Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.24

Beast of the Night: Dirk Nowitzki put up 42 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 1 turnover and hit 3 threes last night against the Pistons. He shot 57 percent (13-23) from the field and 81 percent (13-16) from the free-throw line. Diggler had a rocky start to the season but is starting to heat up lately.
Lines for Discussion:
Daniel Gibson: 6-10 FG (60%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He continues to put up efficient lines in fewer than 30 minutes a game. Boobie will remain a fantasy asset despite Mo Williams‘ underwhelming return.
Darren Collison: 5-11 FG (46%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 three, 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl; His owners can breathe a sigh of relief after this one. Collison has had a disappointing season so far, but he’ll steadily improve as the season progresses.
Andre Iguodala: 6-18 FG (33%), 9-12 FT (75%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He played a whopping 49:44 in this overtime loss, his first game back after missing about a week of action. Get him back in your lineups.
JaVale McGee: 9-15 FG (60%), 6-8 FT (75%), 24 Pts, 18 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; His last four games have shown a steady upward progression, and McGee is really flaunting what he’s capable of. This might be the best chance his owners will have to sell high on him this season, but they can’t be blamed if they’d rather hold on and see McGee register more eye-popping lines like this one for their fantasy squads.
John Wall: 7-15 FG (47%), 8-8 FT (100%), 3 threes, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He came off the bench but played nearly 36 minutes in his return after missing four games with a bum ankle. Clearly, he’s safe to insert back into your lineups.
Jamal Crawford: 8-14 FG (57%), 2-5 FT (40%), 3 threes, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He’s been a big letdown for his owners so far this season, and his recent admission that his up-in-the-air contract situation could be affecting him is a slight concern. Still, this was a good sign and Crawford should have a better season going forward.
Brook Lopez: 12-19 FG (63%), 8-10 FT (80%), 32 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; We’re having flashbacks of the Lopez we used to know. There’s very little to complain about here, but if we have to be nitpicky, it would’ve been nice to see a block. Owners who bought low have to be smiling after this one.
D.J. Augustin: 10-18 FG (56%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; Augustin did a fine job against the Knicks and has now posted two consecutive strong lines. He’ll turn in a clunker every now and then but remains a starter in most leagues.
Joakim Noah: 7-13 FG (54%), 5-7 FT (71%), 19 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; This game against the Lakers had a handful of sell-high candidates who played well, and Noah is certainly one of them.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Ramon Sessions: 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Mo Williams doesn’t seem to have things figured out yet, which means Sessions’ window of opportunity remains wide open.
Brandon Rush: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Starting or not, Rush deserves a look in many leagues.
Kris Humphries: 12 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He continues to thrive, and coach Avery Johnson continues to vocalize his pleasure with Humphries’ play, and has even noted that Troy Murphy might have trouble finding playing time behind Humphries when he returns.
Toney Douglas: 22 Pts, 5 threes, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; This was a sight for sore eyes, but Douglas remains a hit-or-miss fantasy player.
Shannon Brown: 21 Pts, 5 threes, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Despite averaging less playing time than last season, Brown has upped his shooting percentages, threes made, points and steals. He should be a consideration in most leagues.
Erick Dampier: He’s signed with the Miami Heat and might be worth a look if you’re desperate for some rebounds and blocks. Just don’t expect immediate results.
Injuries:
Roy Hibbert (headache): left last night’s blowout win early, should be fine but keep an eye on his status
Andrew Bogut (back): unlikely tonight
Troy Murphy (foot): out at least one more game
Vince Carter (knee): game-time decision tonight
Mehmet Okur (Achilles): took part in a full practice yesterday, still no timetable for his return
Al Thornton (ankle): monitor his status
Terrence Williams (suspension): two-game suspension (yesterday and tonight)
For Tonight:
Noah should have another nice night against the small Suns.
Sup Doc?
Brandon Rush or C.J. Miles? Who do you think will sustain better numbers for the year?
Thanks for the input
How legit is Hibbert?
I’m looking to trade either wade or j smith for an all star point guard, who do you think I should hold on to?
What do we do about the Mike Dunleavy-Brandon Rush situation? Are both players rosterable? Or is Mike D. getting to be droppable as a result of “the Rush insurgence”? Is this like a wait and see thing?
