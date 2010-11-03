Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.3

Beast of the Night: John Wall pleased the Washington, D.C., crowd and his fantasy owners in his big home debut. After doing “The Dougie” during the introductions, Wall danced his way to 29 points, 2 rebounds, 13 assists, 9 steals and 8 turnovers. He shot 56 percent (9-16) from the field and 79 percent (11-14) from the line. It’s a flawed line and the rookie nearly notched a somewhat unsavory quadruple-double, but this was an eye-popping performance, especially for owners in leagues that don’t count turnovers. Wall will have his peaks and valleys this season, but his peaks will obviously be thrilling.
Lines for Discussion:
Josh Smith: 3-11 FG (27%), 6 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 Blk; He’s averaging a dismal 40 percent from the field but is also blocking 4.5 shots per game so far. If the offense turns the corner, Smith could outdo last year’s huge numbers.
J.J. Hickson: 11-17 FG (65%), 9-11 FT (82%), 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 5 TO; He heard “M-V-P” chants from a Cleveland crowd clearly desperate to move on, but fantasy owners would like to see more rebounds, steals and blocks from the kid.
Mo Williams: 4-12 FG (33%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Williams will be sharing time with a crowded backcourt, so his owners should keep their expectations in check for the time being.
Jrue Holiday: 6-11 FG (55%), 2-2 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 TO; He got to play 40:57 in this overtime contest and appears to be making some headway after a rough start. The window to buy low is quickly closing.
Elton Brand: 9-11 FG (82%), 3-4 FT (75%), 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Brand’s making good on the optimism many owners drafted him with, as he’s averaging around 16/9/2/3/2 in the early going. Sell high if you want, but has a great shot at keeping this up for the most part.
Charlie Villanueva: 7-13 FG (54%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; So far, so good for Villanueva, who’s getting more run than he did last season and producing bigger numbers.
LeBron James: 7-12 FG (58%), 6-8 FT (75%), 20 Pts, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; While this was a solid line by any measure, his stifled production so far has many owners panicking. Give him another week or so before sounding the red alert.
LaMarcus Aldridge: 6-14 FG (43%), 1-3 FT (33%), 1 three, 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 5 Blk, 2 TO; Aldridge is clearly the Blazer who’s taking full advantage of the five-game week and it’s great to see him block a bunch of shots for once.
Rudy Gay: 12-18 FG (67%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 threes, 30 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was a great all-around line and Gay is starting the season off strong. Let’s see if he can keep this up once Zach Randolph returns to the lineup.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Marvin Williams: 22 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game after two clunkers for Williams, who remains a starter that plays decent minutes.
Nick Young: 20 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s streaky but could be fun to own until his benevolent buddy Gilbert Arenas comes back.
Glen Davis: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He’s not much else but points and rebounds, but Shrek continues to hit double-digit points and get around 25 minutes of run each night.
James Jones: 17 Pts, 5 threes, 6 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s a monster for threes and will be worth a roster spot in most leagues until Mike Miller returns.
Udonis Haslem: 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The Heat look ready to blow out many an opponent this season, which means Haslem will get enough minutes to produce decent stats on most nights.
Wesley Johnson: 13 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; If Michael Beasley misses time, Johnson immediately sees a bump up in value.
Armon Johnson: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; Keep an eye on him, especially in deep leagues.
Wesley Matthews: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 TO; He’s alternating good games with bad ones, but seems worthy of a look, especially in deeper leagues.
Matt Barnes: 16 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This is fool’s gold, as Barnes is marginally relevant only in deep leagues.
Injuries:
Tracy McGrady (knee): left last night’s game, unlikely for tonight
Richard Hamilton (foot): out tonight
Troy Murphy (back): questionable tonight
Josh Childress (hip): should play tonight, also dealing with a broken finger
Michael Beasley (hip): bruised it last night, check his status
Baron Davis (knee): unlikely to play tonight
George Hill (neck): questionable tonight
Stephen Curry (ankle): unlikely tonight
For Tonight:
See if guys like Dorell Wright, Paul Millsap, Danny Granger, Al Harrington and Eric Gordon can keep things rolling.
Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Williams will get another shot at producing usable lines as fill-in starters.
Maybe Trevor Ariza will pick things up against his old team in Houston.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Had no time to switch my line up for last night… I had wall on the bench… went from #3 in my league to #11… awesome
JRUE! I knew he would turn it around soon…hopefully this gives him the confidence to get back to late-last-season’s form. That being said, ol’ Click-Click-Batum was disappointing again and is losing his trade value for me (esp when I’m asking for Dorell in return).
