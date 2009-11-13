Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.13

Beast of the Night: LeBron James scored 34 points and chipped in 2 threes, 4 boards, 7 dimes, 2 steals and a block last night as he outdueled Dwyane Wade. He shot 40 percent (8-20) from the floor, but the important thing is that he shot 89 percent (16-18) from the free throw line. It doesn’t matter what number he sports on his jersey â€“ The King is a fantasy stud who makes you numb with his steady production of solid lines.
Noteworthy Lines:
Andrew Bynum â€“ 13-18 FG (72%), 0-3 FT (0%), 26 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 3 TO; No Pau Gasol means heavy minutes and big stats from Bynum. His minutes and numbers will dip once Gasol returns, but Bynum will still be a no-brainer to start.
Mo Williams â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 5 3ptm, 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; His hand remained hot last night and though he doesn’t hand out the assists you’d want from a point guard, it’s tough to complain when he’s producing like this.
Michael Beasley â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; This was his best line of the season so far, but he’s not out of the woods of inconsistency just yet. Still, his owners have to be happy that he’s playing well after a forgettable offseason.
Lamar Odom â€“ 4-5 FG (80%), 0-2 FT (0%), 8 Pts, 12 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; A nice all-around game from Odom. He’s bound to be less reliable once Gasol returns, so look to trade him while his value is high.
Quentin Richardson â€“ 0-2 FG (0%), 2 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s back to his old ways. Q-Rich will be better than this on most nights while he starts but if he gets pushed to the bench, his owners should seriously consider cutting him loose.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
J.J. Hickson â€“ 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He started over the newly-embarrassed Anderson Varejao and had a nice game. If he remains with the first unit, Hickson will definitely deserve consideration in most leagues.
Jared Dudley â€“ 14 Pts, 3 3ptm, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Yes, this came in a blowout loss to the Lakers, but he played just 24 minutes, two more than usual. He continues to do a lot with the playing time he gets.
Injuries:
Andris Biedrins (back): out for the remainder of this road trip
Raja Bell (calf): probably out tonight, but could be back Saturday
Antawn Jamison (shoulder): expected to return Saturday
Mike Miller (shoulder): see above
Nate Robinson (ankle): expected to play tonight
Tim Duncan (ankle): coach said one of his stars would return Friday, probably Duncan
Tony Parker (ankle): see above, monitor status right before the game
Thaddeus Young (shoulder): game-time decision tonight
Eric Gordon (groin): out another 10 days
Ronnie Price (toe): out tonight
Ryan Anderson (ankle): unlikely tonight
Pau Gasol (hamstring): out tonight
Courtney Lee (groin): questionable tonight, could return soon
Chris Douglas-Roberts (swine flu): questionable tonight
Hasheem Thabeet (jaw): could play Sunday
T.J. Ford (back): could return Saturday, monitor his status
Troy Murphy (back): could play Saturday
Richard Hamilton (ankle): very close to returning
Al Jefferson (family illness): will miss two games
For Tonight:
Expect a chippy game between the Lakers and Nuggets tonight. Also, look for strong lines from Kobe Bryant, Lamar Odom, Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith.
Let’s see if we can pick up any hints about the new direction the Hornets will take under new coaching and if it helps David West’s value at all.
There should be some nice lines being put up in New York as the Knicks host the Warriors tonight. Also, see if the off-court drama between Nellie and his players spills out onto the court.
Everybody loves Chris Bosh and Chris Kaman so far this fantasy season. See how they match up tonight.
For Next Week:
4 games: ATL, CHA, CLE, DET, HOU, IND, MIA, MIL, NO, OKC, ORL, POR, TOR
3 games: BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, GS, LAC, LAL, MEM, NJ, NY, PHI, PHO, SAC, SA, UTA, WAS
2 games: MIN
Right, I’m done with him. I held on a couple days expecting a come back. I put up with the benching. I watched all the ‘PRACTICE??’ remixes on youtube….
but Iverson is done.
I’m stacked at pg and sg so i don’t need to worry about like for like. Ive got Haywood, Blatche, Larry Hughes or Mo Speights as my next best options on the free agency or should i try and trade Iverson while he still has some (minimal admitadely) value?
@Sweet English: I’m not sure you can find anyone willing to give you someone better than the waiver wire players you’ve listed.
I like Speights and Haywood more than Blatche and Hughes.
I dunno, some of the guys in my league are pretty dumb.
like, New York Knicks dumb.
Blake Griffin is still a free agent. Should i pick him up and leave him on my bench. He’ll be a beast when he comes back in, i can feel that shit. long term it couuld pay off.
You know what they say doc, it ain’t a sprint.
@Sweet English: If you can spare the spot, Griffin seems like a pretty good stash.
And hey, if you can find a sucker for Iverson, go for it.
Roy Hibbert is available. Should I drop Paul Milsap for him?
D Wade can’t even get on the noteworthy list with 36 points, 5 ast, 4 reb, 2 blocks?
@Jah: Yes, that’s a solid swap. Just watch Hibbert’s minutes when Jeff Foster returns.
@Zers: “Noteworthy Lines” is for players who put up lines that require some kind of attention or commentary. D-Wade putting up that line isn’t all that special since he’s such a stud.
Fantasy owners are probably aware of the best lines each night already, and it’d take up a lot of space to highlight all the sick lines that top-10 studs put up every night.
I hope that makes sense.
