Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.9

Beast of the Night: Carmelo Anthony finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks, along with a three and 4 turnovers last night in Chicago. He shot 50 percent (11-22) from the field and 100 percent (9-9) from the line. Anthony’s having a solid start to the season so far, and while he’s scoring fewer points than last season, all his other categories have improved. Even if he gets moved, ‘Melo will be ‘Melo.
Lines for Discussion:
Manu Ginobili: 9-17 FG (53%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 threes, 26 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s off to a great start, upping his production in the field-goal percentage, points, rebounds, steals and threes categories. Ginobili is also playing five more minutes per game from last season. His fantasy ceiling is always tied to his health, so explore selling high if you’re seriously concerned.
Tyrus Thomas: 5-11 FG (46%), 6-8 FT (75%), 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; If you were hoping for a breakout season, sorry â€“ Thomas is still stuck behind the ever-productive Boris Diaw and is locked into playing around 21 minutes a night. Still, he’s shooting 83 percent from the charity stripe and averaging 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks through seven games.
Dwight Howard: 10-20 FG (50%), 7-11 FT (64%), 27 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He continues to get into foul trouble, averaging 4.2 fouls per game through six games this season. This has obviously dented his minutes (down to 30:41 per game from 34:42), and his newfound offense hasn’t been all that great for his fantasy value. Yes, he’s scoring nearly five more points per contest, but his field-goal percentage has slipped and he’s grabbing fewer rebounds. Keep an eye on how things settle for him during the next month or so.
Linas Kleiza: 8-16 FG (50%), 2-4 FT (50%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 TO; After three stinkers Kleiza was dropped from more than a few leagues, but this game shows that he’s still worth owning if you can ride out the ups and downs.
Robin Lopez: 1-4 FG (25%), 2 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Yikes. That “sleeper” tag is quickly falling off of the guy, who hasn’t cracked the 20-minute mark in the past four games. Hold onto him if there’s no one appealing on the waiver wire, but it’s time to consider your options.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Amir Johnson: 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; That’s two solid game out of his last three.
Sonny Weems: 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; If he consistently gets 20+ minutes, he’ll be worth a pickup.
Grant Hill: 19 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; The man just keeps producing, despite playing fewer than 30 minutes a night.
Tyson Chandler: 12 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He’s winning the battle at center and should be on your radar, if not your roster.
Glen Davis: 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He got 34:31 off the bench thanks to health issues at center.
Semih Erden: 6 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Health issues for the O’Neal boys means a bigger opportunity for the talented Mr. Erden.
Injuries:
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): day-to-day
Shaquille O’Neal (knee): day-to-day
Antawn Jamison (knee): expected to play tonight
Monta Ellis (back/hip): keep an eye on his status
Mike Dunleavy (knee): Coach Jim O’Brien is keeping him as his starting SG (for now)
Carlos Delfino (neck): probable tonight
Luke Ridnour (hamstring): didn’t practice Monday, questionable tonight
Jeff Green (ankle): questionable for Wednesday
Jameer Nelson (ankle): day-to-day
Andre Iguodala (Achilles): didn’t practice Monday
Leandro Barbosa (shoulder): left Monday’s game early, check his status
Deron Williams (back/hip): should be OK, check his status
Caron Butler (back): back spasms forced him to leave early last night
For Tonight:
See if Brook Lopez can snap out of his funk against the Cavs tonight.
Doc, whats your take on the Aaron Brooks situation? When I heard what happened, my first thought was to pick up Lowry off the waivers,(even though he is currently hurt also). But then I heard about Ishmael Smith, who from what I hear has the chance to be this year’s “Darren Collison” So who do you think is the best pick-up?
