Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.1

Beast of the Night: Danny Granger crowned the Kings with 37 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and 3 threes last night. He shot 63 percent (12-19) from the field, 91 percent (10-11) from the line and had four turnovers. Despite the talk of cutting back his minutes, Granger is playing about a minute more per game and has mostly maintained his averages from last season.
Lines for Discussion:
Anderson Varejao: 7-12 FG (58%), 2-3 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Truth be told, Vaerjao hasn’t busted out the season many expected him to, but he remains a solid center who gives you sturdy center stats.
Nicolas Batum: 0-4 FG (0%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 TO; As reported, Batum came off the bench in this one. He played just 13:18 and put up a real stinker. His past three games have been terrible, and if he continues to struggle, Batum is definitely droppable. Nevertheless, owners should consider stashing him if possible, as he’s now Brandon Roy insurance.
Brook Lopez: 14-24 FG (58%), 8-9 FT (89%), 36 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; The lack of rebounds continues to be the frustrating part of Lopez’s disappointing season. He’s grabbed double-digit rebounds just once so far this season.
Raymond Felton: 10-15 FG (67%), 1-1 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Felton has been a fantasy stud this season, and is averaging career-highs in every category (including turnovers).
Wilson Chandler: 9-15 FG (60%), 8-8 FT (100%), 1 three, 27 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He started for the second consecutive game last night, thanks to Ronny Turiaf‘s injury. The most surprising part of Chandler’s breakthrough season is his two blocks per game.
Mike Conley: 10-13 FG (77%), 4-6 FT (67%), 4 threes, 28 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s cooled off since his hot start to the season, but Conley has been a surprisingly productive fantasy asset so far this season.
Beno Udrih: 9-12 FG (75%), 4-5 FT (80%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; This was his second solid line since coming off the bench. Udrih has a good chance at taking back his starting job eventually, so owners who are stashing him should be very encouraged.
DeMarcus Cousins: 9-16 FG (56%), 2-4 FT (50%), 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; What off-court troubles? Cousins’ recent ejection from a practice session should remind owners that his temperament could eventually affect his fantasy appeal, but he seems fine for now.
Tim Duncan: 6-15 FG (40%), 3-5 FT (60%), 15 Pts, 18 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; A triple-double for Timmy. Duncan has been a bit frustrating to own this season and will continue to give his owners headaches, but this kind of line certainly helps things. Consider selling high on this one.
Manu Ginobili: 8-13 FG (62%), 8-9 FT (89%), 3 threes, 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; Ginobili is pummeling opponents and is a fantasy beast so far this season. Still, I can’t shake the feeling that this is unsustainable. His health and coach Gregg Popovich‘s probable decision to eventually limit his minutes seem to be two needles that are getting closer and closer to popping this balloon. However difficult it may be, his owners should consider testing the market.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Glen Davis: 17 Pts, 1 three, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk; Big Baby continues to put up usable fantasy numbers, though he’s rarely this eye-popping.
Marquis Daniels: 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s usually unappealing, but he’s worth monitoring in deep leagues, with Delonte West is out for a while.
Wesley Matthews: 26 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He should be owned in nearly all leagues.
Andres Nocioni: 11 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; Nocioni is a bit inconsistent, but he’ll hit threes when given enough minutes.
Jordan Farmar: 17 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 TO; He got 29:27 of run, and should be picked up in many leagues in light of Devin Harris‘ injury.
Xavier Henry: 12 Pts, 1 Ast; He continues to start and is worth monitoring in deeper leagues.
Solomon Jones: 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk; He’s decent when Roy Hibbert struggles with foul trouble.
George Hill: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He continues to get solid minutes and should only get better as the season wears on and as the starting guards get rest.
Injuries:
Devin Harris (knee): injured his left knee, probably a sprain at best, a torn meniscus at worst; check his status after his MRI today
Darrell Arthur (groin): day-to-day
Mike Miller (thumb): shot around for the first time Tuesday, still weeks away from returning
Joe Johnson (elbow): questionable tonight
Stephen Jackson (suspension): one-game suspension for chewing out an official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after an ejection
Carlos Boozer (hand): expected to make his season debut tonight
Chauncey Billups (wrist): should return tonight
Corey Maggette (ankle): says he’ll play tonight
Drew Gooden (foot): out for a few more games
Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day
Baron Davis (knee): will return tonight
Randy Foye (hamstring): questionable tonight
Samuel Dalembert (knee): left last night’s game early with right patellar tendinitis, should be monitored
For Tonight:
See if Brandon Roy plays in tonight’s game in Boston, the second of a back-to-back test.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Do you still think T Murphy is worth holding?
Good read again doc!
I’m trying to trade for more blk stl and asst. Which of the following combo should I go for?
