: continues to put up solid numbers and should be considered in most leagues

Brandon Rush: thrived with Mike Dunleavy out of the lineup, did well even when Dunleavy returned

Tiago Splitter: after two consecutive DNPs, had an 18/5/2/2/2 game

C.J. Miles: continues to be a solid sixth man in Utah, finally hit seven threes on Saturday

Amir Johnson: inconsistent but at least worth consideration in most leagues

Injuries:

Randy Foye (hamstring): sat out practice Sunday, questionable tonight

Rajon Rondo (hamstring): unlikely tonight

Chris Andersen (knee): the Birdman should return tonight

Chris Kaman (ankle): out at least another week

Baron Davis (knee): expected to return on Thanksgiving

Rasual Butler (finger): keep an eye on his status

Dwyane Wade (wrist): day-to-day, could sit out tonight

Udonis Haslem (foot): out at least several weeks

Martell Webster (back): participating in parts of team practices, still has some ways to go

Chauncey Billups (tooth, nose, wrist): day-to-day

Darren Collison (ankle): should return tonight

Yao Ming (ankle): out at least two more weeks, but riding the stationary bike and shooting free throws

Taj Gibson (foot): questionable for Tuesday

Monta Ellis (hip): he’s fine

For Tonight:

Beasley and Milicic are suddenly must-watch players. They face the Thunder in Oklahoma City tonight.

See how Griffin follows up his herculean performance from Saturday as the Clippers host the new-look Hornets tonight.

