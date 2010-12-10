Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.10

Beast of the Night: Rajon Rondo notched 19 points, 5 rebounds, 14 assists, 3 steals and even hit one three-pointer in last night’s last-second victory over the Sixers. He shot 64 percent (9-14) from the field, had three turnovers and played 47:14, a good indication that his health is improved for now. Rondo’s averaging a whopping 14.1 assists per game so far this season, 4.3 more than last season’s 9.8 mark.

Lines for Discussion:

Glen Davis: 7-14 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; So long as that Celtics frontcourt is banged up, Davis will put up solid numbers across the board. He’s grown into a very solid fantasy option.

Dwight Howard: 13-20 FG (65%), 13-18 FT (72%), 39 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 4 TO; The Blazers let Howard have his way on offense and tried to shut down his teammates, which led to this monster line and a Magic loss. Howard is clearly improved offensively, though it has been slightly negative for his field-goal percentage, free-throw shooting impact (55.4 percent on a career-high 12.0 attempts per game), rebounding (fewer offensive rebounds) and assists. Regardless, he remains a beast for teams built to succeed despite his glaring weaknesses.

Brandon Roy: 4-12 FG (33%), 1 three, 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast; Roy poses a problem for his owners. He continues to stay on the court, which is good, but his production has bee mediocre at best, thanks in part to his miserable shooting from the floor. He isn’t worth starting in most leagues but can’t be easily dropped either. The best thing to do would be to try and trade him for whatever you can get now. DNPs are certainly in his future.

Nicolas Batum: 15 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He seems to be getting more comfortable with his bench role, though his upside is clearly limited. Batum is still worth owning in most leagues, but probably not worth starting unless Roy sits out.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Jodie Meeks: 19 Pts, 4 threes, 2 Reb, 1 TO; If you need points and threes, Meeks is your guy.

Spencer Hawes: 11 Pts, 7 Reb; He’s playing better lately and is worth a pickup if you’re desperately thin at center. Just don’t expect the world of Hawes if you choose to start him.

Jordan Farmar: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; Guess who’s hurt again. Farmar is definitely worth owning right now and could be a nice player to stash the rest of the way.

Kris Humphries: 16 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast; The new Mr. Kardashian continues to be relevant for fantasy basketball purposes. Use him until either Troy Murphy (11 minutes last night) or Derrick Favors replaces him in the starting lineup.

Terrence Williams: 6 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Expectation should be kept in check, but Williams is worth stashing if you have dead weight on your roster.

Jose Juan Barea: 6 Pts, 1 Reb, 13 Ast, 4 TO; This line is an aberration. Barea should only be owned in deep leagues.

Injuries:

Zaza Pachulia (illness): out tonight

Carmelo Anthony (knee): game-time decision tonight

Andrew Bynum (knee): participated in 3-on-3 scrimmages yesterday, still looking a Tuesday return

Martell Webster (back): questionable tonight

Darko Milicic (quad): ditto

Devin Harris (shoulder): left Thursday’s game early last night with a sprained left shoulder, day-to-day

Andrei Kirilenko (quad): should be good to go tonight

Raja Bell (thigh): game-time decision tonight

Derrick Favors (thigh): DNP last night, day-to-day

Shaquille O’Neal (calf/knee): should return Saturday

Stephen Curry (ankle): MRI showed no torn ligaments, unlikely tonight

Ekpe Udoh (wrist): will make his delayed debut tonight

For Tonight:

The Heat visit Oakland to play the Warriors. Fantasy owners should hope this one stays close so that the big names get to put up big numbers.

For Next Week:

4 games: ATL, HOU, IND, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIN, NJ, NO, PHI, POR, SAC, TOR

3 games: BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GS, LAC, MIL, NY, OKC, PHO, SA, UTA, WAS

2 games: ORL

