Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.1

Beast of the Night: Danny Granger crowned the Kings with 37 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and 3 threes last night. He shot 63 percent (12-19) from the field, 91 percent (10-11) from the line and had four turnovers. Despite the talk of cutting back his minutes, Granger is playing about a minute more per game and has mostly maintained his averages from last season.

Lines for Discussion:

Anderson Varejao: 7-12 FG (58%), 2-3 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Truth be told, Vaerjao hasn’t busted out the season many expected him to, but he remains a solid center who gives you sturdy center stats.

Nicolas Batum: 0-4 FG (0%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 TO; As reported, Batum came off the bench in this one. He played just 13:18 and put up a real stinker. His past three games have been terrible, and if he continues to struggle, Batum is definitely droppable. Nevertheless, owners should consider stashing him if possible, as he’s now Brandon Roy insurance.

Brook Lopez: 14-24 FG (58%), 8-9 FT (89%), 36 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; The lack of rebounds continues to be the frustrating part of Lopez’s disappointing season. He’s grabbed double-digit rebounds just once so far this season.

Raymond Felton: 10-15 FG (67%), 1-1 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Felton has been a fantasy stud this season, and is averaging career-highs in every category (including turnovers).

Wilson Chandler: 9-15 FG (60%), 8-8 FT (100%), 1 three, 27 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He started for the second consecutive game last night, thanks to Ronny Turiaf‘s injury. The most surprising part of Chandler’s breakthrough season is his two blocks per game.

Mike Conley: 10-13 FG (77%), 4-6 FT (67%), 4 threes, 28 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s cooled off since his hot start to the season, but Conley has been a surprisingly productive fantasy asset so far this season.

Beno Udrih: 9-12 FG (75%), 4-5 FT (80%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; This was his second solid line since coming off the bench. Udrih has a good chance at taking back his starting job eventually, so owners who are stashing him should be very encouraged.

DeMarcus Cousins: 9-16 FG (56%), 2-4 FT (50%), 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; What off-court troubles? Cousins’ recent ejection from a practice session should remind owners that his temperament could eventually affect his fantasy appeal, but he seems fine for now.

Tim Duncan: 6-15 FG (40%), 3-5 FT (60%), 15 Pts, 18 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; A triple-double for Timmy. Duncan has been a bit frustrating to own this season and will continue to give his owners headaches, but this kind of line certainly helps things. Consider selling high on this one.

Manu Ginobili: 8-13 FG (62%), 8-9 FT (89%), 3 threes, 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; Ginobili is pummeling opponents and is a fantasy beast so far this season. Still, I can’t shake the feeling that this is unsustainable. His health and coach Gregg Popovich‘s probable decision to eventually limit his minutes seem to be two needles that are getting closer and closer to popping this balloon. However difficult it may be, his owners should consider testing the market.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Glen Davis: 17 Pts, 1 three, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk; Big Baby continues to put up usable fantasy numbers, though he’s rarely this eye-popping.

Marquis Daniels: 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s usually unappealing, but he’s worth monitoring in deep leagues, with Delonte West is out for a while.

Wesley Matthews: 26 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He should be owned in nearly all leagues.

Andres Nocioni: 11 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; Nocioni is a bit inconsistent, but he’ll hit threes when given enough minutes.

Jordan Farmar: 17 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 TO; He got 29:27 of run, and should be picked up in many leagues in light of Devin Harris‘ injury.

Xavier Henry: 12 Pts, 1 Ast; He continues to start and is worth monitoring in deeper leagues.

Solomon Jones: 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk; He’s decent when Roy Hibbert struggles with foul trouble.

George Hill: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He continues to get solid minutes and should only get better as the season wears on and as the starting guards get rest.

Injuries:

Devin Harris (knee): injured his left knee, probably a sprain at best, a torn meniscus at worst; check his status after his MRI today

Darrell Arthur (groin): day-to-day

Mike Miller (thumb): shot around for the first time Tuesday, still weeks away from returning

Joe Johnson (elbow): questionable tonight

Stephen Jackson (suspension): one-game suspension for chewing out an official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after an ejection

Carlos Boozer (hand): expected to make his season debut tonight

Chauncey Billups (wrist): should return tonight

Corey Maggette (ankle): says he’ll play tonight

Drew Gooden (foot): out for a few more games

Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day

Baron Davis (knee): will return tonight

Randy Foye (hamstring): questionable tonight

Samuel Dalembert (knee): left last night’s game early with right patellar tendinitis, should be monitored

For Tonight:

See if Brandon Roy plays in tonight’s game in Boston, the second of a back-to-back test.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

