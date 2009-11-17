Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.17

Beast of the Night: Dirk Nowitzki not only hit the game-winner in Milwaukee last night, he also finished with 32 points, 1 three, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block while shooting 48 percent (12-25) from the field, 88 percent (7-8) from the line and didn’t have any turnovers. He’s the hottest fantasy commodity to come out of Germany since Heidi Klum.

Noteworthy Lines:

Brandon Jennings â€“ 8-22 FG (36%), 5-8 FT (63%), 4 3ptm, 25 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; A solid follow-up to his affectionately-dubbed “double-nickel” game. He remains a surprising fantasy stud and deserves all the credit for making the Bucks a watchable team this season.

Jason Kidd â€“ 3-7 FG (43%), 3 3ptm, 9 Pts, 10 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; This is vintage Kidd and while his field goal percentage is low, he remains a productive fantasy point guard.

Andre Miller â€“ 4-10 FG (40%), 6-6 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; His value remains stifled but his owners have to be happy that he’s sticking in the starting lineup. (Cue Chad Kroeger singing “Someday” as a 2009-10 Andre Miller montage slowly plays behind him.)

Josh Smith â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 4-7 FT (57%), 20 Pts, 16 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s exceeding expectations so far this season as he continues to give his owners top-10 value. Smith has improved on every single statistical category from last season except for his free-throw shooting and lack of threes. The latter has boosted his field goal percentage dramatically.

Stephen Jackson â€“ 4-14 FG (29%), 4-8 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; That was fast. Chalk this mediocre line up to a tiring flight to Charlotte right before game time and the discomfort that comes with playing with a whole new team. The good news is that he played 45 minutes and is set to play a huge role for the Bobcats.

Rashard Lewis â€“ 4-15 FG (27%), 2-2 FT (100%), 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He clearly has to work off some rust. Lewis should put up a nice line before the week is done.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Drew Gooden â€“ 22 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 TO; So long as Erick Dampier is out, he’ll be a solid play in most leagues.

Rudy Fernandez â€“ 19 Pts, 4 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; He should see more minutes and put up decent numbers while Travis Outlaw is sidelined. Fernandez is always good for some threes and steals.

Flip Murray â€“ 31 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; If you saw this coming, please let us know what today’s lotto numbers are. Murray is capable of scoring in bunches, but he’s as streaky as they come.

Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 19 Pts, 4 3ptm, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s up-and-down but deserves serious consideration in most leagues.

Injuries:

Kelenna Azubuike (knee): surgery, done for the season

Paul Pierce (knee): will sit out practice again today, questionable Wednesday

Shaquille O’Neal (shoulder): didn’t practice Monday, unlikely tonight

Shawn Marion (ankle): day-to-day

Dampier (illness): timetable for return unknown

Richard Hamilton (ankle): joining team for string of West Coast games, questionable tonight

Tayshaun Prince (back): will travel with the team as well, unlikely to play

Rodney Stuckey (calves): should play tonight

Troy Murphy (back): questionable tonight

Luke Walton (back): pinched nerve, out at least six weeks

Kobe Bryant (groin): he’ll play

Pau Gasol (hamstring): unlikely tonight, could play Thursday

Jermaine O’Neal (hip): practiced Monday, should return tonight

Mario Chalmers (shoulder): didn’t practice Monday, questionable tonight

Michael Redd (knee): should practice this week, return still a few games away

Eddy Curry (calf): highly-anticipated return could happen Wednesday

Jeff Green (hip): should be fine

Omri Casspi (ankle): said he’s healed, should play tonight

Andres Nocioni (hip): didn’t practice Monday, questionable tonight

C.J. Miles (thumb): could return in two weeks

Raja Bell (wrist): Warriors will examine his wrist; he might choose to have surgery so he can be a healthy free agent this summer

For Tonight:

Watch how things begin for the new-look Warriors and pay particular attention to Anthony Morrow, Corey Maggette, Anthony Randolph and Monta Ellis.

J.J. Hickson should have another nice line against Golden State, especially if Shaq sits.

Monitor the point guard battle between Earl Watson and T.J. Ford as the Pacers take on the struggling Nets.

Amar’e Stoudemire will try to keep things rolling against the Rockets, who will also try to maintain their momentum after a big win against the Lakers.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.