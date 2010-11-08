Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.8 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Pau Gasol averaged 25 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1 block and 0.5 turnovers in two games over the weekend and topped things off with his fourth career triple-double on Sunday. As expected, Gasol is putting up huge numbers with Andrew Bynum still making his way back, but even when the man with weak knees returns, the Spaniard will still be a top-12 stud.
Lines for Discussion:
Roy Hibbert (11/5): 4-11 FG (36%), 6-7 FT (86%), 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 6 Blk, 6 TO; Besides his field-goal percentage (42.6 percent), Hibbert has lived up to the hype and is even averaging 4.2 assists through five games this season.
Gilbert Arenas (11/5): 6-13 FG (46%), 2-3 FT (67%), 4 threes, 18 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; Not bad for his first game off his ankle injury. He’s played off the bench in his first two games back and is averaging 3.5 threes, but Arenas should take the starting gig soon enough. It remains to be seen what his true effect on John Wall‘s production will be.
Josh Smith (11/5): 9-13 FG (69%), 2-3 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 Blk; He’s averaging 3.7 blocks per game and has even lifted his free-throw shooting percentage to 70 percent (for now). His rebounding has also increased so far this season.
Andris Biedrins (11/5): 4-11 FG (36%), 0-1 FT (0%), 8 Pts, 20 Reb; He’s averaging 6.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks, which is more than anyone could’ve asked for when they drafted him. He’s missed his one free-throw attempt, so get ready for that to weigh down his value. The one downside is that he’s eating in David Lee‘s stats.
JaVale McGee (11/6): 5-8 FG (63%), 1-4 FT (25%), 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk; This was his first double-double of the season and the first game where he played more than 27 minutes (32:25). McGee’s game is still raw but his numbers should steadily improve during the season, so long as his foul trouble doesn’t get in the way.
Tony Parker (11/6): 8-17 FG (47%), 5-6 FT (83%), 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 14 Ast, 5 Stl, 4 TO; Parker has been doing two things surprisingly well this season: dishing the ball (8.4 assists per game) and stealing the ball (2.4 steals per game). He’s also boosted his free-throw percentage to 88.9 percent through five games. If he keeps this up, he could turn out to be a draft-day steal.
Richard Jefferson (11/6): 8-13 FG (62%), 2-4 FT (50%), 4 threes, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; RJ’s summer with coach Gregg Popovich has paid huge dividends. He’s drastically improved his shooting from the field (46.7 percent to 64.8 percent), threes (0.7 to 2.4 per game) and scoring (12.3 to 20.4 per game) so far.
Paul Millsap (11/6): 9-16 FG (56%), 7-9 FT (78%), 25 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; It’s always good to see long-awaited potential finally fulfilled, without disappointment.
Samuel Dalembert (11/6): 3-8 FG (38%), 2-2 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 5 TO; He’s starting at center now and should be a solid source of rebounds and blocks going forward. We’ll see how often a timeshare occurs between him and DeMarcus Cousins.
Al Horford (11/7): 13-16 FG (81%), 4-5 FT (80%), 30 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was about as perfect a game as a big man could’ve played. Horford’s started at his natural power-forward position the past two games and if it sticks, his numbers should rise accordingly.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Daniel Gibson: Even with Mo Williams back, Gibson getting enough burn to hit threes and score, along with do a bit of everything else.
Corey Brewer: He won’t get more than around 25 minutes a game, but he’s still averaging 2.1 steals per game.
Eric Bledsoe: So long as Baron Davis and his cyst-ridden knee is out, Bledsoe should be ridden like a double rainbow.
Amir Johnson: After a quiet start, blew up for 12/15 on Friday night.
C.J. Miles: He had a mediocre weekend but is still pushing Andrei Kirilenko for a starting job.
Kirk Hinrich: Even if he heads to the bench to make room for Arenas, Hinrich will still get plenty of time at both guard positions to get decent numbers.
Jordan Hill: He’s blocking shots and could be a decent play whenever Yao Ming sits.
Ishmael Smith: He’ll get some minutes until the two other Rockets point guards return.
Injuries:
Aaron Brooks (ankle): out 4-6 weeks
Kyle Lowry (back): day-to-day
Marvin Williams (knee): out at least a week
Mike Dunleavy (knee): dealing with a sprained right knee, not being called serious
Jeff Green (ankle): check his status
Eric Gordon (shoulder): deep bone bruise but no major damage, monitor his status
Vince Carter (hip): day-to-day
For Tonight:
If Carter can’t go or is limited, expect J.J. Redick to get good minutes against the Hawks.
Expect Stephen Curry and David Lee to bounce back in Toronto.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
riding the double rainbow?
When did Aaron Brooks get injured? How sad
@alex “robocop” murphy: “All the way.”
Doc…
the news on Aaron Brooks sucks big time.. u just broke my heart doc.. i traded nene for him last week.. thought he’d be out just a week or so..
I need another PG to fill the void (3s and stls), i need your advise on this trade offer:
MY Amare and A.Randolph for Monta and Ariza OR Arenas?