Other names to consider if I were to drop Mike D for my squad of Gasol, Rondo, Noah, M. Gasol, Wall, J Rich, Mo Will, CJ Miles, Amir Johnson, Charlie Villan, and Al Harrington:
Lowry, Battier, Flynn (when/if he returns), Reggie Williams, George Hill (who is getting minutes but under-producing)?
hey Doc,
do you think I should play Tayshaun Prince or Anderson Varejao tonight?
Thanks,
Zippy
Do I wait until JaVale comes down to Earth (one or two “eh” games) to buy a little lower on him, or is he gonna become a Kevin Love type w/ blocks?
@The Mamba King: I’m bullish on Rush. Miles will take a step back once Mehmet Okur returns.
@Danny: Very.
@Jason: Hold onto Smith.
@aj: Dunleavy/Rush is a wait-and-see thing for now. Both have value but will limit each other’s production on most nights. A Dunleavy injury could change things quickly though. If you want to swap him out, I’d consider Williams or Hill, but Dunleavy remains ownable in most leagues.
@Zippy: I’d go with Varejao.
@Nick: He’ll come down to earth — wait until then before dealing for him.
Yo doc who do you like better Jr Smith or delflno
Yo Doc,
The Murphster (Troy Murphy) got dropped in my league and I am considering picking him up, but I am pretty cautious because it doesn’t seem like his coach has confidence in him playing the way he can (double-double). The weakest links on my team are Carlos Delfino and Ben Gordon. Should I take the leap and give him a shot? Also, what do you think the chances are of Murph getting traded this year? And traded sooner or later in the season? Thanks for the advice!
Hey Doc,
Beno Udrih has played well until recently when he started coming off the bench. I personally think he will get the starting spot back b/c I don’t think Head is very good. What’s your opinion? Should I drop Udrih? Thanks.
Who should I bench today Doc?
Jeff Green vs Dallas
Rodney Stuckey vs Memphis
Andrei Kirilenko vs New Orleans
Luol Deng vs Phoenix
@Slickyrickyrosso: Delfino.
@SJ: I’d stay clear of Murphy for now. There’s nothing going for him at the moment. I think the chance of a trade is there, but I’m not sure about anything beyond that.
@DW: I also think Beno has a good shot at getting the job back. I’d hold onto him for now.
@Duck: I’d sit AK.
Doc, two deals on the table
Bogut (me) for Kevin Martin (other team)- i actually proposed it because Bogut’s comments about his elbow scare me.
Noah (me) for David Lee and Luis Scola (other team) – just lookin for an opinion
9 cat, head2head league. pts, rbs, asts, stls, blks, to’s, 3pts, ft and fg %
My team
Nash, S. Curry, W. Chandler, Bogut, Noah, M. Gasol, Felton, Eric Gordon is my line up
my bench is basically nothing. only players worth mentioning are toney douglas and Hedo
hey doc
I have the opportunity to pick up Ariza or Magette. Who do you think would be better?
Thanks,
Adrian
What shd i do with T Prince… he’s playin really bad now and i dun see any improvement in short future…
shd i dump him and grab some guys like Garcia, Delfino, Douglas, Rush, Grant Hill or Weems??
Doc, for Friday who should I bench? (Choose three)
SJax vs Houston
Marc Gasol vs Golden State
Luol Deng vs Denver
Stuckey vs Mil
AK47 vs Lakers
Green vs Indiana
Hey Doc,
I ended up not taking the previous Kidd deal. So he sent me another offer this time he’s sending his iggy, tyreke and Nene for my okafor, kidd, jackson. The deal is legit but I’m worried about 3’s. Whats your opinion Doc?
Hey Doc,
Rush, Boobie, or Terrence Williams?
My team is pretty much set, so I am looking for a fun/long-term pickup. What do you think?
Any other suggestions from the waiver wire?
Thanks Doc.
@Let’s Go Hawks: I like both deals, especially the Noah for Lee/Scola. I’d think that’d be veto-worthy in many leagues, but kudos to you if you can pull that off.
@zippy: I’d lean toward Ariza.
@AL: I’d consider a swap for Rush, Hill or Weems. But it wouldn’t be terrible if you held onto him and hoped for him to be traded. But make the swap if you need immediate help.
@Duck: Stuckey, AK and Green.
@Kevin H: Yeah, you lose threes but overall it’s a fair shake. If Nene and Evans can get things rolling, this is good for you. If you need to shake things up a bit, this looks fine to me.
@Angry Llama: I’d go with Boobie, Rush and T-Will, in that order.