Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.3

Beast of the Night: Kevin Martin finished with 48 points on 52 percent (14-27) shooting from the field and 72 percent (13-18) from the free throw line, hitting 7 threes and adding 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block and 3 turnovers. He was toying with O.J. Mayo during parts of the game, hitting a variety of difficult shots over his outstretched hand. K-Mart’s picking up right where he left off last season and the only major limitation to his value is his health.

Noteworthy Lines:

Gerald Wallace â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 10-13 FT (77%), 24 Pts, 20 Reb, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Crash is now averaging 14 boards per game this season, though that’s probably unsustainable. The one major flaw so far: Wallace has yet to hand out an assist in four games this season.

Marc Gasol â€“ 5-11 FG (45%), 6-7 FT (86%), 16 Pts, 16 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Little Gasol has been great this year and is putting up all the numbers you’d want from a starting fantasy center.

Spencer Hawes â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 3-4 FT (75%), 21 Pts, 11 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This makes two consecutive solid games for Hawes, who is still coming off the bench. He’s clearly outplaying Sean May, who is starting at center, and remains a viable fantasy force.

Al Jefferson â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 6-6 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He played a season-high 34:33 last night despite it being the second of a back-to-back matchup. Jefferson’s Achilles is on the mend and his offense is already in place. It shouldn’t be long before his rebounds and blocks catch up.

Allen Iverson â€“ 5-9 FG (55%), 1 3ptm, 11 Pts, 1 Ast, 2 TO; A.I. made his comeback and played 17:39 last night. He began the night quietly and mostly deferred to his teammates before turning it up in the second half. His presence didn’t seem to affect Mayo or Mike Conley much, which is a good sign, but this will change once his minutes increase. (He’s already complaining about not starting.)

Danilo Gallinari â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This kills owners who picked him up and eagerly inserted him into their starting lineups this week. The minutes will be there (he played 36:41 last night) and it shouldn’t be too long before his next thrilling performance.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Chris Douglas-Roberts â€“ 20 Pts, 2 3ptm, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He might be available in deeper leagues and has extra value so long as Devin Harris is out.

D.J. Augustin â€“ 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; The tiny guard was dropped by a lot of owners after a slow start this week, but even with Raja Bell back in the lineup, Augustin was productive and will remain so on most nights.

Rasual Butler â€“ 12 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He started over Al Thornton last night and is a decent source of threes and a mix of steals and blocks every now and then.

Corey Brewer â€“ 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s struggling with his shot but is putting up great all-around stats, especially in the steals/blocks departments.

Charlie Bell â€“ He’ll take over the starting job that Michael Redd is leaving behind for about two weeks (see below).

Injuries:

Michael Redd (knee): strained patella tendon but surgically repaired ligaments are fine, out two weeks

Jermaine O’Neal (nose): broke his nose on Sunday, plans to play tonight without a mask

Drew Gooden (rib cage): didn’t practice Monday, unlikely to play tonight

Richard Hamilton (ankle): not playing tonight

Pau Gasol (hamstring): definitely out for the next two games, possible tear in right hamstring

Chris Quinn (foot): could play tonight

Daequan Cook (shoulder): didn’t practice Monday, probably out tonight

Yi Jianlian (knee): will have MRI on right knee today

Vince Carter (ankle): if he can make it through shootaround today, will be ready to go

LaMarcus Aldridge (knee): game-time decision tonight

Mickael Pietrus (flu): could play tonight, but if he and Carter are out, J.J. Redick is up for another strong night

For Tonight:

The Carmelo Anthony show continues in Indiana tonight.

Washington at Cleveland means LeBron James, DeShawn Stevenson and Gilbert Arenas in the same building. Fantasy implications abound…or not.

Let’s see if Kevin Durant can boost his dismal 21.3 percent shooting against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

Steve Blake seems to be outplaying Andre Miller up to this point, but the battle for minutes rages on against Atlanta.

