Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.2 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Chris Bosh is furiously putting up drool-worthy lines so far this season, including two gems on Friday (37 points, 1 three, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 1 turnover) and Sunday (35 points, 2 threes, 16 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 3 turnovers). He shot 51 percent (23-45) from the field and 70 percent (23-33) from the line in those two games, while also hitting all three of his three-point attempts. If he continues to hit threes, Bosh could be vaulting himself into a higher tier of fantasy stardom.

Noteworthy Lines:

Larry Hughes (10/31) â€“ 7-11 FG (64%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; The human waiver-wire yo-yo is back and ready to streak his heart out. With Nate Robinson out for a bit with a bum ankle, Hughes could be a decent pickup.

Brandon Jennings (10/30) â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 Ast, 5 TO; How’s that for an NBA debut? Jennings followed this line up with 24/2/3 along with 3 threes, 3 steals and 3 turnovers against Detroit. He has a kung-fu grip on the starting PG job in Milwaukee and is rewarding his owners handsomely.

Danilo Gallinari (10/31) â€“ 9-22 FG (41%), 4-4 FT (100%), 8 3ptm, 30 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Gallo is averaging 6 threes per game in this young season and was quickly taken off of waiver wires in shallower leagues this weekend. He will hit inconsistency and his minutes are still in flux, but this is quickly becoming a bust-to-beast story. Gallinari should be owned in all leagues and has a shot at averaging 4+ threes per game this year.

Al Jefferson (11/1) â€“ 9-23 FG (39.1%), 3-3 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s slowly turning the corner and should be set for a much better second week of production.

J.J. Redick (11/1) â€“ 8-14 FG (57.1%), 6-7 FT (86%), 5 3ptm, 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He benefited from the absence of Vince Carter and Rashard Lewis and should continue to put up solid numbers so long as they’re both out. Still, Redick seems set to play 20+ minutes this season and could be worth owning in deeper leagues.

Channing Frye (10/30) â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 6 3ptm, 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Stl, 2 TO; He put up a very similar line on Sunday and is faring just as his owners expected on draft day. He’s a great source of threes from the PF/C position.

Jose Calderon (11/1) â€“ 3-7 FG (43%), 4-6 FT (67%), 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 TO; He’s producing less in every single category this year compared to last season and seems set to disappoint owners hoping for a breakout year.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Rafer Alston â€“ benefits from absence of Devin Harris

Delonte West â€“ back from hiatus, will be solid so long as he plays

Ben Wallace â€“ mini-resurrection in return to Detroit, good boards and blocks

Ty Lawson â€“ last week before J.R. Smith returns, should be valuable

Ryan Anderson â€“ lots of threes without Lewis around

Marreese Speights â€“ won’t be reliable until he starts, but playing well

Injuries:

Pau Gasol (hamstring): return date unknown, a bit worrisome for such a high pick

Caron Butler (knee): should play all four games this week

Richard Hamilton (ankle): should be ready to go

Vince Carter (ankle): return date uncertain

Josh Howard (ankle): slated to return this week, will be rusty

Michael Redd (knee pain): pulled early from Saturday’s game, precautionary

Devin Harris (groin): out at least a week, maybe longer

Mehmet Okur (knee, ankle): practiced on Saturday, good to go

For Tonight:

Allen Iverson returns! Watch how it affects the other Grizzlies.

See if Danilo Gallinari can continue his incredible play against the Hornets.

Look to see if Al Jefferson can continue his upward climb toward second-round value.

