Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.8 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Pau Gasol averaged 25 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1 block and 0.5 turnovers in two games over the weekend and topped things off with his fourth career triple-double on Sunday. As expected, Gasol is putting up huge numbers with Andrew Bynum still making his way back, but even when the man with weak knees returns, the Spaniard will still be a top-12 stud.

Lines for Discussion:

Roy Hibbert (11/5): 4-11 FG (36%), 6-7 FT (86%), 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 6 Blk, 6 TO; Besides his field-goal percentage (42.6 percent), Hibbert has lived up to the hype and is even averaging 4.2 assists through five games this season.

Gilbert Arenas (11/5): 6-13 FG (46%), 2-3 FT (67%), 4 threes, 18 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; Not bad for his first game off his ankle injury. He’s played off the bench in his first two games back and is averaging 3.5 threes, but Arenas should take the starting gig soon enough. It remains to be seen what his true effect on John Wall‘s production will be.

Josh Smith (11/5): 9-13 FG (69%), 2-3 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 Blk; He’s averaging 3.7 blocks per game and has even lifted his free-throw shooting percentage to 70 percent (for now). His rebounding has also increased so far this season.

Andris Biedrins (11/5): 4-11 FG (36%), 0-1 FT (0%), 8 Pts, 20 Reb; He’s averaging 6.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks, which is more than anyone could’ve asked for when they drafted him. He’s missed his one free-throw attempt, so get ready for that to weigh down his value. The one downside is that he’s eating in David Lee‘s stats.

JaVale McGee (11/6): 5-8 FG (63%), 1-4 FT (25%), 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk; This was his first double-double of the season and the first game where he played more than 27 minutes (32:25). McGee’s game is still raw but his numbers should steadily improve during the season, so long as his foul trouble doesn’t get in the way.

Tony Parker (11/6): 8-17 FG (47%), 5-6 FT (83%), 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 14 Ast, 5 Stl, 4 TO; Parker has been doing two things surprisingly well this season: dishing the ball (8.4 assists per game) and stealing the ball (2.4 steals per game). He’s also boosted his free-throw percentage to 88.9 percent through five games. If he keeps this up, he could turn out to be a draft-day steal.

Richard Jefferson (11/6): 8-13 FG (62%), 2-4 FT (50%), 4 threes, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; RJ’s summer with coach Gregg Popovich has paid huge dividends. He’s drastically improved his shooting from the field (46.7 percent to 64.8 percent), threes (0.7 to 2.4 per game) and scoring (12.3 to 20.4 per game) so far.

Paul Millsap (11/6): 9-16 FG (56%), 7-9 FT (78%), 25 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; It’s always good to see long-awaited potential finally fulfilled, without disappointment.

Samuel Dalembert (11/6): 3-8 FG (38%), 2-2 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 5 TO; He’s starting at center now and should be a solid source of rebounds and blocks going forward. We’ll see how often a timeshare occurs between him and DeMarcus Cousins.

Al Horford (11/7): 13-16 FG (81%), 4-5 FT (80%), 30 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was about as perfect a game as a big man could’ve played. Horford’s started at his natural power-forward position the past two games and if it sticks, his numbers should rise accordingly.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Daniel Gibson: Even with Mo Williams back, Gibson getting enough burn to hit threes and score, along with do a bit of everything else.

Corey Brewer: He won’t get more than around 25 minutes a game, but he’s still averaging 2.1 steals per game.

Eric Bledsoe: So long as Baron Davis and his cyst-ridden knee is out, Bledsoe should be ridden like a double rainbow.

Amir Johnson: After a quiet start, blew up for 12/15 on Friday night.

C.J. Miles: He had a mediocre weekend but is still pushing Andrei Kirilenko for a starting job.

Kirk Hinrich: Even if he heads to the bench to make room for Arenas, Hinrich will still get plenty of time at both guard positions to get decent numbers.

Jordan Hill: He’s blocking shots and could be a decent play whenever Yao Ming sits.

Ishmael Smith: He’ll get some minutes until the two other Rockets point guards return.

Injuries:

Aaron Brooks (ankle): out 4-6 weeks

Kyle Lowry (back): day-to-day

Marvin Williams (knee): out at least a week

Mike Dunleavy (knee): dealing with a sprained right knee, not being called serious

Jeff Green (ankle): check his status

Eric Gordon (shoulder): deep bone bruise but no major damage, monitor his status

Vince Carter (hip): day-to-day

For Tonight:

If Carter can’t go or is limited, expect J.J. Redick to get good minutes against the Hawks.

Expect Stephen Curry and David Lee to bounce back in Toronto.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.