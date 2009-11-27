Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.27

Beast of the Night: Carlos Boozer dominated the Bulls last night to the tune of 28 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocks. He shot 86 percent (12-14) from the field, 80 percent (4-5) from the free throw line and had 2 turnovers. Boozer’s exceeding expectations this season and seems very motivated to make a good impression on teams who might court him this summer when he becomes a free agent.
Noteworthy Lines:
Dwight Howard â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 4-9 FT (44%), 22 Pts, 17 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 5 TO; He’s been limited by foul trouble this year, but he played 41 minutes and had just three fouls last night. Anything less than 22/15 from him seems like a disappointment, but Howard could be righting the ship now.
Al Horford â€“ 1-3 FG (33%), 2 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He usually struggles against Howard, so don’t read anything into this line. Horford has finally stepped into the double-double realm this season and is a top-tier fantasy center this season.
Luol Deng â€“ 8-20 FG (40%), 9-11 FT (82%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl; Along with Joakim Noah, Deng’s been one of the steadiest Bulls this season and has made a solid return after missing most of 2008-09.
Paul Millsap â€“ 6-8 FG (75%), 12 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; This is the kind of line his owners probably hoped to see on a nightly basis when they drafted him. He’s still worth owning in most leagues but consistency seems but a dream.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Jannero Pargo â€“ 7 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; With Kirk Hinrich sidelined with a sprained thumb, Pargo should see some decent minutes in the meantime. He should be considered in deep leagues.
Anthony Johnson â€“ 17 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 3 Ast; He had a huge fourth quarter last night and outplayed Jason Williams, who was probably fatigued after having a big game Wednesday night, but he should only be considered in very deep leagues.
Injuries:
Hinrich (thumb): day-to-day
Ben Gordon (ankle): unlikely tonight
Quentin Richardson (back): unlikely tonight
Nick Collison (knee): doubtful tonight
Shaquille O’Neal (shoulder): says he’ll play tonight
Elton Brand (hamstring): unlikely tonight
Robin Lopez (foot): should return tonight
Beno Udrih (illness): monitor his status
Caron Butler (foot): game-time decision tonight
For Tonight:
See how Jrue Holiday continue to fill in for Lou Williams as the Sixers host the Hawks. Also, expect Horford to bounce back after last night’s clunker.
Will Bynum should have a nice night for the short-handed Pistons as they take on the Clippers. Eric Gordon should improve on Wednesday’s forgettable performance, his first since returning from a groin injury.
Expect another big game from Tyreke Evans as the Kings host the struggling Nets.
For Next Week:
4 games: CHI, DAL, GS, IND, MIA, MIL, NY, PHO, TOR, WAS
3 games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CLE, DEN, DET, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIN, NJ, PHI, SAC, UTA
2 games: LAC, NO, OKC, ORL, POR, SA
Hi Doc – Any word on Dunleavy? Other reports say that he wont be back for a weak or so and I’ve noticed in previous articles that you say he’ll be back anytime?
Thanks!
@Antouan: Word is he’ll be back tonight.
Doc,
Who would you start tonight, Westbrook or B. Davis?
@mw: B-Diddy.
Hey DOc,
SHould I trade CDR for Devin Harris?
Hey doc should I sit westbrook or duncan next week? My only other assist guy is arenas since chris paul is out. I dnt know if I should even try to compete in assists or just start duncan
Hibbert for Love ? What do you think doc ?
@Blazers: Yes.
@kevin: I’d see what your opponent is weak or strong in and decide accordingly.
@tpland: I think that’s pretty fair. Hibbert will get more blocks, but Love has a good shot at being better everywhere else.
doc, who should i drop off my team to make room for Jamison from IR? Turkuglu, Maggette, or Salmons? FG% doesnt count in my league.
this is my team currently:
PG Rodney Stuckey
SG Kobe Bryant
SF Paul Pierce
PF Rashard Lewis
C Brook Lopez
G Gilbert Arenas
G Brandon Jennings
F Hedo Turkoglu
UTIL Deron Williams
UTIL Marc Gasol
Bench Troy Murphy
Bench John Salmons
Bench Corey Maggette
IR Antawn Jamison, Was PF
IR Kevin Love*, Min PF O
Hey Doc,
Do you think Dejuan Blair will eventually get enough consistent minutes this season to warrant keeping him at the very end of my bench?