I am in delegation with an owner to trade away my Odom and D-Cuz (he needs a center). The players he has available: Elton, Augustin, GWall, CV. What are your thoughts on smart offers from me?
Lastly, are DGooden and/or Batum worth dropping for any of these guys: DeRozan, Bibby, Dunleavy, ‘Cisco, Hansbrough, WJohnson, Marvin, Casspi, JJones, WMatthews and Udonis?
Thanks, Doc!
Doc, my assumption that Mo Williams would pick up some of the slack in Cleveland was wrong wasn’t it? I’m thinking of swapping him for Delfino off the waiver wire, what do you think?
Hey Doc,
Granted I am a giddy John Wall owner who thought I reached for him early in the 4th round of my 12 team roto (no turnover) league and now feel like a genius, but seriously given his talent and how bad the Wizards are is it possible Wall has the best fantasy rookie season in the last 15 years?
Hey guys, I dropped Anthony Morrow for James Jones in a few leagues, thoughts?
Doc, Someone in my league dropped Anthony Randolph today. It’s a 12 team head to head, 8 category, no turnover, 14 players per team league. We have $100 to bid on waivers for the whole year. How much should I bid for Randolph? I have Landry Fields and Toney Douglas to drop for him.
@dagwaller: Yea i think that’s a good switch…JJones is getting nice open looks and Morrow is struggling with his efficiency. Also, TMurph will be back soon in NJ to take offensive touches away from Morrow.
Doc,
i’ve been following all your advice and been making moves. my latest one was my Rashard Lewis+Leandro Barbosa for his Gallinari+Rodrigue Beaubois. Rashard’s gona get his 3’s, but other than that, he’s on a decline. As for Barbosa, you’ve been saying to dump him asap in a trade. what do you think about the trade? as always, THANK YOU!
16 Team Roto league
pg.Rodney Stuckey, sg.Brandon Roy, g.Eric Gordon
sf.Paul Pierce, pf.Ronny Turiaf, f.Danillo Gallinari
c.Pau Gasol, c.Troy Murphy
ut.Shane Battier
ut.Larry Fields
bench. Spencer Hawes, Mike Miller, Rodrigue Beaubois
What´s up Doc, can we rock?
I got offered a trade:
I give up Jason Richardson
I would get Marc Gasol
it´s a standard H2H league, 9 cats
shall I pull the trigger on this one?
thanks in advance!
hey doc or any other of the readers,
lookin for an upgrade from taj gibson and terrence williams. im very high on t.wills potential but hes been disappointing. taj has been alright. its a deep league. 16 player roster. im doin fairly well so im fine with stayin still. but i am losing in stls. lookin for some other options. main focus is to pick up a PG or C. but im fine with replacing with the same positions. any ideas? under the radar players i should aim at?
@ Conrad – thanks, I was thinking the same thing!
Hey Doc,
I decided on trading Lebron (And Fields) for Deron Williams and Brand. Although Lebron was a top3 pick, D.Will is a top 10 so I dont think Im losing too much especially since I dont think Lebron can play at top5 status. Would you still characterize that as a good deal?
Also, now that I have Deron, I need to unload on one of my smaller PGs, like DJ Augustin and Jrue Holiday. I’m in need of someone who’s either sg eligible or sf eligible. I can trade one of them along with okafor in a 2 for 2 package deal, anybdoy you think i should target?
Sorry for the late replies. This faux doctor had to see a real doctor to have my wisdom teeth taken out — still getting my “legs.” Here we go…
@Conrad: For Odom/Cuz I’d try to get Brand and Augustin, or G-Wall and CV/Augustin. (Depends on how much he values D.J.)
Gooden might be worth swapping out for Johnson or James Jones, maybe Matthews, maybe Udonis (who would give you what Gooden should).
I’d try to hold Batum for now.
@DoubleA: Well, I think a lot of us were wrong about Mo. We didn’t see Ramon Sessions and Boobie coming on as big threats in that rotation. But I’d hold onto him for now and see how he progresses. He’s still a guy who can put up really nice fantasy lines. Delfino is nice, too — anyone else you can drop for him?
