Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.19

Beast of the Night: Elton Brand finally emerged and put up 19 points, 11 boards, 2 assists, 3 steals, 6 blocks and just 1 turnover while shooting 47 percent (8-17) from the field and 75 percent (3-4) from the line. This was vintage Brand and owners who have remained patient or bought low on him have to be giggling with joy right now. He’s not out of the woods just yet, but things look are looking way up for Brand and his owners today.
Noteworthy Lines:
Larry Hughes â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 7-8 FT (88%), 3 3ptm, 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Hughes is having more good games than bad ones so far this season so ride him as long as you can â€“ just don’t expect it to last the whole season.
Rashard Lewis â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; That didn’t take long. Lewis looks like he’s back to form already and might see an unexpected boost in assists so long as Jameer Nelson is out.
Stephen Jackson â€“ 9-21 FG (43%), 6-8 FT (75%), 2 3ptm, 26 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; He’ll continue to be a big part of the offense, but this is already spelling trouble for Gerald Wallace (seven shots, 11 points), Raymond Felton (nine shots, nine points) and Boris Diaw (seven shots, eight points).
Antawn Jamison â€“ 12-22 FG (55%), 5-6 FT (83%), 2 3ptm, 31 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; What a comeback game for Jamison. He looked excellent last night and doesn’t appear to have any rust on him whatsoever.
Mike Miller â€“ 7-11 FG (64%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Maybe the ponytail is helping. Miller has become the Wizards’ most versatile player this season and doesn’t appear to be letting up, even with a healthy starting lineup.
Raja Bell â€“ 4-6 FG (67%), 3 3ptm, 11 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast; This was a surprise. He’s still planning on having surgery on his wrist but played last night to help out the short-handed Warriors so don’t pick him up.
Al Jefferson â€“ 9-11 FG (82%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; It’s happening… Jefferson returned after missing two games and put up this pretty line. He looks primed to finally justify the second-round pick most owners used on him and it might be too late to buy low on him.
Tim Duncan â€“ 8-22 FG (36%), 6-8 FT (75%), 22 Pts, 14 Reb, 6 ast, 4 Blk, 2 TO; With Manu Ginobili likely sidelined for a while and Tony Parker still healing, Duncan might have to shoulder a bigger load than coach Gregg Popovich would like for the next few games.
Danilo Gallinari â€“ 0-2 FG (0%), 2 Reb; At least he didn’t have any turnovers. Gallo has cooled off from his fast start but his owners shouldn’t overreact. He’ll struggle with streakiness for parts of the season but should remain in the starting lineup and will get enough minutes to produce on most nights.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Tyler Hansbrough â€“ 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He continues to do a lot with the minutes he’s given, but Troy Murphy‘s nearing return could put a dent in his production. Consider him if you’re in a deeper league.
James Harden â€“ 24 Pts, 6 3ptm, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Harden did this in 31 minutes off the bench and though he’s still far from consistency, he deserves consideration in most leagues.
Ricky Davis â€“ 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast; With Kareem Rush out, there’s more playing time for Buckets. He’ll be a roller coaster but should be considered in deeper leagues.
Craig Smith â€“ 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; With Marcus Camby likely sidelined for a handful of games, Smith could see more playing time.
DeAndre Jordan â€“ 2 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’ll also benefit from Camby’s absence and could put up solid numbers during that time.
Michael Finley â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; Finley will play a lot more with Ginobili likely sidelined for a few games and will be a good source of threes.
Drew Gooden â€“ 17 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; With Erick Dampier sidelined until next week, Gooden could have a few more double-doubles up his sleeve.
Eddy Curry â€“ 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 TO; Not a terrible line for the slimmer Curry, who did this in 12 minutes off the bench after missing a lot of time. He deserves a quick look in deep leagues.
