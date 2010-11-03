Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.3

Beast of the Night: John Wall pleased the Washington, D.C., crowd and his fantasy owners in his big home debut. After doing “The Dougie” during the introductions, Wall danced his way to 29 points, 2 rebounds, 13 assists, 9 steals and 8 turnovers. He shot 56 percent (9-16) from the field and 79 percent (11-14) from the line. It’s a flawed line and the rookie nearly notched a somewhat unsavory quadruple-double, but this was an eye-popping performance, especially for owners in leagues that don’t count turnovers. Wall will have his peaks and valleys this season, but his peaks will obviously be thrilling.

Lines for Discussion:

Josh Smith: 3-11 FG (27%), 6 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 Blk; He’s averaging a dismal 40 percent from the field but is also blocking 4.5 shots per game so far. If the offense turns the corner, Smith could outdo last year’s huge numbers.

J.J. Hickson: 11-17 FG (65%), 9-11 FT (82%), 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 5 TO; He heard “M-V-P” chants from a Cleveland crowd clearly desperate to move on, but fantasy owners would like to see more rebounds, steals and blocks from the kid.

Mo Williams: 4-12 FG (33%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Williams will be sharing time with a crowded backcourt, so his owners should keep their expectations in check for the time being.

Jrue Holiday: 6-11 FG (55%), 2-2 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 TO; He got to play 40:57 in this overtime contest and appears to be making some headway after a rough start. The window to buy low is quickly closing.

Elton Brand: 9-11 FG (82%), 3-4 FT (75%), 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Brand’s making good on the optimism many owners drafted him with, as he’s averaging around 16/9/2/3/2 in the early going. Sell high if you want, but has a great shot at keeping this up for the most part.

Charlie Villanueva: 7-13 FG (54%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; So far, so good for Villanueva, who’s getting more run than he did last season and producing bigger numbers.

LeBron James: 7-12 FG (58%), 6-8 FT (75%), 20 Pts, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; While this was a solid line by any measure, his stifled production so far has many owners panicking. Give him another week or so before sounding the red alert.

LaMarcus Aldridge: 6-14 FG (43%), 1-3 FT (33%), 1 three, 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 5 Blk, 2 TO; Aldridge is clearly the Blazer who’s taking full advantage of the five-game week and it’s great to see him block a bunch of shots for once.

Rudy Gay: 12-18 FG (67%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 threes, 30 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was a great all-around line and Gay is starting the season off strong. Let’s see if he can keep this up once Zach Randolph returns to the lineup.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Marvin Williams: 22 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game after two clunkers for Williams, who remains a starter that plays decent minutes.

Nick Young: 20 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s streaky but could be fun to own until his benevolent buddy Gilbert Arenas comes back.

Glen Davis: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He’s not much else but points and rebounds, but Shrek continues to hit double-digit points and get around 25 minutes of run each night.

James Jones: 17 Pts, 5 threes, 6 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s a monster for threes and will be worth a roster spot in most leagues until Mike Miller returns.

Udonis Haslem: 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The Heat look ready to blow out many an opponent this season, which means Haslem will get enough minutes to produce decent stats on most nights.

Wesley Johnson: 13 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; If Michael Beasley misses time, Johnson immediately sees a bump up in value.

Armon Johnson: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; Keep an eye on him, especially in deep leagues.

Wesley Matthews: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 TO; He’s alternating good games with bad ones, but seems worthy of a look, especially in deeper leagues.

Matt Barnes: 16 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This is fool’s gold, as Barnes is marginally relevant only in deep leagues.

Injuries:

Tracy McGrady (knee): left last night’s game, unlikely for tonight

Richard Hamilton (foot): out tonight

Troy Murphy (back): questionable tonight

Josh Childress (hip): should play tonight, also dealing with a broken finger

Michael Beasley (hip): bruised it last night, check his status

Baron Davis (knee): unlikely to play tonight

George Hill (neck): questionable tonight

Stephen Curry (ankle): unlikely tonight

For Tonight:

See if guys like Dorell Wright, Paul Millsap, Danny Granger, Al Harrington and Eric Gordon can keep things rolling.

Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Williams will get another shot at producing usable lines as fill-in starters.

Maybe Trevor Ariza will pick things up against his old team in Houston.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

