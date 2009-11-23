Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.23 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Elton Brand is officially back to business after averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 2.5 turnovers in two games over the weekend. He shot 56 percent (15-27) from the field and 91 percent (10-11) from the free throw line during this stretch. This makes three consecutive solid lines for Brand, who is finally showing signs of fulfilling the comeback status many labeled him with coming into this season.
Noteworthy Lines:
Dwight Howard (11/22) â€“ 4-13 FG (31%), 9-14 FT (64%), 17 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 TO; Superman has looked more like Clark Kent lately and has taken a step back from his strong 2008-09 season. This is partly because of foul trouble but if you have a team that can make up for his weaknesses, he looks like a buy-low candidate.
Paul Pierce (11/22) â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 9-10 FT (90%), 6 3ptm, 33 Pts, 9 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’s always been a steady fantasy player and remains so this season. Pierce’s fantasy owners have to be hoping that the Celtics see some competition for the top spot in the East.
Chauncey Billups (11/21) â€“ 5-9 FG (56%), 8-8 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was a refreshing breeze for his owners after three straight games of mediocrity. He should remain a top-10 fantasy point guard when all is said and done this season.
Andrei Kirilenko (11/21) â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 7-9 FT (78%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; AK-47 is quietly having a nice bounce-back season and is playing more than eight more minutes per game than last season, though he came off the bench in the last five games.
Al Jefferson (11/21) â€“ 8-21 FG (38%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This makes two consecutive double-doubles for him and he looks ready to reward his patient owners. It might be too late to buy low on him but if you can nab him from a skeptical owner, feel confident to do so.
Andre Miller (11/21) â€“ 1-3 FG (33%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast; The key here is that Miller only played 20 minutes off the bench. That’s right â€“ he’s back on the bench, apparently because coach Nate McMillan wanted to give Brandon Roy more control of the ball. If you sold high on Miller, congratulations. If you held onto him, this is upsetting.
Lou Williams (11/20) â€“ 12-16 FG (75%), 3-3 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 31 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 6 Stl, 4 TO; Williams is exceeding the sleeper status many tagged him with in the offseason and is putting up top-25 overall fantasy stats.
Monta Ellis (11/20) â€“ 13-28 FG (46%), 7-9 FT (78%), 1 3ptm, 34 Pts, 2 Reb, 8 Ast, 6 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; He did this in 48 minutes in the usual four quarters of basketball. Ellis remains a productive fantasy player regardless of the trade rumors.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Ersan Ilyasova â€“ putting up a nice mix of stats recently, benefits from the absence of Andrew Bogut
Jason Williams â€“ had a nice line Sunday, will play plenty of minutes with Jameer Nelson sidelined
Jarrett Jack â€“ giving Jose Calderon a run for his minutes
Nazr Mohammed â€“ should play well while Tyson Chandler is out
Marcus Thornton â€“ another Hornet who benefits from Chris Paul‘s injury
James Harden â€“ in the midst of a solid streak
Martell Webster â€“ had a great line Saturday, minutes more secure with Travis Outlaw out
Steve Blake â€“ as the sole starting PG for the Blazers, he could become a very relevant fantasy player
Injuries:
Eric Gordon (groin): unlikely tonight, could return Wednesday
Michael Redd (knee): could return Wednesday
Manu Ginobili (groin): out for about another week
Mike Miller (calf): out indefinitely
Tyreke Evans (finger, ankle): day-to-day
Courtney Lee (groin): should return this week
Mike Dunleavy (knee): could return this week
Tracy McGrady (knee, back): return date very cloudy
Richard Hamilton (ankle): could return this week
For Tonight:
Beno Udrih should have a nice night in Memphis, especially if Evans can’t go.
See if Derrick Rose can maintain his scoring and hand out more assists in Portland. Also, monitor Blake’s production and see how his minutes are split with Miller.
Tony Parker and Brandon Jennings could have a nice battle and some strong fantasy lines against each other tonight.
whats up with raymond felton and david west? think they their numbers will pick up or are we looking at a down season?
@tomizi: West is more likely to pick things up, especially once CP3 returns, than Felton is. I’ve been pessimistic about Felton heading into this season and with S-Jack’s arrival, there’s little reason to believe he’ll turn things around.
i was offered kobe bryant and stephen curry for paul pierce and rudy gay…should i take that offer?
@jason: Very enticing. It seems fairly even to me, though if you accept you’re banking on Curry’s potential for consistent minutes this season.
Kobe slightly > than Pierce
Gay > Curry right now.
If you’re high on Curry, go for it. Otherwise, you might want to stay put.
should i drop bogut or jameer for thornton??
Hey Doc,
Which of these pgs do you think will be best for the rest of the season:
duhon
felton
j jack
conley
barbosa
delonte west
Thanks
doc, which one has more value? Hawes or KMart 1? I’m trying to improve my FG, FT and BLKs
Also, should I sell high on Boozer already? He’s putting up some OK stuff and I’m still hoping he would be traded soon so he could get more consistent minutes and touches.
thanks
Luke Ridnour…does he have any worth?
Anyone on your waiver wire that I should drop Odom/Young/Camby/A. Randolph for?
@CAN: Al or Marcus? If you’re in a shallow league, you can consider it. In a deeper league, I’m not so sure you should.
@BrickLayer: Duhon, Barbosa, Conley, Felton, Jack, West, in approximate order.
@the truth: Hawes.
Boozer has been nice, but the trade and health risks to his value are there. I’m not sure he’ll be more consistent elsewhere, unless he’s traded to a terrible team. His injury risk is bigger than the possibility of a trade at this point. I’d say sell high if you’re paranoid, but it’s tough to argue against riding him out.
@Duck: Ridnour – only in deep leagues.
Hm, Young is the most droppable of that group. See if Anthony Morrow or Ersan Ilyasova are available, but I’d need to know how deep your league is to get a better idea.
@FD
It’s an 8 man league.
Morrow is open but Ilyasova isn’t.
Hey doc, is it ok to trade Kidd?
Kidd + Zach Randolph for Vince Carter + Al Jefferson
my PG now would be Louis Williams and Randy Foye
@Duck: I’m sure you’ve told me this before, but it’s tough to remember everything here.
Here are some to search for:
Carl Landry, CDR, Brendan Haywood, Beno Udrih (bad game tonight though), Peja Stojakovic
Doc,
I’m offered Roy and Redd for Rondo and Scola. Should I bite?
I have DWill, VC, Diaw, JR Smith, Westbrook, Al Jeff, Brook Lopez, Okafor, Nene and Bogut.
10-man H2H 9-cat (TO included).
Thanks.
@FD
All of those are taken already, but thanks for the names. :D.
@wid-get: That sounds like a great deal for you.
@Struggling: I’d steer clear of that one, mostly because of Redd’s delicate knee and smaller offensive role now that Jennings is there.
If you are optimistic about Redd however, that sounds like a decent deal for you, though you lose frontcourt depth and take on a crowded, but talented, backcourt.
@Duck: Aw man, sorry about that. I guess you have some savvy owners in your league. I hope you find someone decent to scoop up soon.
Hi Doc.
Drop AI for Tinsley?
@Jooks: Yes, drop A.I. For just about anyone.
Sucks coach Brown isn’t giving DJ Augustin more court time. I see him being a big time player.
Marcus Thorton is one hell of a player, great he’s receiving some tick.
Ibaka!!!!!!!!!!