Injuries:
Camby (back): bruised it, day-to-day
Ginobili (groin): will miss a few games, at least
Parker (ankle): last-minute DNP, should be fine soon
LeBron James (wrist): hurt left wrist on a dunk, should play through it
Pau Gasol (hamstring): expected to return tonight
Tyson Chandler (back): back spasms last night, day-to-day
Erick Dampier (illness): cause yet to be determined, out until at least next week
Shawn Marion (ankle): didn’t play last night, might play tonight
Chris Andersen (knee): day-to-day
Tayshaun Prince (back): says it’s better, return date unknown
Udonis Haslem (shoulder): could play Friday
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (foot): expected to play Friday
Michael Redd (knee): targeting Friday return
Courtney Lee (groin): expected to play soon
Devin Harris (groin): expects to return Saturday
Antoine Wright (ankle): will probably miss a couple more games
Mehmet Okur (flu): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Pau Gasol (probably) returns! Monitor how much Lamar Odom and Andrew Bynum are affected.
Carlos Boozer and Duncan had big games last night and they’ll meet each other tonight in San Antonio. Also, see who steps up for a depleted Spurs squad.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
How can Dirk Nowitzki’s night of 41 points (15-29 fg 10-12 ft), 12 rebounds and a block not even be mentioned. He’s being a beast on a regular basis, that you guys don’t even recognize it anymore. He’s gotta be top 3 MVP candidate as of now in this early season
And here I called the other GM’s faggots when they vetoed my close attempt at unloading Brand. Goddamn, thanks faggots! I hope Brand keeps it up. :)
I am so dumb! Left Jamsion on my bench this week.. I was thinking Blatche has been ballin lately and they’d “ease” Jamsion back into the lineup.
Doc – What do you think about A.I. Is his potential really that high fantasy-wise in NY?
Additional Injury Update:
Eddy Curry (stomach): hungry
Is Lebron out for the next game with an injury?
LOL @ 4 …
Doc,
Who do you think wins long-term: Garnett for Baron Davis?
Post #1 is offensive and should be removed. If it is not removed, I will report it to the Department of Justice Civil Hate Crimes Division.
@ 7
I can give you the number to report it. It’s 1-800-DEEZ-NUTS.
@DoubleA: He’ll have more value there than he would’ve in Memphis. If he’s on the Knicks, he’ll be worth a roster spot in most leagues.
Thank you. I have reported both your posts to the DOJ Hate Crimes Division. Bigoted posts against homosexuals should not be tolerated by this website’s overseers.
@JLEE: B-Diddy’s side wins long-term.
hey fantasy doc,
you think it would be a good idea to dump Carl Laundry for Al Thorton?
thanks
Zippy
@ 10
You’re welcome, and I’ll be sure to keep the light on for when the FBI raids my house because of 1 post, in 1 topic, on 1 website, posted on the vast world that we call the internet, ‘supposedly’ reported by 1 complete moron.
Hey Doc,
Assuming Allen Iverson signs with the Knicks tonight, is he worth adding at the expenses of Eric Gordon?
hey doc,
i got offered iguodala and hinrich for rondo and dahntay jones. i plan to drop hinrich since hes trash compared to some FA’s. think this is a good trade?
12 team H2H 9 cat
my team:
cp3
calderon
jameson
j rich
a randolph
z randolph
oden
frye
d collison
millsap
Is post 10 john amichi?
Eugene
Fuck you fagmeat.
@zippy: I like Landry long-term. Better %s, rebounds and blocks.
Fag is a term used for a cigarette in europe. So he just called the other GM’s a pack of Newports….
@uguysoncrack: You’re giving up a lot there, especially since Rondo’s your best PG while Paul is out. Jones also looks real nice right now, but if you want to sell high on him before Dunleavy returns, that’s fine.
If you think you can weather the storm with Calderon (or another free agent PG) until CP3 returns, the deal seems decent. I think this deal depends mostly on the free agent you’re picking up.
Yeah… what Chicagorilla said. So STFU, ya Newport. :D
sorry, one more question for you
was it okay of me to drop Shaq for Drew Gooden?
@zippy: Definitely.
@Chapman Carruthers: It might be tough to wait on Gordon, but Gordon is definitely better than Iverson long-term. I wouldn’t make that swap.
