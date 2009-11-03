Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.3

Beast of the Night: Kevin Martin finished with 48 points on 52 percent (14-27) shooting from the field and 72 percent (13-18) from the free throw line, hitting 7 threes and adding 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block and 3 turnovers. He was toying with O.J. Mayo during parts of the game, hitting a variety of difficult shots over his outstretched hand. K-Mart’s picking up right where he left off last season and the only major limitation to his value is his health.
Noteworthy Lines:
Gerald Wallace â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 10-13 FT (77%), 24 Pts, 20 Reb, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Crash is now averaging 14 boards per game this season, though that’s probably unsustainable. The one major flaw so far: Wallace has yet to hand out an assist in four games this season.
Marc Gasol â€“ 5-11 FG (45%), 6-7 FT (86%), 16 Pts, 16 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Little Gasol has been great this year and is putting up all the numbers you’d want from a starting fantasy center.
Spencer Hawes â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 3-4 FT (75%), 21 Pts, 11 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This makes two consecutive solid games for Hawes, who is still coming off the bench. He’s clearly outplaying Sean May, who is starting at center, and remains a viable fantasy force.
Al Jefferson â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 6-6 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He played a season-high 34:33 last night despite it being the second of a back-to-back matchup. Jefferson’s Achilles is on the mend and his offense is already in place. It shouldn’t be long before his rebounds and blocks catch up.
Allen Iverson â€“ 5-9 FG (55%), 1 3ptm, 11 Pts, 1 Ast, 2 TO; A.I. made his comeback and played 17:39 last night. He began the night quietly and mostly deferred to his teammates before turning it up in the second half. His presence didn’t seem to affect Mayo or Mike Conley much, which is a good sign, but this will change once his minutes increase. (He’s already complaining about not starting.)
Danilo Gallinari â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This kills owners who picked him up and eagerly inserted him into their starting lineups this week. The minutes will be there (he played 36:41 last night) and it shouldn’t be too long before his next thrilling performance.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Chris Douglas-Roberts â€“ 20 Pts, 2 3ptm, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He might be available in deeper leagues and has extra value so long as Devin Harris is out.
D.J. Augustin â€“ 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; The tiny guard was dropped by a lot of owners after a slow start this week, but even with Raja Bell back in the lineup, Augustin was productive and will remain so on most nights.
Rasual Butler â€“ 12 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He started over Al Thornton last night and is a decent source of threes and a mix of steals and blocks every now and then.
Corey Brewer â€“ 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s struggling with his shot but is putting up great all-around stats, especially in the steals/blocks departments.
Charlie Bell â€“ He’ll take over the starting job that Michael Redd is leaving behind for about two weeks (see below).
Injuries:
Michael Redd (knee): strained patella tendon but surgically repaired ligaments are fine, out two weeks
Jermaine O’Neal (nose): broke his nose on Sunday, plans to play tonight without a mask
Drew Gooden (rib cage): didn’t practice Monday, unlikely to play tonight
Richard Hamilton (ankle): not playing tonight
Pau Gasol (hamstring): definitely out for the next two games, possible tear in right hamstring
Chris Quinn (foot): could play tonight
Daequan Cook (shoulder): didn’t practice Monday, probably out tonight
Yi Jianlian (knee): will have MRI on right knee today
Vince Carter (ankle): if he can make it through shootaround today, will be ready to go
LaMarcus Aldridge (knee): game-time decision tonight
Mickael Pietrus (flu): could play tonight, but if he and Carter are out, J.J. Redick is up for another strong night
For Tonight:
The Carmelo Anthony show continues in Indiana tonight.
Washington at Cleveland means LeBron James, DeShawn Stevenson and Gilbert Arenas in the same building. Fantasy implications abound…or not.
Let’s see if Kevin Durant can boost his dismal 21.3 percent shooting against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.
Steve Blake seems to be outplaying Andre Miller up to this point, but the battle for minutes rages on against Atlanta.
Martin KILLED IT last night
Martin impressed with the 4 steals and block, that hardly ever happens, big game hopefully he stays healthy.
Really liked Hawes though, dude almost got a triple double, how is he not starting? Did he bang Westphaauls daughter or something? He filled up the stat sheet.
Here is a question for you doc, H2H league who do I start between GHill and Odom.
