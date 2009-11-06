Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.6

Beast of the Night: Carlos Boozer pummeled the Spurs with 27 points, 14 boards, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He shot 60 percent (12-20) from the floor and a perfect 3-3 from the line while turning the ball over just once. He’s been a roller coaster all season but last night’s line against Tim Duncan and the Spurs, one of the teams favored to get to the Finals, has to inject some confidence in his owners. The window to buy low on Boozer might be closed.
Noteworthy Lines:
LeBron James â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 6-9 FT (67%), 1 3Ptm, 25 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; It was business as usual for the King last night. He continues to be pedestrian from the free throw line and it looks like this might be his career-long fantasy Achilles’ heel.
Anderson Varejao â€“ 5-7 FG (71%), 2-4 FT (50%), 12 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Sideshow Bob continues to be a strong source of rebounds and steals.
Shaquille O’Neal â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 ast, 5 Blk, 3 TO; Whenever The Diesel doesn’t shoot free throws, it’s a great thing for his fantasy owners. He’s still a DNP risk down the line so if you own Shaq, don’t get too attached just yet.
John Salmons â€“ 6-13 FG (46%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 3Ptm, 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; A pretty decent line from Salmons, who’s upside with Ben Gordon‘s departure seems to be suffocated by Luol Deng‘s comeback. He’ll find a way to consistently produce soon and looks like a good buy-low candidate.
Wesley Matthews â€“ 5-8 FG (63%), 1-3 FT (33%), 1 3Ptm, 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Stl; Yes, he’s an actual NBA player. The shooting guard for the Jazz came off the bench and put up a solid line on Thursday. He shouldn’t be picked up just yet and will only warrant attention if Deron Williams or Ronnie Brewer misses time with injuries.
Antonio McDyess â€“ 2-5 FG (40%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk; He looks to be the Spurs’ sixth man and is backing up the streaky Matt Bonner, who is a lock to start for the foreseeable future. This has to be disappointing for those that drafted McDyess thinking he was going to start. He’ll have more value later in the season.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Taj Gibson â€“ 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; So long as he’s starting over Tyrus Thomas, the rookie deserves consideration in deeper leagues.
DeJuan Blair â€“ 14 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Blk; When he plays 20+ minutes, Blair is a good source of points, rebounds, steals and field goal percentage. His value will see a boost later in the season when Tim Duncan gets more rest.
Injuries:
D.J. Augustin (ankle): likely for tonight
Richard Hamilton (ankle): traveling with team, but still wearing protective boot; unlikely for tonight
Andris Biedrins (back): unlikely for tonight
Chase Budinger (ankle): says he’ll play tonight, but monitor until game time
Trevor Ariza (flu): unlikely for tonight
Andrew Bynum (elbow): avoided serious injury, unlikely for tonight
Pau Gasol (hamstring): practicing now, but not quite ready to play; unlikely for tonight
Daequan Cook (shoulder): unknown timetable for return, doubtful for tonight
Devin Harris (groin): out another 2-4 weeks
Chris Douglas-Roberts (flu): questionable for tonight; Terrence Williams could start in his place
Vince Carter (ankle): unlikely for tonight
Leandro Barbosa (wrist): questionable for tonight
Mike Miller (shoulder): out at least another week
Kevin Martin (wrist): will decide whether to have surgery on broken left wrist today
For Tonight:
Look for Shane Battier to benefit from the probable absences of Ariza and Budinger tonight.
Gasol vs. Gasol might be delayed, but look for Marc Gasol to put up a nice line against a depleted Lakers frontline.
LeBron makes his one and only appearance in New York this season. Expect a huge night from him. Also, expect him to bring along a colossal elephant, which everyone will talk about.
Phoenix’s high-octane offense meets Boston’s stalwart defense. Fantasy owners have to hope Phoenix will win this battle of styles.
