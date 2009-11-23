Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.23 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Elton Brand is officially back to business after averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 2.5 turnovers in two games over the weekend. He shot 56 percent (15-27) from the field and 91 percent (10-11) from the free throw line during this stretch. This makes three consecutive solid lines for Brand, who is finally showing signs of fulfilling the comeback status many labeled him with coming into this season.

Noteworthy Lines:

Dwight Howard (11/22) â€“ 4-13 FG (31%), 9-14 FT (64%), 17 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 TO; Superman has looked more like Clark Kent lately and has taken a step back from his strong 2008-09 season. This is partly because of foul trouble but if you have a team that can make up for his weaknesses, he looks like a buy-low candidate.

Paul Pierce (11/22) â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 9-10 FT (90%), 6 3ptm, 33 Pts, 9 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’s always been a steady fantasy player and remains so this season. Pierce’s fantasy owners have to be hoping that the Celtics see some competition for the top spot in the East.

Chauncey Billups (11/21) â€“ 5-9 FG (56%), 8-8 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was a refreshing breeze for his owners after three straight games of mediocrity. He should remain a top-10 fantasy point guard when all is said and done this season.

Andrei Kirilenko (11/21) â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 7-9 FT (78%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; AK-47 is quietly having a nice bounce-back season and is playing more than eight more minutes per game than last season, though he came off the bench in the last five games.

Al Jefferson (11/21) â€“ 8-21 FG (38%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This makes two consecutive double-doubles for him and he looks ready to reward his patient owners. It might be too late to buy low on him but if you can nab him from a skeptical owner, feel confident to do so.

Andre Miller (11/21) â€“ 1-3 FG (33%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast; The key here is that Miller only played 20 minutes off the bench. That’s right â€“ he’s back on the bench, apparently because coach Nate McMillan wanted to give Brandon Roy more control of the ball. If you sold high on Miller, congratulations. If you held onto him, this is upsetting.

Lou Williams (11/20) â€“ 12-16 FG (75%), 3-3 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 31 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 6 Stl, 4 TO; Williams is exceeding the sleeper status many tagged him with in the offseason and is putting up top-25 overall fantasy stats.

Monta Ellis (11/20) â€“ 13-28 FG (46%), 7-9 FT (78%), 1 3ptm, 34 Pts, 2 Reb, 8 Ast, 6 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; He did this in 48 minutes in the usual four quarters of basketball. Ellis remains a productive fantasy player regardless of the trade rumors.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Ersan Ilyasova â€“ putting up a nice mix of stats recently, benefits from the absence of Andrew Bogut

Jason Williams â€“ had a nice line Sunday, will play plenty of minutes with Jameer Nelson sidelined

Jarrett Jack â€“ giving Jose Calderon a run for his minutes

Nazr Mohammed â€“ should play well while Tyson Chandler is out

Marcus Thornton â€“ another Hornet who benefits from Chris Paul‘s injury

James Harden â€“ in the midst of a solid streak

Martell Webster â€“ had a great line Saturday, minutes more secure with Travis Outlaw out

Steve Blake â€“ as the sole starting PG for the Blazers, he could become a very relevant fantasy player

Injuries:

Eric Gordon (groin): unlikely tonight, could return Wednesday

Michael Redd (knee): could return Wednesday

Manu Ginobili (groin): out for about another week

Mike Miller (calf): out indefinitely

Tyreke Evans (finger, ankle): day-to-day

Courtney Lee (groin): should return this week

Mike Dunleavy (knee): could return this week

Tracy McGrady (knee, back): return date very cloudy

Richard Hamilton (ankle): could return this week

For Tonight:

Beno Udrih should have a nice night in Memphis, especially if Evans can’t go.

See if Derrick Rose can maintain his scoring and hand out more assists in Portland. Also, monitor Blake’s production and see how his minutes are split with Miller.

Tony Parker and Brandon Jennings could have a nice battle and some strong fantasy lines against each other tonight.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