This is based on the players average not total, and includes PARSB.
Hey doc Richard Jefferson is available should i pick him up… I just dont see him putting up numbers in San Antonios system. I would drop Warrick.
@Claw: The Kings probably want to shore up their bench a bit, and Hawes is a great sixth man. He should be starting though.
@Claw: I like Hill by a hair, but if Amar’e starts to grab more boards and regain his bearings, Hill’s value will decline a bit. Odom is a great option so long as Gasol is out. It basically depends on what stats you’re looking to shore up.
@JCARR: Warrick is especially enticing now that Redd is out at least two weeks. Still, overall RJ is still the better option. He’s catching on and gives you better percentages and threes. Ideally, I’d hold onto Warrick to see how he benefits from Redd’s absence and closely monitor how RJ continues to progress.
Warrick short-term, RJ long-term.
how did you get 21.3% for KD? i think it’s actually 32.8.. technicality, i know..
i have aldridge, gasol, AI, and vince on the same fantasy team. last week was not pretty for me… and this week isn’t shaping up any better unless gasol and aldridge get better FAST..
@jryu: Good eye. My mistake.
Aldridge looks a lot closer to returning (possibly tonight) than Gasol. I hope your team stays above water this week.
Doc,
Do you what’s up with C. Butler and how long he will be out.
@mw: Sore knee, practiced yesterday, should be able to play all four games this week. Start him with confidence.
Doc… Is Tyreke Evans droppable at this points or should i hold onto him?
what’s your take on tmac? i know he’s far from coming back but i also know he’s training with tim grover and is highly motivated. i have 5 bench spots, very shallow league, 8 teams, 9 cat, should i hold him until the mri on the 23rd?
@JCARR: It depends on how deep your league is. He played poorly last night because his sprained ankle wasn’t 100%. He still has decent value, but if there are better options sitting on the waiver wire, go ahead and swap him out.
@nola: If your team is solid and you can spare the spot, feel free to stash him. I still don’t see him returning sooner than the first week of December, and even when he does he’ll have to work himself back into things. I can also see some precautionary DNPs after he returns.
Chances are, there are more reliable, productive assets waiting on the waiver wire for you in that league.
Got offered Boozer and Tyrus Thomas for Jeff Green. You think Boozer is good to go this year and this deal is a steal?
@ak: Boozer should be OK this year, though he’ll miss his share of games. Jeff Green is too good to give up for that though.
I’d reject it.
doc whats the deal with yi?? should i drop him you think? i hate the inconsistency that comes with that dude..and now he’s out..seems kind of soft..i feel like he may miss time..what do you think?
@LAballer: It depends on who’s available in your league’s free agent pool. Yi has definitely been a bit of a letdown this year so far and he does seem like he’ll miss at least a few games.
Dropping Yi isn’t a terrible idea at this point, depending on who’s available.
hey doc…. im being offered tony parker and either al horford/elton brand for deron williams…. im loaded at the point already… what u think?
hey doc what should I do with salmons and charlie V their stinking it up right now
hey doc my fantasy team is
Deron Williams
Eric Gordon
Carmelo Anthony
Michael Beasley
Jermaine O’Neal
Rajon Rondo
LaMarcus Aldridge
Brook Lopez
Tayshaun Prince
Charlie Villanueva
Rudy Gay
Tyreke Evans
Danilo Gallinari
do u think i should drop charlie v
and im trying to get amare stoudamire who do think i should offer for him
@egypt: If you can afford to shed assists and threes, go for it only if you get Horford instead of Brand.
@ToughJuice3: Salmons is a keeper. He’ll find his shot soon. I’ve never been too high on Villanueva but if he ever finds his way, he’ll be a versatile forward. I prefer Salmons to Villanueva almost every night.
If you can afford to wait on them before trading them off, take that route, as both will remain playable on a week-to-week basis on most fantasy teams this year.
@Andrej: Depending on who’s available on waivers, I don’t have too big a problem with dropping Villanueva. He’ll find his game soon enough and should have decent value down the stretch, but if someone comparable is available in your league, go for it.
For Amar’e, you’d probably do well to offer a two-for-two or three-for-three deal. It partly depends on what the other team’s needs are, but I’d look to deal any combination of Gay, Beasley, Aldridge, and O’Neal.
appreciate that doc…