Sidenote- I only have 2-3 roster slots that I use as waiver pick-ups. Before this I had Richard Jefferson, Daniel Gibson, and L.Kleiza, and but now I dropped Kleiza for Ishmael Smith. Any Good?
should i sell high on scola?im in need of pg.also whats ur assesment on morrow?will he produce more than pts n 3s?
any thoughts on scola n morrow?i need pg badly n do u think scola will produce like this all season?i just dropped hedo n re add morrow (i drafted him n then dropped him a couple days ago).will he be producing more than just some pts n a couple of 3s?
note:i also scooped ishmael smith after brooks got injured but is it lowry who will start? thx
hey doc,
in my 12team roto no fouls league i have
kidd
richardson
gibson
butler
dirk
horford
brand
okafor
camby
frye
al thornton
delfino
currently leading in fg% 3% blk rb but hurting in pt/3/ast/stl
looking at lowry on the waiver and maybe even turiaf for frye… how would you recommend i proceed??
thanks a million!
What can we expect out of Brandon Rush this season? In a vacuum, do you take Rush or Amir Johnson? Thanks.
@cru_thik305: I like Lowry a little better than Smith, given his history of stuffing the stat sheet when given enough minutes. I’d take Kleiza over Smith at this point, but we’ll see. Smith could prove to be pretty valuable, but Lowry stands a good chance at squashing a good chunk of his potential.
@Dime_guy: Scola’s fallen back to earth a bit lately, so I’m not sure “sell high” is the right word for it — but if you’d like to trade him for a PG, go for it. You’ll get a good player in return. As of now, I don’t think Morrow will be much more than points, threes and some steals.
@dimers: Scola should be about this good going forward. Hedo might be better long-term than Morrow, so keep an eye on him. And yes, Lowry is probably favored to start.
@hakasan: I like both swaps, though Frye should be monitored if Robin Lopez continues to struggle. Also, Frye seems to fit your need for threes better, so it wouldn’t be a crime to hold him.
@nckdmss: Rush won’t really be a steady source of fantasy value unless Mike Dunleavy misses time, which is entirely possible. As of now, I’d take a chance and stash Rush.
No mention of Joakim? I think his line was pretty sick last night.
or Steph? 34 points on 12-21, 2 threes, 5 rebounds, 4 assits, and 3 steals?
@GSP: That’s a lot, but if you have enough big men to make up for the loss (or don’t care about your big-man stats), and if you’re eying a productive guy on the waiver wire to fill in that open spot, it might be bearable.
I am thinking of picking up Durantula. Do you think sending Marc Gasol & Brooks Lopez would be a good trade? Am I giving up too much / too little here? Thanks
thanks Doc!
do you think it’s time to drop caron butler? seems like he offers more negatives than positives at this time… especially since matrix and butler eat up each other’s pt and stats…
i think i’m gonna hold on to frye just a bit longer… but really leaning towards butler (instead of delfino or al thronton) for lowry…
what’s your take on mike miller and azubuike? do you think james jones has played well enough that he’ll make mike miller earn his pt? i really was looking forward to azubuike as the poor man’s version of iguodala… but he doesn’t seem to have a return timeline at all!
Who do you feel will end the season with the most fantasy value L. Kleiza, Grant Hill, Terrence Williams or Amir Johnson?
@hakasan: Butler’s still worth owning in most leagues. Unless there’s serious talent on your waiver wire, I’d stick with him, but he could be worth swapping out for Lowry. Just expect Arenas’ progress and the eventual return of Josh Howard to eventually chip away at Thornton’s value.
I’d steer clear of Azubuike. Miller shouldn’t have much trouble getting his minutes once he’s in game shape.
Who do you feel will have the best fantasy season L. Kleiza, Grant Hill, Terrence Williams or Amir Johnson?
thanks Doc,
so if it was up to you you’d drop thronton, instead of butler, for lowry? i’m hoping that at least in brook’s absence, lowry would also produce some AST…
doc what you think drop robin lopez and grab bynum?
Hey Doc,
I have Two Utility Spots open and idk who to put in..between Udrih, Turner, Cousins and T.Thomas. Who should I put in?
@juanronin DO IT NOW! Robin is waive-wire fodder and Bynum can be a #1 center if healthy. He’s back in the whereabouts of 2 weeks, so pick him up while you can.
@tru warrior: Toss up between Hill and Kleiza.
@hakasan: Yep, I’d go that route. Lowry should be good for assists when he plays.
@juanronin: Go for it.
@BRoy7: Beno and Tyrus.