What do you think?
and in case this doesnt work, which PGs do you think i can get for Amare straight up?
Doc
I need a sg
I’ve been offered smith and e. Gordon for bron. What do you think?
Thoughts on Kyle Lowry as pickup?
With Brooks gone rumored 4 to 6 weeks who is the better pick up? Lowry or Ish Smith
Is it time for drop Klieza? James Jones is still available and I’m at the bottom of my league in 3’s??
DOC….
i have luis scola… man is offering me wilson chandler and eric gordon…
scola is putting up nice point totals and real good rebound numbers… but i dont think his 12 rebounds per game will last the whole season…
gordon will continue to go with his 22 ppg?
and i know gordon bruised his shoulder but he’s good value?
and chandler has like 20 ppg and 8 rpg?
do the trade or no?
doc..
is jrue holiday gonna be better than beno and dj augustin? thinin bout makin a move for him.
@??: I dig that deal for you, with Ariza if you can stand his low %s.
@Ian: if it’s Josh Smith, it’s not a bad deal.
@De Jesus: Lowry will be a solid pickup once he returns. Just hope his back doesn’t act up again.
hey doc, what to do with demarcus cousins? his 14, 6, turnovers, no blocks and mediocre percentages have been disappointing, and now it looks like dalembert has overtaken his postion. Is it time to drop him for guys like JR Smith, CJ miles, and Anthony Morrow? (I could use some 3s, have enough rebounds). Also, what’s the outlook on mike dunleavy? I’ve held on to him hoping he might return to 07-08 status with the heavy minutes he’s been given, but it looks like hes injured again and might lose his job to brandon rush. 12 team leauge. appreciate the help.
@Antouan: Kleiza will bounce back and have his inconsistencies, but Jones is your man if you really need threes.
@Blaze: Risky, given Chandler’s 24-minute cap in the past three games. Gordon should be fine if he gets over his shoulder injury. If you need threes and are optimistic about Chandler, go for it. I’d hesitate a bit, especially since you could get a little more at this point.
@jace: Holiday has bigger potential than either, and he’s playing big minutes and showing signs, so I have no problem making a move for him.
@sonic: Hold steady on Cousins if you can, though Morrow looked good last game. If you’re really in need of threes, consider the swap, but I have a feeling Cousins will make his presence known on more nights than not.
Dunleavy is a fragile case, as always. I’d rather drop him for Morrow.
Doc how would you rank T. Douglas, D. Gibson, A. Afflalo and E. Bledsoe in terms of roto value for the rest of the season.
Same question for the following forwards Ter. Williams, R. Turiaf, Amir Johnson, Grant Hill, Marvin Williams, S. Battier, L. Kleiza, Reg Williams.
As you can see it’s slim pickens in my league at this point. Thanks again!
@Mount Mutumbo: Afflalo, Douglas, Gibson, Bledsoe
Kleiza, T. Williams, G. Hill, R. Williams, M. Williams, Turiaf, Battier, Johnson
Should I drop Batum or Wilson Chandler for either/both Jrue Holiday or Richard Jefferson?
My match up league isn’t really that quick when it comes to buzzing players. For example, Eric Bledsoe has yet to be picked up. Is there anyone on my roster that is undeserving of a spot and should be replaced by Bledsoe. Obviously, I look at Afflalo and Douglas first but I still don’t see the value. Should I make the move and pick up Bledsoe??? The league is a 12 man head-to-head league with no TOs….
PG Russell Westbrook, OKC PG
SG Ray Allen, Bos SG
SF Luol Deng, Chi SF
PF Zach Randolph, Mem PF
C Amare Stoudemire, NY C, PF
C JaVale McGee, Was C, PF
G Stephen Curry, GS PG, SG
F Nicolas Batum, Por SF
UTIL Paul Millsap, Uta PF
UTIL Arron Afflalo, Den SG
Bench DeMarcus Cousins, Sac PF, C
Bench Carlos Boozer*, Chi PF O
Bench Toney Douglas, NY PG, SG
Do you think I should drop Hedo Turkgolu for Danio Gallanari? Thanks
Also, should I keep demarcus cousins or drop him for another center? Chris Kaman?
My Lebron, Kevin Martin, and Beno Udrih for his Kevin Durant and Chris Bosh
we’re in an overall points league so the cats don’t matter, and I’m going to bring in Bledsoe with the extra spot I would have…what do you think?
@Jonez: I’d have no problem with both, but I’d maybe hold off on Chandler for RJ for now.
@Fizzoli: Tough call. I don’t think it’d hurt to stay put until we hear more about Davis’ knee, especially if your league seems slow on these things. But if you’re dying to add him, feel free to swap out Cousins for him.
@turtlelover123: A Marv Albert “Yes!” on both moves.
@12th Man: Not bad if Bledsoe holds his starting gig, but I don’t like the deal if Davis comes back and takes his starting spot again. A lot of risk there. I doubt you can, but wait until the weekend or until we hear more about Davis’ status before making the decision. For now though, I’d steer clear.