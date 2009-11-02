Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.2 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Chris Bosh is furiously putting up drool-worthy lines so far this season, including two gems on Friday (37 points, 1 three, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 1 turnover) and Sunday (35 points, 2 threes, 16 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 3 turnovers). He shot 51 percent (23-45) from the field and 70 percent (23-33) from the line in those two games, while also hitting all three of his three-point attempts. If he continues to hit threes, Bosh could be vaulting himself into a higher tier of fantasy stardom.
Noteworthy Lines:
Larry Hughes (10/31) â€“ 7-11 FG (64%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; The human waiver-wire yo-yo is back and ready to streak his heart out. With Nate Robinson out for a bit with a bum ankle, Hughes could be a decent pickup.
Brandon Jennings (10/30) â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 Ast, 5 TO; How’s that for an NBA debut? Jennings followed this line up with 24/2/3 along with 3 threes, 3 steals and 3 turnovers against Detroit. He has a kung-fu grip on the starting PG job in Milwaukee and is rewarding his owners handsomely.
Danilo Gallinari (10/31) â€“ 9-22 FG (41%), 4-4 FT (100%), 8 3ptm, 30 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Gallo is averaging 6 threes per game in this young season and was quickly taken off of waiver wires in shallower leagues this weekend. He will hit inconsistency and his minutes are still in flux, but this is quickly becoming a bust-to-beast story. Gallinari should be owned in all leagues and has a shot at averaging 4+ threes per game this year.
Al Jefferson (11/1) â€“ 9-23 FG (39.1%), 3-3 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s slowly turning the corner and should be set for a much better second week of production.
J.J. Redick (11/1) â€“ 8-14 FG (57.1%), 6-7 FT (86%), 5 3ptm, 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He benefited from the absence of Vince Carter and Rashard Lewis and should continue to put up solid numbers so long as they’re both out. Still, Redick seems set to play 20+ minutes this season and could be worth owning in deeper leagues.
Channing Frye (10/30) â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 6 3ptm, 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Stl, 2 TO; He put up a very similar line on Sunday and is faring just as his owners expected on draft day. He’s a great source of threes from the PF/C position.
Jose Calderon (11/1) â€“ 3-7 FG (43%), 4-6 FT (67%), 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 TO; He’s producing less in every single category this year compared to last season and seems set to disappoint owners hoping for a breakout year.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Rafer Alston â€“ benefits from absence of Devin Harris
Delonte West â€“ back from hiatus, will be solid so long as he plays
Ben Wallace â€“ mini-resurrection in return to Detroit, good boards and blocks
Ty Lawson â€“ last week before J.R. Smith returns, should be valuable
Ryan Anderson â€“ lots of threes without Lewis around
Marreese Speights â€“ won’t be reliable until he starts, but playing well
Injuries:
Pau Gasol (hamstring): return date unknown, a bit worrisome for such a high pick
Caron Butler (knee): should play all four games this week
Richard Hamilton (ankle): should be ready to go
Vince Carter (ankle): return date uncertain
Josh Howard (ankle): slated to return this week, will be rusty
Michael Redd (knee pain): pulled early from Saturday’s game, precautionary
Devin Harris (groin): out at least a week, maybe longer
Mehmet Okur (knee, ankle): practiced on Saturday, good to go
For Tonight:
Allen Iverson returns! Watch how it affects the other Grizzlies.
See if Danilo Gallinari can continue his incredible play against the Hornets.
Look to see if Al Jefferson can continue his upward climb toward second-round value.
Should I drop Devin Harris for another pg?
I’m kind of lacking for assists in my H2H league and these are the top 5 assisting pgs avail
1. Chris Duhon
2. Jason Williams
3. Randy Foye
4. Rafer Alston
5. Will Bynum
notables, steve blake, eddie house, George Hill
Also Larry Hughes is avail, would he be a good pickup?
A head to head league is from now until March-April…why the hell would you drop Harris for any of those 5 or the notables if Harris’ groin is 1-2 weeks?
Hey Doc, I got Steph Curry with a fantasy friendly schedule this week but only 3 games and Larry Hughes on the wire with 4 games and a hurt Nate. Which would you rather have in your lineup? p.s. I’d be dropping Andre Miller for Hughes.
@RonNation: I wouldn’t drop Harris. He’s out for 7-10 days probably, but he’s too good to let go.
Hughes will be decent (but inconsistent) for about a week or two until Nate Robinson comes back.
@rudderband: I like Curry this week, despite the four games for the Knicks. Hughes will be inconsistent, and the Cavs should shut him down.
Gasol is out this week should I drop him for Ben Wallace?
Like the numbers Hill is putting up in Phx, even with JRich playing last night.
@Claw: Hill has been something else, for sure.
Yo Doc, I have a question for you my man…
would u drop Carl Landry in favor of Udonis Haslem?
looking at the stats alone, it totally justifies the thought, but i wanted to take the opinion of an expert..help!!
Thx
@J-Will: Tough call there. Landry does give you a slightly better mix of steals and blocks, but I give the nod to Haslem at this point. He’s a lock for 30+ minutes, while Landry is not, as he will be backing up Luis Scola. Also, Haslem should reap the rewards when Jermaine O’Neal sits out with an injury. (He might miss a game with a broken nose already.) Good eye!
Hey Doc,
im in a shallow league with all the usual categories my team is:
wade,jj,jrich, josh smith, al jeff, melo, bosh, el mago, marc gasol, paul milsap, al horford, louis williams, LMA.
I clearly need 3’s and assist. who do you think is droppable? would frye be a good pick up or jr smith
LO is out on the waiver too. someone that does a bit of everthing
@Love Sessions: Great team, especially the way Melo’s been playing.
It’s tough to say who’s droppable on that squad, but if I had to choose someone I’d say Millsap, whose potential is suffocated under the wet blanket named Carlos Boozer. He’ll be solid and very ownable, for sure, but if you had to drop someone to pick up threes and assists, he looks like your man.
Frye will be a great source of threes and looks like a stud so far this season. J.R. Smith should be great too, but Melo’s awesome start make me a tad skeptical of how much better Smith will be this season compared to last.
Odom will be extra productive so long as Pau Gasol is out, and he doesn’t look anywhere near returning to the court. Of course, he won’t be as helpful with threes.
Those are three great options and I don’t think you can go wrong with either of them.
I can trade my brook lopez fo hisr josh smith and j rich.
My other Cs are oden, bargnani and nene.
H2h league, 12 team.
Boguts on the wire too, I might swoop hiim up if I needs another center
What do you think doc?
Doc!!
Moped ellis for troy murphy? Your thoughts….
@loupay: I think that’s a very fair deal for you.
@Jcarr: I like Murphy more than Ellis, so if you’re getting him, pull the trigger.
hey doc
who do you like better?
corey brewer or chris douglas roberts?
i need steals, and i’m wondering if brewer can continue to put up these gnarly steal numbers
but i wouldn’t mind boosting my ft percentage and scoring a bit either
i’m leaning towards cdr right now cuz i’m hoping he can get at least a steal a game with decent percentages
but brewers % are so bad but he just had 5 steals…
argh i duno what to do
my league is 14 people there’s so little on waivers
@ds: CDR does have much better percentages at this point, but Brewer has the better all-around numbers. I’d lean toward Brewer if you can afford to wait it out until he finds his shot (he’s a career 76+% FT shooter).
thanks for teh tip!