Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.16 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Brandon Jennings was all kinds of amazing Saturday, blasting the scoreboard with 55 points, 7 threes, 5 rebounds and 5 assists against the woeful Warriors. He shot 62 percent (21-34) from the field, 75 percent (6-8) from the free throw line and turned the ball over four times. It’s hard to imagine him keeping up this pace for the whole season but for the time being, Jennings is already a top-20 fantasy player.
Noteworthy Lines:
Baron Davis (11/15) â€“ 9-20 FG (45%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; B-Diddy is close to finding consistency, and while his field goal percentage leaves something to be desired, his owners can’t complain too much about his numbers lately.
Amar’e Stoudemire (11/15) â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 10-11 FT (91%), 30 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This was his first 30-point game of the season and Stoudemire seems close to returning to form. The window to buy low on him is closing quickly.
Channing Frye (11/15) â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 3ptm, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; A very nice bounce-back game. Frye will be inconsistent, but his good nights will be very good.
Aaron Brooks (11/15) â€“ 11-23 FG (48%), 6-7 FT (86%), 5 3ptm, Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 TO; It wasn’t supposed to be his night, but Brooks was a stud Sunday. He’s capable of notching big numbers every night, but he’s not as consistent as his owners would like him to be.
Monta Ellis (11/14) â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 3ptm, 26 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; This line was overshadowed by Jennings’ night but it was one of Ellis’ finer games this year. He usually doesn’t hit threes, which hurts his value, but he remains one of the very few Warriors who isn’t too affected by Nellie‘s mad distribution of minutes.
Rafer Alston (11/13) â€“ 7-20 FG (35%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 TO; A triple-double from Alston was unexpected, but he’ll continue to see big minutes so long as Devin Harris is out.
Beno Udrih (11/13) â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 4 3ptm, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; He’s thriving without Kevin Martin around and should be a starter in most leagues.
J.R. Smith (11/13) â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; Smith put up this line in just 23 minutes off the bench and seems ready to pick up where he left off last season.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
J.J. Hickson â€“ starting job seems secure, good production with solid shooting percentages, deserves consideration in all leagues
Darren Collison – should see good minutes so long as CP3 is out
Earl Watson â€“ though T.J. Ford is already back, Watson is playing much better lately and is, at the very least, a great short-term option
Earl Boykins â€“ scored 20 points in 31 minutes in his first game with the Wizards, could be a nice addition in deeper leagues
Carl Landry â€“ being picked off of waiver wires quickly, playing extremely well lately
Will Bynum â€“ Rip Hamilton is out for a few more games, which means more opportunities for Bynum to put up good numbers off the bench
Udonis Haslem â€“ hung 28/12 on the Nets Saturday, remains decent source of points, boards and solid shooting percentages, especially in deeper leagues
Injuries:
Travis Outlaw (foot): out six to eight weeks
Erick Dampier (illness): taken to the hospital, monitor news about diagnosis
Michael Redd (knee): could be back within a week
Tim Thomas (knee): could return this week
Ryan Anderson (ankle): likely to play tonight
Brandon Bass (flu): questionable tonight
Marreese Speights (knee): torn MCL in left knee, out six to eight weeks
Chris Paul (ankle): could be out two to four weeks
Josh Howard (ankle): might need another month of rehab
Kelenna Azubuike (knee): will have MRI today, outlook is bleak, could miss significant time
Antawn Jamison (illness): shoulder isn’t the issue, will return this week
For Tonight:
Rashard Lewis returns! His owners in weekly leagues must be giddy that he’s coming back on the Monday of a four-game week, against the Bobcats no less.
See how Jennings follows up his incredible weekend performance. A clunker is more likely than not, but if he pulls out another rabbit, his fantasy-stud status could be cemented for the foreseeable future.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I had just picked up Speights!! Lucky Millsap, who I dropped was still available!
hey doc, what do you think andrew bynum’s stats will look like once gasol comes back? he probablu wont keep putting up 20 10 lines, but is 17-18 and 9 rebounds with 2 blocks a game still realistic? or should i try to sell him high for someone like stoudamire or jefferson?
Hey doc.. Azabuike is on my team… Should I drop him for Thorton or Haslem?? or should i wait and see if he comes back?
JCARR
I dropped Azabuike myself, but it was partly because I have 8 people on my roster who are hurt or out for other reasons and wanted to field SOMEONE…I’ve been hearing he might miss 4-6 months with his injury, but nothing concrete.
@phil: Bynum should remain valuable, even with Gasol around. Yes, 17/9 and 2 blocks per game looks very realistic.
Trading him high for players like Stoudemire or Jefferson isn’t a bad idea. Just know that Jefferson will require more patience.
@JCARR: Wow, eight injured players is no joke.
Dropping him was a good idea. His kneecap was out of place, which doesn’t bode well for his timetable.
Doc that was Controls’ team not mine lol… I have him as well so should i pick up Thorton or Haslem?
My master plan (concerning Brand):
I traded for Luol Deng and Z Illguskaus (yeah, spelled wrong, throw in) and gave up Brand and Charlie V. My plan was to drop Big Z and grab up Kevin Love off waivers… I thought it was a great deal for me.
Well, it got vetoed. I hate that shit… BUT… it’s put up or shut up time for Brand now with Speights’ injury.
Should I give Brand another shot?
Also… I’m starting to think that Eddie Jordan is having an effect on brand’s game.. what do you think?
@JCARR: Gotcha. I’d go with Thornton for now, though look to swap him out when Griffin nears his return.
@fallinup: Yeah, I think you should give Brand a week or two to take advantage of this situation. If he still can’t, dump him. However, his value is higher right now and you could probably get decent value from him since many owners are expecting him to improve.
Yes, coach Jordan is definitely a weight on Brand’s value, but this could change in the near future.
Hey doc,
I’d be trading both Nash and Dirk for CP3 and D12…What do you think?
Also, I just traded Kidd for Al Jefferson, what do you think about that move?
@JLEE: Huge trade right there, but I like it. It would mean overkill on assists, but maybe your team really needs it. Even trade.
The Kidd/Jefferson deal is great. Good job on that one.
Seeing as how Jennings is at his high this season, what guards do you think i could potentially trade him for? I’m definitely in need of AST
@Timeout: If you can package a two-for-two to target CP3, that’d be an ideal situation for you.
Jennings is averaging 5.1 assists per game so far, which is pretty decent. If you want someone who can dish out more, target Chauncey Billups (5.5), Steve Nash (11.5), Baron Davis (7.3), Andre Iguodala (5.5), Rajon Rondo (8.7) or Deron Williams (9.9).
whats the status of dwill and pierce
@Jamal: Williams returned to the team today, so he looks good to go this week. Pierce is a game-time decision Wednesday.