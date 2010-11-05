Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.5

Beast of the Night: Raymond Felton ran with the Bulls and finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals and hit 4 threes. He shot 64 percent (7-11) from the field and 100 percent (2-2) from the line. This was his first double-double with the Knicks and Felton seems poised to return solid value given his average draft position.

Lines for Discussion:

Danilo Gallinari: 7-11 FG (64%), 6-6- FT (100%), 4 threes, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He scored more in this game than in his previous three combined. If you were able to buy low on him, good job. He should be fine the rest of the way.

Amar’e Stoudemire: 5-21 FG (24%), 4-5 FT (80%), 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 8 TO; His new start with the Knicks has been forgettable. The window to buy low on STAT is wide open, but he’ll still require some time before he gets into his groove with his new squad. Owners who used a first-round pick on the guy are surely having drafter’s remorse.

Derrick Rose: 9-17 FG (53%), 4-6 FT (67%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 1 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Through four games, Rose has made the jump that many expected he would, hitting 1.3 threes and steal a ball per game, while averaging 10 assists (and 4.5 turnovers). His field-goal percentage has dropped a bit and his free-throw shooting remains pedestrian, but Rose is clearly starting the season off the right way. It remains to be seen how his production will be affected when Carlos Boozer returns.

Joakim Noah: 5-8 FG (63%), 2-2 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Noah has been an absolute monster in his first four games, averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks so far. However, Boozer’s return will likely put a dent in some of those numbers, which means selling high on Noah a decent option to explore.

Russell Westbrook: 9-22 FG (41%), 10-10 FT (100%), 28 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 TO; While Westbrook’s scoring, rebounding, thieving, turnovers and free-throw shooting have all improved, his assists have declined and his three-point making and field-goal percentage has remained stagnant.

Marcus Camby: 6-7 FG (86%), 1-3 FT (33%), 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Camby’s quietly been having another solid season so far, though with Greg Oden nearing his questionable return date, selling high on Camby might be wise.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Toney Douglas: 30 Pts, 5 threes, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO; He should be owned in most leagues at this point.

Taj Gibson: 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Until Boozer returns, Gibson deserves a spot in most leagues.

Kyle Korver: 18 Pts, 4 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He’s a decent source of threes in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Marvin Williams (knee): hopes to return Sunday

Jamal Crawford (toe): questionable tonight

Nene (groin): game-time decision tonight

Baron Davis (knee): questionable for the Clippers’ upcoming four-game road trip

Randy Foye (hamstring): out for at least one more week

Devin Harris (shoulder): questionable for tonight

Rudy Fernandez (back): day-to-day

Fabricio Oberto (heart): announced his retirement yesterday

Paul Millsap (ankle): probable for tonight

Gilbert Arenas (ankle): probable tonight

Elliott Williams (knee): done for the season

Stephen Curry (ankle): game-time decision

For Tonight:

Eric Bledsoe will put up another good line in Denver tonight.

Expect big lines from the Utah vs. Golden State game, especially if Curry plays.

For Next Week:

4 games: ATL, CHA, GS, MIN, NY, ORL, SAN, TOR, UTA

3 games: BOS, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, NJ, OKC, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, WAS

2 games: NO

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.