@Joe: I totally understand, but the ‘Noteworthy Lines’ section is for lines that can accommodate some form of commentary or highlight a trend. While it’d be great if I could comment on every single great line from a fantasy stud every night, I’d probably just be saying stuff you readers already knew.
Dirk’s huge night was nice, but isn’t all that much of a surprise. He’s already a top-five fantasy player this year and looks to remain there for the long haul. There isn’t much to say about him. But yes, he is a beast so far and deserves both real-life and fantasy MVP consideration.
Hey Doc.
I dropped Beasley and was going to pick up A.Randolph but got JJ Hickson instead he was beasting for a few games but had a bad night last night.What’s your take?
@Player x: Randolph’s a more dynamic player, since he gives you more steals and blocks – when he gets enough minutes.
The Warriors are a huge mystery right now and with Monta Ellis a possible trade candidate, their roster is in limbo.
With Nellie around and with the possibility that the Warriors might trade for another serviceable big man, Randolph is the slightly riskier player, but one whose ceiling is a lot higher than Hickson’s.
I’d go with Randolph long-term.
@Cav: He’s probable for tomorrow. James is tough and he’ll probably want to keep up with Kobe’s consistent toughness. If anything, his pride should compel him to play through the pain.
Keep up with any updates tomorrow just in case.
Doc, if I wanted to trade Gilbert Arenas or Jamison, which one would you choose to trade? Who will have a better fantasy season this year?
lol at #4, Eddy Curry misses the next 3 weeks with a hairline fracture in his jaw for trying to eat D’antoni because his tie was colorful.
Really tho, no Dirk???? Dude dropped like 40 or something.
Brand won’t keep it up. He will get hurt walking to the donut shop
@Jamal: I’d trade Arenas – bigger health risk, probably gets you more in return, good chance that he’ll encounter fatigue issues down the line.
Arenas has the potential to finish with a better year than Jamison, but you can be more certain that Jamison will give you at least top-35 value this season.
@Joe’s momma: Read my response to @Joe (#27) above.
Whats up Doc, can we roc?
I need your opinion on this trade:
I give up: Rondo + Udrih
I get: Derrick Rose + Thaddeus Young
My League is H2H that counts Ast/TO instead of just TO.
Should I do it? Thanks in advance!
@FD
Got an offer of Gerald Wallace + Luis Scola for Mr. Tim Duncan.
or Gerald Wallace + Luis Scola for Brook Lopez + Jason Richardson.
or his Al Jefferson for my Monta Ellis?
What do you think?
Any of them I should accept right away?
Which should I decline?
Which should I consider?
@BNZA: I don’t like it for you. Rondo’s a virtual lock to finish the season with top-35 value and Udrih is thriving without K-Mart on the floor.
Rose is still struggling to fulfill high expectations, though he should finish the season better than he started it. However, things don’t look good for Young, given Elton Brand’s recent emergence. If you can, wait to see how Brand and Young do tonight (Friday).
You’d basically be selling high on Udrih and buying low on Rose, which is fine, but Young doesn’t seem to be all that appealing right now.
Rondo > Rose
Udrih > Young in the short-term, and maybe in the long-term if Young struggles while Brand thrives
@Duck: Wow, lots of possibilities there.
Wallace + Scola for Duncan seems pretty nice
Wallace + Scola for Lopez and Richardson doesn’t seem as nice
Jefferson for Ellis is very nice
I’d really consider the third deal (Jefferson for Ellis) and the first one as well (Wallace + Scola for Duncan), in that order.
@FD
Jefferson’s stats aren’t as high as Ellis’s right now. Do you think that Jefferson is starting to get out of his slump?
Same for Wallace and Scola. Are they going to maintain their minutes and stats, or is Tim more solid?
@Duck: Yes, Jefferson is probably coming out of his slump and has a much higher ceiling than Ellis, whose looming trade situation and lack of threes on most nights makes him slightly unappealing. Wallace should improve his stats soon, while Scola will be inconsistent, especially when T-Mac returns.