Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.22 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Raymond Felton tore it up this past weekend, averaging 27.5 points, 3.5 threes, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 5.5 steals, 1 block and 3.5 turnovers in two games. He shot 58 percent from the field and 91 percent from the line during this stretch. Felton is having himself a solid season and has fully met expectations of a big season in a Knicks uniform so far.
Lines for Discussion:
Elton Brand (11/19): 1-7 FG (14%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This came after a 27/8 game, and Brand seems to have lost all the magic he had at the start of the season. Inconsistency seems to be in the cards for him the rest of the way and owners who sold high on him did a very smart thing.
Michael Beasley (11/19): 9-22 FG (41%), 6-6 FT (100%), 1 three, 25 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 6 TO; This was the first time he shot below 50 percent from the field since Nov. 9. He continues to roll and seems like a good bet to be a solid player the rest of the way, but he’s likely to cool off a bit eventually.
Darko Milicic (11/19): 10-18 FG (56%), 3-3 FT (100%), 23 Pts, 16 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 6 Blk, 2 TO; Manna from heaven, indeed. This was one of the sickest fantasy lines of the season so far and while Darko won’t put together this kind of line again for a while, he’s been playing solid ball lately and has blocked at least one shot in 10 straight games.
Taj Gibson (11/19): 7-12 FG (58%), 2-4 FT (50%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He punished the Mavs and hit his first three of his career. It may be tough in most leagues, but selling high on Gibson is a must, especially after this game.
Stephen Jackson (11/20): 10-13 FG (77%), 4 threes, 24 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; Captain Jack has scored at least 24 points in his last four games and seems to finally be finding some traction. He’s improved his assists, shooting percentages and threes made (2.9 per game) from last season’s marks.
Al Horford (11/20): 10-12 FG (83%), 20 Pts, 20 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; This was about as perfect a line as you’ll see from a big man. Horford is shooting a scorching 65.3 percent from the field and 82.9 percent from the line so far this season, and while he’s not yet averaging a double-double, he’s making up for it by dishing out more assists (3.4 per game) while turning the ball over less frequently (1.2 per game).
Drew Gooden (11/20): 5-13 FG (39%), 6-9 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Gooden is doing his thing lately, shooting solid percentages, putting up decent points and rebounding the ball well. Feel confident starting him for the time being.
Blake Griffin (11/20): 14-24 FG (58%), 16-23 FT (70%), 44 Pts, 15 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He beasted the Knicks with some vicious dunks and finished with an awesome line. It would be smart to explore selling high on Griffin after this one.
Danilo Gallinari (11/20): 7-11 FG (64%), 13-13 FT (100%), 4 threes, 31 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO; Gallo has really come alive in the past several games and is quickly becoming a powerhouse from the free-throw line. He’s hitting threes ands scoring well, and the bonus is that he hasn’t turned the ball over more than once in a game since Nov. 10.
JaVale McGee (11/21): 9-13 FG (69%), 2-4 FT (50%), 20 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; This was his best line of the season so far, and it came in a season-high 42:16 of playing time. McGee is good for a solid field-goal percentage, some rebounds and consistent blocks but still doesn’t offer much besides that. But those two strengths give him enough value to be startable in many leagues.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Kyle Lowry: putting up solid overall numbers, though he’s struggling with his shot
Kris Humphries: continues to start and put up very solid production
Luther Head: has taken the starting gig in Sacramento for now
Ronny Turiaf: starting at center and should be a solid source of blocks
Reggie Williams: has found his groove lately
Grant Hill: continues to put up solid numbers and should be considered in most leagues
Brandon Rush: thrived with Mike Dunleavy out of the lineup, did well even when Dunleavy returned
Tiago Splitter: after two consecutive DNPs, had an 18/5/2/2/2 game
C.J. Miles: continues to be a solid sixth man in Utah, finally hit seven threes on Saturday
Amir Johnson: inconsistent but at least worth consideration in most leagues
Injuries:
Randy Foye (hamstring): sat out practice Sunday, questionable tonight
Rajon Rondo (hamstring): unlikely tonight
Chris Andersen (knee): the Birdman should return tonight
Chris Kaman (ankle): out at least another week
Baron Davis (knee): expected to return on Thanksgiving
Rasual Butler (finger): keep an eye on his status
Dwyane Wade (wrist): day-to-day, could sit out tonight
Udonis Haslem (foot): out at least several weeks
Martell Webster (back): participating in parts of team practices, still has some ways to go
Chauncey Billups (tooth, nose, wrist): day-to-day
Darren Collison (ankle): should return tonight
Yao Ming (ankle): out at least two more weeks, but riding the stationary bike and shooting free throws
Taj Gibson (foot): questionable for Tuesday
Monta Ellis (hip): he’s fine
For Tonight:
Beasley and Milicic are suddenly must-watch players. They face the Thunder in Oklahoma City tonight.
