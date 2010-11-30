Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.30

Beast of the Night: Dwyane Wade finished with 26 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals,1 block and 2 turnovers last night against the Wizards. He shot 47 percent (8-17) from the field and 100 percent (10-10) from the free-throw line. Wade has bounced back in his past three games after some struggles earlier this month but is still having a disappointing season so far.

Lines for Discussion:

Gilbert Arenas: 9-21 FG (43%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 threes, 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He continues to roll, though this should be taken with a grain of salt given John Wall‘s absence. Arenas looks very solid right now and is making it hard for owners to even think about selling him off.

Chris Bosh: 5-14 FG (36%), 10-14 FT (71%), 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; This was a mixed bag, but Bosh has quietly become the least disappointing fantasy player of the disgraced trio in Miami.

Chris Paul: 6-13 FG (46%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 2 Reb, 14 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; Paul has picked up right where he left off and is doing what owners expected him to do, despite being limited to around 34-35 minutes a game. He’s averaging a career-high 2.9 steals through 17 games.

Jason Terry: 2-7 FG (29%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 1 TO; The bottom has fallen out from beneath Terry’s fantasy value, as this capped a string of disappointing performances from the guard. The window to buy low is wide open.

Al Jefferson: 11-14 FG (79%), 22 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Blk, 2 TO; His inconsistency has been frustrating but his owners will have to put up with it, since it doesn’t seem like Jefferson is on his way to figuring out how to put up this kind of line on a nightly basis.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Nick Young: 13 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 TO; He’ll continue to be a decent scorer, at least until Wall returns.

Brad Miller: 11 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He’s too inconsistent to be all that useful, but Miller’s past two games have been solid and he’s hit a three in each of his past three games.

Ersan Ilyasova: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 3 Stl, 4 TO; Ilyasova’s roll continues and he’s definitely worth a look, as the Bucks’ banged-up frontcourt heals.

Earl Watson: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s getting more minutes lately and is worth monitoring.

Injuries:

Gerald Wallace (elbow): limited in practice Monday, but sounds ready to go Wednesday

Carlos Boozer (hand): practiced Monday, could return Wednesday

Taj Gibson (foot/ankle): missed practice Monday

Baron Davis (knee): remains day-to-day

Andrew Bynum (knee): practiced in a four-on-four scrimmage Monday, still 2-3 weeks away

Corey Maggette (ankle): day-to-day

Drew Gooden (foot/ankle): day-to-day

Toney Douglas (quad): probably tonight

Ronny Turiaf (knee): ditto

Vince Carter (knee): expects to return tonight

Yi Jianlian (knee): expected to practice Wednesday

D.J. Augustin (flu): missed practice Monday, check his status

David West (eye): left last night’s game early after being poked in the eye, monitor his status

Tyreke Evans (illness): check his status

For Tonight:

Monitor the new lineup and minute distributions for the Kings and see if DeMarcus Cousins (who was thrown out of practice yesterday) gets any run.

See how Wesley Matthews fares in the starting lineup for the Blazers and keep an eye on Brandon Roy.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.