Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.17

Beast of the Night: Dirk Nowitzki not only hit the game-winner in Milwaukee last night, he also finished with 32 points, 1 three, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block while shooting 48 percent (12-25) from the field, 88 percent (7-8) from the line and didn’t have any turnovers. He’s the hottest fantasy commodity to come out of Germany since Heidi Klum.
Noteworthy Lines:
Brandon Jennings â€“ 8-22 FG (36%), 5-8 FT (63%), 4 3ptm, 25 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; A solid follow-up to his affectionately-dubbed “double-nickel” game. He remains a surprising fantasy stud and deserves all the credit for making the Bucks a watchable team this season.
Jason Kidd â€“ 3-7 FG (43%), 3 3ptm, 9 Pts, 10 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; This is vintage Kidd and while his field goal percentage is low, he remains a productive fantasy point guard.
Andre Miller â€“ 4-10 FG (40%), 6-6 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; His value remains stifled but his owners have to be happy that he’s sticking in the starting lineup. (Cue Chad Kroeger singing “Someday” as a 2009-10 Andre Miller montage slowly plays behind him.)
Josh Smith â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 4-7 FT (57%), 20 Pts, 16 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s exceeding expectations so far this season as he continues to give his owners top-10 value. Smith has improved on every single statistical category from last season except for his free-throw shooting and lack of threes. The latter has boosted his field goal percentage dramatically.
Stephen Jackson â€“ 4-14 FG (29%), 4-8 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; That was fast. Chalk this mediocre line up to a tiring flight to Charlotte right before game time and the discomfort that comes with playing with a whole new team. The good news is that he played 45 minutes and is set to play a huge role for the Bobcats.
Rashard Lewis â€“ 4-15 FG (27%), 2-2 FT (100%), 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He clearly has to work off some rust. Lewis should put up a nice line before the week is done.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Drew Gooden â€“ 22 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 TO; So long as Erick Dampier is out, he’ll be a solid play in most leagues.
Rudy Fernandez â€“ 19 Pts, 4 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; He should see more minutes and put up decent numbers while Travis Outlaw is sidelined. Fernandez is always good for some threes and steals.
Flip Murray â€“ 31 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; If you saw this coming, please let us know what today’s lotto numbers are. Murray is capable of scoring in bunches, but he’s as streaky as they come.
Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 19 Pts, 4 3ptm, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s up-and-down but deserves serious consideration in most leagues.
Injuries:
Kelenna Azubuike (knee): surgery, done for the season
Paul Pierce (knee): will sit out practice again today, questionable Wednesday
Shaquille O’Neal (shoulder): didn’t practice Monday, unlikely tonight
Shawn Marion (ankle): day-to-day
Dampier (illness): timetable for return unknown
Richard Hamilton (ankle): joining team for string of West Coast games, questionable tonight
Tayshaun Prince (back): will travel with the team as well, unlikely to play
Rodney Stuckey (calves): should play tonight
Troy Murphy (back): questionable tonight
Luke Walton (back): pinched nerve, out at least six weeks
Kobe Bryant (groin): he’ll play
Pau Gasol (hamstring): unlikely tonight, could play Thursday
Jermaine O’Neal (hip): practiced Monday, should return tonight
Mario Chalmers (shoulder): didn’t practice Monday, questionable tonight
Michael Redd (knee): should practice this week, return still a few games away
Eddy Curry (calf): highly-anticipated return could happen Wednesday
Jeff Green (hip): should be fine
Omri Casspi (ankle): said he’s healed, should play tonight
Andres Nocioni (hip): didn’t practice Monday, questionable tonight
C.J. Miles (thumb): could return in two weeks
Raja Bell (wrist): Warriors will examine his wrist; he might choose to have surgery so he can be a healthy free agent this summer
For Tonight:
Watch how things begin for the new-look Warriors and pay particular attention to Anthony Morrow, Corey Maggette, Anthony Randolph and Monta Ellis.
J.J. Hickson should have another nice line against Golden State, especially if Shaq sits.
Monitor the point guard battle between Earl Watson and T.J. Ford as the Pacers take on the struggling Nets.
Amar’e Stoudemire will try to keep things rolling against the Rockets, who will also try to maintain their momentum after a big win against the Lakers.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Yo doc… big fan of your work…. got a quick question…..someone dropped redd in my league… i got an overload of PG with kidd, jennings, brooks, chalmers and westbrook… i was thinking of droping chalmers for redd… good move?