@G.O.A.T.: In leagues with no TOs (and especially in those that don’t count %s and threes) Wall is pretty sexy. We’ll see what happens when Arenas returns though. Off the top of my mildly drugged mind, I do remember Tim Duncan, KG, Stoudemire, KD, Kidd, Grant Hill and VC had really nice rookie seasons. Wall has a chance to break into that company in leagues with friendly settings.
@dagwaller: I agree with @Conrad. The frequent blowouts by the Heat will help Jones, too. And yes, while Murphy will take away shots, he’ll space the floor nicely, which could help many guys on the Nets (Lopez, Morrow, the struggling Outlaw), but that’s just wishful thinking. Good move.
@nola: He’s a heartbreak waiting to happen (again), but his upside makes it worth a chance. Choosing between Douglas and Fields is tough, though. I’d probably stick with Fields and swap out Douglas, but that’s tough. Bid-wise, I’m not too sure but I’d think around $4-8 might be OK — even up to $10 might be OK if you’re optimistic. I’m not sure how aggressively people in your league bet on waiver-wire dudes, but try to be as conservative as possible, given his huge uncertainties.
Jrue is hopefully coming around. Caron Butler percentage is killing me but Gallinari, Batum & Nene would be my bench mob right now.
Delfino, James Jones, Francisco Garcia & Dorell Wright seem to be the top performing free agents out there.
I’m particularly short 3’s in my daily lineup roto.
@tigerstyLe: Great trade for you. Big props for getting it done. You dumped Barbosa and bought really low on Gallinari, who should have little trouble giving better value than Lewis when he’s healthy, and Beaubois, while he’ll require patience, is a better option than Barbosa. With a healthy roster, you have threes locked up. While you don’t have a dominant assist-giver, you have plenty of guys that get 3-5 a night, which works. Good job so far.
@BNZA: We can always rock.
Interesting trade — I dig it for both sides. If you don’t need the threes and want the big-man stats Gasol brings, this is great. Go for it.
@jace: Since you’re looking for a PG or C, and looking to bulk up steals, take a look at T.J. Ford, Erid Bledsoe (short-term), Darrell Arthur (short-term), DeJuan Blair, Ben Wallace, Jose Juan Barea, Josh McRoberts or Kirk Hinrich, among others.
If you’re willing to go outside of PG/Cs, Corey Brewer, Ron Artest, Shannon Brown, Jordan Farmar, Courtney Lee and Marcus Thornton could help.
@Kevin H: Nice deal.
Trevor Ariza, DeMar DeRozan, AI9, Caron Butler, Jamal Crawford, Eric Gordon, O.J. Mayo, Ben Gordon and Captain Jack should be on your radar. Obviously, some of these guys you can ask for along with a scrub, while others you can try to package together with someone more middle-quality.
@DoubleA: If Batum continues to stink it up, it might be wise to toss him into the FA pile and make him a yo-yo for the league. But we’re not close to that conclusion yet. If possible, wait another game or two for these dudes and hope that gives you some clarity.
Hey doc, should i swap Mo for Holiday? And should i swap Cousins for Favors?
Doc,
Need ur advice once again. 16team 13roster 9cat h2h, someone just offered me M.Gasol/A.Randolph for MY Beno/Charlie V.
While i think this is a good trade, im gonna be left with 8 CENTERS and only one PG in roddy beaubois.
My centers are gonna be Amare, P.Gasol, Nene, R.Lopez, Oden, R.Anderson, M.Gasol, A.Randolph
Would really appreciate the advice, thanks!!
P.S. (Auction Draft hence the Amare/Gasol/Nene grab)
Sorry, wasnt clear on that last post, what do u think i should do? should i pull the trigger on this and just trade a few of my C’s for guards?
Thanks again
I’m not sure if my post on your other post died, so I’ll just repost. :)
Are there any SF positions I can target with Luol Deng Doc?
My 10 team H2H points team consists of:
Rodney Stuckey, Det PG, SG
Eric Gordon, LAC SG
Stephen Jackson, Cha SG, SF
Andrei Kirilenko, Uta SF, PF
Brook Lopez, NJ C
Monta Ellis, GS PG,
Roy Hibbert, Ind C
Marc Gasol, Mem C
Carlos Boozer*, Chi PF
LaMarcus Aldridge, Por PF
Luol Deng, Chi SF
Stephen Curry, GS PG, SG
Jeff Green, OKC PF, SF
Any roster changes I should look to make?
I have a max of three players per type of positions.
PS: Should I drop a player for Troy Murphy Doc?