Anthony Randolph could finally play decent minutes tonight for a diminished Warriors squad, which welcomes back Baron Davis and the Clippers. Chris Kaman and Marcus Camby might have a feast.
For Next Week:
4 games: DAL, GS, HOU, LAC, MIN, NO, OKC, PHI, PHO, POR, TOR, UTA
3 games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, LAL, MEM, MIA, NJ, NY, ORL, SA
2 games: IND, MIL, SAC, WAS
I wish the window for other NBA teams to buy low on Boozer was closed as well. I still want him out of Utah.
Hey doc, I’ve been offered Anthony Randolph and Mike Miller for my Jennings? My only other pg’s are Rondo, Kidd, and Westbrook. I think Jennings could have the best fantasy rookie year ever. Where do you see Randolph’s ceiling this year?
@simba: Tempting offer, but Randolph doesn’t look like he’ll get enough minutes this year to really help your fantasy squad. With Biedrins and Turiaf out now, he might see a peak in production, but I don’t trust Nellie with this situation.
Jennings does look nice, but when Redd comes back he might see his numbers dip just a bit.
@simba. Don’t do it. Trade either a Rondo or Westbrook (both don’t shoot 3s) for a wing player or a big. Okafor?
HEY DOC-
so im thinking of picking up hibbert but the only dude i see cutting on my squad would be flynn or foye.
my roster:
Louis williams
Rasaul Butler
Brandon Jennings
Bron
Diaw
Dejaun Blair
Brook Lopez
Scola
Hedo
Ryan Anderson
Ariza
Flynn
Deng
Foye
I really think i need another guard who can put up pts…Im gettin ate up this week. Its 10 team H2H, just basic 9 categories scoring
@SWAT: You can probably also consider dropping Anderson, who will lose most of his value once Carter and Lewis return.
Your assessment is right though – you could use some more firepower in your backcourt.
@swat,
just drop lebron..
Doc,
i’m thinking of trading for rose (buy low..)
is jeff green or eric gordon too much to offer for him? they’ve both been playing pretty well but can they keep it up?
@jryu: Great idea.
Yes, I think they’re both a bit too much for Rose. (Remember, he doesn’t hit threes, which limits his value.)
It might be easier to package a two-for-two.
lol @ jryu. ur right then i should hv picked up deshaun stevenson with my first pick this year!
so doc u think hibber is a good pick up…im gonna try and milk anderson til lewis gets back but flynn and sessions battling for PT isnt helping…
@SWAT: Yes, Hibbert will be worth owning though he won’t be totally consistent either.
I’d cut Foye before cutting Flynn.
Doc,
I can pick one: Larry Hughes or CDR
Who should I take?
@BNZA: CDR.
How much value has Udrih? Would you take him over CDR?
Thanks in advance, so cool!
same question on udrih, anyone i should drop?:
H2H 9 cat, 12 teams
PG: CP3, Rondo, Calderon
SG: J Rich, Salmons, Iverson
SF: Jameson, T Outlaw, Foye
PF: Frye, A Randolph
C: Z Randolph, Oden
I’m guard heavy already but I figure Beno has value now. Also available in my league are Prince and T-Mac…any of these guys worthy?
hey doc, should I drop T-Prince for raja bell? and I dropped Morrow a couple of weeks ago, should I pick him back up? thanks
@BNZA: Udrih will definitely see a nice boost in value so long as K-Mart is out. Chances are he’ll have more all-around value than CDR. Also, with Devin Harris set to return sooner than Martin, it looks like a good idea to swap out CDR for Udrih.
@uguysoncrack: See above response about Udrih.
I think Foye is your most droppable player.
Prince could be worth a look, but I’d wait to see how he plays when he returns. T-Mac is not on my radar at all, but if you want to stash him go ahead.
@ToughJuice3: Bell looked good tonight and if you can stomach his delicate wrist, it looks like a good move.
Morrow will be shaky until Nellie consistently gives him 25+ minutes, which is unlikely. It depends on who you’d be dropping.