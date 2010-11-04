Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.4

Beast of the Night: Chris Paul punished the Rockets with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, 1 block, 1 turnover and a three to top things off. He shot 58 percent (7-12) from the field and 83 percent (10-12) from the free-throw line. Truth be told, out of the undisputed top-three picks heading into the season, Paul is the only one who has justified that status so far this season.
Lines for Discussion:
Dwight Howard: 7-13 FG (54%), 4-11 FT (36%), 18 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 8 Blk, 3 TO; Not bad for about 23 minutes of work. Through three games, Howard is doing just about what you’d expect him to do. Just keep an eye on how much of his newfound offense takes away from his rebounding on some nights.
Ben Gordon: 9-19 FG (47%), 4-5 FT (80%), 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; With Richard Hamilton out, Gordon’s getting his shot at making a serious comeback from last season. It might be a good time to sell high before Rip returns, though Gordon will still be worth owning then.
Elton Brand: 9-15 FG (60%), 7-7 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; Brand clearly got a hold of his own hot tub time machine. Coach Doug Collins‘ words of support for getting Brand back on track this season appear to have helped, as Brand is averaging his best numbers since 2006-07.
Danny Granger: 2-14 FG (14%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 7 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; He had to fall back down to earth eventually. This game immediately pushes Granger’s averages more in line with what they were last season, which isn’t a bad thing. His health, as always, is the key to his true fantasy value â€“ so far, so good.
Andrew Bogut: 8-17 FG (47%), 5-7 FT (71%), 21 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He played nearly 48 minutes in an overtime game in Boston and put up nice numbers. If I own him though, I’d be looking for sell-high opportunities sooner than later. The way Bogut sometimes gingerly carries his right arm is concerning, and one bad hit or fall could be a huge dent in his value this season.
Deron Williams: 7-14 FG (50%), 8-9 FT (89%), 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 14 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; After a slow start, Williams is right back on track. Kudos to any owners who were able to quickly buy low on him in the first week of the season.
Dirk Nowitzki: 15-31 FG (48%), 5-6 FT (83%), 35 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO: Diggler and his luscious locks are having a great season so far. He’s averaging 9.8 rebounds through four games, which is great to see. All he has to do now is lift his free-throw percentage back up and he’ll be the top-five stud he’s been for so many years.
Kobe Bryant: 9-22 FG (41%), 9-10 FT (90%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s only playing 32 minutes a game so far but is averaging more threes and rebounds per game, while turning the ball over less. Using a top-eight pick on Kobe wasn’t so risky after all, as he should only get better from here.
Mike Conley: 6-13 FG (46%), 5-7 FT (71%), 1 three, 18 Pts, 7 Reb, 13 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Say what you want about his huge contract extension, but Conley has been one of the biggest fantasy surprises so far in 2010-11. He’s dramatically increased his rebounds (2.4 to 5.8 per game) and assists (5.3 to 9.2 per game), while the uptick in turnovers (2.1 to 2.6 per game) has been modest. Conley’s also averaging 3.4 steals per game after five contests. His steady 38 minutes of playing time will help his chances of maintaining this hot start.
Dorell Wright: 8-17 FG (47%), 2-3 FT (67%), 7 threes, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Boast your heart out if you were quick enough to pick him off waivers if he wasn’t drafted in your league. He’s been a beast so far this season, but we’ll have to wait until Stephen Curry returns to see how he’ll fare with a healthy lineup in place. Selling high might not be a bad idea.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Ryan Anderson: 19 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 3 Blk; He started last night but only played 19:18 in a blowout victory; see if coach Stan Van Gundy sticks with Anderson as his starting PF.
Nazr Mohammed: 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Not bad for 14:12 of work. Mohammed has a knack of putting up usable fantasy numbers, so keep an eye on him if you need a center.
Derrick Favors: 11 Pts, 8 Reb; His value is limited, especially with Troy Murphy back, but he deserves a look in deeper leagues.
Josh McRoberts: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; His starting job is secure and McRoberts offers help in just about every category.
Marco Belinelli: 18 Pts, 4 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s still starting but seems to be a roller coaster so far.