If A.I. goes to the Knicks how do you think that will effect Gallinari?
i can get emeka okafor for troy murphy. should i pull the trigger doc? thanks
@Fraz: I don’t think it’ll affect him much at all. Nate Robinson, Chris Duhon, Toney Douglas, Larry Hughes and Wilson Chandler stand the most to lose if Iverson comes to town.
@max: If you can give up Murphy’s threes and handle Okafor’s poor FT%, sure. But Murphy is the more valuable long-term fantasy player this season.
Hey Doc.
I was offered Mike Beasley for Mike Bibby. Should I pull the trigger? I have somewhat of a guard heavy lineup… decent boards and blocks. Would Beasley really help in any one of those areas?
I’m tiring of Derrick Rose. Who should I look to get for him? I have depth at PG with Westbrook and Evans. Probably could do with a SF/PF. I offered a trade for Joe Johnson with D Rose and Thaddues Young but am not optimistic!
What do you say FD?
ok doc, did i do the right thing, i declined a trade offer of deron williams and richard jefferson for my CP3, and thabo sefalosha (i know i cant spell that mess)
@Rizwan: Rose will pick it up eventually, but I understand your impatience. Just know that if you trade him now, you should expect around 75 cents on the dollar. If you’re cool with that and want to target a SF/PF, look at Elton Brand, Spencer Hawes, Troy Murphy, Caron Butler, David West, Ron Artest or Stephen Jackson, among a few others in that range of value right now.
Butler, Murphy and Jackson are the best targets of that group.
@rangerjohn: There’s no problem with your decision. CP3 is injured, but he’s the No. 1 fantasy player in all the land, so it’s expected that you’d decline all but the best trade offers. Sefolosha isn’t too shabby either and is actually putting up better averages than RJ in nine-category leagues.
why is Luke Walton mentioned?
Doc,
Is it time to give up on Salmons. Right now the best SF available is Battier I don’t know if that is the right decision long term. Also do you know what’s up with Barbosa he has done very little since returing from injury.
How would you rank these players
Iverson, Ben Wallace, Chris Dougals Roberts, A. Morrow and S. Curry?
Thanks
doc,
what the hell is up w curry? hes playing..he isnt playing..hes putting up numbers..hes putting up all zeros..someone stab nelly with a pitchfork 12 times
doc I got a trade offered ..my Amare and Marion for Caron Butler and Boozer… should i take it?
I think boozer and amare will cancel each other cept for maybe 1 or 2 blocks from amare whihc I can make upfor.. but I think Butler is way better than marion
Gasol injured = McGrady injured… change return dates more than they change underwear.
Is it likely that Richard Hamilton will be back and useful by the start of next week?
@kevin k: He might be in use in deep leagues and his minutes, while few, will go to other players who are more relevant to more leagues. Just trying to cover as many bases as I can.
Should i drop Courtney Lee and get Maggette? I’m in need of points
@mw: No, it’s not time to give up on Salmons. He’s on his way and when he does find his offense again, he’ll be more valuable than Battier.
Barbosa’s wrist is still less than 100 percent, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be healthy anytime soon. Either lower your expectations, trade him for another bench player or cut him.
@LAballer: You’ve voiced many fantasy owners’ sentiments.
Curry’s owners had to have seen inconsistent minutes as part of the deal when they drafted him. If not, they were way too optimistic.
With the recent news that Raja Bell is done for the season because of the wrist surgery he postponed in Charlotte, Curry could be more consistent going forward.
@fiyaman: I’m 51% “no,” 49% “yes” on that one.
Stoudemire is better than Boozer (Blks, Pts and %s), but Butler is better than Marion.
STAT should be putting up big-time numbers very soon in that high-octane offense, while Butler’s somewhat of an unknown with Jamison coming back Wednesday.
If you can afford to give up the blocks and can stomach the injury risks that Boozer and Butler pose, I don’t have a huge problem with that deal.
@DoubleA: I think there’s a good chance he’ll be back, but it might take him a game or two to put up decent numbers. Their first game is on Wednesday next week (three-game week) but it’s against the Cavs, so it’s a tough call to start him next week. Keep monitoring his status though.
thks doc u just convinced me to cancel.. we dont go by %s so that wasnt a big deal and I could do w/o the blcks but I wasnt sold on the deal myself and need a sec opinion and i took ur opinion :)
Hey Doc,
I noticed the other day that someone in my L dropped Blake Griffen. I scooped him up. Dropped Travis Outlaw. Is Blake worth the roster spot and the wait???
I just cut Conley for Hamilton, so now I need either him or Eric Gordon back for next week. Has there been any news on Gordon’s status?
@elbow room: Yes. While you’d lose out on assists, threes and FG%, you’d gain boards, steals and blocks.
