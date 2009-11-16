Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.16 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Brandon Jennings was all kinds of amazing Saturday, blasting the scoreboard with 55 points, 7 threes, 5 rebounds and 5 assists against the woeful Warriors. He shot 62 percent (21-34) from the field, 75 percent (6-8) from the free throw line and turned the ball over four times. It’s hard to imagine him keeping up this pace for the whole season but for the time being, Jennings is already a top-20 fantasy player.

Noteworthy Lines:

Baron Davis (11/15) â€“ 9-20 FG (45%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; B-Diddy is close to finding consistency, and while his field goal percentage leaves something to be desired, his owners can’t complain too much about his numbers lately.

Amar’e Stoudemire (11/15) â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 10-11 FT (91%), 30 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This was his first 30-point game of the season and Stoudemire seems close to returning to form. The window to buy low on him is closing quickly.

Channing Frye (11/15) â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 3ptm, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; A very nice bounce-back game. Frye will be inconsistent, but his good nights will be very good.

Aaron Brooks (11/15) â€“ 11-23 FG (48%), 6-7 FT (86%), 5 3ptm, Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 TO; It wasn’t supposed to be his night, but Brooks was a stud Sunday. He’s capable of notching big numbers every night, but he’s not as consistent as his owners would like him to be.

Monta Ellis (11/14) â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 3ptm, 26 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; This line was overshadowed by Jennings’ night but it was one of Ellis’ finer games this year. He usually doesn’t hit threes, which hurts his value, but he remains one of the very few Warriors who isn’t too affected by Nellie‘s mad distribution of minutes.

Rafer Alston (11/13) â€“ 7-20 FG (35%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 TO; A triple-double from Alston was unexpected, but he’ll continue to see big minutes so long as Devin Harris is out.

Beno Udrih (11/13) â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 4 3ptm, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; He’s thriving without Kevin Martin around and should be a starter in most leagues.

J.R. Smith (11/13) â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; Smith put up this line in just 23 minutes off the bench and seems ready to pick up where he left off last season.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

J.J. Hickson â€“ starting job seems secure, good production with solid shooting percentages, deserves consideration in all leagues

Darren Collison – should see good minutes so long as CP3 is out

Earl Watson â€“ though T.J. Ford is already back, Watson is playing much better lately and is, at the very least, a great short-term option

Earl Boykins â€“ scored 20 points in 31 minutes in his first game with the Wizards, could be a nice addition in deeper leagues

Carl Landry â€“ being picked off of waiver wires quickly, playing extremely well lately

Will Bynum â€“ Rip Hamilton is out for a few more games, which means more opportunities for Bynum to put up good numbers off the bench

Udonis Haslem â€“ hung 28/12 on the Nets Saturday, remains decent source of points, boards and solid shooting percentages, especially in deeper leagues

Injuries:

Travis Outlaw (foot): out six to eight weeks

Erick Dampier (illness): taken to the hospital, monitor news about diagnosis

Michael Redd (knee): could be back within a week

Tim Thomas (knee): could return this week

Ryan Anderson (ankle): likely to play tonight

Brandon Bass (flu): questionable tonight

Marreese Speights (knee): torn MCL in left knee, out six to eight weeks

Chris Paul (ankle): could be out two to four weeks

Josh Howard (ankle): might need another month of rehab

Kelenna Azubuike (knee): will have MRI today, outlook is bleak, could miss significant time

Antawn Jamison (illness): shoulder isn’t the issue, will return this week

For Tonight:

Rashard Lewis returns! His owners in weekly leagues must be giddy that he’s coming back on the Monday of a four-game week, against the Bobcats no less.

See how Jennings follows up his incredible weekend performance. A clunker is more likely than not, but if he pulls out another rabbit, his fantasy-stud status could be cemented for the foreseeable future.