Duncan/Andre Miller
Bogut/Tony Parker
Camby/Jrue Holiday
Thanks!
DOC
who should I start tonight?
I’m trying to decide between Darko Milicic, who’s team is playing Dallas, or Jerryd Bayless, whose team is playing Washington and Travis Outlaw, whose team is playing OKC
Outlaw has been terrible all season, and its hard to think he’ll have a good night against KD.
Darko might have a tought time against red hot Dallas
But Bayless might fair well against Washington.
What do you think? .. I’ve got 2 spots open for 3 players
tough*
Also
Baron Davis is on my IR list, but it says he might play tonight. If he’s activated, I might have to drop Bayless/Outlaw/Darko
Davis wont give me good numbers tonight but im keeping him stashed until he’s healthy and can give me something. If i drop him he’ll be picked up in a second
hey Doc,
Should I play Wall and/or B Diddy tonight?
Thanks,
Zippy
Hey Doc,
Any news on Wall returning tonight?
Also, Kaman was dropped in my league and is available. Should I pick him up at the expense of Batum or Prince? I’ve also got RJ, but I think he’ll be more valuable once the Spurs start resting their ‘3’ more.
T Murphy or A. Randolph?
@JT: Unless there’s a compelling alternative, yeah.
@How: I’d go with Camby/Holiday.
@CGB: Go with Darko and Outlaw. Drop Bayless for Davis.
@Zippy: I’d roll with Wall.
@SJ: He practiced yesterday and is likely tonight. I’d swap out Batum for Kaman.
@slickyrickyross: Murphy.
Is it time to pick up Delfino yet? What about dropping Batum to snag him?
@mules: I don’t have anything against that. Delfino’s return date is still murky though.
can’t believe i missed out on the calderon and farmar lottery… espeically since i now have to think about unloading cpt. kirk and ridnour…
tried unloading brand for mo will/ stevie nash, only to get turned down… not sure where to find assist/steals/3s… willing to trade okafor/camby/brand and while kidd/kirk/ridnour/gibson/brown are on my roster…
should i just stash delfino now for shannon brown?? any recommendations on how to combo my current players for the stats i need??
thanks doc!!
i recently traded my Brook Lopez and John Wall for his Dwight Howard and Joe Johnson. Who do u think won this trade?
who wins in a bargnani/steph curry for z-bo/manu swap?
i doubt manu can continue his level of dominance but it looks like he’ll have every opportunity to do so in the spurs offense. curry has been solid but his lack of assists is troubling for a pg. z-bo should get going soon and bargnani isnt getting many stats besides points and a few threes.
much appreciated
Hey Doc,
I’m feeling like I should sell on KD. If i get two superstar players in return for him, it could prove beneficial since hes already sat out 3 games this season with minor injuries and is shooting a horrid FG%. Not to mention he can rack in the turnovers. What do you think? I feel like I could get a lot for him… No scratch that, I KNOW i could get a lot for him.
Thanks for all your help.
DOC
I’m going to drop Bayless tonight. but who should I pick up for tomorrows set of games?
Eddie House/James Jones/Reggie Williams/Ilgauskus/Dragic/Anthony Parker/Carlos Arroyo/Jarred Dudley
I can only use one. Who do you think i should pick up for Thursdays matchups?
Doc, which of these would you rather have?
Demarcus Cousins (Dalembert injured) OR Jamison?
Caron Butler OR Baron Davis?
Thanks!
Hey Doc,
I offered millsap, ibaka, and mayo for David lee, Nene, and afflalo?
Do i win out in this trade?
-Thanks
woops sorry doc that first sentence is not suppose to be a question.
@hakasan: I don’t have a big problem with stashing Delfino for Brown. It’s not a must though, especially since I’m not sure Delfino can immediately pick up where he left off. Maybe try a Camby/Ridnour combo? It won’t nab you a stud, but it might help a bit.
@Ric_Hardwood: Before news of JJ’s surgery, I’d call it about even, though I’d rather have Lopez and Wall. Now, though, it seems the other guy won out, but it’s not really your fault.
@b: I like Curry/Bargnani down the stretch.
@Pugz: It’s not a bad idea, granted you really get two solid players and the added depth helps you.
@CGB: I’d go with Reggie.
@ManilaFTW: Cousins, Butler.
@kt: Tough call, but I’d say yes.
hey doc,
Joe johnson is injured and i am looking to buy low on him. my roster in a supercompetitive 10-man league is: kidd,holiday,j rich,g wallace,murphy,nowitzki, z randolph,boozer,humphries,d lee,fields,george hill,gallinari,iguodala,bynum.
i am leaning toward offering gallinari and george hill for JJ. what do you think will be a good buy-low (preferably 2for1) irresistible trade to offer?