@A.M: Yeah, that seems like a good move, though Redd is obviously a bigger risk to sit out more games down the line. When both are playing, Redd is the preferable one to own.
@Grandmama: Long-term, Morrow, Wallace, Curry, CDR, A.I., if your league counts FT%. If not, Wallace is first.
@Antouan: Yes, go for it.
@it aint easy being green: Yes, but he’ll require patience. The Clippers won’t rush him back to the court, but once he gets it going he’s definitely a better play than Outlaw.
@DoubleA: The earliest he’ll return is this weekend, but there’s been no word about his availability or progress recently.
doc.
should i drop barbosa for…
drew gooden
e.damp
ben wallace
varejao
perkins
kenyeon martin
thx
@ejay: Wallace, Gooden, Dampier, Perkins, Martin, Varejao in approximate order.
Im in need of 3’s and blocks should I drop T. Young for A. Randolph of C.Frye?
@Skeez: If Randolph and Frye are available on your league’s waiver wire, you must be in a shallow league.
YES! Try to pick them both up if possible.
hey doc who u like more for the big year: rondo, westbrook, jennings?
@fear of the truth: The rookie wall looms for Jennings, but I see little reason to think that he’ll be less valuable than Rondo or Westbrook.
Tough call, but I’d put it at Jennings, Rondo and Westbrook. Jennings and Rondo should be very close by the end of the year, while Westbrook’s low FG% and frequent turnovers don’t seem to be an issue that’ll be resolved this season. You can’t go wrong with either one.
i just dropped ben wallace for jason williams (due to jameer’s injury) and i also dropped jameer for anthony randolph. i’m in a really shallow league and only have an average team, i’m 4 out of 8 right now. am i going to regret dropping jameer? i just dont know if i could handle hanging out to him for up to 6 weeks
@nola: I don’t see a big problem with swapping Nelson for Randolph. Just hope that he gets enough minutes in that volatile situation in Oakland.
thx doc ur amazing
Doc one of the 3 leagues I am in ( a lil over-zealous I know)I am getting my ass handed to me and I actually drafed in this league, unlike another where I didn’t draft and i am in second. Anyways, am in a 12 team, 9 category league. Need a lil help and/ or roster suggestions to help get my team out of the basement. My team is as follows…
Aaron Brooks
Lou Williams
Kobe
Wilson Chandler
Rudy Gay
Maggette
Noah
Okafor
Kristic(Waiver) Last man on bench
Devin Harris
Jameer Nelson
Ray Felton
Duncan
B Griffin
O btw, waiver wire’s best is looking like…
Hinrich, Augustin, T Outlaw, Morrow, Alston, Landry…
Any of those guys worthy of picking up for any 1 on my roster?
Hi Doc,
Love your work, i am in a 13 team league, and getting killed in rebs, assits, 3s.
I am thinking about dropping, barbosa, brandon rush, ty thomas, mcgrady
People available are:
jj hickson
tony parker (someone just dropped him)
jason williams
Who would you drop and pick up if anyone?
Cheers,
Hey Doc,
I offered Artest, Mayo, and C. Butler
for
Durant and Westbrook
There are tonnes of good options on the waiver wire, hence the 3 for 2. What you think? Could deal or should I cancel (Artest and Butler are stinking)
I’m in a 12-team keeper league. My current keepers are Gilbert Arenas and Al Jefferson, both of which are injury-prone. Thus, I drafted Blake Griffin as a bit of insurance. Doc, do you think Blake will eventually put up keeper-worthy numbers?
doc, which one has more value: Flynn or Curry? I’m guessing (and hoping, I want my Dubs to have more promise for the future) Monta will be shipped soon and Curry can have all the shots he wants. I’m leading my league in most offensive cats but I also have the most TOs.
Also thanks for KMart advice, already got him and dropped Nate. Hope he stays healthy.
hey doc,
another one for you.
Who would you rather have for the rest of the year, radmanovic or jj hickson?
Cheers
@hb in az: Well, injuries are part of the reason why your team is suffering, which isn’t much fun. Your PG spot should be solid once Harris comes back and Maggette should be consistently productive now.
I’d look to shore up your PF/C spots. I’d package Tim Duncan and either Brooks or Williams for an upgrade at the PF spot, and maybe package Noah or Okafor with another player to upgrade the C spot.
Chandler doesn’t look ready to break through the ceiling this season, so trade him away after his next solid game.
If you’re struggling, it’ll be tough to wait on Nelson and Griffin, so look to trade one of them or both away in the near future if you’re willing to sell low on them.