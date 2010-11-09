Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.9

Beast of the Night: Carmelo Anthony finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks, along with a three and 4 turnovers last night in Chicago. He shot 50 percent (11-22) from the field and 100 percent (9-9) from the line. Anthony’s having a solid start to the season so far, and while he’s scoring fewer points than last season, all his other categories have improved. Even if he gets moved, ‘Melo will be ‘Melo.

Lines for Discussion:

Manu Ginobili: 9-17 FG (53%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 threes, 26 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s off to a great start, upping his production in the field-goal percentage, points, rebounds, steals and threes categories. Ginobili is also playing five more minutes per game from last season. His fantasy ceiling is always tied to his health, so explore selling high if you’re seriously concerned.

Tyrus Thomas: 5-11 FG (46%), 6-8 FT (75%), 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; If you were hoping for a breakout season, sorry â€“ Thomas is still stuck behind the ever-productive Boris Diaw and is locked into playing around 21 minutes a night. Still, he’s shooting 83 percent from the charity stripe and averaging 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks through seven games.

Dwight Howard: 10-20 FG (50%), 7-11 FT (64%), 27 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He continues to get into foul trouble, averaging 4.2 fouls per game through six games this season. This has obviously dented his minutes (down to 30:41 per game from 34:42), and his newfound offense hasn’t been all that great for his fantasy value. Yes, he’s scoring nearly five more points per contest, but his field-goal percentage has slipped and he’s grabbing fewer rebounds. Keep an eye on how things settle for him during the next month or so.

Linas Kleiza: 8-16 FG (50%), 2-4 FT (50%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 TO; After three stinkers Kleiza was dropped from more than a few leagues, but this game shows that he’s still worth owning if you can ride out the ups and downs.

Robin Lopez: 1-4 FG (25%), 2 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Yikes. That “sleeper” tag is quickly falling off of the guy, who hasn’t cracked the 20-minute mark in the past four games. Hold onto him if there’s no one appealing on the waiver wire, but it’s time to consider your options.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Amir Johnson: 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; That’s two solid game out of his last three.

Sonny Weems: 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; If he consistently gets 20+ minutes, he’ll be worth a pickup.

Grant Hill: 19 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; The man just keeps producing, despite playing fewer than 30 minutes a night.

Tyson Chandler: 12 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He’s winning the battle at center and should be on your radar, if not your roster.

Glen Davis: 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He got 34:31 off the bench thanks to health issues at center.

Semih Erden: 6 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Health issues for the O’Neal boys means a bigger opportunity for the talented Mr. Erden.

Injuries:

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): day-to-day

Shaquille O’Neal (knee): day-to-day

Antawn Jamison (knee): expected to play tonight

Monta Ellis (back/hip): keep an eye on his status

Mike Dunleavy (knee): Coach Jim O’Brien is keeping him as his starting SG (for now)

Carlos Delfino (neck): probable tonight

Luke Ridnour (hamstring): didn’t practice Monday, questionable tonight

Jeff Green (ankle): questionable for Wednesday

Jameer Nelson (ankle): day-to-day

Andre Iguodala (Achilles): didn’t practice Monday

Leandro Barbosa (shoulder): left Monday’s game early, check his status

Deron Williams (back/hip): should be OK, check his status

Caron Butler (back): back spasms forced him to leave early last night

For Tonight:

See if Brook Lopez can snap out of his funk against the Cavs tonight.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

