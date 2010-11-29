Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.29 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Warrior: Jason Richardson steamrolled through the weekend, averaging 34 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 0.5 blocks and 6 threes in two games played. He shot 63 percent from the field and 50 percent from the free-throw line. Richardson’s been huge for his owners and has been putting up top-20 averages so far this season.
Lines for Discussion:
Jose Calderon (11/26): 5-9 FG (56%), 2 threes, 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 15 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; He followed this up with a 3/5/5 line, so consistency still seems to be evading Calderon. Nevertheless, he’s played 32+ minutes in his past four games, each of which he’s started, and his fantasy value has definitely taken a big step forward.
Channing Frye (11/26): 6-11 FG (55%), 4 threes, 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; Frye has found his groove for the Suns. The bonus has been that he’s blocked at least two shots in each of his last five games.
O.J. Mayo (11/26): 8-14 FG (57%), 5-5 FT (100%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s averaging 54 percent from the field in his last two games and seems to be on track to recovering most of his fantasy value, and maybe his starting job.
Brandon Roy (11/26): 10-20 FG (50%), 4-4 FT (100%), 3 threes, 27 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; He followed this up with a 21/4/4 line on Sunday and appears to be fine for now. His owners would do well to sell high on him if they can.
Gilbert Arenas (11/27): 9-23 FG (39%), 12-14 FT (86%), 1 three, 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Arenas has looked like his old self lately, but with John Wall in and out of the lineup, it’s tough to say whether or not Arenas can sustain this. He’ll remain a solid play so long as his body (and head) stays right.
Mo Williams (11/27): 10-21 FG (48%), 1-2 FT (50%), 4 threes, 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; His past three games have been solid. He’ll encounter some inconsistency down the stretch, but Williams appears to be over his slump.
Tyson Chandler (11/27): 6-10 FG (60%), 2-4 FT (50%), 14 Pts, 17 Reb, 3 Blk; Hand it to the Heat to give Chandler one of his best games of the season. He continues to produce far beyond expectations and has played 31+ minutes in his last three games.
Josh Smith (11/28): 4-10 FG (40%), 4-6 FT (67%), 12 Pts, 13 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s rolling right along and continues to put up top-5 numbers. The cherry on top is that his field-goal percentage has remained at 50 percent despite Smith taking (and making) more threes this season.
J.R. Smith (11/28): 8-15 FG (53%), 8-11 FT (73%), 6 threes, 30 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; This was his first truly solid line of the season. Smith isn’t out of the woods yet, but if he continues to get 25+ minutes on a consistent basis, he’ll probably be worth a start for owners in need of threes and steals.
Roy Hibbert (11/28): 9-13 FG (69%), 6-8 FT (75%), 24 Pts, 12 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This was an encouraging line to see against a team like the Lakers. Hibbert’s last two games have been solid, and owners who bought low on him during his two-game stretch of stinkers should be proud of themselves.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Shaun Livingston: getting some decent burn lately
J.J. Redick: should be worth a look so long as Vince Carter is out
Ersan Ilyasova: last two games have been huge, should be a good play with Corey Maggette out
Wesley Matthews: bounced back on Sunday, should be stashed if possible
Amir Johnson: continues to be relevant, could be even bigger with Reggie Evans out for a while
Shaquille O’Neal: looking like his old self lately
Josh McRoberts: has put up solid all-around lines lately
George Hill: getting consistent minutes, putting up usable lines
Nick Young: scoring machine continues to thrive
Donte Greene: should be worth consideration so long as he’s starting
Injuries:
Gerald Wallace (elbow): day-to-day
Carlos Boozer (hand): expected to practice today
Carmelo Anthony (flu): left Sunday’s game early, check his status
Andrew Bogut (back): didn’t travel with the team to Utah for their game today
Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day
Toney Douglas (thigh): day-to-day
Nenad Krstic (back): day-to-day
Joel Przybilla (illness): might be out for most of the week
Reggie Evans (foot): non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot
Peja Stojakovic (knee): day-to-day
Corey Maggette (foot): day-to-day
Drew Gooden (foot): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap should be able to take advantage of a weakened Bucks frontcourt.
Hell, I hope Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap put up big numbers, considering they got 4 and 2 rebounds yesterday. Pathetic.