See how Griffin follows up his herculean performance from Saturday as the Clippers host the new-look Hornets tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
hey doc… i have griffin and was lookin for a pg cuz i have way to many bigs… who can i sell high for.. i was also lookin to trade noah since i have boozer as well… i need 3’s
I was lovin my Ray-Felt (especially along my Amare as well) this past week…now for this week’s lineup decision: Average-based points league (no cats); do I start Toney, Matthews, Ty Thomas, or D-Cuz as my flex?
Also, it’s safe in this (average-based) league to start JWall, right? He’s got to play at least one game…?
Thanks, Doc!
Hey Doc,
I’m hurting in the block department. I’m looking to target McGee. What do you think his value is?
Sorry forgot to add what do you think of a j smith for s curry trade?
Yo Doc, Here’s my team
Dwight
Rose
Tyreke
Carter
Blake
Noah
Hibbert
Dunleavy
Batum
Batum
Jennings
Augustin
Deng
I’m in a 9 cat league.I’m near the top but last in FT%.Nobody is biting on my 1 for 2 proposals.
I was offered B.Lopez for Dwight what do you think?
I countered Blake n Dwight for Lopez n Millsap but it doesn’t look like he’ll bite.
How could Blake griffin not be the beast of the weekend? 44 points 15 boards and 7 assists will probably be the best line a player will produce this season
Yo Doc, what are your thoughts on Calderon now that he’s going to be getting 30+ minutes a game?
Is it worth trading Batum for him?
Hey Doc,
Should I drop Afflalo for Ariza?
@AM: You’ve got the right idea. For Griffin, you can target PGs that give you threes like Aaron Brooks, Gilbert Arenas or Raymond Felton.
@Conrad: I’d go with Matthews, though his margin for error is small in a two-game week. And yeah, Wall should play at least one game this week.
@JT: McGee will cost you a pretty penny after his last game, but when the dust settles you might be able to get him for your third or fourth best player. It depends on the other owner’s needs. I think the Smith side wins overall in that deal, but that could quickly change if Curry gets hot.
@RonnieFields: The way Lopez has played thus far, you can probably do better than Howard for Lopez straight up, but it’s. The second offer seems much more friendly. I’m assuming you’re in a roto league, in which case getting Lopez for Howard might be close to as good as you can do — you’d just have to be patient and hope Lopez turns things around soon. (He’s showing signs lately.)
@nizzio: Sick performance, for sure, but Darko’s line was even better. I try to give the “Weekend Warrior” award to players who play at least two games over the weekend.
@slickyrickyross: It could be if you need assists, but with Roy still very shaky, Batum should still offer better stats in most other categories. If you need assists though, go for it.
Hi Doc,
How are your doing today? I am in need of your guidance again.
I have just traded B.Griffin and D.Cousins for Arenas and Amir Johnson. What do you think of that trade? I came up on FT’s, 3’s, Blks, Stls, TO’s.
I also traded Joe Johnson for Stuckey and Tyrus Thomas.
Also, I am exploring dropping Udrih and Harden on my team to pick up J.R. Smith (possible increase of playing time).
What should I do to have an “identity” and what stats to focus on? Thank U!
14-TEAM LEAGUE
MY TEAM –
KD
Al Jefferson
Jeff Green
Loul Deng <—-should i trade?
Tyrus Thomas
Gilbert Arenas
Stuckey
Charlie V
Jameer Nelson
Amir Johnson
D. Blair
Udrih <—-drop?
Harden <—-drop?
1000'S OF THANK YOUS DOC, PLEASE HELP!
@hungryhippo: They’re about even, but if your league counts percentages, stick with Afflalo unless you really need steals. They’re pretty close in value though.
@pdiddy: I’m doing well — thanks for asking. That’s a pretty decent deal. Let’s hope Johnson can get some consistency in his game. I’m not as enthused about the JJ deal (I’m almost never a fan of giving up the one in two-for-ones), but given his recent health/production woes, I can understand if you really needed depth. I’d leave Smith alone for now. All isn’t lost for Beno yet. Selling Deng now might be a good idea, though the window to sell really high on the guy has closed. It looks like you’re teetering on the edge of going small-ball, so consider if you want to commit to that. I’d also try to upgrade the middle to end of your roster with some two-for-two deals, where you’d ideally get the best player.
Doc-
what do you think about this trade. it is a good trade for me?
I give: Kobe and Ginobili
I receive: Chris Paul and Aaron Brooks
Hey Doc,
Great analysis as always, i tried to buy low on griffin in the earlier weeks of this season. failed to do so..
anyway, i know its purely speculative right now, but do you think Dampier is gonna get picked up by Miami? and if he is, i would think 1.4blks and 7rebs per game should be worth a look in deep leagues, correct?
Also, i’m one DNP away from dropping Ant-Rand…
@Twiz: That’s a very even deal and I like your side in the long run.
@??: Well, it seems very likely that Damp will be signed, and yeah, given the lack of depth up front he is worth considering. Your sentiments about Randolph are understandable.