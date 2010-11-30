Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.30

Beast of the Night: Dwyane Wade finished with 26 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals,1 block and 2 turnovers last night against the Wizards. He shot 47 percent (8-17) from the field and 100 percent (10-10) from the free-throw line. Wade has bounced back in his past three games after some struggles earlier this month but is still having a disappointing season so far.
Lines for Discussion:
Gilbert Arenas: 9-21 FG (43%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 threes, 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He continues to roll, though this should be taken with a grain of salt given John Wall‘s absence. Arenas looks very solid right now and is making it hard for owners to even think about selling him off.
Chris Bosh: 5-14 FG (36%), 10-14 FT (71%), 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; This was a mixed bag, but Bosh has quietly become the least disappointing fantasy player of the disgraced trio in Miami.
Chris Paul: 6-13 FG (46%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 2 Reb, 14 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; Paul has picked up right where he left off and is doing what owners expected him to do, despite being limited to around 34-35 minutes a game. He’s averaging a career-high 2.9 steals through 17 games.
Jason Terry: 2-7 FG (29%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 1 TO; The bottom has fallen out from beneath Terry’s fantasy value, as this capped a string of disappointing performances from the guard. The window to buy low is wide open.
Al Jefferson: 11-14 FG (79%), 22 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Blk, 2 TO; His inconsistency has been frustrating but his owners will have to put up with it, since it doesn’t seem like Jefferson is on his way to figuring out how to put up this kind of line on a nightly basis.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Nick Young: 13 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 TO; He’ll continue to be a decent scorer, at least until Wall returns.
Brad Miller: 11 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He’s too inconsistent to be all that useful, but Miller’s past two games have been solid and he’s hit a three in each of his past three games.
Ersan Ilyasova: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 3 Stl, 4 TO; Ilyasova’s roll continues and he’s definitely worth a look, as the Bucks’ banged-up frontcourt heals.
Earl Watson: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s getting more minutes lately and is worth monitoring.
Injuries:
Gerald Wallace (elbow): limited in practice Monday, but sounds ready to go Wednesday
Carlos Boozer (hand): practiced Monday, could return Wednesday
Taj Gibson (foot/ankle): missed practice Monday
Baron Davis (knee): remains day-to-day
Andrew Bynum (knee): practiced in a four-on-four scrimmage Monday, still 2-3 weeks away
Corey Maggette (ankle): day-to-day
Drew Gooden (foot/ankle): day-to-day
Toney Douglas (quad): probably tonight
Ronny Turiaf (knee): ditto
Vince Carter (knee): expects to return tonight
Yi Jianlian (knee): expected to practice Wednesday
D.J. Augustin (flu): missed practice Monday, check his status
David West (eye): left last night’s game early after being poked in the eye, monitor his status
Tyreke Evans (illness): check his status
For Tonight:
Monitor the new lineup and minute distributions for the Kings and see if DeMarcus Cousins (who was thrown out of practice yesterday) gets any run.
See how Wesley Matthews fares in the starting lineup for the Blazers and keep an eye on Brandon Roy.
Where’s Westbrook? Dude should be the beast of the night. His statline is just as good as Wades and he had CP3 to deal with.
Hey Doc,
Someone just dropped Camby. If I can only have two of the three, who should I take: Camby, Marky Marc Gasol, & JaVale McGee? Thanks.
Doc, I need some help with trading joe Johnson for a pointgaurd. My only pg is toney Douglas. Do you think Jason Terry would be good? I don’t need %’s and don’t care about turnovers
@nizzio: His line was great, but the turnovers weighed him down.
@Pugz: Tough call, but I’d go with Gasol and McGee.
@Magicclippers: See my response to yesterday’s post. Dealing JJ for Terry would be selling yourself short.
Hey Doc,
I’m a little worried about how Al jefferson’s emergence and okur’s return will dampen millsap’s value. should i look to trade him for gerald wallace or david lee? who else might be a good idea if i want to maintain similar stats.or should i just hold onto him?
thanks
Hey Doc,
I drafted Durant as the #1 overall pick this year, but I’ve been disappointed with his production and since my roto team is severely underperforming all-around, I’m looking to deal him in a possible 2-for-1.
