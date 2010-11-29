Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.29 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Warrior: Jason Richardson steamrolled through the weekend, averaging 34 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 0.5 blocks and 6 threes in two games played. He shot 63 percent from the field and 50 percent from the free-throw line. Richardson’s been huge for his owners and has been putting up top-20 averages so far this season.

Lines for Discussion:

Jose Calderon (11/26): 5-9 FG (56%), 2 threes, 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 15 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; He followed this up with a 3/5/5 line, so consistency still seems to be evading Calderon. Nevertheless, he’s played 32+ minutes in his past four games, each of which he’s started, and his fantasy value has definitely taken a big step forward.

Channing Frye (11/26): 6-11 FG (55%), 4 threes, 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; Frye has found his groove for the Suns. The bonus has been that he’s blocked at least two shots in each of his last five games.

O.J. Mayo (11/26): 8-14 FG (57%), 5-5 FT (100%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s averaging 54 percent from the field in his last two games and seems to be on track to recovering most of his fantasy value, and maybe his starting job.

Brandon Roy (11/26): 10-20 FG (50%), 4-4 FT (100%), 3 threes, 27 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; He followed this up with a 21/4/4 line on Sunday and appears to be fine for now. His owners would do well to sell high on him if they can.

Gilbert Arenas (11/27): 9-23 FG (39%), 12-14 FT (86%), 1 three, 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Arenas has looked like his old self lately, but with John Wall in and out of the lineup, it’s tough to say whether or not Arenas can sustain this. He’ll remain a solid play so long as his body (and head) stays right.

Mo Williams (11/27): 10-21 FG (48%), 1-2 FT (50%), 4 threes, 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; His past three games have been solid. He’ll encounter some inconsistency down the stretch, but Williams appears to be over his slump.

Tyson Chandler (11/27): 6-10 FG (60%), 2-4 FT (50%), 14 Pts, 17 Reb, 3 Blk; Hand it to the Heat to give Chandler one of his best games of the season. He continues to produce far beyond expectations and has played 31+ minutes in his last three games.

Josh Smith (11/28): 4-10 FG (40%), 4-6 FT (67%), 12 Pts, 13 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s rolling right along and continues to put up top-5 numbers. The cherry on top is that his field-goal percentage has remained at 50 percent despite Smith taking (and making) more threes this season.

J.R. Smith (11/28): 8-15 FG (53%), 8-11 FT (73%), 6 threes, 30 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; This was his first truly solid line of the season. Smith isn’t out of the woods yet, but if he continues to get 25+ minutes on a consistent basis, he’ll probably be worth a start for owners in need of threes and steals.

Roy Hibbert (11/28): 9-13 FG (69%), 6-8 FT (75%), 24 Pts, 12 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This was an encouraging line to see against a team like the Lakers. Hibbert’s last two games have been solid, and owners who bought low on him during his two-game stretch of stinkers should be proud of themselves.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Shaun Livingston: getting some decent burn lately

J.J. Redick: should be worth a look so long as Vince Carter is out

Ersan Ilyasova: last two games have been huge, should be a good play with Corey Maggette out

Wesley Matthews: bounced back on Sunday, should be stashed if possible

Amir Johnson: continues to be relevant, could be even bigger with Reggie Evans out for a while

Shaquille O’Neal: looking like his old self lately

Josh McRoberts: has put up solid all-around lines lately

George Hill: getting consistent minutes, putting up usable lines

Nick Young: scoring machine continues to thrive

Donte Greene: should be worth consideration so long as he’s starting

Injuries:

Gerald Wallace (elbow): day-to-day

Carlos Boozer (hand): expected to practice today

Carmelo Anthony (flu): left Sunday’s game early, check his status

Andrew Bogut (back): didn’t travel with the team to Utah for their game today

Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day

Toney Douglas (thigh): day-to-day

Nenad Krstic (back): day-to-day

Joel Przybilla (illness): might be out for most of the week

Reggie Evans (foot): non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot

Peja Stojakovic (knee): day-to-day

Corey Maggette (foot): day-to-day

Drew Gooden (foot): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap should be able to take advantage of a weakened Bucks frontcourt.

