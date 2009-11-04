Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.4

Beast of the Night: Dirk Nowitzki was an absolute animal last night, putting up 40 points on 55 percent (12-22) shooting from the field and 94 percent (15-16) from the line, chipping in a three-pointer along with 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 5 blocks and no turnovers. He scored 29 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, playing like Mehmet Okur bad-mouthed David Hasselhoff. You can’t get much better than this in fantasy ball and Diggler is in for a great year.

Noteworthy Lines:

Carmelo Anthony â€“ 6-17 FG (35%), 11-14 FT (79%), 2 3ptm, 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; It’s time to exhale. This is more like the ‘Melo we’ve known and though his red-hot start shouldn’t be tossed out the window, his owners should see this as their reality check.

Luol Deng â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 9-11 FT (82%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He looks healthy and ready to consistently contribute for his fantasy owners. However, as evidenced here, Deng is usually only good for points, boards and a subtle mix of steals and blocks â€“ nothing more.

Jamal Crawford â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 9-9 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 27 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 Ast; Crawford’s minutes have increased from 13:36 in the Hawks’ first game this year to 34:16 last night. As expected, his rising production is hurting Mike Bibby‘s value. Be confident in starting Crawford if you need points and threes.

Roy Hibbert â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 2-2 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 1 TO; This is what his owners wanted to see on draft day. This could be the start of his arrival, but he still amassed five fouls last night.

Shelden Williams â€“ 5-8 FG (63%), 1-2 FT (50%), 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast; When the Celtics blow out opponents, Williams will produce. The way Boston’s been playing this year, Williams could have very decent value down the stretch of the season. Don’t start him every week, but be aware of this trend.

Andre Miller â€“ 1-6 FG (17%), 3-4 FT (75%), 5 Pts, 11 Ast; I guess this is a start. Miller still split time with Steve Blake but he seems to have won the matchup last night.

Elton Brand â€“ 2-6 FG (33%), 2-4 FT (50%), 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; His struggles continue, especially against good teams. It might be too early to for his owners to fret, but Brand might be in for a rough year.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Matt Barnes â€“ 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He benefited from the absence of Mickael Pietrus, but Barnes remains an intriguing, dynamic player that should be considered in deeper leagues.

Thabo Sefolosha â€“ 12 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO; He’s got a pretty good hold on the starting shooting guard spot in Oklahoma City and is playing 32+ minutes a game. He’s inconsistent but should be getting attention in most leagues.

Dahntay Jones â€“ 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk; He’s not good for anything besides points and the occasional steal, but Jones is getting some decent minutes and doing well with them.

Daniel Gibson â€“ 14 Pts, 4 3ptm, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; Boobie is a good source of threes, though a streaky one.

Quentin Richardson â€“ 18 Pts, 4 3ptm, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s starting for Miami and could be heating up. (Pun intended.)

Injuries:

Troy Murphy (back): unlikely to play tonight

Dwight Howard (shoulder): won’t miss time, but he’s hurting, sounds angry about fouls from opponents

Drew Gooden (ribs): doubtful for tonight

Richard Hamilton (ankle): unlikely to play tonight

Tayshaun Prince (back): unlikely to play tonight

Kobe Bryant (fever): played well last night, will play tonight

Yi Jianlian (knee): sprained knee, return date unknown

Vince Carter (ankle): tweaked it again last night, consider him a game-time decision

Leandro Barbosa (wrist): status uncertain for tonight, didn’t play last night

For Tonight:

Al Jefferson‘s progress meets a brick wall as the Timberwolves host Boston tonight.

Trevor Ariza welcomes his former crew in Houston, Ron Artest returns.

Let’s see what Nowitzki has left in the tank after last night’s domination.

Will Crawford overshadow Bibby’s return to Sac-town?

Allen Iverson plays again tonight. Monitor his minutes and grumbling after the game.

