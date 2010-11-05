Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.5

Beast of the Night: Raymond Felton ran with the Bulls and finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals and hit 4 threes. He shot 64 percent (7-11) from the field and 100 percent (2-2) from the line. This was his first double-double with the Knicks and Felton seems poised to return solid value given his average draft position.
Lines for Discussion:
Danilo Gallinari: 7-11 FG (64%), 6-6- FT (100%), 4 threes, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He scored more in this game than in his previous three combined. If you were able to buy low on him, good job. He should be fine the rest of the way.
Amar’e Stoudemire: 5-21 FG (24%), 4-5 FT (80%), 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 8 TO; His new start with the Knicks has been forgettable. The window to buy low on STAT is wide open, but he’ll still require some time before he gets into his groove with his new squad. Owners who used a first-round pick on the guy are surely having drafter’s remorse.
Derrick Rose: 9-17 FG (53%), 4-6 FT (67%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 1 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Through four games, Rose has made the jump that many expected he would, hitting 1.3 threes and steal a ball per game, while averaging 10 assists (and 4.5 turnovers). His field-goal percentage has dropped a bit and his free-throw shooting remains pedestrian, but Rose is clearly starting the season off the right way. It remains to be seen how his production will be affected when Carlos Boozer returns.
Joakim Noah: 5-8 FG (63%), 2-2 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Noah has been an absolute monster in his first four games, averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks so far. However, Boozer’s return will likely put a dent in some of those numbers, which means selling high on Noah a decent option to explore.
Russell Westbrook: 9-22 FG (41%), 10-10 FT (100%), 28 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 TO; While Westbrook’s scoring, rebounding, thieving, turnovers and free-throw shooting have all improved, his assists have declined and his three-point making and field-goal percentage has remained stagnant.
Marcus Camby: 6-7 FG (86%), 1-3 FT (33%), 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Camby’s quietly been having another solid season so far, though with Greg Oden nearing his questionable return date, selling high on Camby might be wise.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Toney Douglas: 30 Pts, 5 threes, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO; He should be owned in most leagues at this point.
Taj Gibson: 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Until Boozer returns, Gibson deserves a spot in most leagues.
Kyle Korver: 18 Pts, 4 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He’s a decent source of threes in deeper leagues.
Injuries:
Marvin Williams (knee): hopes to return Sunday
Jamal Crawford (toe): questionable tonight
Nene (groin): game-time decision tonight
Baron Davis (knee): questionable for the Clippers’ upcoming four-game road trip
Randy Foye (hamstring): out for at least one more week
Devin Harris (shoulder): questionable for tonight
Rudy Fernandez (back): day-to-day
Fabricio Oberto (heart): announced his retirement yesterday
Paul Millsap (ankle): probable for tonight
Gilbert Arenas (ankle): probable tonight
Elliott Williams (knee): done for the season
Stephen Curry (ankle): game-time decision
For Tonight:
Eric Bledsoe will put up another good line in Denver tonight.
Expect big lines from the Utah vs. Golden State game, especially if Curry plays.
For Next Week:
4 games: ATL, CHA, GS, MIN, NY, ORL, SAN, TOR, UTA
3 games: BOS, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, NJ, OKC, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, WAS
2 games: NO
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Was glad to see Batum throw down a decent line…need his trade value to excel.
I don’t like the news I hear about D-Cuz not starting…what kind of line u think he’ll put up from the bench? With that in mind, my flex position might be open for consideration (with Batum or DGooden being my options right now). Any of these guys worth an add to possibly plug into my flex next week: TDouglas, CJ Miles, Dunleavy, RWill, Udonis, and JJones.
@Doc,
Who (what caliber of player) would you try to sell Camby high for? You think TMurph is a good choice? Anyone with good assist/three/steal stats?
Thanks,
Hi Doc !
I’m getting tired of Trevor Ariza and J.R Smith .would you drop one of those two for Lou Williams ? I’m leaning towards Smith right now .
Thanks
DOC!
You think I should trade Noah for Amare’? The trade would look uneven in THEIR favor right now, but you think after Boozer’s return that STAT would be the better player?
LL
For what it’s worth I just dropped JR Smith in both my leagues. Aaron A has basically taken his minutes. Bledsoe is a good pick up and usually available. Ryan Anderson, if he continues to start, is a good one too. Worth a stash until we know for sure.
Also, I wouldn’t hop on any Raymond Felton bandwagon quite yet. By the end of the month he’ll be back to shooting 30%.
hey doc is it time to give up on Arandolph?
hey doc..
thanks for the advice the other day.. thanks for every single diagnosis for that matter.. hahah.. even when i dont ask for advice.. i still take each diagnosis with consideration..
with pryzbilla and oden on their way back sometime this month.. im trying to sell high on camby. who’s a good candidate to trade for? besides rebs, blks, fg%; for a center, cambys pretty versatile.. decent FT% for a center, gets u a stl, less than 1 TO, couple of assists. thats pretty hard to replace.
not lookin for different stats. i want a player who can produce similarly to that. who should i look to? i have another player i can package in a trade.