@Matt: Salmons probably, though Maggette’s recent injury is the first of more to come.
@spurs.fan: Yes, but probably toward the end of the season.
wuts up Doc?
I’ve been thinkin about dropping Dahntay Jones to pick up Martell Webster in free agency. DJ has been jackin a LOT of shots and not many have been goin in… destroying my FG%. Also Dunleavy’s back so i’m assuming Jones won’t get much tick.
However, Webster hasn’t had many big games, but i know he just recently started gettin solid minutes.
should i pick up Webster? or should i try and weather Jones’ slump?
-thanks a lot Doc, would really appreciate your opinion
hey Fantasy Doc,
do you think it would be a good move if I could snag Duncan and B diddy for Wade? Or should I just hang on to Wade
Thanks
zippy
@zippy: If you’re in a shallow league, be wary of doing it. If you’re in a deeper one, this seems decent, though you’re taking on more DNP risks and a streaky shooter in Davis.
hi doc,
I need a solid PF and both Kevin Love & Blake Griffin are avail.
Who is the better pick up and how long should I wait to nab him
thanks
@will: Kevin Love. He’s targeting a mid-December return, so look to grab him this week.
Hey Doc,
Who do you think will be better/more consistent for the rest of the season:
vlad radmonovic
varejao
martell webster
barbosa
Advise please!
Some goof ball dropped Louis Williams in my league and I’m thinking about picking him up!
First off, I don’t believe he’ll be out 8 weeks. A lil’ less is my thinking, AND, if the 6ers sign AI that will for sure hurt his stats.
What should I do? I’m going to wait and see what happens with AI, then I’ll make a decision.
Any input?
@kings_fan: That seems like a good swap. Go for it.
@BrickLayer: Oh boy. Most consistent might be Varejao, since he’s usually good for 8 boards and a block and a steal per game.
But I’d rather own Webster right now and Barbosa long-term, given his recent consistency.
@Dean: It depends on who you’d drop for Lou, but I have no problem with stashing him. The A.I. situation should be worrisome, since if he does return to Philly he’ll likely return as the starter, which means Williams would probably be the sixth man when he returns. He’ll still have good value, but won’t be as nice as he has been thus far.
Should I trade my Lopez/Ellis for Iguodala/JJohnson?
@Duck: That seems fair, if you can lose out on boards and blocks.
@FD
Okay.
Well the guy I’m trading with has these five players that I’d want to trade for.
Granger
Jefferson
Lee
Johnson
Iguodala
Are there any other pairings I could offer that would benefit me, but wouldn’t seem ridiculous?
@Duck: I’d go for Jefferson and either Johnson or Iguodala.
Jefferson seemed to come out of his slump for a couple games, but went back to stats that weren’t as impressive as Lopez’s. Do you think he’ll pick it up later in the season, or is he just another DJ Augustin?
Hey Doc,
Do you think Dampier will get his starting role back? with Gooden doing pretty well and all.
Thanks.
@Duck: He’ll pick it up.
@Tom: If he recovers his health, yes, he should be the starter again. It’ll be hard for him to do as well as he did early this season though.
Hey Doc, I got offered Jamison and horford for marc gasol and G wallace what should I do?
Doc,
I just turned it down but what do you think: Nene for Calderon? I really need assists but i think i am giving up way too much for it.
JLEE give up you have no idea
Doc,
I’m sitting at the top of my 11 team league and have been blessed with a (relatively) healthy start to the season.
I’m looking at dropping D Collison, now that Chris Paul’s return is getting closer. Who do you like out of Kevin Love, Mike Dunleavy, Ersan Ilysova, Courtney Lee or Dampier?
@blazers: That’s a pretty nice offer. I’d take it if you’d benefit from the threes. It’s tough to give up Gasol right now though.
@JLEE: Yeah, no way anyone should give up Nene for Calderon.
@Goat: Dunleavy, Love, Ilyasova, Lee, Dampier, in that order for the rest of the season. Ilyasova will be great short-term though.