Doc, is it safe to start J-Wall this week in a H2H avg-based points (not cats) league? If not, I have Matthews as a stop-gap (though I’m playing the best team in the league and need to maybe take risks). Also, Matthews of Ty Thomas as my flex for the week?
Lastly, Toney Douglas worth a drop (with his injury and Azubuike’s return) for any of these guys: Bledsoe, George Hill, CJ Miles, Ilyasova, Morrow or D.Greene?
Thanks as always!
My Brandon Roy/ Jeff Green for Jason Kidd/ Troy Murphy, good idea or not?
i’m playing in a roto league btw, i’m leading the league in TO. doing well in every category but need help in assist.
Hey doc, i was wondering if i should drop humphries (who has been doing well for me) for shaq or landry fields. any suggestions?
Hey doc, i was wondering if i should drop humphries (who has been doing well for me) for shaq, demarcus or landry fields. any suggestions? I also dropped jj hickson for wesley, since jamisons been taking over hicksons spot.
thanks again!
hey doc…
wanted to get your opinion on a trade:
my frye and okafor for his jamison and diaw?
also, do you think delfino is worth a pick up after that neck injury? i’m looking at dropping shannon brown or boobie gibson/kirk hindrick (mo will and j.wall/arenas putting ceilings to their pt)
lastly… how long is vc out for? do you think i should pick up jj to get a few threes??
hey doc what do you think about joe dorsey for the raps now that evans is out?
DOC
What are thoughts on Taj Gibson for Glen Davis?
I traded away Taj while he still had some value because Boozer is on his way back.
Davis has been putting up usable lines all season.. and Shaq, JO and KG are all walking health concerns
Hey doc a guy in my league is offering blake griffin and okafor to me for monta ellis. Still thinking hard about it, should i bite?
dude unless you’re in a 14 man league or more AND in desperate needs of rebounds
blake and okafur for monta is a NO GO!!!!
monta is a top 10 player EASILY right now. pwns dwade
@Conrad: Wall isn’t the safest bet this week, but he could be OK for averages — the Wizards have four games, which bodes well for him. I’d go with Thomas, but it’s a coin flip there. I’d consider swapping Douglas out for G. Hill or Ilyasova.
@jzsmoove: Decent, but I really don’t like getting Murphy for that much at this point. I think you can do better.
@Kobeef: Maybe for Fields, not for Shaq. Humphries looks locked into that starting spot for the foreseeable future, so dropping him isn’t urgent. Good riddance to Hickson.
@hakasan: I’m not in love with that deal, especially with Frye playing like a madman right now. Hinrich might be worth a swap for Delfino, but Delfino still seems at least a week away. VC is close to returning, so J.J. might be OK to leave alone.
@where high ankle sprains happen: He’s worth a look, but Amir Johnson is still the Raptors PF to own.
@CGB: Decent, not great.
@Professor J: Nope.
Doc,
Do you think Amir Johnson will stop being foul prone and thrive with the new minutes in the next month or so, eventually taking over starting pf mins in Toronto. I mean they are paying the guy like he is their future at the position? Fantasy gurus have been saying that he would be great if he stops fouling but alas we are still waiting for that to happen. Do you think this is the year when he becomes a top 50 guy with numbers like 12-14pts, 7-9rebs, 2asts, 1stl, 1-2blks, with solid percentages and no turnovers? Am I dreaming?
I am asking this also because Booby Gibson became available in my league. I have a glut of forwards and big men, but only five guards in a 3G,3F,1C, 2Util, 12 team super competitive Yahoo League. My roster: F/C–Pau and Marc Gasol, Joakim Noah, Al Harrington; F. Battier, Villanueva, Battier, Deng; G-Rondo, Mo Will, John Wall, J Rich, and George Hill.
I am considering swapping Amiri for Booby, but afraid because Amiri has been a marginal top 100 player with limited mins.
I meant to say F. Battier, Villanueva, Deng and Amir Johnson instead of Battier twice.
DOC –
I am in a 10 team H2H league.
Someone in my league offered me Lebron for Steph Curry and Joakhim Noah.
Do you think Noah’s numbers will drop off enough with Boozer’s return for me to even consider this?
I drafted Curry with the last pick of the first round and he has been a little disappointing to this point.
Also, I am fairly deep at point and shooting gaurd, but only have 1 SF.
Thanks Doc!
