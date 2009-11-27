Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.27

Beast of the Night: Carlos Boozer dominated the Bulls last night to the tune of 28 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocks. He shot 86 percent (12-14) from the field, 80 percent (4-5) from the free throw line and had 2 turnovers. Boozer’s exceeding expectations this season and seems very motivated to make a good impression on teams who might court him this summer when he becomes a free agent.

Noteworthy Lines:

Dwight Howard â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 4-9 FT (44%), 22 Pts, 17 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 5 TO; He’s been limited by foul trouble this year, but he played 41 minutes and had just three fouls last night. Anything less than 22/15 from him seems like a disappointment, but Howard could be righting the ship now.

Al Horford â€“ 1-3 FG (33%), 2 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He usually struggles against Howard, so don’t read anything into this line. Horford has finally stepped into the double-double realm this season and is a top-tier fantasy center this season.

Luol Deng â€“ 8-20 FG (40%), 9-11 FT (82%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl; Along with Joakim Noah, Deng’s been one of the steadiest Bulls this season and has made a solid return after missing most of 2008-09.

Paul Millsap â€“ 6-8 FG (75%), 12 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; This is the kind of line his owners probably hoped to see on a nightly basis when they drafted him. He’s still worth owning in most leagues but consistency seems but a dream.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Jannero Pargo â€“ 7 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; With Kirk Hinrich sidelined with a sprained thumb, Pargo should see some decent minutes in the meantime. He should be considered in deep leagues.

Anthony Johnson â€“ 17 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 3 Ast; He had a huge fourth quarter last night and outplayed Jason Williams, who was probably fatigued after having a big game Wednesday night, but he should only be considered in very deep leagues.

Injuries:

Hinrich (thumb): day-to-day

Ben Gordon (ankle): unlikely tonight

Quentin Richardson (back): unlikely tonight

Nick Collison (knee): doubtful tonight

Shaquille O’Neal (shoulder): says he’ll play tonight

Elton Brand (hamstring): unlikely tonight

Robin Lopez (foot): should return tonight

Beno Udrih (illness): monitor his status

Caron Butler (foot): game-time decision tonight

For Tonight:

See how Jrue Holiday continue to fill in for Lou Williams as the Sixers host the Hawks. Also, expect Horford to bounce back after last night’s clunker.

Will Bynum should have a nice night for the short-handed Pistons as they take on the Clippers. Eric Gordon should improve on Wednesday’s forgettable performance, his first since returning from a groin injury.

Expect another big game from Tyreke Evans as the Kings host the struggling Nets.

For Next Week:

4 games: CHI, DAL, GS, IND, MIA, MIL, NY, PHO, TOR, WAS

3 games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CLE, DEN, DET, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIN, NJ, PHI, SAC, UTA

2 games: LAC, NO, OKC, ORL, POR, SA