@Conrad: Cousins can still get 10/6 off the bench. He still has a shot at finishing games.
Douglas has to be a serious consideration right now, maybe James Jones too, if you need threes.
@hakasan: Someone like Kevin Martin, D.J. Augustin or Stephen Jackson. I’d be wary of Murphy for now.
@Youngwood: Smith for Lou sounds good.
Thx, Doc…I went ahead and dropped DGooden for TDouglas (don’t need 3s from Jones b/c im not in a cat-league). With the Knicks nice matchups next week, Douglas could be puttin up some numbers and maybe gain some trade value for me and be a better trade chip than Batum.
@loganlight: Very speculative thinking, but there’s a nice logic to it. While I do think Noah will be hit by Boozer’s return, his steals and blocks should still be there. For Amar’e, it’ll probably take some pain to endure before he finally finds some kind of consistency. It really depends: if you want more scoring, assists and a higher FT%, go with Stoudemire. If not, stick with Noah.
@where high ankle sprains happen: Definitely not yet.
@jace: Aldridge would be a nice target, but other guys who will give you around what Camby gives you, consider Al Jefferson, Al Horford, Al Harrington and Kevin Garnett, among other guys. For Jefferson and Horford you’ll have to make a package deal, of course. Also see if Josh McRoberts is available off waivers or for cheap.
Hey Doc,
Who to start tonight:
J Jack (vs LAL)
Kleiza (vs LAL)
Belinelli (vs MIA)
Al Thornton (vs NY)
Have 1 Util. spot available.
3’s and points is what i need.
Just worried about the first 3 dudes doing poorly against the Heat and Lakers defense.
Thanks in advance for your input!
Hey doc ariza isn’t putting much stats up besides steals. I could pick up gallinari or dorrell Wright? What’s ur advice? Thanks
@De Jesus: I’d go with Kleiza.
@raytard: Seems like you’re in a shallow league, in which case I’d pick up Gallo. Keep an eye on Wright once Curry returns though.
Doc,
First time I’ve asked for advice.
I’m in a 12 team roto league (no TO’s). I’m in last right now with miserable numbers in all cats. except blocks (3pm, ft% and assists are the most in need). I picked up Dwigh Howard in the second round and am being offered Steve Nash.
Nash could really help me in all my lacking categories but I will also go down, of course, in the one cat I’m doing well in, blocks. The only other real shot blocker I have is Pau Gasol (first round).
I was thinking about counter offering with Dwight and D. Collison (my 4th pick) for Nash and Blake Griffin (his 8th pick). I can’t get over the fact that I would be switching out a 4th round pick for an 8th though.
Does either trade sound good? This is my first roto league and slowly becoming depressed with my lack of talent.
@Fizzoli: Yeah, I’d take the Nash for Howard deal. If you end up needing more blocks after that, make deals to make that happen with a guy who doesn’t kill your FT% like Howard (or Griffin) does. Just keep track of your lagging stats and try to make waiver-wire moves or trades to improve those areas. Chip away.
Doc I still need help.
My 10 team H2H points team consists of:
Rodney Stuckey, Det PG, SG
Eric Gordon, LAC SG
Stephen Jackson, Cha SG, SF
Andrei Kirilenko, Uta SF, PF
Brook Lopez, NJ C
Monta Ellis, GS PG,
Roy Hibbert, Ind C
Marc Gasol, Mem C
Carlos Boozer*, Chi PF
LaMarcus Aldridge, Por PF
Luol Deng, Chi SF
Stephen Curry, GS PG, SG
Jeff Green, OKC PF, SF
Any roster changes I should look to make?
Taj/Bledsoe/Bellineli are on the FA’s.
What SF should I target for with Luol once he gets a good game?
Hey doc
Which of these 3 would u rather have for the long haul?
Wilson Chandler
Danilo gallinari
Toney douglas
@Duck: Try to sell high on AK as soon as he puts up a couple nice lines.
I can’t recommend dropping any of your guys outright. Target guys like Delfino, Stephen Jackson or Danilo Gallinari with Deng.
@Jamal: Gallo.
Hey Doc,
Thanks for the advice the other day. I did not make any moves. But I still need blocks and I’m last in TOs and FT%(thanks to Amare and Griffin) I also need a SF, I only have 1, Wesley Johnson who I’m not that confident in. Available SFs are:
Mike Miller (out)
Rip Hamilon (out – injured)
CJ Miles (ankle sprain)
Rasual Butler
Al Thornton
Shannon Brown
Andres Nocioni
On the other hand, Andre Blatche, Toney Douglass, and Eric Bledsoe are all out there too. So I was thinking of picking up Blatche and Douglass, dropping Ridnour and either A. Randolph or Wesley Johnson, then try and make a trade. What do you think?
Sup Doc! Love your articles and analysis. But need your advice on a potential fantasy trade I am thinking of:
Sending:
Taj Gibson, Beno Udrih, Tayshaun Prince
For:
Antawn Jamison, Nene, Austin Daye
Should I pull the trigger? And do you think it has a chance?