Would any of you guys do Dwill/Dwight for Curry/Pau? Dwight is killing me in FT every week!
hey doc,
jus wanted ur opinion of this trade:
my: d-howard, monta, tyson chandler, b-roy, diaw
for
his: cp3, eric gordon, bosh, marc gasol
much appreciated!
hi doc, someone proposed to me boozer + wade
for dirk + one of the following players:
lou williams, kirk hinrich, belinelli, bynum, mayo, thompson, J. Nelson
@joe,
not sure what type of league you’re in, but if i have dwight, i might as well punt ft and trade for rondo, blake griffin, and okafor… with those four, you’d have solid points, superb rebounds/blocks, good steals, good assists… then concerntrate the rest of your roster on threes/assists/steals…
I have JRich on my squad. Someone offered Chauncy Billups for JRich. Would you make the swap or is this a lost year for Billups?
DOC
Im thinking of getting rid of Gerald Wallace. He is usually a fantasy beast, but he has been ok so far this season. Should i stick with him, or trade him away?
I was thinking Gerald Wallace for David Lee. Lee has missed a lot of games, but he gets big numbers and looks healthy now.
What do you think?
I have a couple questions Doc.
Should I bench Marc Gasol and AK47 this week?
AK47 has not been doing very well in my points league and Marc plays ATL and Houston this week. Do you think it’s a good idea to bench them over players like Stuckey/SJax/Green?
Speaking of which, do you think these numbers AK are producing are going be consistent?
Should I take a look at dropping him for Ilyasova or Calderon?
Scratch that last question. Ilyasova and Calderon are taken.
What are your thoughts on CJ Miles? Will he produce more then AK47? JR Smith, Drew Gooden and Bayless are available too.
doc, u were tellin me to sell high on broy. u think i can get someone like David Lee? or maybe Brook Lopez? i
Doc, i need some help. My only point gaurd is toney douglas and I really want to trade joe johnson who (point gaurd) do you think i could get for him. I don’t need shoot% or ft% and I dont care about turnovers.
Doc, thanks for your reply from the previous thread. anyway, I got Diaw and dropped Batum.
Anyway, Salmons was crap tonight, Butler was okay. But I wanna get Landry Fields. These are the guys that I think I can drop for him:
Jamison, Salmons, Butler, Al Harrington. Which of the four would you drop for him? Or should I just stay put coz Fields’ value might go down soon?
Thanks
Hey doc, quick question..
injured flynn, josh howard, okur and mike miller are all on the waivers.
when should i look forward to adding for each of them to my roster? and what stats should we expect from each?
I am in a 10team very competitive league. just try to see what i should do. thanks so much!
@aj: You’re dreaming, but I’d hold onto Johnson for now. Gibson is in for some rocky weeks with Mo Williams rolling along. Johnson will be nice on many nights, but his fouling and inconsistency will dampen his value. J-Rich > Billups.
@G: I’m surprised to be saying this, but I’d probably decline that offer. You can do better at this point, especially since LBJ’s name inflates his value.
@Joe: That’s a fair deal that I’d go for, though, as @hakasan mentioned, you have the option of doing more to build around D-Ho.
@ripcity: That looks good to me.
@Gwall: If you’re on the Dirk side, I’d try to give up Belinelli, Thompson or Hinrich.
@CGB: G-Wall is a bit disappointing, but he’s still a top-tier player. That said, a Wallace-for-Lee swap seems good to me, so long as you’re willing to lose the threes and blocks.
@Doc: Miles is worth a look. He won’t produce more than AK, so long as the long-haired stays healthy. Also, Okur’s return will dent Miles’ value. I’d consider stashing Smith or Gooden.
@tigerstyLe: If you’re in a league with newbies, maybe. In most leagues, that’s shooting way too high.
@magicclippers: Guys like Aaron Brooks, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Jennings, Jason Kidd or Devin Harris.
@ManilaFTW: Possibly Salmons, but it’s not a move you have to make.
@brian: Flynn is on track to return soon, so if you need PG help, it might be time to go for him. Just don’t expect much, since he’ll share time with Luke Ridnour. Josh Howard is still a good chunk of time away from returning and even when he does, he won’t make an impact right away. I don’t like his chances for big-time production this season. Okur seems to be getting closer and he might be worth stashing this week or next week. He’ll be a decent source of threes and blocks, but won’t be worth as much as in seasons past. Miller is eying a Christmas return and once he gets his conditioning back, he should be a very solid source of threes and a mix of other stats.