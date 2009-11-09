Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.9 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Tyreke Evans is bouncing back from a bum ankle in a big way, helped partly by the absence of Kevin Martin. The Kings’ surging rookie averaged 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and just 1 turnover in two games over the weekend, while also hitting 1.5 threes, shooting 50 percent (15-30) from the field and 85 percent (22-26) from the free throw line. With Martin sidelined for six to eight weeks, expect Evans to fill that void quite nicely.

Noteworthy Lines:

Brook Lopez (11/6) â€“ 10-16 FG (63%), 6-9 FT (67%), 22 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; After a few mediocre games, Lopez seems ready to justify the high pick his owners used on him

Anthony Randolph (11/6) â€“ 5-15 FG (33%), 3-4 FT (75%), 13 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This is the kind of line his owners expected to see on a regular basis on draft day. This line came courtesy of an absent Andris Biedrins, who returned on Sunday. Don’t count on this kind of production on a consistent basis. (Thanks, Nellie.)

DJ Mbenga (11/8) â€“ 5-9 FG (56%), 0-1 FT (0%), 10 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 Blk; He showed some good stuff during the preseason and seems like this season’s Marcin Gortat. Mbenga benefitted from the absences of Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol and should lose his value very soon.

Boris Diaw (11/7) â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 1-3 FT (33%), 3 3ptm, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 6 TO; This was his best game of the year so far. Diaw’s a versatile player who should have solid value going forward. (He’s a great target if you’re looking to sell high on Lamar Odom.)

John Salmons (11/7) â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 7-9 FT (78%), 2 3ptm, 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Finally, a great line from Salmons who looks very close to steady production again.

Andre Miller (11/8) â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; He finally started, though alongside Steve Blake. The battle seems to be shifting toward Miller’s favor, so if you had the patience to bear with him until now, your reward could be coming soon.

Wilson Chandler (11/7) â€“ 1-10 FG (10%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; All this in 35:45 of play. A clunker if there ever was one and though Chandler hasn’t exactly lived up to the sleeper hype thus far, his numbers should improve soon, making him a great buy-low target.

Allen Iverson (11/6) â€“ 2-5 FG (40%), 4-6 FT (67%), 8 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Yes, it’s an ugly line, but the bigger story here is, of course, the possibility that this could be Iverson’s last line in Memphis, or the NBA for that matter. It might be a bit cynical to doubt reports saying his leave of absence is indeed for personal reasons, but there is a good chance that the Grizzlies experiment could be over already. If you own Mike Conley or O.J. Mayo, you’re probably suffering from a major case of schadenfreude.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Omri Casspi â€“ had a very nice line on Sunday (12 points, 10 boards, 5 assists, 4 threes, 3 steals), should be solid while Martin is out

Beno Udrih â€“ playing very well in new starting role, will be good while Martin is sidelined

Tyler Hansbrough â€“ finally back from battling bum shin, should be decent while Troy Murphy is sidelined

Rafer Alston â€“ surprisingly still available in most leagues, will see tons of minutes while Devin Harris is out another two to four weeks with a groin injury

George Hill â€“ will get minutes while Tony Parker is out, but might only be appealing in deeper leagues

Marreese Speights â€“ playing better than Elton Brand and Samuel Dalembert lately

Injuries:

Tony Parker (ankle): not serious, out about a week

Kenyon Martin (leg): says he’s fine, could be back soon

Pau Gasol (hamstring): could be back this week

Andrew Bynum (elbow): see above

Tyrus Thomas (arm): accident in the weight room, surgery, out four to six weeks

Richard Hamilton (ankle): lingering, could be out this whole week

Tayshaun Prince (back): might need surgery, might be time to drop him

Courtney Lee (groin): like point guard, like shooting guard; shouldn’t be out too long

Speights (knee): knocked knees on Sunday, monitor his status

Vince Carter (ankle): return date uncertain

Nate Robinson (ankle): could be back this week

For Tonight :

See if Chris Bosh can continue his domination against Tim Duncan and the Spurs.

Carlos Boozer should have a decent shot at continuing his strong play in New York.

Watch Al Jefferson and Anthony Randolph as the Timberwolves visit the Warriors. Both of their owners could use a healthy dose of encouragement.

