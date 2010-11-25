Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.25

Beast of the Night: Deron Williams stepped up and churned out 26 points, 3 rebounds, 11 assists and 5 steals in a victory over Chris Paul and the Hornets. He hit four threes, shot 50 percent (9-18) from the field, 100 percent (4-4) from the line and had five turnovers. While his field-goal percentage and assists are down from last season’s marks, and though his turnovers have crept up, Williams remains a fantasy stud that his owners are surely thankful for.

Lines for Discussion:

Tyrus Thomas: 11-20 FG (55%), 4-4 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Blk; He started last night against the Knicks’ small lineup and played a season-high 33:58. Coach Larry Brown says the move isn’t necessarily permanent, so this could be a tease for his fantasy owners, but Thomas is having a solid season regardless.

Mo Williams: 11-22 FG (50%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 threes, 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He looked great last night and even hit the game-winning jumper. Williams has alternated good games with bad ones in his four games since his return to the court and he should find some kind of consistency soon.

Tyson Chandler: 5-9 FG (56%), 7-8 FT (88%), 17 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was his best line of the season so far. Chandler continues to be one of the bigger surprises this season and should be starting in most lineups.

Serge Ibaka: 5-10 FG (50%), 2-5 FT (40%), 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 TO; His value has dropped to pedestrian levels during the last week or so, and his return to the bench (thanks to Jeff Green‘s return) doesn’t help things. It seems like selling high on him was a wise choice. There’s still a good chance Ibaka will eventually take the starting job at center for the Thunder this season.

Kevin Love: 11-19 FG (58%), 9-9 FT (100%), 1 three, 32 Pts, 22 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; This has “monster” written all over it. He played nearly 46 minutes in an overtime loss and produced just about what you’d expect him to in that much time. If I had to put a Debbie Downer costume on, I’d point out that he hasn’t had a steal or a block in his last three games.

Michael Beasley: 5-12 FG (42%), 1 three, 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This was a decent line, but it’s clear that Beasley has cooled off in his last two outings. He’ll find some level ground between this kind of line and the ones he was putting up when he was on his hot streak.

Darko Milicic: 10-17 FG (59%), 2-5 FT (40%), 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 5 Blk, 7 TO; That’s three straight games with 21+ points for Darko, and 12 straight with at least one block. It’s hard not to gawk and gush over how the guy has turned things around lately. Somehow, Darko has molded himself into a very relevant fantasy player. We should all offer our apologies to David Kahn.

Dorell Wright: 10-19 FG (53%), 3-6 FT (50%), 1 three, 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was a return to grace for Wright, who has been a great fantasy player so far this season, despite his inconsistency this month.

Al Jefferson: 10-16 FG (63%), 3-3 FT (100%), 23 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; That’s three straight solid lines from Jefferson, who seems to be finding his place in Utah. All his numbers are approaching his averages from last season and he should eventually surpass them. The bonus has been his 84 percent shooting from the charity stripe.

Derrick Rose: 14-33 FG (42%), 6-6 FT (100%), 1 three, 35 Pts, 12 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This was a lot of everything from Rose, who has now hit at least one three in six consecutive games. His fantasy owners should be a bit concerned about how the return of Carlos Boozer might lower Rose’s ceiling.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Keyon Dooling: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He isn’t going to do this again for a while and is only worth a quick look in deep leagues.

Reggie Evans: 12 Pts, 22 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s a rebounding machine and despite the monster line, Evans is still a one-trick pony.

Jerryd Bayless: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; Not bad for 14:55 of burn. Keep an eye on the kid.

Shaquille O’Neal: 25 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Stl; This was a blast from the past from Shaq, who has double-dipped in two straight games. Sell high if you can.

Brandon Bass: 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; He remains appealing only in deeper leagues.

Kyle Lowry: 14 Pts, 1 three, 7 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Sell high now, since Aaron Brooks‘ nearing return will crush Lowry’s value.

Kyle Korver: 24 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He benefited from Taj Gibson‘s absence but remains consideration-worthy if you need threes.

James Johnson: 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He also benefited from Gibson’s DNP and probably isn’t worth a look unless you’re in a very deep league.

Grant Hill: 27 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He continues to thrive and should be owned in more leagues than he is at the moment.

Hakim Warrick: 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s not very dynamic but is worth a look if you need points and a few rebounds.

Injuries:

Delonte West (wrist): broke it in a painful fall last night, out several weeks

Taj Gibson (foot): day-to-day

Daniel Gibson (shoulder): keep an eye on his status

Brendan Haywood (thigh): day-to-day

Chauncey Billups (wrist): practiced on Wednesday, monitor his status

Randy Foye (hamstring): sat out Wednesday’s practice

Baron Davis (knee): practiced Wednesday, questionable for tonight

Carlos Delfino (concussion): out at least two more weeks

Andrew Bogut (back): day-to-day

Vince Carter (knee): day-to-day

Joel Przybilla (stomach): stomach virus will delay his return

Brandon Roy (knee): could return Friday

Chris Bosh (back): back spasms forced him out of last night’s game for a few minutes; monitor his status

For Tonight:

Blake Griffin and John Wall should serve up great lines in tonight’s Thanksgiving games.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