Chase Budinger: 15 Pts, 1 three, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This sleeper ain’t dead yet. If he continues seeing 25+ minutes, he’ll be worth an add in most leagues.
Richard Jefferson: 28 Pts, 4 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s been flying under the radar this season, but Jefferson’s summer with Pop seems to have paid off, as his FG%, threes, steals and points have all risen from last season.
Arron Afflalo: 17 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He should be owned in all leagues, especially with the further potential he can unlock if Carmelo Anthony is dealt.
Eric Bledsoe: 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He could be this year’s Darren Collison and should be a solid play whenever Baron Davis is out. Bledsoe may have earned himself more minutes in the rotation, so keep an eye on him if you don’t want to use a roster spot for him yet.
Reggie Williams: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He didn’t start at PG but came off the bench and played 33:33. Williams may have found his game this season.
Injuries:
Marvin Williams (knee): left the game early last night, targeting a return next Friday
Jamal Crawford (toe): questionable for Friday, check his status
Kyrylo Fesenko (stomach): day-to-day
Brook Lopez (shoulder): hurt it on the last play last night, monitor his status
Nene (groin): surprise DNP last night, questionable for Friday
Brandan Wright (flu): day-to-day
Stephen Curry (ankle): could play Friday
Jeff Foster (ankle): he called it one of the worst sprains he’s ever had; day-to-day at best
For Tonight:
See if that postponed game at the Garden got Danilo Gallinari enough physical and mental rest to come back strong against the Bulls.
Also, see if LaMarcus Aldridge can keep the ball rolling against the Thunder, and see if Nicolas Batum can dig out of his rut.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Doc, I really need a SG. I’m stacked with 3s,4s, and 5s…
Somehow dorell wright is still on our waiver wire. Is he for real? Is he worth dropping gallinari for?
Also I might trade bogut for oj mayo? Fair deal for me?
Or how about paul millsap for vince carter or ginobli?
did you guys forget about rondo’s stat line? 17/8/15/3stls.
Monta Ellis 39/9/ 8
Seems like Gooden might be out of possibility for 25-30 min, so who of these guys is a viable replacement as my 4th/backup forward: Ibaka, REvans, Warrick, BBass, RWill, JJones, Udonis, Casspi, and CJ Miles.
ps: I’m not in a category league; just need stats o’ plenty all around…
Thanks!
co sign Drew,
I think dime purposefully hates on Rondo because hes making them question their man-crush on overrated Derrick Rose.
As of now, Rondo is the best PG along with Westbrook and Paul
D rose should not even be in the discussion of top PGs as he more of a worse shooting, less scoring version of Monta Ellis. And no one considers Ellis a PG.
@ jsmoove
While I can’t speak for the Fantasy Doctor, Dime definitely does not hate Rondo.
jsmoove
You serious man? Dime has more articles about Rondo than any other player in the entire league. They prop him up more than any player in the league. They display his ugly ass picture when he’s not even part of a fucking article. I know this first hand, because I go and comment about it on every single damn article.
Doc – I have Blair and Salmons. Should I cut ties or hold on to them for about 2 more weeks? I feel like at some point they should start producing marignally better! thanks!
@jsmoove
Rose owns rondo everytime they playeachother. The c’s might be better than the bulls but rose is a much better player. Rondo didn’t step up until the big 3 got there. Rose won rookie of the the year and led the bulls to the playoffs his first year. Not to mention he blocked rondos shot in game 6 of the first round to force a game 7
O and some options I like that are available are Richard Jefferson, Ryan Anderson, Casspi & Big Baby….
Doc two questions:
1. I may have already missed my window after yesterday’s game, but would you trade D. Cousins to get Vince Carter?
2. Would you drop A. Afflalo to pick up any of the following, Reggie Williams, Hakim Warrick, Daniel Gibson, Eric Bledsoe, Landry Fields or Grant Hill?
12 team 8 cat roto and my worst categories are FG and Rebs.
