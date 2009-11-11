Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.11

Beast of the Night: Dwyane Wade put up 41 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 1 block against the Wizards last night. He shot 48 percent (14-29) from the field, 92 percent from the line (12-13), hit a three and turned the ball over twice. Wade’s having difficulty replicating his spectacular numbers from last season but he’s obviously still an outright stud.
Noteworthy Lines:
Erick Dampier â€“ 6-6 FG (100%), 2-2 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; A near-flawless game for the much-maligned big man. Like Ben Wallace, Dampier seems to be getting his second wind and is a delight to own. Coach Rick Carlisle said Drew Gooden’s return will affect other Mavericks more than his surging center, so Damp’s owners seem to have little to worry about.
Joakim Noah â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 12 Pts, 21 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Noah’s clearly benefitting from playing nearly eight more minutes per game than he did last year. After being drafted in the 9th or 10th rounds of most drafts, he’s putting up top-25 numbers so far.
Gilbert Arenas â€“ 7-20 FG (35%), 4-8 FT (50%), 3 3ptm, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 12 TO; That’s right â€“ 12 turnovers. He probably lost that category for his owners this week with this game alone. He played through a sore calf and should be monitored.
Tyreke Evans â€“ 5-16 FG (31%), 10-10 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; The rookie continues to thrive with Kevin Martin out. His shooting will be inconsistent, but there’s not much else to complain about.
Andre Miller â€“ 3-9 FG (33%), 1-1 FT (100%), 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 TO; He and Steve Blake (14 Pts, 4 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO) both started and played 31 minutes apiece. They’ve become a two-headed monster in the Blazers’ backcourt and are killing each other’s value with no resolution in near sight.
J.R. Smith â€“ 1-9 FG (11%), 3-4 FT (75%), 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Not the greatest return for the man who was Earl Smith III for eight hours, and with coach George Karl seemingly intent on limiting his minutes for a bit, Smith’s owners should be patient.
D.J. Augustin â€“ 2-6 FG (33%), 4 Pts, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He only played 17 minutes and is really struggling. He’ll be better than this on most nights, but his owners really have to consider swapping him out at this point.
Quentin Richardson â€“ 0-2 FG (0%), 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Reality check. Don’t drop him just yet if you own him, but be aware that Q-Rich will have his ups and downs.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Nazr Mohammed â€“ 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He has his streaks of solid games, especially when the starter is out. With the mediocre Tyson Chandler a walking DNP waiting to happen, Mohammed should at least be closely watched, especially in deeper leagues.
Jose Juan Barea â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 TO; The little man continues to produce on a fairly consistent basis. Don’t let his small stature deter you from considering him.
Drew Gooden â€“ 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 TO; He played 17 minutes in his return and should see more playing time going forward.
Thabo Sefolosha â€“ 2 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; Starting job seems very secure, still putting up subtle-yet-decent lines on a consistent basis.
Injuries:
Craig Smith (eye): expected to play tonight
Hasheem Thabeet (jaw): out for the near future
Deron Williams (calf, back): sat out practice on Tuesday, game-time decision tonight
Randy Foye (ankle): wearing protective boot, day-to-day
Richard Hamilton (ankle): not playing tonight
Andris Biedrins (back): out for at least two weeks
Pau Gasol (hamstring): unlikely for Thursday
Andrew Bynum (elbow): likely to play on Thursday
Daequan Cook (shoulder): almost played on Tuesday, close to returning
Courtney Lee (groin): practiced on Tuesday, still feeling pain, unlikely tonight
Devin Harris (groin): shot around on Tuesday, still out for a while longer
Nate Robinson (ankle): might return tonight
Ryan Anderson (ankle): removed boot but won’t play until next week
Tony Parker (ankle): unlikely tonight
Tim Duncan (ankle): doubtful tonight
Eric Gordon (groin): likely out at least another 10 days
- For Tonight:
The Anthony Randolph drama continues in Indiana, where Danny Granger will continue to battle an ailing heel.
Jamal Crawford could put up big numbers against his former squad in New York.
Chris Paul and Steve Nash put up great numbers against each other last season and are likely to continue that trend tonight.
Manu Ginobili might have to hang another huge line against Dallas if Parker and Duncan sit out.
Chris Kaman wasn’t included on this year’s All-Star ballot. See if the Caveman takes it personally and goes Geico on the Thunder.
Hey Doc, what do you think of this potential trade : Jamison/Perkins for Noak/C.Hayes.
I’ll get Jamison and Perkins..
Thanks !
Jason Thompson, Brendan Haywood, and Eric Dampier. Which big man would you rather own right now? Long term?
Doc, should owners stick to AI until further updates?
Damp = contract year guy
@tp land: Pretty even deal. Taking on Jamison could require some patience, but I have no problem with it.
@rudderband man: Right now, Dampier. Long-term, Thompson.
@Pig: The last year of his contract (2010-11) is non-guaranteed, and we all remember how well he played in his last year in Golden State. I doubt his fantasy owners mind any of this though.
@LeDuc: In a deep league, sure. In a shallow league, swap him out for someone else.
whats up with Milsap? Do you think Boozer will get traded before the end of the year?
@simba: He’s struggling because of Boozer’s resurgence. I think it’s more likely that Boozer will get hurt for a few weeks than traded.
Hello Fantasy Doc,
Do I play TJ Ford or Robert Stuckey tonight?
Thanks
Zippy
@zippy: Stuckey.
i got offered danny granger for deron williams, should i do it?
heres my team.
deron williams
jr smith
andre miller
thad young
andrea bargnani
jason richardson
dwight howard
roy hibbert
russel westbrook
mike conley
spencer hawes
troy murphy
ronnie brewer
id lose a lot of assists but its danny granger, what do you think?
@kj24: Both are hurting right now, but I think Williams’ assists are more necessary for your team than Granger’s threes (covered by Smith, Bargnani, J-Rich, Murphy eventually) and blocks (covered by D-Ho, Hibbert).
doc,
im in a deep league with players like these on my team:
beno udrih
nocioni
budinger
bynum
sheldon williams
afflalo
george hill and glen davis…
is it worth dropping any one of these guys for a flier on toney douglas? is he going to be this productive when nate comes back? thanks again.
-the advocate
@advocate: Afflalo is droppable with J.R. Smith back, and Bynum (Will, I presume) will take a hit once Rip Hamilton returns.
I’m not sold on Douglas yet, and like you said, Nate’s return will definitely put a dent in his value.
Hello Fantasy Doc
I need some help in the assists categorey (scorings nice too) who should I pick up out of the following PGs
Tj Ford, Will Bynum, Ty Lawson, Andre Miller, Stephen Curry, Mike Conley, Johnny Flynn, and Nate Robinson
Thanks
@zippy: Ford got hurt tonight, so cross him out for now.
I like Miller best for assists, though he won’t truly bust out until he is the sole starting point guard in Portland.
Conley should be better than he was tonight, so long as Iverson stays out of Memphis.
im thinking about dropping elton brand for either brendan haywood or erick dampier. is this a good move and which one of the two should i pick up?
@nick: Yes, it seems like a good move, though Brand still has some trade value. I like Haywood slightly better than Dampier long-term.