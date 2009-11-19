Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.19

Beast of the Night: Elton Brand finally emerged and put up 19 points, 11 boards, 2 assists, 3 steals, 6 blocks and just 1 turnover while shooting 47 percent (8-17) from the field and 75 percent (3-4) from the line. This was vintage Brand and owners who have remained patient or bought low on him have to be giggling with joy right now. He’s not out of the woods just yet, but things look are looking way up for Brand and his owners today.

Noteworthy Lines:

Larry Hughes â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 7-8 FT (88%), 3 3ptm, 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Hughes is having more good games than bad ones so far this season so ride him as long as you can â€“ just don’t expect it to last the whole season.

Rashard Lewis â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; That didn’t take long. Lewis looks like he’s back to form already and might see an unexpected boost in assists so long as Jameer Nelson is out.

Stephen Jackson â€“ 9-21 FG (43%), 6-8 FT (75%), 2 3ptm, 26 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; He’ll continue to be a big part of the offense, but this is already spelling trouble for Gerald Wallace (seven shots, 11 points), Raymond Felton (nine shots, nine points) and Boris Diaw (seven shots, eight points).

Antawn Jamison â€“ 12-22 FG (55%), 5-6 FT (83%), 2 3ptm, 31 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; What a comeback game for Jamison. He looked excellent last night and doesn’t appear to have any rust on him whatsoever.

Mike Miller â€“ 7-11 FG (64%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Maybe the ponytail is helping. Miller has become the Wizards’ most versatile player this season and doesn’t appear to be letting up, even with a healthy starting lineup.

Raja Bell â€“ 4-6 FG (67%), 3 3ptm, 11 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast; This was a surprise. He’s still planning on having surgery on his wrist but played last night to help out the short-handed Warriors so don’t pick him up.

Al Jefferson â€“ 9-11 FG (82%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; It’s happening… Jefferson returned after missing two games and put up this pretty line. He looks primed to finally justify the second-round pick most owners used on him and it might be too late to buy low on him.

Tim Duncan â€“ 8-22 FG (36%), 6-8 FT (75%), 22 Pts, 14 Reb, 6 ast, 4 Blk, 2 TO; With Manu Ginobili likely sidelined for a while and Tony Parker still healing, Duncan might have to shoulder a bigger load than coach Gregg Popovich would like for the next few games.

Danilo Gallinari â€“ 0-2 FG (0%), 2 Reb; At least he didn’t have any turnovers. Gallo has cooled off from his fast start but his owners shouldn’t overreact. He’ll struggle with streakiness for parts of the season but should remain in the starting lineup and will get enough minutes to produce on most nights.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Tyler Hansbrough â€“ 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He continues to do a lot with the minutes he’s given, but Troy Murphy‘s nearing return could put a dent in his production. Consider him if you’re in a deeper league.

James Harden â€“ 24 Pts, 6 3ptm, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Harden did this in 31 minutes off the bench and though he’s still far from consistency, he deserves consideration in most leagues.

Ricky Davis â€“ 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast; With Kareem Rush out, there’s more playing time for Buckets. He’ll be a roller coaster but should be considered in deeper leagues.

Craig Smith â€“ 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; With Marcus Camby likely sidelined for a handful of games, Smith could see more playing time.

DeAndre Jordan â€“ 2 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’ll also benefit from Camby’s absence and could put up solid numbers during that time.

Michael Finley â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; Finley will play a lot more with Ginobili likely sidelined for a few games and will be a good source of threes.

Drew Gooden â€“ 17 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; With Erick Dampier sidelined until next week, Gooden could have a few more double-doubles up his sleeve.

Eddy Curry â€“ 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 TO; Not a terrible line for the slimmer Curry, who did this in 12 minutes off the bench after missing a lot of time. He deserves a quick look in deep leagues.

Injuries:

Camby (back): bruised it, day-to-day

Ginobili (groin): will miss a few games, at least

Parker (ankle): last-minute DNP, should be fine soon

LeBron James (wrist): hurt left wrist on a dunk, should play through it

Pau Gasol (hamstring): expected to return tonight

Tyson Chandler (back): back spasms last night, day-to-day

Erick Dampier (illness): cause yet to be determined, out until at least next week

Shawn Marion (ankle): didn’t play last night, might play tonight

Chris Andersen (knee): day-to-day

Tayshaun Prince (back): says it’s better, return date unknown

Udonis Haslem (shoulder): could play Friday

Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (foot): expected to play Friday

Michael Redd (knee): targeting Friday return

Courtney Lee (groin): expected to play soon

Devin Harris (groin): expects to return Saturday

Antoine Wright (ankle): will probably miss a couple more games

Mehmet Okur (flu): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Pau Gasol (probably) returns! Monitor how much Lamar Odom and Andrew Bynum are affected.

Carlos Boozer and Duncan had big games last night and they’ll meet each other tonight in San Antonio. Also, see who steps up for a depleted Spurs squad.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