Team: B. Lopez, R. Hibbert, S. Ibaka, C. Boozer, A. Bargani, D. Cousins, D. Granger, L. Kleiza, A. Afflalo, J. Wall, D. Harris, M. Conley, J. Holiday.
Thanks so much!
I’d like to sell high on Brand. It’s a league with 12 cats, and he’s helping me in all of them so far – what do you think realistic value would be for him?
Hello Doc !
I’m getting tired of JR Smith and Trevor Ariza , is one of them worth dropping for Lou Williams or Derrick Favors ? I’m leaning towards J.R right now . Thanks alot
I’m pretty much giving up on Marcus Thorton, Jamer Nelson is available, is it worth it? I think yes, since Bellenali is starting anyway
Is it time to sell high on Lou Williams?
Should I trade Steve Nash? (Im in dire need of pts+stls)
@k to the mart: Yes, he’s for real right now, but let’s see how he does once Stephen Curry returns. Also, he’s still a health risk.
I’m not quite sure I’d drop Gallo for him yet. I was offered Gallo for Wright in one league and am planning on waiting to see how Gallo does tonight before making a decision.
Bogut for Mayo sounds fair, and Millsap for Manu sounds OK, but Millsap is really hot right now and it’d be tough for me to get excited about that one.
Yao is on the wire in my league. I think I should maybe take a chance on him. He would help me with blocks and FT%. I think I should drop Wesley Johnson or Ridnour for him. Any feedback?
If I drop Johnson, I will have NO SF’s. Available SF’s in my league. (And I need 3s)
JR Smith(not playing well)
Mike Dunleavy(playing pretty good)
CJ MIles (playing well, might start soon)
Rip Hamilton (injured, lots of guards)
Rasual Butler
Al Thornton (starting for now)
Andres Nocioni (named starter in Philly)
Affalo (as SG, but still out there)
Rotisserie League. 12 teams.
Rajon Rondo
Beno Udrih
Raymond Felton
Luke Ridnour
Eric Gordon
Marco Belinelli
Wesley Johnson
Anthony Randolph
Paul Millsap
Blake Griffin
Kevin Love
Amare Stoudemire
Roy Hibbert
@drew, @northern lights, @jsmoove: The “Lines for Discussion” doesn’t necessarily highlight the best lines of the night — just a few that we can discuss. We all know Rondo and Monta are sick, so leaving them out of one night’s discussion for big lines isn’t a sin. I keep the number of lines to discuss to 10, though there are many nights where I could easily go beyond that.
@Conrad: Ibaka, Warrick, James Jones, Haslem and Miles are probably the ones to look at first.
@Antouan: Salmons has a better shot than Blair. With Tiago Splitter making his way back into the rotation, Blair has a lower ceiling with each day that passes.
@Antouan: Add RJ to that list.
@G.O.A.T.: If you need threes, yeah, I’d swap Cousins for VC.
I’d keep Afflalo, but keep an eye on Reggie and Landry Fields.
@dagwaller: Brand’s the No. 1 fantasy basketbal player based on nine-cat averages, so feel free to target anyone. Realistically, Scola, Ellis, Westbrook, Josh Smith, Millsap, Rondo, Hibbert and Noah might be guys to look at. But right now, you’ll technically be “trading down.” Just target top-tier guys who give you the stats you want.
@Mike: Yeah, Thornton and Belinelli seems set to cut into each other’s production the rest of the way, so picking up Nelson seems like a decent idea.
@cdiz: It could be time to sell high on Lou, but he’ll continue to be an offensive spark plug off the bench. Shop him if you want to, but I’m not sure you’ll get much more than his value at this point.
I think trading Nash right now would give you less than what he’ll eventually be worth, but seeing what you can possibly get isn’t a bad idea.
@Lady Luck: If you’re in a daily-update league, then Yao can help — so long as you’re up-to-date on the nights he’ll sit.
I’d drop Ridnour first, since Jonny Flynn’s nearing return will spell trouble for him. If Beasley’s out for any time, Johnson will be solid. Afflalo, however, is worth serious consideration.
Other than that, your roster seems fine.
Thanks Doc fo you like Affalo better then Kleiza?
