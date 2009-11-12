Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.12

Beast of the Night: Danny Granger shot 50 percent (12-24) from the field and perfect (5-5) from the line on his way to 31 points, 2 threes, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks and 4 turnovers. The double-digit boards were out of the ordinary as Granger seems to be dealing with a sore heel quite nicely. He’s still a DNP risk but his owners have to be enjoying the ride so far.

Noteworthy Lines:

Anthony Randolph â€“ 8-20 FG (40%), 1-2 FT (50%), 17 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk; It’s silly that he’s still coming off the bench, but this is the type of line Randolph is capable of putting up on a consistent basis if he got enough minutes. He looks great for the next couple weeks until Andris Biedrins returns.

Channing Frye â€“ 4-9 FG (44%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; He’ll be a roller coaster to own this season, but Frye is on track to have the best season of his career.

Paul Millsap â€“ 3-8 FG (38%), 3-4 FT (75%), 9 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Finally, a respectable line from Millsap. Nevertheless, he’s far from being a consistent fantasy player.

Rudy Fernandez â€“ 5-7 FG (71%), 1-1 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; This was his best line of the season so far. The Blazers’ backcourt is a little crowded right now, so unless Fernandez can get 25+ minutes, he’ll continue to be inconsistent.

Richard Jefferson â€“ 11-23 FG (48%), 5-10 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 29 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; His owners are being rewarded for their patience. Watch his production once Tim Duncan and Tony Parker return.

Luis Scola â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; This is what his owners expected on draft day, but Scola has been erratic so far. He’ll be fine going forward, but will have his stretch of mediocre games.

Elton Brand â€“ 0-6 FG (0%), 5-6 FT (83%), 5 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl; It’s time to give up on any kind of comeback from him this season. Lower your expectations or cut your losses and trade him soon.

Erick Dampier â€“ 0-2 FG (0%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 Pt, 4 Reb; Of course this was going to happen. His owners shouldn’t let this discourage them too much, but they should be reminded that Dampier isn’t going to make them proud every week.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Earl Watson â€“ 16 Pts, 3 3ptm, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; With T.J. Ford likely sidelined for a few games, Watson is worth considering.

Taj Gibson â€“ 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk; He continues to produce as a starter for the Bulls and will be worth a roster spot until Tyrus Thomas returns.

Toney Douglas â€“ 23 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; The rookie started last night and played 36 minutes, but he’ll take a hit once Nate Robinson returns.

Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 17 Pts, 3 3ptm, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He puts up good numbers when he plays around 20 minutes and is worth consideration in deeper leagues.

Tyler Hansbrough â€“ 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Blk; Hansbrough’s doing a lot in little time, but it’s unclear how much action he’ll see once Troy Murphy returns.

Carl Landry â€“ 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Blk, 1 TO; He’s still not owned in many leagues but is playing very well lately.

Matt Bonner â€“ 11 Pts, 3 3ptm, 9 Reb, 2 Ast; His value will dip once Duncan returns, but he’s still good for threes and deserves attention in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Ford (back): back spasms could keep him out for a bit, day-to-day

Raja Bell (calf): repeat injury from last season, day-to-day

David West (knee): played through it but should be monitored

Pau Gasol (hamstring): murmurs of another two weeks out, won’t play tonight

Andrew Bynum (elbow): looks ready to go

Daequan Cook (shoulder): questionable for tonight

Josh Howard (ankle): same ankle that kept him out is sore again

Stephen Jackson (hip): sore hip limited his minutes Wednesday

Russell Westbrook (ankle): left the game but returned later, monitor status

For Tonight:

Look for Bynum to have a big line against the Suns, if he plays. DJ Mbenga could also notch some blocks and boards tonight.

Shaquille O’Neal could put some extra sauce on his play as he returns to Miami, but expect LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to steal the show. See if Mo Williams can continue his hot shooting and look for Quentin Richardson to bounce back.

