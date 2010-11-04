Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.4

Beast of the Night: Chris Paul punished the Rockets with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, 1 block, 1 turnover and a three to top things off. He shot 58 percent (7-12) from the field and 83 percent (10-12) from the free-throw line. Truth be told, out of the undisputed top-three picks heading into the season, Paul is the only one who has justified that status so far this season.

Lines for Discussion:

Dwight Howard: 7-13 FG (54%), 4-11 FT (36%), 18 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 8 Blk, 3 TO; Not bad for about 23 minutes of work. Through three games, Howard is doing just about what you’d expect him to do. Just keep an eye on how much of his newfound offense takes away from his rebounding on some nights.

Ben Gordon: 9-19 FG (47%), 4-5 FT (80%), 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; With Richard Hamilton out, Gordon’s getting his shot at making a serious comeback from last season. It might be a good time to sell high before Rip returns, though Gordon will still be worth owning then.

Elton Brand: 9-15 FG (60%), 7-7 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; Brand clearly got a hold of his own hot tub time machine. Coach Doug Collins‘ words of support for getting Brand back on track this season appear to have helped, as Brand is averaging his best numbers since 2006-07.

Danny Granger: 2-14 FG (14%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 7 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; He had to fall back down to earth eventually. This game immediately pushes Granger’s averages more in line with what they were last season, which isn’t a bad thing. His health, as always, is the key to his true fantasy value â€“ so far, so good.

Andrew Bogut: 8-17 FG (47%), 5-7 FT (71%), 21 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He played nearly 48 minutes in an overtime game in Boston and put up nice numbers. If I own him though, I’d be looking for sell-high opportunities sooner than later. The way Bogut sometimes gingerly carries his right arm is concerning, and one bad hit or fall could be a huge dent in his value this season.

Deron Williams: 7-14 FG (50%), 8-9 FT (89%), 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 14 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; After a slow start, Williams is right back on track. Kudos to any owners who were able to quickly buy low on him in the first week of the season.

Dirk Nowitzki: 15-31 FG (48%), 5-6 FT (83%), 35 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO: Diggler and his luscious locks are having a great season so far. He’s averaging 9.8 rebounds through four games, which is great to see. All he has to do now is lift his free-throw percentage back up and he’ll be the top-five stud he’s been for so many years.

Kobe Bryant: 9-22 FG (41%), 9-10 FT (90%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s only playing 32 minutes a game so far but is averaging more threes and rebounds per game, while turning the ball over less. Using a top-eight pick on Kobe wasn’t so risky after all, as he should only get better from here.

Mike Conley: 6-13 FG (46%), 5-7 FT (71%), 1 three, 18 Pts, 7 Reb, 13 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Say what you want about his huge contract extension, but Conley has been one of the biggest fantasy surprises so far in 2010-11. He’s dramatically increased his rebounds (2.4 to 5.8 per game) and assists (5.3 to 9.2 per game), while the uptick in turnovers (2.1 to 2.6 per game) has been modest. Conley’s also averaging 3.4 steals per game after five contests. His steady 38 minutes of playing time will help his chances of maintaining this hot start.

Dorell Wright: 8-17 FG (47%), 2-3 FT (67%), 7 threes, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Boast your heart out if you were quick enough to pick him off waivers if he wasn’t drafted in your league. He’s been a beast so far this season, but we’ll have to wait until Stephen Curry returns to see how he’ll fare with a healthy lineup in place. Selling high might not be a bad idea.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Ryan Anderson: 19 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 3 Blk; He started last night but only played 19:18 in a blowout victory; see if coach Stan Van Gundy sticks with Anderson as his starting PF.

Nazr Mohammed: 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Not bad for 14:12 of work. Mohammed has a knack of putting up usable fantasy numbers, so keep an eye on him if you need a center.

Derrick Favors: 11 Pts, 8 Reb; His value is limited, especially with Troy Murphy back, but he deserves a look in deeper leagues.

Josh McRoberts: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; His starting job is secure and McRoberts offers help in just about every category.

Marco Belinelli: 18 Pts, 4 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s still starting but seems to be a roller coaster so far.

Chase Budinger: 15 Pts, 1 three, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This sleeper ain’t dead yet. If he continues seeing 25+ minutes, he’ll be worth an add in most leagues.

Richard Jefferson: 28 Pts, 4 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s been flying under the radar this season, but Jefferson’s summer with Pop seems to have paid off, as his FG%, threes, steals and points have all risen from last season.

Arron Afflalo: 17 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He should be owned in all leagues, especially with the further potential he can unlock if Carmelo Anthony is dealt.

Eric Bledsoe: 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He could be this year’s Darren Collison and should be a solid play whenever Baron Davis is out. Bledsoe may have earned himself more minutes in the rotation, so keep an eye on him if you don’t want to use a roster spot for him yet.

Reggie Williams: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He didn’t start at PG but came off the bench and played 33:33. Williams may have found his game this season.

Injuries:

Marvin Williams (knee): left the game early last night, targeting a return next Friday

Jamal Crawford (toe): questionable for Friday, check his status

Kyrylo Fesenko (stomach): day-to-day

Brook Lopez (shoulder): hurt it on the last play last night, monitor his status

Nene (groin): surprise DNP last night, questionable for Friday

Brandan Wright (flu): day-to-day

Stephen Curry (ankle): could play Friday

Jeff Foster (ankle): he called it one of the worst sprains he’s ever had; day-to-day at best

For Tonight:

See if that postponed game at the Garden got Danilo Gallinari enough physical and mental rest to come back strong against the Bulls.

Also, see if LaMarcus Aldridge can keep the ball rolling against the Thunder, and see if Nicolas Batum can dig out of his rut.