What point guards would you trade John Wall for right now?
It pains me to trade him after his last game, but figure his value may not be this high again all season.
Was thinking of Nash, Billups or Westbrook.
@Doc,
Thanks for the advice a couple days back! unfortunately i lost out on the waiver orders for delfino so i’m still short on 3s, assists, points, and could use some help in steals… my expendables are tolliver, frye, and ridnour right now… and among the availables are boobie gibson, anthony parker, mike bibby,
i dropped garcia for al thronton a few days back, but it seems like there may be some value for garcia yet… would you recommend dropping one of my expendables to pick him up if he’s still available after waivers?
also… i saw your comment about brand above… since i have camby, horford, dirk, okafor… do you think 1. i have a shot at getting cp3, and 2. would my rebounds/blocks stats suffer irreparable damages if i swap out brand??
thanks a million!
Hey Doc,
I got offered Ellis + Troy Murphy for my Kidd + Augustin. I’ve got good assists in Deron Williams, Jrue Holiday, S.Jackson, Roy already … (12 team – 13 player roster) I’ve been strong in assists and I’m scared of losing that dominance. However I think my team might be in need of some points.. What do you think?
Who is more valuable right now, Richard Jefferson or Delfino? I have Jefferson, but Delfino is on the waiver wire.
@G.O.A.T.: Yep: Almost 10 more minutes per game and if ‘Melo leaves, watch out.
@Mount Mutumbo: I’d say Nash and Billups are good targets, while Westbrook is a reach. Conley’s been looking nice and could be a good target too.
@hakasan: I think Tolliver and Ridnour are safe to swap out — maybe for Gibson or Garcia.
If you’re talking about trading Brand for CP3, I’m doubtful it would happen but it’s worth a shot. If you do it, you can’t worry about what you’d lose since you’re getting back such a stud. It would be a step back in those stats, but you should be fine.
@Kevin H: Interesting offer. It’d be ideal to see how Murphy develops, but if he eventually returns to being a 14/8 guy with 1.5 threes, that deal will work for you. If you’re optimistic about Murphy’s return, go for it.
thanks… i realize cp3 is a real reach… do you think monta ellis or curry are reasonable choices?
Gotta switch out Kleiza (11 bucks), Lawson (3), and Mozgov (1) for Dorrell Wright and Bledsoe, right?
Hey Doc,
Amare’s been really BAD to start the season, i want to trade him because i dont think he’s going to get much better
I’m lacking a point guard in my team for 3s and stls. im throwing away assists. who should i target for amare?
when should I give up on Hedo?
Doc,
This weekend I feel like I need to drop a few players since there are a bunch of great pickups in FA. Here is my team:
PG Deron Williams
SG Kobe
SF Wilson Chandler
PF Gerald Wallace
C Marc Gasol
G Manu Ginobili
G Rodney Stuckey
F Marcus Camby
UTIL Jason Kidd
UTIL Jamal Crawford
Bench Darren Collison
Bench Ray Allen
Bench Nicolas Batum
Players I’m interested in:
Danilo Gallinari
Richard Jefferson
Arron Afflalo
Ben Gordon
Serge Ibaka
Lou Williams
DeMar Derozan
Carlos Delfino
Robin Lopez
I’m leaning towards dropping Stuckey (coach problems), Chandler (who knows who will be consistent on Knicks), or maybe even Camby. My league is H2H and whoever gets the most cumulative points from every category in the matchups wins. Only thing that doesn’t count is 3Pointers. I know this is a lot to ask, but I would appreciate it a lot since I am splitting hairs over what to do. I don’t want to regret not picking up someone who may have long term appeal. Your advice?
Oh, and our FA is auction based and I have $65 left for whole season (blew 35 on Batum and Chandler)…i’m not very good at deciding how much a player is worth. so whoever I try to pick up i’m going to have to bid on him based on that $65.
who wins in this trade
Kevin Martin, Bargs
for
Steve Nash, DLee
I picked up Jrue Holiday and DJ Augustin to replace Nash. Might have to pick up Evans to replace Lee’s rebounds