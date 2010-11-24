Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.24

Beast of the Night: Dirk Nowitzki put up 42 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 1 turnover and hit 3 threes last night against the Pistons. He shot 57 percent (13-23) from the field and 81 percent (13-16) from the free-throw line. Diggler had a rocky start to the season but is starting to heat up lately.

Lines for Discussion:

Daniel Gibson: 6-10 FG (60%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He continues to put up efficient lines in fewer than 30 minutes a game. Boobie will remain a fantasy asset despite Mo Williams‘ underwhelming return.

Darren Collison: 5-11 FG (46%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 three, 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl; His owners can breathe a sigh of relief after this one. Collison has had a disappointing season so far, but he’ll steadily improve as the season progresses.

Andre Iguodala: 6-18 FG (33%), 9-12 FT (75%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He played a whopping 49:44 in this overtime loss, his first game back after missing about a week of action. Get him back in your lineups.

JaVale McGee: 9-15 FG (60%), 6-8 FT (75%), 24 Pts, 18 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; His last four games have shown a steady upward progression, and McGee is really flaunting what he’s capable of. This might be the best chance his owners will have to sell high on him this season, but they can’t be blamed if they’d rather hold on and see McGee register more eye-popping lines like this one for their fantasy squads.

John Wall: 7-15 FG (47%), 8-8 FT (100%), 3 threes, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He came off the bench but played nearly 36 minutes in his return after missing four games with a bum ankle. Clearly, he’s safe to insert back into your lineups.

Jamal Crawford: 8-14 FG (57%), 2-5 FT (40%), 3 threes, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He’s been a big letdown for his owners so far this season, and his recent admission that his up-in-the-air contract situation could be affecting him is a slight concern. Still, this was a good sign and Crawford should have a better season going forward.

Brook Lopez: 12-19 FG (63%), 8-10 FT (80%), 32 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; We’re having flashbacks of the Lopez we used to know. There’s very little to complain about here, but if we have to be nitpicky, it would’ve been nice to see a block. Owners who bought low have to be smiling after this one.

D.J. Augustin: 10-18 FG (56%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; Augustin did a fine job against the Knicks and has now posted two consecutive strong lines. He’ll turn in a clunker every now and then but remains a starter in most leagues.

Joakim Noah: 7-13 FG (54%), 5-7 FT (71%), 19 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; This game against the Lakers had a handful of sell-high candidates who played well, and Noah is certainly one of them.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Ramon Sessions: 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Mo Williams doesn’t seem to have things figured out yet, which means Sessions’ window of opportunity remains wide open.

Brandon Rush: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Starting or not, Rush deserves a look in many leagues.

Kris Humphries: 12 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He continues to thrive, and coach Avery Johnson continues to vocalize his pleasure with Humphries’ play, and has even noted that Troy Murphy might have trouble finding playing time behind Humphries when he returns.

Toney Douglas: 22 Pts, 5 threes, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; This was a sight for sore eyes, but Douglas remains a hit-or-miss fantasy player.

Shannon Brown: 21 Pts, 5 threes, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Despite averaging less playing time than last season, Brown has upped his shooting percentages, threes made, points and steals. He should be a consideration in most leagues.

Erick Dampier: He’s signed with the Miami Heat and might be worth a look if you’re desperate for some rebounds and blocks. Just don’t expect immediate results.

Injuries:

Roy Hibbert (headache): left last night’s blowout win early, should be fine but keep an eye on his status

Andrew Bogut (back): unlikely tonight

Troy Murphy (foot): out at least one more game

Vince Carter (knee): game-time decision tonight

Mehmet Okur (Achilles): took part in a full practice yesterday, still no timetable for his return

Al Thornton (ankle): monitor his status

Terrence Williams (suspension): two-game suspension (yesterday and tonight)

For Tonight:

Noah should have another nice night against the small Suns.