I was just offered Granger and Gallinari for Durant, should I take it?
I agree with Nizzio, Westbrook should be the beast of the night or atleast get mentioned….25 points, 5 rebs, 10-11 assists and 5 steals. He even hit a couple of threes. J’mon !
gday doc,
someone just dropped bynum in one of my leagues, would you pick him up? Players i could cut are: afflalo, batum, troy murphy.
cheers
Yo doc,
What should i do with Cousins?
Is he worth a drop for Anthony Randolph?
doc im trying to get rid of blake griffen, whos a good guy to target in a trade?
doc-i was offered brandon jennings for kevin martin in my dynasty league. i’m in need of bjennings steals and assists but he comes with poor fg% and ft%. on the otherhand, i don’t trust kmart staying healthy. thoughts?
@KT: You’re right to be concerned, but it shouldn’t be that big of a deal for Millsap, who’s cooled off lately anyway. If you can make those swaps, that sounds fine to me.
@Nick: If you’re in a deep league and would benefit a lot from the added depth, sure. I’d try to stay put though.
@BrickLayer: I’d consider swapping out Batum for Bynum if you need the rebounds/blocks. Just expect Bynum to take another 2-3 weeks to return to the court, and it’ll probably be slow going to start out.
@slickyrickyross: A big “no” for Anthony Randolph. If there are really appealing options out there, make the swap. Otherwise, stashing him isn’t a bad idea.
@treyball: It depends on what categories you’re looking for, etc. Feel free to aim high and find an owner who might be interested in his strengths.
@steiner recliner: I’d take that offer. K-Mart is in for some DNPs sooner or later, and Jennings has been playing well enough to forgive those weaknesses.
What do you think about Roddy Beaubois? He’s around 3 weeks from returning and I have him on IR but is he really going to get enough minutes with JET, is he going to kill both of their values or is he going to get enough time to roll with?
Oh and what to do with Darko? Keep, trade??
Doc,
Traded Deng for Marc Gasol (per your advice along with a push from my partner) in an 8 cat. roto league with FT made and not FT %.
Have Horford, Love, Gasol, Millsap, Beasley to get rebounds. Also have Andrew Bynum stashed. When Bynum is healthy, who should I switch out in a trade for Holiday (PG)? Felton, Wall, and Wade aren’t enough in assists, believe it or not.
Forgot to say Thanks. Good advice, yet again….
What up doc,
So who do you think wins this trade. Im trying to get his Rondo and Afflalo for My Brook Lopez and Deron Collison. Main guys on my team are D12, Arenas, Blatche, Gallanari, and Beasley. Thanks
Hey Doc, How was ur thanksgiving?
Great analysis as always. My advice to Al Jefferson owners would be to try and grab Millsap. the two of them usually make up for each other’s stats. just in my opinion.
Anyway,
I’m planning to offer (my) Amare and A.Brooks for (his) J.Smith and Kaman. what do u think?
16team h2h. im punting points and assists. and i wanna be unstoppable with stls and blocks. although josh smith might be overkill since i already have the Gasol bros, Camby, Mcroberts, Birdman, Batum, and Delfino.
What do you think?
@12th Man: He went from being a big-time sleeper to a big-time question mark. He’ll get enough minutes to put up nice lines every now and then, but I’m not expecting much from him, at least in the beginning. Jason Terry has a little value to lose here, but he’ll still be good at what he does. Darko is fine to keep if you want, but if you’re hurting in some categories he doesn’t help with, feel free to move him. The window to sell really high, however, has closed for now.
@Nick: Great trade, especially since there’s already talk of reining in Deng’s minutes once Boozer returns (most likely tonight). I’d give up Beasley for Holiday, if possible. I’m glad I can be of some sort of help.
@??: It was good, thanks for asking. I hope yours was too. Owning Millsap and Jefferson is a good way to hedge. I don’t hate that deal, but I don’t love it either, mostly because I think Kaman will have a tough time staying consistent with the blossoming of Blake Griffin. I also don’t trust his health. Given your strategy though, I think it certainly fits.
